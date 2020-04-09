Copy MT5 MT4 All In One

THIS IS THE MT5 VERSION

  • Works ONLY on MetaTrader 5
  • Cannot be installed on MetaTrader 4
  • For MT4 support, purchase MT4 version separately

MT4 Version Available Here: Click to View MT4 Version


Copy MT5 MT4 All In One
MT4 to MT4
MT5 to MT5
MT4 to MT5
MT5 to MT4

SMART SYMBOL MAPPING (WORKS WITH ANY BROKER)
.r, .raw, .pro (Raw/Pro accounts)
-ecn, -zero (ECN accounts)
m, .mini, .micro (Mini accounts)
c, .cent (Cent accounts)
.vip, -prime, .classic (VIP accounts)

FIXED LOT SIZE
MULTIPLIER
PROPORTIONAL BY BALANCE
PROPORTIONAL BY EQUITY
RISK PER TRADE (% OF BALANCE)
RISK PER TRADE (% OF EQUITY)
RISK PER TRADE (FIXED MONEY)
LOT PER 1000 OF BALANCE
LOT PER 1000 OF EQUITY
MULTIPLIER BY BALANCE/EQUITY

REVERSE TRADING MODE
Master BUY → Slave SELL
Master SELL → Slave BUY

COPY ONLY NEW ORDERS
Start fresh without copying old positions
When enabled:
Skips all existing positions on startup
Only copies NEW orders after EA starts
Perfect for joining established master accounts
Prevents opening stale positions

STEP 1: INSTALL THE EA
For MetaTrader 5:
Open MT5
Click File → Open Data Folder
Navigate to MQL5 → Experts folder
Copy Copy MT4 MT5 All In One.ex5 file into this folder
Close the folder window
In MT5: Press Ctrl + N or click View → Navigator
Right-click on Expert Advisors → Click Refresh
You should see "Copy MT4 MT5 All In One" in the list

For MetaTrader 4:
Open MT4
Click File → Open Data Folder
Navigate to MQL4 → Experts folder
Copy Copy MT4 MT5 All In One.ex4 file into this folder
Close the folder window
In MT4: Press Ctrl + N or click View → Navigator
Right-click on Expert Advisors → Click Refresh
You should see "Copy MT4 MT5 All In One" in the list

STEP 2: CONFIGURE MASTER ACCOUNT (SENDER)
Open the chart where you want to run the EA (any symbol, any timeframe)
Drag and drop "Copy MT4 MT5 All In One" onto the chart
Settings window will open - Configure as follows:

Master Configuration:
=== Operation Mode ===
IsMaster = true                    (Enable sending)
IsSlave = false                    (Disable receiving)

=== File Settings ===
SharedFolder = "CopyTrade"         (Keep default or change)
MyTerminalID = "MASTER"            MUST BE UNIQUE!

=== Master Settings ===
MasterMagicFilter = 0              (0 = send all orders)
                                   (Or specific magic number)

STEP 3: CONFIGURE SLAVE ACCOUNT (RECEIVER)
IMPORTANT: Slave can be on the same computer or different computer (using network shared folder)
Option A: Same Computer

Open the second terminal (can be same MT4/MT5 or different)
Open any chart
Drag and drop "Universal_CopyTrader_v3" onto the chart
Configure as Slave:

=== Operation Mode ===
IsMaster = false                   (Disable sending)
IsSlave = true                     (Enable receiving)

=== File Settings ===
SharedFolder = "CopyTrade"         MUST MATCH MASTER!
MyTerminalID = "SLAVE1"            MUST BE UNIQUE!

=== Slave Settings ===
SlaveMagicNumber = 77777           (For copied orders)
Lot Size Type = LOT_MULTIPLIER     (Choose your mode)
Multiplier = 1.0                   (1.0 = same size)
CopySLTP = true                    (Copy SL/TP)
MaxSlippage = 30                   (Pips)
AutoMapSymbols = true              (Auto-detect symbols)
ReverseOrders = false              (Set true for hedging)
OnlyNewOrders = false              (Set true to skip existing)

Option B: Different Computer (Network Setup)
On Master Computer:
Create shared folder:
Navigate to C:\Users\[YourName]\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\Common\Files\
Right-click CopyTrade folder
Click Properties → Sharing tab
Click Share → Add "Everyone" → Set to "Read/Write"
Note the network path: \\COMPUTER-NAME\CopyTrade

On Slave Computer:
Map network drive:
Open File Explorer
Click This PC → Map network drive
Choose drive letter (e.g., Z:)
Enter folder path: \\MASTER-COMPUTER\CopyTrade
Check "Reconnect at sign-in"
Click Finish

STEP 4: MULTIPLE SLAVES (OPTIONAL)
Open third terminal
Configure as Slave:
   MyTerminalID = "SLAVE2"            DIFFERENT from SLAVE1!
   SharedFolder = "CopyTrade"       (Same as master)
   Lot Size Type = LOT_MULTIPLIER
   Multiplier = 0.5                 (Half size, for example)

