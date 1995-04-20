Fractal Structures Breakout Trader
- Göstergeler
- Elmira Memish
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 6
Fractal Structures Breakout Trader
!!SPECIAL PRICE FOR THE FIRST 10 COPIES!!
A next generation powerfull indicator which brings a new approach to fractal theory
Indicator tries to scan and find the fractal breakouts.
Momentum, price action and harmonic calculations are also used to complete the algo.
Advantages:
- No Repaint
- Works on all chart timeframes.
- Works for every instrument including Currency Pairs, Gold, Oil, Commodities, Indices, Stocks and Cryptocurrencies.
- Easy to use.
- User and CPU friendly.
- Offers big risk/reward ratio.
Inputs:
- Mode: Touch/Close : If you choose "Close", signal comes after the candle closing above/below of the neckline.
If you choose ""Touch" signal comes as soon as the price hits the neckline.
- Limit, first run : Default is 2000. Since the indicator reads too many data, optimised number is set as 2000.
- Limit : Max. Number of bars to check backwards.
- Neckline Length : Lenght of the neckline.
- Structure Settings : Indicator looks for 3 different strcutures. You can choose which structure to display on the chart.
Structure 1 - Can be used for scalping.
Structure 2 & 3 - Stronger structures that needs more bars to reach the targets.
- Apperance : You can set different colors and size for the arrows of each structure.
- Box Color : You can change the appearance of the stop loss box.
Please note : Do not test it on the tester with speead more than 28.
Please do not hesitate to contact us for further information.