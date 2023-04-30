MACD Scanner Dashboard

MACD Scanner provides the multi symbols and multi-timeframes of MACD signals. It is useful for trader to find the trading idea quickly and easily. User-friendly, visually clean, colorful, and readable.

Dynamic dashboard display that can be adjusted thru the external input settings. Total Timeframes and Total symbols as well as the desired total rows/panel, so it can maximize the efficiency of using the chart space.

The Highlight Stars on the certain matrix boxes line based on the selected Scan Mode that is also followed up by alert. This feature can be useful for trader to find the most potential symbol quickly to make the trading decision.

Including additional signal arrows on the chart to support the MACD signals on the panel.

Consists of 5 scanning modes:

  1. Lines Trend. If MACD Line above Signal Line then the matrix box color is Blue. And conversely if MACD Line below Signal Line then the color is Red. 
  2. Upper/Lower Level 0. If MACD Line and Signal Line is above level 0 then the matrix box color is Blue. And if MACD line and Signal line is below level 0 then the color is Red.
  3. Upper/Lower Level 0 & Lines Trend. This is the combination of the previous mode 1 and mode 2. If MACD Line above Signal Line and the MACD Line and Signal Line is above level 0 then the matrix box color is Blue. And if MACD Line below Signal Line and the MACD Line and Signal Line is below level 0 then the color is Red. 
  4. Crossover Lines. This is the cross up/down between the two lines of MACD. If the current MACD Line is above Signal Line and the previous MACD Line is below Signal Line then the matrix box color is Blue. And if the current MACD Line is below Signal Line and the previous MACD Line is above Signal Line then the color is Red. 
  5. Crossover Level 0. Similar with Mode 4. But this is the cross over up/down the level 0. If the signal line cross up level 0 then the matrix box color is Blue and if cross down level 0, the color is Red. 

The color Blue/Red above is adjustable thru the parameter input. You can change the color as your desire.

Parameters:

  • Fast MA: This is MACD setting. 
  • Slow MA: This is MACD setting. 
  • MACD SMA: This is MACD setting. 
  • MACD Applied Price: This is MACD setting. 
  • MACD shift: This is MACD setting, Bar shift of MACD to be scanned, counted from right to left. Example: if the value=1, then indicator will scan the values of MACD signals on bar 1 of the selected timeframes and simbols. 
  • Scan Mode: There are 4 Scan Modes; Lines Trend, Upper/Lower Level 0, Upper/Lower Level 0 & Lines Trend, and CrossOver. Explained in the previous part above. 
  • Show Entry Arrows: If true, the MACD Scanner indicator will display arrows on the chart. Otherwise, false 
  • BUY Color: The Color of BUY arrow signals and matrix boxes on the panel. 
  • SELL Color: The Color of SELL arrow signals and matrix boxes on the panel. 
  • Scan All Symbols selected in Market Watch: If true, MACD Scanner Indicator will scan all symbols available on the market watch. Click Tab View – Market Watch to check all symbols available. 
  • Scans Symbols: In case, Scan All Symbol is false then specified the symbols here. Separated by comma. 
  • Symbol Prefix: Symbol prefix if available. This is the character before the symbol. 
  • Symbol Suffix: Symbol suffix if available. This is the character after the symbol. 
  • Scan All Timeframes: If true, MACD Scanner will scan all Timeframes available on the MT4. From 1 Minute to Monthly. 
  • Scans TimeFrames: In case, Scan All Timeframes is false then specified the timeframes here. Separated by commas without space. You can use the accepted Timeframe formats below and it can be a combination of them: 

M1,M5,M15,M30,H1,H4,D1,W1,MN1 

m1,m5,m15,m30,h1,h4,d1,w1,mn1 

1,5,15,30,60,240,1440,10080,43200 

  • Max.Symbols/Panel: This is the maximum number of rows in the panel. Example: You scan 10 symbols and your Max.Symbols/Panel = 5 then there will be 5 symbols on every panel. Total = 2 panels. 
  • Matrix Width= this is the width value in pixels of matrix boxes in the panel.
  • Matrix Height = this is the height value in pixels of matrix boxes in the panel. 
  • Matrix Space = the space in pixels between the matrix boxes. 
  • Panel Space = the horizontal space in pixels between panel. 
  • Symbols Background Width = This the symbols background width, this is provided to suit the long symbol name if available. 
  • X Start = The Panel Start in pixels, counted from left. 
  • Y Start = The Panel Start in pixels, from top. 
  • Entry Arrows Alert: If true, MACDScanner will send an alert if the signal arrow is triggered in case ‘Show Entry Arrows’ is true. 
  • Minimum Total TFs to alert/symbol: This is the minimum total TFs for the indicator to send alerts notification. Example: If the input value= 3 and M5, M15, and M30 are Blue then the Indicator will send a notification. This is not related to Signal Arrows but to the matrix signals on the panel. The parameters below should be turned to be true in order to get alerts. 
  • PopUp Alert Mobile Alert 
  • Email Alert 


How the Alerts work

The indicator will look for symbols that have the most total signals in the same direction and more than ' Minimum Total TFs to alert/symbol'. If more than one symbol is found with the same total signal's strength, the indicator will look for the symbol with the least opposite signals direction. Otherwise, it will send alert and drawing stars highlight on the matrix. If more than 1 symbol is still found, the indicator will look for the symbol with the most recent update.

It means that the symbol with stars highlight on the matrix is the most potential symbol based on the selected MACD Scan Mode.

Signal Arrows

The Signal Arrows are drawn on the current chart. No repaint and No lagging. This is an additional feature of MACDScanner. In the hope, it can help more for trader to gain profits. The arrows work based on RSI indicator. It means this can be interpreted as the oversold/overbought signals. Regarding signal usage depends on the MACDScanner Mode currently used and the trading strategy. It can be used as an exit point and also as an entry point as well.

For examples:

1. Scan Mode: Crossover Level 0 and you make a BUY entry when you get BUY alert from the scanner. Then you can exit when you find sell arrow on the candle. Or you can use the arrows to start to trail your position on the certain price level.

2. Scan Mode: Trend Lines and you get BUY alerts from the scanner on timeframes: M15,H1,H4. Then you can wait for BUY arrow on the lower timeframe, let's say timeframe M5 or M15, to send Order Buy.

The Main function of MACDScanner Indicator is to provide MACD signals matrix on the panel. In case, you don't want to use the arrow signals, you can hide from the chart. Parameter input is available to do it.

MT5 Version can be found here.


