Laodengxi 429

This is MT4 version,MT5 version: https://www.mql5.com/zh/market/product/135425

  • Warning: This is Martingale EA, with extremely high risk!!!
  • Expert Advisor (EA) is not omnipotent, using this EA means agreeing to bear the risk of all losses incurred by the EA
  • Trading financial products such as foreign exchange and gold are high-risk products that may result in zero principal. Please be aware of the risks before trading


This is Laodengxi 429 EA

FREE!

This is a Martingale EA