Repeat for as many slaves as needed
Each slave must have UNIQUE Terminal ID

Example Setup:
Master: ID = "MASTER"
Slave 1: ID = "SLAVE1" (1.0x lots)
Slave 2: ID = "SLAVE2" (0.5x lots)
Slave 3: ID = "SLAVE3" (2.0x lots)
Önerilen ürünler
Auto Trade Copier for MT5
Vu Trung Kien
4.41 (27)
Yardımcı programlar
Auto Trade Copier is designed to copy trades to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts/terminals with 100% accuracy. The provider and receiver accounts must be on the same PC/VPS. With this tool, you can copy trades to receiver accounts on the same PC/VPS. All trading actions will be copied from provider to receiver perfectly. This version can be used on MT5 accounts only. For MT4 accounts, you must use Auto Trade Copier (for MT4). Reference: - For MT4 receiver, please download Trade Receiver Fr
Mirror Signals Service
Isaac Derban
Yardımcı programlar
Overview Mirror Signals Service EA (Text only)   is a powerful monitoring Expert Advisor that automatically sends   real-time Telegram notifications   for all important trade events on your MetaTrader 5 account. It is engineered specifically for   signal providers ,   trade-copier operators ,   auditors ,   educators , and   professional trading services   that require immediate, detailed, and reliable reporting. Everything from   entries, exits, SL/TP changes, comment changes, trailing sto
Trailing Stop Loss And Breakeven MT5
Thi Ngo
1 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
This tool will perform Trailing stop loss and Break even management for orders. Helps you limit or reduce the time spend watching orders on the screen, especially when you need to go to sleep. Just add this EA to 1 chart, you can manage all pairs. You can filter orders by comment, magic number, symbol and order ticket number. When Breakeven it can add shift/offset pips (to cover the commission...). You can try in strategy tester before purchase. The EA will add Buy and Sell alternately, so you
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.82 (34)
Yardımcı programlar
MT5 için ticari kopyalayıcı, МetaТrader 5 platformu için bir ticari kopyalayıcıdır   . arasındaki   forex işlemlerini kopyalar.       COPYLOT MT5 sürümü için   herhangi bir hesap   MT5   -   MT5, MT4   -   MT5 (veya COPYLOT MT4 sürümü için   MT4 -   MT4 MT5   -  MT4) Güvenilir fotokopi makinesi! MT4 sürümü Tam tanım   +DEMO +PDF Nasıl alınır Nasıl kurulur     Günlük Dosyaları nasıl alınır?     Nasıl Test Edilir ve Optimize Edilir     Expforex'in tüm ürünleri Ayrıca МТ4 terminali   (МТ4   -  
Easy Copier Limited
Priyanka Dwivedi
Yardımcı programlar
Easy Copier Limited  is utility tool to copy trade / trade copier form one account (master) to other account (slave) .  It works only with a single forex ( EURUSD ) . You can use this tool as local copier ( Terminals have to be in same PC / VPS ) as well as Remote Copier ( Terminals can be in different PC / VPS ). For remote copy you can use my server or it can be configured to your server . Trades are possible to copy from    MT4 => MT4     MT4 => MT5         MT5 => MT5       MT5 => M
Trading Utility
Tahir Hussain
Yardımcı programlar
Trading Utility for Forex Currency Pairs Only not for Gold  Functions Auto Lot Calculation based on Risk Auto stoploss  Auto TakeProfit Breakeven Auto Close Half % Close in percentage with respect to the PIPs Pending Orders BuyLimit Sell Limit with distances BuyStop Sell Stop    with distances Trading Informations Risk in percentage For Multiple trades Combine Takeprofit and Combine Stoplosses
Trade copier MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.6 (35)
Yardımcı programlar
Trade Copier, ticaret hesapları arasındaki işlemleri kopyalamak ve senkronize etmek için tasarlanmış profesyonel bir yardımcı programdır. Kopyalama, tedarikçinin hesabından/terminalinden alıcının aynı bilgisayarda veya vps'de kurulu olan hesabına/terminaline gerçekleşir. Satın almadan önce demo sürümünü bir demo hesabında test edebilirsiniz. Demo versiyonu burada . Tüm talimatlar burada . Ana işlevler ve avantajlar: Emirlerin kopyalanmasını destekler: МТ5> МТ5, МТ4> МТ5, МТ5> МТ4. Emirlerin kopy
Copy Trade Client Pro MT5
Dechathorn Meetip
Yardımcı programlar
Server Link >> h ttps://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/160109 CopyTrade Slave is a lightweight, reliable local trade copier for MetaTrader 5 that mirrors positions from a Master account to one or more Slave accounts using a fast shared-file mechanism. It is designed for signal providers, account managers, and traders who need precise synchronization of trades with flexible delay and lot control. ​ Main concept Role: Works as the Slave side of a local copy trading setup and receives trades fr
MT5 to Discord Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
5 (3)
Yardımcı programlar