Önerilen ürünler
ON Trade Wolf Waves Patterns
Abdullah Alrai
Göstergeler
This product is a part of  ON Trade Waves Patterns Harmonic Elliot Wolfe you can test free version on EURJPY from this link  Wolf Waves Indicator Kurt Dalgalarını Keşfedin - En İyi Ticaret Aracınız! Herhangi bir zaman diliminde Kurt Dalgalarını kolayca tespit etmek için güçlü bir araç mı arıyorsunuz? Daha fazla aramayın! Kurt Dalgaları göstergemiz bu işi zahmetsizce halleder. İşte neden sizin için mükemmel olduğunu anlatıyoruz: Ana Özellikler: Otomatik Algılama:   Kurt Dalgaları göstergemiz a
Multi MACD
Vladimir Pokora
Göstergeler
This tool monitors MACD indicators on all time frames in the selected markets. Displays a table with signals to open a BUY trade (green) or SELL trade (red). You can set the conditions for the signal. You can easily add or delete market names / symbols. If the conditions for opening a trade on multiple time frames are met, you can be notified by e-mail or phone message (according to the settings in MT4 menu Tools - Options…) You can also set the conditions for sending notifications. The list of
FXC iMACD DivergencE MT4
Zsolt Haromszeki
Göstergeler
FXC iMACD-DivergencE MT4 Indicator This is an advanced MACD indicator that finds trend-turn divergences on the current symbol. The indicator detects divergence between the MACD and the price movements as a strong trend-turn pattern. Main features: Advanced divergence settings Price based on Close, Open or High/Low prices Give Buy/Sell open signals PUSH notifications E-mail sending Pop-up alert Customizeable Information panel Input parameters: MACD Fast-EMA: The Fast-EMA variable of the MACD indi
EZZ Zig Zag MT4
Paulo Rocha
5 (1)
Göstergeler
EZZ Elite Zig Zag is an indicator for the MetaTrader 4 terminal. This indicator traces the peak of the trend based on the market reversal, thus showing various opportunities in the financial market. EZZ Elite Zig Zag is a visual tool, intuitive, and easy to understand and use.  Test it Yourself by Downloading it for Free. Author Paulo Rocha all rights reserved
GGP Wave Trend Oscillator MT4
Mohammadmahmood Pirayeh
Göstergeler
The GGP Wave Trend Oscillator MT4   Indicator is a volatility and momentum tool designed to help traders optimize their trading performance and providing traders find the most accurate market reversals. This indicator is MT4 conversion of the Indicator: WaveTrend Oscillator [WT] by “ LazyBear “ in Trading View website and some alert methods are added to provide real-time alerts when a trading signal is generated, in order to allow traders to act quickly and efficiently. When the oscillator is ab
MACD Color
Dmitriy Moshnin
Göstergeler
MACD Color ( please see the description and video ) is an indicator for the MetaTrader 4 trading platform that is similar to MACD Message . Unlike the standard indicator, it changes the bar edge color when there is a change in the market situation - a change in the trend strength or a change in the inclination of the main EMA which represents the zero level - it changes the color of the zero level (this parameter can be disabled in the settings). Take a look at how the indicator can be used in a
Advanced MTF MACD
Bacha Rehman
Göstergeler
MACD – multiple timeframes Indicator name: MACDMTF Indicator used: MACD Traditional multiple timeframe indicator always has an issue of REPAINTING, when a trader wants to establish his/her strategy using Multi-Time-Frame (MTF). Generally, you should know how MTF indicator re-paints. But I will explain with the following example: Suppose that you are using traditional MTF MACD (H4) in (H1) chart. At 15:20, the MACD (H4) dropped below water line (0 level). Now, what happens on H1 chart? MACD of C
MACD Turbo with Push and Email Alerts
Crispin Scruby
Göstergeler
The MACD Turbo indicator provides a highly configurable enhanced MACD indicator with histogram, push notifications, pop-up and email alerts. Traders can customize the MACD calculation parameters to meet their needs and also control the alert system based on their requirements. The alert module produces alerts when the MACD line crosses the 'Watermark' or zero level and also when the MACD and Signal lines crossover. Traders can choose the nature of the crossover modes which can be 'Printed' - whe
MACD Signals Dashboard
Mihails Babuskins
4 (4)
Göstergeler
Download directly the indicator file here. (if you can't open on MT4) MACD Indicator is one of the most popular momentum indicators among users. Searching and detecting MACD signals by the eye may not be easy. Scan Full Charts Dashboard Indicator with simple user interface and search customization panel saves time and scans all charts for MACD signals search and notifies the user with high accuracy. After finding the signal, the user was aware of the result by alerts and notifications. This ind
FREE
Forex Gump
Andrey Kozak
2.4 (5)
Göstergeler
Forex Gump is a fully finished semi-automatic trading system. In the form of arrows, signals are displayed on the screen for opening and closing deals. All you need is to follow the instructions of the indicator. When the indicator shows a blue arrow, you need to open a buy order. When the indicator shows a red arrow, you need to open a sell order. Close orders when the indicator draws a yellow cross. In order to get the most effective result, we recommend using the timeframes H1, H4, D1. There
Basic Support and Resistance
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
Göstergeler
Basic Support and Resistance Göstergimiz, teknik analizinizi artırmak için ihtiyacınız olan çözümdür.Bu gösterge, destek ve direnç seviyelerini grafikte yansıtmanıza olanak tanır/ MT5 sürümü Özellikler Fibonacci seviyelerinin entegrasyonu: Fibonacci seviyelerini destek ve direnç seviyelerinin yanı sıra görüntüleme seçeneğiyle, göstergemiz size piyasa davranışı ve olası tersine dönme alanları hakkında daha derin bir fikir verir. Performans Optimizasyonu: Genişletilmiş satırları yalnızca her ç
Gold Strength Index Pro
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Göstergeler
Gold Strength Index Pro (GSI Pro)   is an indicator designed to analyze gold's strength across multiple currency pairs. It aggregates weighted price data from 7 XAU pairs (e.g., XAUUSD, XAUEUR) over a user-defined lookback period, calculating a composite strength value. Key features include: Color-Coded Histogram : Displays bullish (green) and bearish (red) - momentum based on a threshold zone (±0.2 default). Smoothed Lines : A gold-colored EMA (SmoothPeriod) reduces noise, while a DodgerBlue s
MACDivergence MTF
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.29 (7)
Göstergeler
