TradingLab Trade Panel - User Manual
All-in-One Trade Management Panel for MetaTrader 5
🚀 Key Features Overview
- Visual Order Placement: Drag and drop Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit lines directly on the chart
- Auto Risk Management: Automatic lot size calculation based on risk percentage
- Reward:Risk Lock: Maintain fixed R:R ratio as you adjust stop loss
- Advanced Position Management: Partial closes, break-even, reverse trades
- Trailing Stops: Multiple trailing modes including candle-based trailing
- Market Watch Integration: Quick symbol switching with position indicators
- Hotkey Support: Keyboard shortcuts for fast trading
🚀 Getting Started
Installation
- Copy TradingPanelDashboard.mq5 to your MT5 Experts folder
- Attach the EA to any chart in MT5
Initial Setup
- The trading panel will appear on your chart automatically.
- Select your desired symbol from the dropdown at the top.
- Adjust risk settings in the Risk Management section.
- You're ready to start trading!
🎛️ Interface Overview
📊 Header Section
Shows current symbol, spread information, and server time. The spread display turns red when it exceeds the warning threshold.
📑 Tab Navigation
Five main tabs: Trade, Positions, Exposure, Options, and Info. Switch between different panels for various trading functions.
💰 Account Info
Real-time display of balance, equity, free margin, and current spread. Equity turns red when below balance.
⚖️ Risk Management
The risk management system automatically calculates lot sizes based on your risk percentage and stop loss distance.
|Quick Risk Presets
Use the 0.5%, 1%, and 2% buttons for instant risk changes.
|Risk Slider
Drag the slider to set custom risk from 0.1% to 10%.
|RR Ratio
Set desired R:R ratio (default 2.0). Auto-adjusts TP.
RR Lock Feature
OFF: Take profit stays fixed, allowing free adjustment.
ON: Take profit moves automatically to maintain the set R:R ratio.
🎯 Order Placement
Basic Order Flow
- Click BUY or SELL to set trade direction
- Choose MARKET or PENDING order type
- Drag the entry, stop loss, and take profit lines on the chart
- Click EXECUTE to place the order
Order Types
|Order Type
|Description
|MARKET
|Execute immediately at current price
|PENDING
|Place limit/stop orders at specific price levels
Visual Lines
- Green Solid Line: Buy Entry (or Sell Entry if in Sell mode)
- Red Dotted Line: Stop Loss
- Green Dotted Line: Take Profit
- Labels: Each line shows price, pips distance, and potential P/L
💼 Position Management
|Partial Close
Close portions of your position while keeping the rest open:
25% 50% 75%
|Advanced Controls
🚀 Trailing Stops
|Mode
|Description
|OFF
|Trailing disabled
|Simple
|Trail by fixed pips distance
|Candle H/L
|Trail based on candle extremes
📊 Market Watch
The Market Watch section provides quick access to symbols:
- Symbol Grid: Click any symbol to switch the chart immediately.
- Indicators: Green/Red dots show open positions for that symbol.
- Highlight: The active chart symbol is highlighted for quick reference.
⌨️ Hotkeys
|B
|Quick Buy: Market Buy with current settings
|S
|Quick Sell: Market Sell with current settings
|C
|Close All: Close all positions for symbol
* Hotkeys can be disabled in EA settings.
🔧 Troubleshooting
Panel Not Appearing
Check that the EA is attached to the chart and enabled in MT5 Expert Advisor settings.
Lines Not Dragging
Ensure you are clicking directly on the line/label and that chart objects are allowed.