MT4 to Discord Signal Provider , ticaret sinyallerini doğrudan Discord'a göndermek için tasarlanmış kullanıcı dostu ve tamamen özelleştirilebilir bir araçtır. Bu araç, ticaret hesabınızı etkili bir sinyal sağlayıcısına dönüştürür. Mesaj formatlarını tarzınıza uyacak şekilde özelleştirin! Kolay kullanım için önceden tasarlanmış şablonlardan seçim yapın ve hangi mesaj öğelerini dahil etmek veya çıkarmak istediğinize karar verin. [ Demo ] [ Kullanım Kılavuzu ] [ MT4 Versiyonu ] [ Telegram Versiyonu
Supply and Demand Pro
Godbless C Nygu
4 (1)
Göstergeler
Join Deriv link on profile>>> GET THIS FULL COPY AND GET ANOTHER FREE INDICATOR ONE OF THE BEST AND USEFULL INDICATORS IN THE WORLD ..This is the one of the best usefull indicators which has chosen to be used by top traders in the world. AUTOMATIC SUPPORT AND RESISTANCE This way of trading is also called Supply and demand, On this way of trading you can see auto colours appear where the market changes direction buying or selling Direction. ALL KIND OF PAIRS METALS AND INDICIES ARE INCLUDED A
Volume Profile V6
Andrey Kolesnik
4.67 (3)
Göstergeler
Piyasa Hacim Profili Göstergesi + Akıllı Osilatör. Döviz çiftleri, hisse senetleri, vadeli işlemler, kripto paralar gibi hemen hemen tüm enstrümanlarda hem gerçek hacimler hem de tick hacimleri üzerinde çalışır. Profil oluşturma aralığını otomatik olarak (örneğin bir haftalık veya bir aylık vb.) belirleyebileceğiniz gibi, sınırları (kırmızı ve mavi iki dikey çizgi) hareket ettirerek aralığı manuel olarak da ayarlayabilirsiniz. Histogram şeklinde görüntülenir. Belirli bir seviyedeki histogram gen
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.33 (27)
Yardımcı programlar
Riskinizi otomatik olarak hesaplarken işlemlere hızlı bir şekilde girip çıkmanıza yardımcı olacak Ticaret Yöneticisi. Aşırı Ticaret, İntikam Ticareti ve Duygusal Ticaretten korunmanıza yardımcı olacak özellikler içerir. İşlemler otomatik olarak yönetilebilir ve hesap performans ölçümleri bir grafikte görselleştirilebilir. Bu özellikler, bu paneli tüm manuel yatırımcılar için ideal kılar ve MetaTrader 5 platformunun geliştirilmesine yardımcı olur. Çoklu Dil desteği. MT4 Sürümü  |  Kullanım Kılavu
Gold Indicator MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
Göstergeler
Step into the world of Forex trading with confidence, clarity, and precision using Gold Indicator a next-generation tool engineered to take your trading performance to the next level. Whether you’re a seasoned professional or just beginning your journey in the currency markets, Gold Indicator equips you with powerful insights and help you trade smarter, not harder. Built on the proven synergy of three advanced indicators, Gold Indicator focuses exclusively on medium and long-term trends elimina
Comprehensive Risk Management Tool
Sami Triki
Yardımcı programlar
Risk Management Panel for MetaTrader 5 Overview This tool is a comprehensive risk management indicator for MetaTrader 5 that provides traders with a visual interface to calculate and manage trade parameters based on their risk tolerance. It features a draggable panel with interactive price lines and real-time calculations. Key Features Risk Management Controls: Adjustable risk percentage (0.1%-100%) of account equity or balance Customizable risk/reward ratio with +/- buttons Choice between Equit
Quantum Market Scanner V333
George Fayek Francis Abdelmalak
Yardımcı programlar
uantum Market Scanner v4.0 – Multi-Symbol Signal Scanner (MT5) Description Quantum Market Scanner v4.0 is a technical analysis indicator for MetaTrader 5 designed to monitor multiple financial instruments and identify potential trading signals based on predefined technical conditions. The indicator tracks signal development through a multi-stage confirmation process and displays results in a centralized dashboard. It provides analysis and alerts only and does not execute trades automatically .
ScalperTraderPanel
Andres Daniel Leonel Lusin
Yardımcı programlar
Overview:   ScalperTradePanel is the ultimate assistant for manual traders and scalpers who need speed, precision, and automated trade management. Unlike standard one-click panels, this tool combines manual entry with an   automated Grid system , allowing you to average your entry price intelligently. It features a unique   Dual-Mode Interface : switch instantly between   Market Execution   for speed, or   Visual Pending Mode   to plan your trades directly on the chart with drag-and-drop lines t
Noize Absorption Index
Ekaterina Saltykova
Göstergeler
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation.
Trend Line Map Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.09 (11)
Göstergeler
Trend Line Map indicator is an addons for   Trend Screener Indicator . It's working as a scanner for all signals generated by Trend screener ( Trend Line Signals ) . It's a Trend Line Scanner based on Trend Screener Indicator.  If you don't have Trend Screener Pro Indicator,   the Trend Line Map Pro will not work.     LIMITED TIME OFFER : Trend Line Map Indicator is available for only 50 $ and lifetime. ( Original price 125$ ) By accessing to our MQL5 Blog,  you can find all our premium indicat
Equity Guard AI
Niccyril Chirindo
Yardımcı programlar