Advanced ideas of the popular MACD indicator: It detects and displays classic and reverse divergences (three methods of detecting divergences). It uses different color to highlight an uptrend and a downtrend. Two methods of determining a trend: а) MACD crosses the 0 level (classic signal); б) MACD crosses its own average (early signal). This is a multi-timeframe indicator: it can display MACD data from other timeframes. Two methods of drawing: classic histogram and line. It generates sound and v
SuperTrend Scanner
FXsolutions
4.38 (13)
Göstergeler
This scanner shows the trend values of the well known indicator SuperTrend for up to 30 instruments and 8 time frames. You can get alerts via MT4, Email and Push-Notification as soon as the direction of the trend changes. Important Information How you can maximize the potential of the scanner, please read here: www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/718074 You have many possibilities to use the scanner. Here are two examples: With this scanner you can trade a top-down approach easily. If two higher time f
Stratos Pali
Michela Russo
5 (4)
Göstergeler
Stratos Pali Indicator   is a revolutionary tool designed to enhance your trading strategy by accurately identifying market trends. This sophisticated indicator uses a unique algorithm to generate a complete histogram, which records when the trend is Long or Short. When a trend reversal occurs, an arrow appears, indicating the new direction of the trend. Important Information Revealed Leave a review and contact me via mql5 message to receive My Top 5 set files for Stratos Pali at no cost! Dow
Color Stochastic TRI
Huu Tri Nguyen
Göstergeler
Color Stochastic – Smarter Stochastic Cross with DCA Insights Overview Color Stochastic  is an enhanced and visually optimized version of the classic Stochastic Oscillator. It not only shows market momentum, but also identifies intelligent entry points using a DCA (Dollar Cost Averaging) strategy. With clear color-coded arrows for buy/sell signals based on stochastic crossovers at extreme levels, traders can make timely decisions with confidence. Key Features ️ Classic Stochastic with
Pair Trading Station MT4
Young Ho Seo
3.67 (3)
Göstergeler
How to use Pair Trading Station Pair Trading Station is recommended for H1 time frame and you can use it for any currency pairs. To generate buy and sell signal, follow few steps below to apply Pair Trading Station to your MetaTrader terminal. When you load Pair Trading Station on your chart, Pair Trading station will assess available historical data in your MetaTrader platforms for each currency pair. On your chart, the amount of historical data available will be displayed for each currency pai
SFT Trendmeister
Artem Kuzmin
Göstergeler
Signal trend indicator. Detects the direction of the trend and is coloured accordingly.  Has built in audible and visual alerts when trends change. Can send notifications to your phone or email. Allows Trend and Counter-Trend trading. Works on all timeframes, all currency pairs, metals, indices and cryptocurrencies. Can be used with binary options. Distinctive features No re-drawing; Simple and clear settings; Four types of alerts; Works on all timeframes and all trading tools; Suitable
SX Impulse MACD MT4
Mojtaba Sarikhani
Göstergeler
MACD is probably one of the most popular technical indicators out there. When the market is trending, it actually does a pretty good job, but when the market starts consolidating and moving sideways, the MACD performs not so well. SX Impulse MACD for MT5 is available here . Impulse MACD is a modified version of MACD that works very well for trading Forex, stocks, and cryptocurrencies. It has its own unique feature which perfectly filters out the values in a moving average range and enables it t
ZhiBiCCI MT4
Qiuyang Zheng
Göstergeler
[ZhiBiCCI] indicators are suitable for all cycle use, and are also suitable for all market varieties. [ZhiBiCCI] Green solid line is a reversal of bullish divergence. The green dotted line is a classic bullish divergence. [ZhiBiCCI] The solid line to the red is a reverse bearish divergence. The red dotted line is a classical bearish divergence. [ZhiBiCCI] can be set in the parameters (Alert, Send mail, Send notification), set to (true) to send instant signals to the alarm window, email, insta
The RSIDivergence for Pair Trading
Ledi Haryadi
Göstergeler
The RSIDivergence   is a custom indicator for the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform, designed to analyze the divergence between the Relative Strength Index (RSI) values of two currency pairs. It compares the RSI of the chart’s symbol (first symbol) with a user-defined second symbol, displaying both RSI values and their absolute difference (divergence) in a separate subwindow. The indicator provides visual and alert-based feedback to highlight significant divergence levels, with customizable settings f
DeMarker Alerts
Yurij Izyumov
Göstergeler
You can avoid constant monitoring of computer screen waiting for the DeMarker signal while receiving push notifications to a mobile terminal or a sound alert on the screen about all required events, by using this indicator - DeMarker Alerts. In fact, it is the replacement of the standard indicator with which you will never miss the oscillator signals. If you don't know the benefits of DeMarker or how to use it, please read here . If you need signals of a more popular RSI indicator, use RSI Alert
MACD Trend Break
Manoj Kumar Sharma
Göstergeler
Gelişmiş trend filtreleme ve Uyarı göstergesine sahip MACD osilatörü. Eğilimi belirler, zayıf eğilimler filtrelenir ve trenddeki Yeni güç belirtilir. MACD Osilatörü, herhangi bir zaman diliminde ve tüm sembollerde (para birimleri, endeksler, petrol, metaller, hisse senetleri, opsiyonlar, çevrimdışı renko çizelgeleri) çalışır. 1. Kullanıcı MACD değerini değiştirebilir, 2. Minimum MACD seviye filtresi, 3. Bölme değeri, herhangi bir grafikte trend değişikliği göstergesinin gerekli olduğu güç oranı
Mean Reversion Supply Demand MT4
Young Ho Seo
4.56 (9)
Göstergeler
Mean Reversion Supply Demand Indicator Mean Reversion Supply Demand is the indicator to detect the important supply demand zone in your chart. The concept of supply demand trading relies on the quantity mismatching between buying and selling volumes in the financial market. Typically, supply demand zone serves to predict the turning point. The wave pattern, for any supply demand zone to work as an successful trade, looks like the price must touch the base zone, move away and then return to zone
MA Acceleration mp
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Göstergeler
Crypto_Forex Göstergesi MT4 için Hareketli Ortalama Hızlanması, Yeniden Boyanma Yok. MA Hızlanması - "MA Hızı" göstergesi için yardımcı araç olarak tasarlanmış bir scalping göstergesidir. - Bu göstergenin hesaplanması fizik denklemlerine dayanmaktadır. Size hareketli ortalama çizgisinin ivmesini gösterecektir. - MA Hızlanması ile standart stratejileri bile yükseltmek için birçok fırsat vardır. SMA, EMA ve LWMA için kullanmak mümkündür. - MA Hızlanması, karşılık gelen Hareketli Ortalamanın 2.
