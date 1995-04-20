Fractal Structures Breakout Trader



A next generation powerfull indicator which brings a new approach to fractal theory

Indicator tries to scan and find the fractal breakouts.

Momentum, price action and harmonic calculations are also used to complete the algo.

Advantages:

Inputs:

Mode: Touch/Close : If you choose "Close", signal comes after the candle closing above/below of the neckline.

If you choose ""Touch" signal comes as soon as the price hits the neckline.

Limit, first run : Default is 2000. Since the indicator reads too many data, optimised number is set as 2000.

Limit : Max. Number of bars to check backwards.

Neckline Length : Lenght of the neckline.

Structure Settings : Indicator looks for 3 different strcutures. You can choose which structure to display on the chart.

Structure 1 - Can be used for scalping.

Structure 2 & 3 - Stronger structures that needs more bars to reach the targets.

Apperance : You can set different colors and size for the arrows of each structure.

Box Color : You can change the appearance of the stop loss box.