EquityGuard AI - Advanced Account Protection System Description EquityGuard AI is a professional account monitoring tool designed to protect your trading capital through automated equity surveillance and instant response mechanisms. Message me after purchase to get an additional program (free) that   disables the Algo Trading button  when Equity Breach Detected . This additional program requires   "Allow DLL imports" . Key Features Equity Protection Real-time equity monitoring with customizable
Stopp Loss Manager
Gerhard Oehler
Yardımcı programlar
The Stop Loss Manger - SL Mange With the Stop Loss Manager you can finally sleep peacefully while it effectively manages your risk in stock market trading. Simply set your individual stop loss limits and let the manager trade for you. Never worry about losses again - the Stop Loss Manager takes care of it for you! Get the ultimate support for your trading now and maximize your profits with ease. Join the community of successful traders who swear by Stop Loss Manager today. Function overview: 1.
Renko Chart for MT5
Trinh Dat
5 (2)
Yardımcı programlar
The Expert Advisor is used to create Renko chart, realtime updates, easy for technical analysis. Backtest your strategy with all indicators with Renko chart in MetaTrader 5. Parameters Box Size : input the number of box size. Show Wicks : if true , draw a candle with high/low. History Start: input the date to creat first candle. Maximum Bars: limit number of bars on renko chart How to use Attach the Expert Advisor to a chart (timeframe M1), for which you want to create a renko. Input box size a
Basic Support and Resistance MT5
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
Göstergeler
Basic Support and Resistance   Göstergimiz, teknik analizinizi artırmak için ihtiyacınız olan çözümdür.Bu gösterge, destek ve direnç seviyelerini grafikte yansıtmanıza olanak tanır/ MT4 sürümü Özellikler Fibonacci seviyelerinin entegrasyonu: Fibonacci seviyelerini destek ve direnç seviyelerinin yanı sıra görüntüleme seçeneğiyle, göstergemiz size piyasa davranışı ve olası tersine dönme alanları hakkında daha derin bir fikir verir. Performans Optimizasyonu: Genişletilmiş satırları yalnızca her ç
Mirror Signals EA
Isaac Derban
Yardımcı programlar
Overview Mirror Signals EA is a powerful monitoring Expert Advisor that automatically sends real-time Telegram notifications for all important trade events on your MetaTrader 5 account. It is engineered specifically for signal providers , trade-copier operators , auditors , educators , and professional trading services that require immediate, detailed, and reliable reporting. Everything from entries, exits, SL/TP changes, comment changes, trailing stop activations, pending order modifications
Inverted Chart EA
Samuele Borella
Yardımcı programlar
Inverted_Chart_EA Utility Expert Advisor Inverted_Chart_EA creates and maintains a mirror-inverted chart of any symbol and timeframe. It automatically generates a custom instrument (e.g. US30_INV ) and keeps its price history updated in real time, with bars mirrored around a chosen pivot. This utility gives traders a new way to analyze the market from a different perspective by flipping the chart upside down. Why use an inverted chart? Highlight hidden patterns – price formations that look ordin
Order and Risk Management MT5
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Yardımcı programlar
Otomatik sipariş ve risk yönetimi için yardımcı program. Kârlardan maksimumu almanızı ve kayıplarınızı sınırlandırmanızı sağlar. Tüccarlar için pratik bir tüccar tarafından düzenlendi. Yardımcı programın kullanımı kolaydır, bir tüccar tarafından manuel olarak veya danışmanların yardımıyla açılan herhangi bir piyasa emriyle çalışır. İşlemleri sihirli sayıya göre filtreleyebilir. Yardımcı program aynı anda herhangi bir sayıda siparişle çalışabilir. Aşağıdaki işlevlere sahiptir: 1. Zararı durd
Spread Professional mt5
Andriy Sydoruk
Yardımcı programlar
Excellent spread indicator. Reflects the spread on each bar as it is. It should be remembered that the spread is displayed at the time of the bar opening. Therefore, the most correct information will be on the minute bars. Spread is one of the basic forex concepts that any trader should know. If explained clearly, you can describe such an example. The trader buys the EUR / USD pair at the rate of 1.1000. However, he immediately goes into negative territory, for example, by 10 points, as if he bo
GGP Trade Copier MT5
Mohammadmahmood Pirayeh
Yardımcı programlar
GGP Trade Copier  EA is an automatic trading bot that can help traders automatically replicate the trading strategies and operations from one trading terminal to others by experiencing exceptionally fast trade copying system. Its easy-to-use setup allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same Windows computer or Windows VPS with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds. The software supports multiple trading varieties, including Forex, commodities, stocks
