Fractal Structures Breakout Trader

!!SPECIAL PRICE FOR THE FIRST 10 COPIES!!


A next generation powerfull indicator which brings a new approach to fractal theory

Indicator tries to scan and find the fractal breakouts.

Momentum, price action and harmonic calculations are also used to complete the algo.

Advantages:

  • No Repaint
  • Works on all chart timeframes.
  • Works for every instrument including Currency Pairs, Gold, Oil, Commodities, Indices, Stocks and Cryptocurrencies.
  • Easy to use.
  • User and CPU friendly.
  • Offers big  risk/reward ratio.

Inputs:

  • Mode: Touch/Close         :  If you choose "Close", signal comes after the candle closing above/below of the neckline.

                                                  If you choose ""Touch" signal comes as soon as the price hits the neckline.

  • Limit, first run               :  Default is 2000. Since the indicator reads too many data, optimised number is set as 2000. 
  • Limit                             :  Max. Number of bars to check backwards.
  • Neckline Length             :  Lenght of the neckline. 
  • Structure Settings          :  Indicator looks for 3 different strcutures. You can choose which structure to display on the chart.

                                                 Structure 1 - Can be used for scalping.

                                                 Structure 2 & 3 - Stronger structures that needs more bars to reach the targets.

  • Apperance                     : You can set different colors and size for the arrows of each structure.
  • Box Color                       : You can change the appearance of the stop loss box.

Please note : Do not test it on the tester with speead more than 28. 

Please do not hesitate to contact us for further information.


