TradeEasier

This Indicator is a very Simple Method to make profit from the market! it has two arrow directions up and down. you can easily buy when you see up arrow and close it when you see down arrow. you can use it for Binary Options too! you also can use it with other indicators like Heiken Ashi and Ichimoku to make a complete System of Trading.

it has just two Input Options:

nBars: The Number of Candles you want to see the Signals for.

ShowPanel: to display or not to display the Panel

DoAlert: to Send you Alert when new Signal issued.