Manus Pro
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Uzman Danışmanlar
MANUS PRO EA The Trading Revolution You've Been Waiting For Are you TIRED of watching other traders make consistent profits while your account bleeds red?   The financial markets don't wait for anyone – and neither should you. MANUS PRO isn't just another Expert Advisor... it's your   TICKET TO FINANCIAL FREEDOM . Why MANUS PRO is Different (And Why Everyone's Talking About It) FOR BEGINNERS: Your Trading Mentor That Never Sleeps Zero Learning Curve   – Install, activate, and watch it wo
Golden Gestion TP SL No Limit MT5
Matthias Hubert Patrick Snidaro
Yardımcı programlar
Auto SL/TP Manager EA – Gestion Automatique Intelligente Auto SL/TP Manager EA est un Expert Advisor conçu pour automatiser la gestion des commandes avec une efficacité maximale et une grande discrétion. Il gère automatiquement : Le Stop Loss (SL) et le Take Profit (TP) Le Profit Lock (verrouillage progressif des bénéfices) Le Trailing Stop avec plusieurs méthodes avancées L' affichage masqué du SL et du TP pour plus de discrétion (non visible par le courtisan) C'est l'outil idéal pour les
DRS Semi Automated
Enrique Alexander Madera Pimentel
Yardımcı programlar
DRS Semi Automated: Fair Value Gap Trading Inspired by the DRS strategy made by SMT FX. To learn more, visit their website. Key Features: 1. Fair Value Gap Detection: Identifies bullish and bearish Fair Value Gaps on the 5-minute timeframe. 2. Customizable Trading Sessions: Trade London, New York, or both sessions with adjustable start times. 3. Risk Management: Set risk percentage and choose between equity-based or fixed balance risk calculation. 4. Bias Selection: Manually select bullish or
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.41 (205)
Yardımcı programlar
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions - Application instructions - Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteristics bef
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.97 (585)
Yardımcı programlar
Trade Manager EA’ye hoş geldiniz! Ticaretin daha sezgisel, hassas ve verimli hale gelmesi için tasarlanmış nihai risk yönetim aracı ile tanışın. Bu sadece bir emir verme aracı değil; ticaret planlaması, pozisyon yönetimi ve risk kontrolü için kapsamlı bir çözüm. İster yeni başlayan bir yatırımcı olun, ister deneyimli bir trader ya da hızlı emir gerektiren bir scalper, Trade Manager EA ihtiyaçlarınıza uyum sağlar ve forex, endeksler, emtialar ve kripto paralar dahil tüm piyasalarda esneklik sunar
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (118)
Yardımcı programlar
Local Trade Copier EA MT5   ile olağanüstü hızlı işlem kopyalama deneyimi yaşayın. Kolay 1 dakikalık kurulumuyla bu işlem kopyalayıcısı, aynı Windows bilgisayarda veya Windows VPS'te birden fazla MetaTrader terminali arasında işlemleri kopyalamanıza olanak tanır ve 0.5 saniyenin altındaki şimşek hızında kopyalama hızları sunar. Başlangıç seviyesinde veya profesyonel bir tüccar olsanız da,   Local Trade Copier EA MT5 , spesifik ihtiyaçlarınıza göre özelleştirmek için geniş bir seçenek yelpazesi s
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.86 (148)
Yardımcı programlar
Ticaret Paneli çok işlevli bir ticaret asistanıdır. Uygulama, manuel ticaret için 50'den fazla ticaret işlevi içerir ve çoğu ticaret işlemini otomatikleştirmenize olanak tanır. Dikkat, uygulama strateji test cihazında çalışmıyor. Satın almadan önce demo sürümünü bir demo hesabında test edebilirsiniz. Demo sürümü burada . Talimatların tamamı buraya . Ticaret. Tek tıklamayla alım satım işlemlerini gerçekleştirmenizi sağlar: Otomatik risk hesaplaması ile bekleyen emir ve pozisyonları açın. Tek tıkl
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (16)
Yardımcı programlar
Beta Sürümü Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader resmi alfa sürümüne neredeyse hazır. Bazı özellikler hâlâ geliştirilmekte olup küçük hatalarla karşılaşabilirsiniz. Sorun yaşarsanız lütfen bildirin, geri bildiriminiz yazılımın herkes için gelişmesine yardımcı olur. Fiyat 20 satıştan sonra artacaktır. Kalan $90 kopya: 2/20 . Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader , Telegram kanallarından veya gruplarından gelen işlem sinyallerini otomatik olarak MetaTrader 5 hesabınıza kopyalayan güçlü bir araçtır. Herkese açı
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (108)
Yardımcı programlar
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
Ultimate Extractor
Clifton Creath
5 (9)
Yardımcı programlar
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 *****this is the local HTML version of Ultimate Extractor. Check out Ultimate Extractor Cloud on mql5 for the Cloud version****** Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does Automatically analyzes your MT5 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with inte
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (2)
Yardımcı programlar
