Special Candles by Time Period For MT5
- Göstergeler
- Zihni Taş
- Sürüm: 1.25
- Güncellendi: 22 Eylül 2025
This indicator allows you to observe candle formation over a specific period, such as the Nasdaq, which starts at mid-hour. For example, for the first hour.
The distance and size of the candle positioned on the right side can be adjusted.
Color can also be assigned based on falling and rising candles.
The needle can be made visible or invisible if desired.
The body size can also be adjusted as desired.