Multi TimeFrames MACD Signals
Valter Pegoraro
Göstergeler
This indicator is based on the MACD on one or more timeframes and on any Currency Cross Pair. The indicator generates an alert message when it detects a buy or sell signal. It also draws a vertical bar on the price chart: green for buy or red for sell, yellow if flat. Alert messages and Vertical bars for BUY or SELL, are generated when the MACD is consistent for all chosen timeframes else a FLAT signal is generated. Features Easy flexible settings: Detection of the MACD signal for one or more t
L3 Banker Fund Flow Trend Oscillator
Artis Bergs
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Direct translation of blackcat's L3 Banker Fund Flow Trend Oscillator. Get push notifications on your phone app when a signal bar has formed. Historical signals are shown with buy/sell arrow right on the main chart. Indicator uses two data calculations to check for a cross below 25% level (a signal to go long) and above 75% level (a signal to short). For any further questions  feel free to contact me directly. Including requests for product improvements.
Shock Wave
Camila Bernardez Camero
Göstergeler
Shock Wave Signal – Yeniden Boyama Yok, Gecikme Yok, Geri Boyama Yok Shock Wave Signal, CCI’nin aşırı değerlerini kullanarak her zaman diliminde güçlü momentum dönüşlerini tespit eder. Fiyat, önceden belirlenmiş aşırı alım veya aşırı satım seviyelerine ulaştığında mum kapanışında net giriş sinyalleri üretir. Mantık Göstergede her kapanan mum için 5 periyotluk Commodity Channel Index (CCI) hesaplanır ve bu, 600 mumluk bir geçmişe kadar izlenir. CCI +165 üzerine çıktığında alış sinyali oluşur; bu,
Two Pairs Square Hedge Meter
Mohamed yehia Osman
Göstergeler
TWO PAIRS SQUARE HEDGE METER INDICATOR Try this brilliant 2 pairs square indicator It draws a square wave of the relation between your two inputs symbols when square wave indicates -1 then it is very great opportunity to SELL pair1 and BUY Pair2 when square wave indicates +1 then it is very great opportunity to BUY pair1 and SELL Pair2 the inputs are : 2 pairs of symbols         then index value : i use 20 for M30 charts ( you can try other values : 40/50 for M15 , : 30 for M30 , : 10 for H1 ,
Mini Crypto Trading Dashboard
Opengates Success International
Göstergeler
Micro Crypto Trading Dashboard This is a custom indicator created to give CRYPTO TRADERS a full view of what is going on in the Crypto market. It uses a real time data to access the market and display every bit of information needed to make successful trading. This is a Micro size of the Compact Crypto Market Trading Dashboard Indicator created mainly for trading Crypto Currencies Markets for a living. They practically perform the same operation but MicroMini FFMV Dashboard has a few features.
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.82 (145)
Göstergeler
Gann Made Easy , bay teorisini kullanarak ticaretin en iyi ilkelerine dayanan, profesyonel ve kullanımı kolay bir Forex ticaret sistemidir. WD Gann. Gösterge, Zararı Durdur ve Kâr Al Seviyeleri dahil olmak üzere doğru SATIN AL ve SAT sinyalleri sağlar. PUSH bildirimlerini kullanarak hareket halindeyken bile işlem yapabilirsiniz. LÜTFEN ÜCRETSİZ OLARAK TİCARET İPUÇLARI, BONUSLAR VE GANN MADE EA ASİSTANI ALMAK İÇİN SATIN ALIMDAN SONRA BENİMLE İLETİŞİME GEÇİN! Muhtemelen Gann ticaret yöntemlerini b
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (68)
Göstergeler
Trend Ai göstergesi, trend tanımlamasını işlem yapılabilir giriş noktaları ve geri dönüş uyarılarıyla birleştirerek bir yatırımcının piyasa analizini geliştirecek harika bir araçtır. Bu gösterge, kullanıcıların forex piyasasının karmaşıklıklarında güvenle ve hassasiyetle yol almalarını sağlar. Birincil sinyallerin ötesinde, Trend Ai göstergesi geri çekilmeler veya düzeltmeler sırasında ortaya çıkan ikincil giriş noktalarını belirleyerek, yatırımcıların belirlenen trend içindeki fiyat düzeltmele
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Göstergeler
M1 SNIPER kullanımı kolay bir işlem göstergesi sistemidir. M1 zaman dilimi için tasarlanmış bir ok göstergesidir. Gösterge, M1 zaman diliminde scalping için bağımsız bir sistem olarak kullanılabilir ve mevcut işlem sisteminizin bir parçası olarak kullanılabilir. Bu işlem sistemi özellikle M1'de işlem yapmak için tasarlanmış olsa da, diğer zaman dilimleriyle de kullanılabilir. Başlangıçta bu yöntemi XAUUSD ve BTCUSD ticareti için tasarladım. Ancak bu yöntemi diğer piyasalarda işlem yaparken de ya
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
Göstergeler
" Dynamic Scalper System " göstergesi, trend dalgaları içinde işlem yapmak için scalping yöntemi için tasarlanmıştır. Başlıca döviz çiftleri ve altın üzerinde test edilmiştir, diğer işlem araçlarıyla uyumluluğu mümkündür. Ek fiyat hareketi desteğiyle trend boyunca pozisyonların kısa vadeli açılması için sinyaller sağlar. Göstergenin prensibi. Büyük oklar trend yönünü belirler. Küçük oklar şeklinde scalping için sinyaller üreten bir algoritma trend dalgaları içinde çalışır. Kırmızı oklar yüksel
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (98)
Göstergeler
Şu anda %20 İNDİRİMLİ! Herhangi bir Acemi veya Uzman Tüccar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu gösterge paneli yazılımı 28 döviz çifti üzerinde çalışıyor. Ana göstergelerimizden 2'sine (Gelişmiş Para Birimi Gücü 28 ve Gelişmiş Para Birimi Dürtüsü) dayanmaktadır. Tüm Forex piyasasına harika bir genel bakış sağlar. Gelişmiş Para Birimi Gücü değerlerini, para birimi hareket hızını ve tüm (9) zaman dilimlerinde 28 Forex çifti için sinyalleri gösterir. Trendleri ve / veya scalping fırsatlarını belirlemek için
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Göstergeler
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.67 (12)
Göstergeler
SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the indicator translates complex price action in
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Göstergeler
CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potentia
Entry Points Pro
Yury Orlov
4.61 (170)
Göstergeler
Yeniden boyamadan bir ticarete girmek için doğru sinyaller sağlayan MT5 için en iyi gösterge! Herhangi bir finansal varlığa uygulanabilir: forex, kripto para birimleri, metaller, hisse senetleri, endeksler. MT5 versiyonu burada Oldukça doğru alım satım sinyalleri sağlayacak ve bir alım satımı açıp kapatmanın en iyi zamanını size söyleyecektir. Göstergeyi ödeyen yalnızca bir sinyali işleme örneğiyle videoyu (6:22) izleyin! Çoğu tüccar, Giriş Noktaları Pro göstergesinin yardımıyla ilk işlem h
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Göstergeler