Lazy Trader is your personal risk management assistant that independently finds the best market entries, manages positions, and helps you extract maximum profit from every trading idea! It monitors charts from M1 to W1 , finds optimal entry points based on your parameters, and manages trades without your involvement: - Got an idea on the daily chart? No need to wait for lower timeframes to form a signal — Lazy Trader will check everything and open all necessary positions while you live your lif
Smart Stop Scanner MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Yardımcı programlar
Smart Stop Scanner – Gerçek piyasa yapısına dayalı çoklu varlık stop-loss analizi Genel Bakış Smart Stop Scanner, birden fazla piyasadaki stop-loss seviyelerini profesyonel bir şekilde takip etmek için tasarlanmıştır. Sistem, gerçek piyasa yapısına dayanan breakout’ları, daha yüksek zirveleri ve daha düşük dipleri otomatik olarak algılar ve en önemli stop bölgelerini tespit eder. Tüm bilgiler, yüksek çözünürlüklü ekranlarla uyumlu (DPI-aware) net ve düzenli bir panelde sunulur. Forex, Altın, E
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.85 (27)
Yardımcı programlar
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider , hesabınızı bir sinyal sağlayıcı haline getirerek belirtilen sinyalleri Telegram'ın sohbetine, kanalına veya grubuna göndermeyi sağlayan kullanımı kolay, tamamen özelleştirilebilir bir araçtır. Rakip ürünlerin çoğunun aksine, DLL içe aktarması yapmaz. [ Demo ] [ Kılavuz ] [ MT4 Versiyonu ] [ Discord Versiyonu ] [ Telegram Kanalı ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Kurulum Adım adım bir kullanıcı kılavuzu mevcuttur. Telegram API'si hakkında bilgi gerekmemektedir; ihtiyac
Smart Stop Manager MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
Smart Stop Manager – Profesyonel hassasiyetle otomatik stop-loss yönetimi Genel Bakış Smart Stop Manager, Smart Stop ürün serisinin yürütme katmanıdır. Birden fazla açık pozisyonda yapılandırılmış, güvenilir ve tamamen otomatik stop-loss yönetimi isteyen trader’lar için tasarlanmıştır. Tüm açık işlemleri sürekli izler, Smart Stop piyasa yapısı mantığını kullanarak en uygun stop seviyesini hesaplar ve stopları net ve şeffaf kurallarla otomatik olarak günceller. İster tek bir varlıkla işlem yapı
Telegram To MT5 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.53 (15)
Yardımcı programlar
Üye olduğunuz herhangi bir kanaldan (özel ve kısıtlı olanlar dahil) sinyalleri doğrudan MT5'inize kopyalayın.  Bu araç, kullanıcıyı göz önünde bulundurarak tasarlanmış olup işlemleri yönetmek ve izlemek için ihtiyacınız olan birçok özelliği sunar. Bu ürün, kullanıcı dostu ve görsel olarak çekici bir arayüzde sunulmaktadır. Ayarlarınızı özelleştirin ve ürünü dakikalar içinde kullanmaya başlayın! Kullanıcı Kılavuzu + Demo  | MT4 Sürümü | Discord Sürümü Demo denemek isterseniz lütfen kullanıcı kı
HINN MagicEntry Extra
ALGOFLOW OÜ
4.67 (12)
Yardımcı programlar
HINN MAGIC ENTRY – the ultimate tool for entry and position management! Place orders by selecting a level directly on the chart! full description Key features: - Market, limit, and pending orders - Automatic lot size calculation - Automatic spread and commission accounting - Unlimited partitial take-profits  - Breakeven and trailing stop-loss and take-profit  functions - Invalidation leves - Intuitive, adaptive, and customizable interface - Works with any assets and account types Really feels
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.91 (11)
Yardımcı programlar
EASY Insight AIO – Akıllı ve zahmetsiz yatırım için hepsi bir arada çözüm Genel Bakış Tüm piyasayı — Forex, Altın, Kripto, Endeksler ve hatta Hisseler — saniyeler içinde, manuel grafik incelemesi, gösterge kurulumu ya da karmaşık ayarlar olmadan analiz edebildiğinizi hayal edin. EASY Insight AIO , yapay zekâ destekli yatırım için nihai, kullanıma hazır dışa aktarma aracınızdır. Tüm piyasanın kapsamlı bir anlık görüntüsünü tek bir temiz CSV dosyasında sunar; bu dosya ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Pe
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
Yardımcı programlar
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (6)
Yardımcı programlar
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 (Kopyalayıcı Kedi MT5) , günümüzün ticaret zorluklarına yönelik tasarlanmış yerel bir ticaret kopyalayıcısı ve eksiksiz risk yönetimi ve yürütme çerçevesidir. Prop firması zorluklarından kişisel portföy yönetimine kadar, sağlam yürütme, sermaye koruması, esnek yapılandırma ve gelişmiş ticaret işleme kombinasyonu ile her duruma uyum sağlar. Kopyalayıcı hem Master (gönderici) hem de Slave (alıcı) modunda çalışır, piyasa ve bekleyen emirlerin, ticaret değişikliklerini
Grid Manual MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.9 (20)
Yardımcı programlar
Grid Manual, sipariş ızgarasıyla çalışmak için kullanılan bir ticaret yardımcı programıdır. Yardımcı program evrenseldir, esnek ayarlara ve sezgisel bir arayüze sahiptir. Sadece kayıpların ortalaması yönünde değil, aynı zamanda kazanç artışı yönünde de bir emir ızgarası ile çalışır. Tüccarın bir emir ızgarası oluşturmasına ve eşlik etmesine gerek yoktur, bu yardımcı programı yapacaktır. Emri açmanız yeterlidir ve Grid manual otomatik olarak ona bir emir ızgarası oluşturacak ve kapanana kadar ona
