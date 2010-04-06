This is the countdown of the last candle Indicator. How much time remains in the current candle of your chart

CTime display exactly how many hours, minutes and seconds remain before the current candle closes, and a new one opens. This allows you to be on the ball as soon as the next candle appears

It could be useful for a trader who trades with candles as the main attention

Available option to change the text color to suit the chart background.

This Indicator is related to the system here.