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Göstergeler
Currency Strength Wizard , başarılı ticaret için size hepsi bir arada çözüm sağlayan çok güçlü bir göstergedir. Gösterge, birden çok zaman dilimindeki tüm para birimlerinin verilerini kullanarak şu veya bu forex çiftinin gücünü hesaplar. Bu veriler, şu veya bu para biriminin gücünü görmek için kullanabileceğiniz, kullanımı kolay para birimi endeksi ve para birimi güç hatları biçiminde temsil edilir. İhtiyacınız olan tek şey, işlem yapmak istediğiniz tabloya göstergeyi eklemektir ve gösterge size
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (14)
Göstergeler
Day Trader Master , günlük tüccarlar için eksiksiz bir ticaret sistemidir. Sistem iki göstergeden oluşmaktadır. Bir gösterge, satın almak ve satmak için bir ok işaretidir. Aldığınız ok göstergesidir. Size ikinci göstergeyi ücretsiz olarak sağlayacağım. İkinci gösterge, bu oklarla birlikte kullanılmak üzere özel olarak tasarlanmış bir trend göstergesidir. GÖSTERGELER TEKRARLAMAYIN VE GEÇ KALMAYIN! Bu sistemi kullanmak çok basittir. İki renkli bir çizgi olarak görüntülenen mevcut trend yönündeki o
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Göstergeler
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Göstergeler
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - Yeni Nesil Forex Ticaret Aracı. ŞU ANDA %49 İNDİRİM. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator, uzun zamandır popüler olan göstergelerimizin evrimidir ve üçünün gücünü tek bir göstergede birleştirir: Gelişmiş Döviz Gücü28 Göstergesi (695 inceleme) + Gelişmiş Döviz İMPULS ve UYARI (520 inceleme) + CS28 Kombo Sinyalleri (Bonus). Gösterge hakkında ayrıntılar https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Yeni Nesil Güç Göstergesi Ne Sunuyor?  Orijinallerde sevdiğiniz her şey, şimdi yeni
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Göstergeler
ŞU ANDA %20 INDIRIMLI! Herhangi bir Acemi veya Uzman Tüccar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu Gösterge, Egzotik Çiftler Emtialar, Endeksler veya Vadeli İşlemler gibi herhangi bir sembol için para birimi gücünü göstermek için uzmanlaşmıştır. Türünün ilk örneğidir, Altın, Gümüş, Petrol, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH vb. gerçek para birimi gücünü göstermek için 9. satıra herhangi bir sembol eklenebilir. Bu benzersiz, yüksek kaliteli ve uygun fiyatlı bir ticaret aracıdır çünkü bir dizi tescilli özelliği ve yeni b
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Göstergeler
FX Power: Daha Akıllı Ticaret Kararları için Para Birimlerinin Gücünü Analiz Edin Genel Bakış FX Power , her piyasa koşulunda başlıca para birimlerinin ve altının gerçek gücünü anlamak için vazgeçilmez bir araçtır. Güçlü para birimlerini alıp zayıf olanları satarak, FX Power ticaret kararlarınızı basitleştirir ve yüksek olasılıklı fırsatları ortaya çıkarır. İster trendlere sadık kalın ister Delta'nın aşırı değerlerini kullanarak tersine dönüşleri öngörün, bu araç ticaret tarzınıza mükemmel bir
Auto Optimized RSI
Davit Beridze
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Auto Optimized RSI , doğru alım ve satım sinyalleri vermek için tasarlanmış, kullanımı kolay ve akıllı bir ok göstergesidir. Geçmiş verilere dayalı işlem simülasyonları kullanarak, her enstrüman ve zaman dilimi için en etkili RSI seviyelerini otomatik olarak belirler. Bu gösterge, bağımsız bir işlem sistemi olarak veya mevcut stratejinize entegre edilerek kullanılabilir ve özellikle kısa vadeli işlem yapanlar için faydalıdır. Geleneksel RSI’nin sabit seviyeleri (örneğin 70/30) yerine, Auto Optim
PZ Trend Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
4.8 (5)
Göstergeler
Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whip
Market Structure Break Out
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (7)
Göstergeler
Market Structure Break Out (MSB) , MT4 ve MT5 için tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir araçtır. Bu gösterge, yatırımcıların piyasa hareketlerini yapısal olarak görmelerine yardımcı olur ve oklar ve uyarılar aracılığıyla trend yönünde veya ters yönde etkili işlem sinyalleri sunar. Ürünün en önemli özelliklerinden biri, kaybolmayan arz ve talep bölgelerini çizebilmesidir. Ayrıca, canlı geçmiş test (backtest) özelliği sayesinde yatırımcılar geçmiş performansı doğrudan grafik üzerinde inceleyebilir, bu da güv
Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.33 (6)
Göstergeler
Tanıtımı       Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO   çizelgeleri Pazar eğilimleri hakkında net bilgiler sağlamak için tasarlanan Heiken Ashi mumları, gürültüyü filtreleme ve yanlış sinyalleri ortadan kaldırma yetenekleriyle ünlüdür. Kafa karıştırıcı fiyat dalgalanmalarına veda edin ve daha sorunsuz, daha güvenilir bir grafik sunumuna merhaba deyin. Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO'yu gerçekten benzersiz kılan şey, geleneksel şamdan verilerini okunması kolay renkli çubuklara dönüştüren yenilikçi formülüdür. Kırmızı v
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Göstergeler
Bu gösterge, 2 ürünümüz Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics  'in süper bir kombinasyonudur. Tüm zaman dilimleri için çalışır ve 8 ana para birimi artı bir Sembol için grafiksel olarak güç veya zayıflık dürtüsünü gösterir! Bu Gösterge, Altın, Egzotik Çiftler, Emtialar, Endeksler veya Vadeli İşlemler gibi herhangi bir sembol için para birimi gücü ivmesini göstermek için uzmanlaşmıştır. Türünün ilk örneğidir, Altın, Gümüş, Petrol, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH vb. içi
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (28)
Göstergeler
PRO Renko Sistemi, RENKO grafikleri ticareti için özel olarak tasarlanmış son derece hassas bir ticaret sistemidir. Bu, çeşitli ticaret araçlarına uygulanabilen evrensel bir sistemdir. Sistemi etkin piyasa sana doğru ters sinyallerine erişim hakkı denilen ses nötralize eder. Göstergenin kullanımı çok kolaydır ve sinyal üretiminden sorumlu tek bir parametreye sahiptir. Aracı, seçtiğiniz herhangi bir ticaret aracına ve renko çubuğunun boyutuna kolayca uyarlayabilirsiniz. Yazılımımla karlı bir
Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro
Stanislav Konin
Göstergeler
Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro (ARH) is a powerful, innovative volatility-based momentum indicator designed to accurately identify key trend reversals. Developed using a special algorithm that provides a clear construction of the average volatility range, without redrawing its values ​​and does not change them. The indicator adapts to any market volatility and dynamically adjusts the width of the band range, depending on current market conditions. Indicator advantages: Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro
Gold Flux Signal
Leandro Bernardez Camero
Göstergeler
Gold Flux Signal – XAUUSD için Repaint Yapmayan Sinyal Göstergesi Net sinyal üretimi için tasarlanmıştır – Gold Flux Signal, XAUUSD üzerinde net ve istikrarlı giriş sinyalleri sağlamak için geliştirilmiştir – Trend takibi ve breakout stratejileri için özel olarak tasarlanmış olup, grafik üzerinde karışıklık yaratmaz – Göstergenin tüm sinyalleri yalnızca kapanmış mumlar üzerinden hesaplanır – M1, M5 ve H1 zaman dilimleri için optimize edilmiştir Kararlı görsel sinyaller – Sinyal bir kez oluş
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (656)
Göstergeler
ŞU ANDA %26 INDIRIMLI Yeni Başlayanlar veya Uzman Tüccarlar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu Gösterge benzersiz, yüksek kaliteli ve uygun fiyatlı bir ticaret aracıdır çünkü bir dizi tescilli özellik ve yeni bir formül ekledik. Sadece BİR grafik ile 28 Forex çifti için Döviz Gücünü okuyabilirsiniz! Yeni bir trendin veya scalping fırsatının tam tetik noktasını belirleyebildiğiniz için ticaretinizin nasıl gelişeceğini hayal edin? Kullanım kılavuzu: buraya tıklayın Bu ilk olan, orijinal! Değersiz bir özen
Trading System Double Trend
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Trading System Double Trend - çeşitli göstergelerden oluşan bağımsız bir işlem sistemidir. Genel trendin yönünü belirler ve fiyat hareketi yönünde sinyaller verir. Ölçeklendirme, gün içi veya hafta içi ticaret için kullanılabilir. Olasılıklar Herhangi bir zaman diliminde ve ticaret aracında (Forex, kripto para birimleri, metaller, hisse senetleri, endeksler) çalışır. Grafik yüklemeden bilgilerin basit görsel okunması Gösterge yeniden çizilmez ve sinyalleri tamamlamaz Yalnızca mum kapandığında
SL Session Strength 28 Pair
Chalin Saranga Jayathilake
5 (19)
Göstergeler
SL Curruncy impulse  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/82593 SL Session Strength 28 Pair flow of this intraday Asian London New York Sessions strength.SL Session Strength 28 indicator best for intraday scalper. market powerful move time you can catch best symbol. because you'll know which currencies are best to trade at that moment. Buy strong currencies and sell weak currencies (Diverging currencies).   Suggested timeframes to trading : M5 - M15 - M30 - You can however just change session
Gold Venamax MT4
Sergei Linskii
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Gold Venamax   - bu en iyi hisse senedi teknik göstergesidir. Gösterge algoritması bir varlığın fiyat hareketini analiz eder ve oynaklığı ve potansiyel giriş bölgelerini yansıtır. Gösterge özellikleri: Bu, rahat ve karlı ticaret için Magic ve iki Blok trend oku içeren süper bir göstergedir. Grafikte blokları değiştirmek için Kırmızı Düğme görüntülenir. Magic, gösterge ayarlarında ayarlanır, böylece göstergeyi farklı Blokları görüntüleyen iki grafiğe yükleyebilirsiniz. Gold Venamax farklı ok tam
Sniper Delta Imbalance MT4
Stanislav Konin
5 (6)
Göstergeler
The price is indicated only for the first   30 copies  ( only     5 copies left ).                                             The next price will be increased to    $150 . The final price will be    $250. Sniper Delta Imbalance is a professional tool for deep delta analysis — the difference between buyer and seller volumes. It takes volume analysis to the next level, allowing traders to see in real time who controls the price — buyers or sellers
Top Bottom Tracker MT4
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
Göstergeler
Top Bottom Tracker , piyasa trendini analiz eden ve trendin en yüksek ve en düşük seviyelerini tespit edebilen sofistike algoritmalara dayanan bir göstergedir / MT5 sürümü . Fiyat 500$'a ulaşana kadar kademeli olarak artacaktır. Sonraki fiyat --> $99 Özellikler Yeniden boyama yok Bu gösterge, yeni veriler geldiğinde değerlerini değiştirmez İşlem çiftleri Tüm forex çiftleri Zaman Dilimi Tüm zaman dilimleri Parametreler ==== Gösterge yapılandırması ==== Konfigürasyon parametresi // 40
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
MACDScanner Multi Symbol Multi Timeframe
Wartono
5 (1)
Göstergeler
MACD Scanner provides the multi symbols and multi-timeframes of MACD signals. It is useful for trader to find the trading idea quickly and easily. User-friendly, visually clean, colorful, and readable. Dynamic dashboard display that can be adjusted thru the external input settings. Total Timeframes and Total symbols as well as the desired total rows/panel, so it can maximize the efficiency of using the chart space. The Highlight Stars on the certain matrix boxes line based on the selected Scan M
StochSignal
Wartono
5 (4)
Göstergeler
It works based on the Stochastic Indicator algorithm. Very useful for trading with high-low or OverSold/Overbought swing strategies. StochSignal will show a buy arrow if the two lines have crossed in the OverSold area and sell arrows if the two lines have crossed in the Overbought area. You can put the Stochastic Indicator on the chart with the same parameters as this StochSignal Indicator to understand more clearly how it works. This indicator is equipped with the following parameters: Inputs d
FREE
Pivot SR
Wartono
4.67 (3)
Göstergeler
It identifies the pivot, support, and resistance price levels of the selected timeframe and then draws lines onto the chart. FEATURES: Option to specify the Timeframe Period in the PivotSR calculation. Option to display the PivotSR of the last candle, of every candle, or of the current candle. Options for displaying labels, line thickness, and line color. PivotSR can be interpreted as reversal levels or past price reactions that can be used as the basis for current price analysis. Some traders b
FREE
XChannel
Wartono
Göstergeler
It is a custom non-repaint indicator to identify trade opportunities in swing action as prices move within an upper and lower band. Inspired by the Keltner Channel, the most popular channel Indicator introduced by Chester Keltner. It is different with a Bollinger Bands. It represents volatility using the high and low prices, while Bollinger's studies rely on the standard deviation. The algorithm for this indicator is also available in the EntryMaximator EA. Including the option to use it or not.
FREE
CTime
Wartono
Göstergeler
This is the countdown of the last candle Indicator. How much time remains in the current candle of your chart CTime display exactly how many hours, minutes and seconds remain before the current candle closes, and a new one opens. This allows you to be on the ball as soon as the next candle appears It could be useful for a trader who trades with candles as the main attention Available option to change the text color to suit the chart background. This Indicator is related to the system here .
FREE
The Rainbow Multiple EMA Indicator
Wartono
Göstergeler