Telegram to MT5 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
5 (7)
Yardımcı programlar
Telegram'dan MT5'e:   Nihai Sinyal Kopyalama Çözümü Telegram'dan MT5'e işlemlerinizi basitleştirin, DLL'lere ihtiyaç duymadan işlem sinyallerini doğrudan Telegram kanallarından ve sohbetlerinden MetaTrader 5 platformunuza kopyalayan modern araç. Bu güçlü çözüm hassas sinyal yürütme, kapsamlı özelleştirme seçenekleri sağlar, zamandan tasarruf sağlar ve verimliliğinizi artırır. [ Instructions and DEMO ] Temel Özellikler Doğrudan Telegram API Entegrasyonu Telefon numarası ve güvenli kod ile kimlik
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.74 (19)
Yardımcı programlar
Bu ürün, haber saatlerinde tüm uzman danışmanları ve manüel grafikleri filtreler, böylece manüel ticaret kurulumlarınızı veya diğer uzman danışmanlar tarafından girilen işlemleri yok edebilecek ani fiyat dalgalanmaları konusunda endişelenmenize gerek kalmaz. Bu ürün, herhangi bir haber yayınlanmadan önce açık pozisyonlarınızı ve bekleyen emirlerinizi yönetebilen tam bir sipariş yönetim sistemi ile birlikte gelir.   The News Filter'ı   satın aldığınızda, gelecekteki uzman danışmanlar için yerleşi
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.59 (17)
Yardımcı programlar
Seconds Chart — MetaTrader 5 için saniye bazlı grafikler oluşturmanıza olanak sağlayan eşsiz bir araçtır. Seconds Chart sayesinde saniye cinsinden zaman dilimleriyle grafik oluşturabilir, standart dakika veya saatlik grafiklerde mümkün olmayan esneklik ve analiz hassasiyetine ulaşabilirsiniz. Örneğin, S15 zaman dilimi 15 saniyelik mum çubuklarını ifade eder. Desteklenen özel sembollerle herhangi bir gösterge ve danışman kullanabilirsiniz. Onlarla çalışmak, standart grafiklerde işlem yapmak kadar
Cerberus Equity Watcher
Samuel Bandi Roccatello
5 (3)
Yardımcı programlar
Cerberus the Equity Watcher , hesap öz sermayenizi sürekli olarak izleyen ve hatalı EA'ların veya isteğe bağlı bir tüccarsanız duygusal davranışınızın neden olduğu büyük düşüşlerden kaçınan bir risk yönetimi aracıdır. Hatalar içerebilecek veya beklenmedik piyasa koşullarında iyi performans göstermeyebilecek EA'lara güvenen sistematik tüccarlar için son derece yararlıdır. Cerberus, bir minimum öz sermaye değeri ve (isteğe bağlı olarak) bir maksimum değer belirlemenize izin verir, bunlardan herhan
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.58 (72)
Yardımcı programlar
1 tıklama ile ticaret için Ticaret Paneli.   Pozisyonlar ve emirlerle çalışmak!   Grafikten veya klavyeden alım satım. Alım satım panelimizi kullanarak, grafikten tek bir tıklamayla alım satım yapabilir ve alım satım işlemlerini standart MetaTrader kontrolünden 30 kat daha hızlı gerçekleştirebilirsiniz. Bir tüccar için hayatı kolaylaştıran ve bir tüccarın ticaret faaliyetlerini çok daha hızlı ve daha rahat gerçekleştirmesine yardımcı olan parametrelerin ve işlevlerin otomatik hesaplamaları. Graf
Ultimate Trade Manager plus Mobile MT5 RunwiseFX
Runwise Limited
5 (5)
Yardımcı programlar
Comprehensive on chart trade panel with the unique ability to be controllable from mobile as well. Plus has a library of downloadable configuration, e.g. exit rules, extra panel buttons, pending order setup and more. Please see our product video. Works with all symbols not just currency pairs. Features On chart panel plus controllable from free app for Windows, iPhone and Android Built-in script engine with library of downloadable configuration, e.g. add 'Close All Trades in Profit' button, exit
Trade Manager DashPlus
Henry Lyubomir Wallace
5 (12)
Yardımcı programlar
DashPlus , MetaTrader 5 platformunda işlem verimliliğinizi ve etkinliğinizi artırmak için tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir işlem yönetim aracıdır. Risk hesaplama, emir yönetimi, gelişmiş ızgara sistemleri, grafik tabanlı araçlar ve performans analitiği gibi kapsamlı bir özellik yelpazesi sunar. Temel Özellikler 1. Kurtarma Izgarası Olumsuz piyasa koşullarında işlemleri yönetmek için ortalama alma ve esnek bir ızgara sistemi uygular. İşlem kurtarma çabalarını optimize etmek için stratejik giriş ve çıkış
Trading box Technical analysis MT5
Igor Zizek
4.96 (24)
Yardımcı programlar
Everything for chart Technical Analysis indicator MT5 in one tool Draw your supply demand zone with rectangle and support resistance with trendline and get alerts to mobile phone or email alert -  Risk reward indicator mt5 Video tutorials, manuals, DEMO download   here .   Find contacts on my   profile . 1.   Extended rectangles and trendlines Object will be extended to the right edge of the chart when price will draw new candles on chart. This is rectangle extender or trendline extender. 2. Pri
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Copier
Shaoping Kuang
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
Mt5 To InterativeBrokers Copier allows you to copy deals from MT5 account to Interactive Brokers. With this, you can run your EA strategy on a MT5 Demo/Real Account, then copy all the deals to Interactive Brokers account real time. Features: 1. Copy or Invert-Copy deals Realtime from MT5 to IB Account. 2. Synchronizing positions of both accounts periodicaly, in case any missing copying. 3. You can choose only Buy position or Sell position. Symbols Setup: General Format:  {MT Symbol} -> {IB S
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (49)
Yardımcı programlar
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
DrawDown Limiter
Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali
5 (20)
Yardımcı programlar
Drawdown Limiter EA You are in the right place if you were searching for Drawdown control, Drawdown limiter, Balance protection, Equity Protection or Daily Drawdown Limit related to Prop Firm, FTMO, or Funded account trading, or if you want to protect your trading account. Have you suffered from controlling your drawdown when trading funded accounts? This EA is meant for you. Prop firms usually set a rule called “Trader Daily Drawdown”, and if it is not respected, you are disqualified.  I am an
Shortcuts MT5 Hotkeys Scalping
Pablo Filipe Soares De Almeida
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
Ana Komutlar B – Alış. S – Satış. L – Buy Limit. M – Sell Limit. U – Buy Stop. N – Sell Stop. C – Tüm açık pozisyonları kapatır. X – Belirli bir pozisyonu kapatır. Z – Tüm bekleyen emirleri iptal eder. T – Trailing stop. P – Kısmi. K – Breakeven. A - Trading Asistanı 1-2-3 - Alış (özelleştirilebilir lotlar) 4-5-6 - Satış (özelleştirilebilir lotlar) Kısayol kontrolü gerekirse etkinleştirilebilir veya devre dışı bırakılabilir. Not: Varsayılan kısayollar büyük harf kullanır. Kullanıcı herhangi bir
News Filter EA
Rashed Samir
Yardımcı programlar
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify trading days and hours for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes risk management  and equity protection features. MT4 Version KEY
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Telegram Alerts MT4
Teerathad Booranawisedkul
Yardımcı programlar
Telegram Trading Report Pro Telegram Trading Report Pro is a professional MT4 Expert Advisor designed to keep traders fully informed about their trading activity through real-time Telegram notifications and automated performance reports. This EA is ideal for traders who want full transparency, instant alerts, and clear performance summaries without staying in front of the trading terminal all day. Real-Time Trade Notifications Instant BUY / SELL order alerts Detailed order open and order close n
Copy MT4 And MT5 All In One
Teerathad Booranawisedkul
Yardımcı programlar
THIS IS THE MT4 VERSION Works ONLY on MetaTrader 4 Cannot be installed on MetaTrader 5 For MT5 support, purchase MT5 version separately MT5 Version Available Here:   Click to View MT5 Version Copy MT5 MT4 All In One MT4 to MT4 MT5 to MT5 MT4 to MT5 MT5 to MT4 SMART SYMBOL MAPPING (WORKS WITH ANY BROKER) .r, .raw, .pro (Raw/Pro accounts) -ecn, -zero (ECN accounts) m, .mini, .micro (Mini accounts) c, .cent (Cent accounts) .vip, -prime, .classic (VIP accounts) FIXED LOT SIZE MULTIPLIER PROPORTIO
EA Close All MT4
Teerathad Booranawisedkul
Yardımcı programlar
EA Close All MT4 FEATURES - Close ALL orders instantly - Close by type: BUY or SELL only - Close by P/L: PROFIT or LOSS only - Close BUY PROFIT / BUY LOSS - Close SELL PROFIT / SELL LOSS - Delete all PENDING orders - Real-time P/L display - Zero configuration needed LIVE DASHBOARD - Total positions counter - BUY/SELL breakdown - Individual P/L tracking - Pending orders count - Color-coded total P/L HOW TO SETUP 1. Attach EA to any chart 2. Enable AutoTrading 3. Click buttons to close orders
Telegram Alerts MT5
Teerathad Booranawisedkul
Yardımcı programlar
TurboSignal Pro – Ultimate MT5 Telegram Trade Notifier TurboSignal Pro is a professional MetaTrader 5 Telegram Notification Expert Advisor designed for traders who want real-time, accurate, and beautifully formatted trade alerts without missing a single event. Whether you trade manually or use multiple EAs, TurboSignal Pro keeps you fully informed — instantly on Telegram . Key Features Instant Trade Notifications Receive Telegram alerts for: Market Order Opened (BUY / SELL) Order Closed Take Pro
EA Close All MT5
Teerathad Booranawisedkul
Yardımcı programlar
EA Close All MT5  FEATURES - Close ALL orders instantly - Close by type: BUY or SELL only - Close by P/L: PROFIT or LOSS only - Close BUY PROFIT / BUY LOSS - Close SELL PROFIT / SELL LOSS - Delete all PENDING orders - Real-time P/L display - Zero configuration needed LIVE DASHBOARD - Total positions counter - BUY/SELL breakdown - Individual P/L tracking - Pending orders count - Color-coded total P/L HOW TO SETUP 1. Attach EA to any chart 2. Enable AutoTrading 3. Click buttons to close order
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt