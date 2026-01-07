Trading Lab Trade Panel
- Yardımcı programlar
- Nasimul Haque Choudhury
- Sürüm: 1.0
TradingLab Trade Panel - Professional All-in-One Trading Interface
Read user instructions HERE
Overview
The TradingLab Trade Panel is a comprehensive trading overlay that replaces multiple manual operations with a single, intuitive interface. Designed for discretionary and systematic traders alike, it combines visual order placement, automated risk management, advanced position controls, and flexible trailing strategies—all within a sleek, TradingView-inspired dark theme.
Key Features
Visual Order Placement
- Drag-and-drop Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit lines directly on your chart
- Real-time lot size recalculation as you adjust price levels
- Auto-detects order type (Market, Buy/Sell Stop, Buy/Sell Limit)
- See exact dollar risk and reward before executing
Automated Risk Management
- One-click risk percentage selection (0.5%, 1%, 2%)
- Adjustable slider from 0.1% to 10% risk per trade
- Automatic lot sizing based on account equity and stop loss distance
- Reward:Risk ratio locking maintains discipline when adjusting stops
- Spread monitoring with visual alerts when conditions deteriorate
Advanced Position Management
- Partial close options: 25%, 50%, or 75% position reduction
- One-click break-even to lock in protected profits
- Reverse positions instantly with adjusted parameters
- Basket trading: close all winners or all losers in one click
- Filter controls to manage specific positions by magic number
Trailing Stop Strategies
- Simple trailing by fixed pip distance
- Candle High/Low trailing to recent swing points
Professional Dashboard Interface
- 5 integrated tabs: Trade, Positions, Exposure, Options, Info
- Collapsible Market Watch with 30-symbol overview and position indicators
- Real-time account information and exposure breakdown
- Hotkey support for lightning-fast operations (B=Buy, S=Sell, C=Close All)
- Position persistence across sessions
Benefits
- Save Time: Execute trades, manage positions, and adjust risk from one panel
- Reduce Errors: Automated calculations eliminate manual math mistakes
- Stay Disciplined: RR Lock and break-even features protect your account
- Trade Smarter: Visual interface helps you see risk before you trade
- Adapt to Markets: Choose the trailing strategy that fits current conditions
Ideal For
- Day traders who need fast order execution
- Swing traders managing multiple positions
- Algorithmic traders wanting visual controls
- Any trader wanting professional-grade risk management
Requirements
- MetaTrader 5
- Live or demo account with any MT5 broker
- No external dependencies or paid libraries