It is based on Multiple EMA indicators. The idea is that how to display multiple Exponential Moving Averages on the chart easily without placing them one by one. It has also BLUE-RED trend lips to define UPTREND and DOWNTREND whichas BLUE is UPTREND and RED is DOWNTREND.You can change the colors by going to Indicator properties --- colors. There are 2 external setting. They are Period and Shift. When you change them (period and or shift ) then all will automatically adjust. For any currency pair
Range Multi Alligators
Wartono
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Range Multi Alligators provides Range Channel High Low Information and the market trend indicated by the blue-red Histogram in the middle of range channel. The range channel lines is useful to define stoploss and take profit. This is trend follower indicator based on the Multi Alligators. Attach it on the chart and change one or all setting then all lines will move synchronously with the current one. Parameters Period : the number of bars used for the indicator calculations. Default: 120 used f
Stochastic Candles
Wartono
Göstergeler
Stochastic Candles Indicator   It will convert the stochastic indicator from separate window to the chart window by drawing oversold-overbought coloring candles. Red is overbought and blue is oversold by default.And you can change the color later on the external indicator setting.This is Multi timeframe  indicator that means it can show appearance result from another timeframe.E.g: If you set timeframe H1 then it will draw candles from Timeframe H1 whatever timeframe you attach on. It will be us
Autobot Retracement Code
Wartono
Uzman Danışmanlar
Autobot Retracement Code (ARC) A robot trading that works based on retracement strategy while following the market trend.It has  made average profits up to 25% /month that is relatively a High Return of Investment.Real Account proof. Fully automation. Auto Lot sizing, Auto TakeProfit Calculation, Auto StopLoss Calculation. Currently Running on Real account , it has more than 100% growth / 5 months. NEW UPDATE RELEASED, VERSION 3.0  FEATURES on Version 3: FIFO rules Auto LotSize Auto StopLoss 
Order Management EA
Wartono
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
Order Management EA (OME). The software will manage your trades based on 2 options: Magic Number or Order Comment. Both the Trades from the other EA or from Manual Trading. Drawing Stop Loss/Take Profit, Close All the positions, manages Multiple Orders, determining grid range and entry signals automatically.  Sending Martingale Orders, if necessary, that can be turn off/on. Including 2 options lot calculation: Multiplication or Addition.  You install OME in your account, you place order, and it
SardaFx Forex Robot
Wartono
Uzman Danışmanlar
Strategy – Bollinger Band, Moving Average and Price Actions. Bollinger Bands to identify High-Low Price, Moving Average to identify Trend and Price Action is to synchronize both of them.  SardaFx 4.1 has average holding time 24 hours (1 day) on timeframe H1. It is not a Martingale EA or Averaging EA. The work is simple, BUY and Exit or SELL and Exit. No recurring BUY and or SELL in the same time and the same symbol except you adjust Max BUY/SELL  more than 1,default setting is 1 BUY and 1 SELL.
RangeBorder Buy Sell Non Repaint
Wartono
Göstergeler
Some informations on the chart with the single attachment. RangeBorder Buy Sell (RBBS) Non Repaint Indicator will provide trend line, buy sell arrows,reversal arrows, range channel, order exit area,high average price line and low average price line.All arrows and lines don't repaint and not lagging. Once candle closed it won't  repaint. Reading Indicator: 1. Small Stars , Indicates oversold and overbought with certain logic and price may reverse when this small star triggers. Useful to identify
Dapitrend Non Repaint Indicator
Wartono
Göstergeler
Oversold and Overbought Candles, Trendlines, and BUY-SELL arrows in the single Indicator. Built from 8 default MT4 Indicators. Stochastic,RSI,SAR,CCI,RVI,DeMarker,WPR and MA. It is " NON REPAINT " indicator. All buffers do not repaint.  Double Trendline buffers that can also be used to identify sideway market and support resistance area.  Any timeframes and any currency pairs. Parameters: Show Trend . TRUE/FALSE to show trendlines on the chart Follow Trend. If TRUE , Dapitrend will show only
TrendWavePattern
Wartono
Göstergeler
TrendWavePattern  an another way to trade with a harmonic pattern, a maestro classic pattern . I made some improvements and combinations with my own strategy. Trend direction, buy-sell signal ,hi-low area and pivot line. These will be helpful for trader to read the current market condition. So it is not blindly following the pattern itself but also following other informations from the market. Readable chart appearance . Designed to be user friendly even you are a new trader. BUY-SELL zone, Tak
StochScanner 3 Modes
Wartono
Göstergeler
This is MT4 version of StochScanner It scans Stochastic from Multi Symbols and Multi Timeframes and displayed on the dashboard on a single chart. . 4 scanning modes: 1. Mode OverBought/OverSold Indicator scans Overbought and OverSold . OverBought : current stochastic is above level 80 and OverSold : current stochastic is below level 20 2. Mode Signal It means if the previous stochastic is on OverBought or OverSold ( either Main Line and Signal Line ) and the current Main Line cross over the curr
MTF Price Patterns Scanner
Wartono
Yardımcı programlar
It is an expert advisor that scans the last patterns on defined symbols and timeframes . Multi Symbols /pairs , Multi timeframes .  There are 2 ways to specify symbols : Automatically scan all symbols available on the market watch (true/false) Type any symbols ,separated by comma.   There are also 2 ways to specify timeframes : Automatically scan all timeframes available on mt4 (true/false) Type any timeframes,separated by comma.   Unlimited symbols available in an account and unlimited timefra
Golden Retracement Power
Wartono
5 (3)
Göstergeler
GOLDEN RETRACEMENT POWER indicator draws fibonacci levels automatically. Defines the golden entry buy/sell area, support and resistant lines , signals arrows and strength 'Power Bars Level' based on price action . Some indicators also work behind the chart: Stochastic,RSI,MFI,DeMarker and WPR . Fibonacci retracements are a popular form of technical analysis used by traders in order to predict future potential prices in the financial markets. If used correctly, Fibonacci retracements and ratios c
Lemurian Trader
Wartono
Uzman Danışmanlar
Lemurian Trader is a multi symbols  EA/robot. User can input symbols in the external parameter separated by comma. Only need to place on the single chart, no need to open multiple chart,no limited symbols as long the symbol is available on the market watch. Sweeping signals from timeframe M15 to H4 on each symbol to find the best high/low price while it also keeps to follow the trend. Lower TF M15 as a signal and higher(M30,H1,H4) to indentify trend and high low. It means whatever timeframe we p
RSI Scanner Plus
Wartono
Göstergeler
RSI Scanner Plus Indicator scans RSI values in multiple symbols and timeframes. Plus trend line buffer on the chart.  Features: -Trend Line :  We add trend line on the chart in the hope it help you to see current trend on the chart while following oversold and overbought  from RSI. This is additional feature in the indicator. We consider that following the trend is very important in trading. -Changeable Panel Display :  Change the value of Max.Symbols/Panel and  the indicator will adjust the da
Trend Scanner Xtra
Wartono
1 (1)
Göstergeler
TrendScanner XTra scans market trends from Multi Symbols and Multi Timeframes with extra additional Entry Point Signals arrow on the current chart. Features: -Entry Point SIgnals :  This is additional feature in the indicator. No repaint arrows. The Trading system in the single indicator. MTF Trend informations and Entry Signals. In order to make it easier for trader to get trading moments from a single chart and  deciding entry time.  -Changeable Panel Display :  Change the value of Max.Symbol
PullBack Matrix Signals Provider
Wartono
3 (1)
Göstergeler
PullbackMatrix provides the key information of the trading transactions when it finds the right market moment based on its built-in logic algorithm. The high accuracy signals including Trading Symbol, Entry Price, Entry Time, TakeProfit, Stoploss, and more. And that's all will be available instantly in your chart panel, drawing the position lines and also sending signal notification to email, mobile phone, and screen popup. More important is that also saves signals into a .csv file which is usef
KXChannel No Repaint
Wartono
Göstergeler
Non-repaint indicator    to identify trade opportunities in swing action as prices move within an upper and lower band. Inspired by the Keltner Channel, the most popular channel Indicator introduced by Chester Keltner. It is different with a Bollinger Bands. It represents volatility using the high and low prices, while Bollinger's studies rely on the standard deviation. Customized by adding the trends exactly in the middle line, arrows when price cross over the outer lines and Fibonacci Levels L
TradeArray Scalping
Wartono
Göstergeler
A professional trading indicator with double-entry options. Valuable Smooth Channel Lines on the separated window, Trend Lines both on the main window, and separated window and entry arrows. Good for trading scalping in the lower timeframes. Even also it can work and provide signals in the higher timeframes for longer-term trading periods.  INDICATOR SETTINGS: 1.  Signal Mode. There are 2 options: Default and Compact. If Default, it will provide 3 different arrow codes on the main window. This o
Magic Regression
Wartono
Göstergeler
Provides Regression Channel on the current chart. Combined by Trend of Moving Averages and Multi timeframes Oscillator Indicators: CCI, RSI, Stochastic, and MACD with specific working logic . It could make us easier to identify swing high-low as an entry point, the retracement area while following the current trend. Consists of 2 types of signal, main and secondary. The main signal will draw very clearly triangle and lines on the chart with the word " BUY" or 'SELL'. and the secondary is the sta
TradeSizeCalculator
Wartono
Göstergeler
It could help to calculate Risk-Reward easily before placing a BUY-SELL position. TradeSizeCalculator is a Multi-Tasking Calculator. It will calculate the others when we define the value in one of the columns. Stoploss, risk percentage, risk-money, lot size, take-profit , reward-money, and reward-ratio. Depending on which value is changed. All values in the columns are editable. Also, we can get those calculation results by drag-drop the stop-loss/take-profit line. Parameter: The inputs below ar
EntryMaximator A Semi Automated Trading
Wartono
Uzman Danışmanlar
It has 3 capabilities at once and can be adjusted according to needs. Full Auto, Semi-Auto, or Warning Signals only. You can choose it by setting the parameters provided. Built to help Traders work much easier than doing it manually. Sharpen the accuracy of market analysis performed by a Trader by only executing in certain price areas and adjustable signal parameters. Features Ability to manage trading management, including automatically determining stop loss/take profit, calculating lot size ba
GU Spot
Wartono
Uzman Danışmanlar
GU Spot is a One Shot One Kill EA. A  Scalping EA   for GBPUSD .   No Martingale, No Averaging, No Grid or other high-risk strategies.  Working with up to the best 100 trading signals algorithm from various Trading Systems. The combination of Price Action, High Low, Trend, Range Levels, Pullback /  Retracement and Reversal. This is Fully Automatic Trading Robot . High Accuracy Entry Signals and protected by a proper Money Management. A tight Stop Loss with SL:TP ratio 1:3 by default, Trailing an
SignalPinner A Non Repaint Trend Follower Signals
Wartono
Göstergeler
SignalPinner is a trend line Indicator which can detect market trends early by including three types of signal arrows. Non repaint and trend following. Signals on the strong trend, signals in the beginning of trend and signals with multiple market analysis algorithm as the main signals. Supported by alert notification message to keep you getting signals while on the go. Symbols: Any Timeframes: Any Features Histogram buffers as a sign the trend is started. It can help the trader knowing the mar
Scalping Scanner Dashboard
Wartono
Göstergeler
Scanning   Multi Symbols Scalping Signals based on 3 kinds of Market Analysis methods. Trend, Signal, and Reversator. And each method consists of its own multi timeframes algorithm functions. Summarized to become clear signals direction BUY/SELL, including the signals strength scoring and sending message to all available alert tools. Displayed on a User Friendly and customizable Dashboard. Size, colors, coordinates, highlight, hidden/show and more. Base Timeframe: M15. And M5 to Daily to confirm
ChartGetSignal
Wartono
1 (1)
Göstergeler
Provides instant signals on the chart in panel form. Equipped with signal description and trading analysis tools such as drawing auto trendlines, support/resistance area, regression channel, Fibonacci levels, Pivot levels and current signal price, signal time, signal expiry and stoploss recommendation. Also sending alert messages to all available mt4 alert tool. A detailed description panel provides information about where the signal comes from and what indicators are behind the signal. Includin
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt