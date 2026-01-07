TradingLab Trade Panel - User Manual

All-in-One Trade Management Panel for MetaTrader 5

Shows current symbol, spread information, and server time. The spread display turns red when it exceeds the warning threshold.

Five main tabs: Trade, Positions, Exposure, Options, and Info. Switch between different panels for various trading functions.

Real-time display of balance, equity, free margin, and current spread. Equity turns red when below balance.

The risk management system automatically calculates lot sizes based on your risk percentage and stop loss distance.

Drag the slider to set custom risk from 0.1% to 10%.

Use the 0.5%, 1%, and 2% buttons for instant risk changes.

ON: Take profit moves automatically to maintain the set R:R ratio.

Close portions of your position while keeping the rest open:

The Market Watch section provides quick access to symbols:

* Hotkeys can be disabled in EA settings.

Panel Not Appearing

Check that the EA is attached to the chart and enabled in MT5 Expert Advisor settings.

Lines Not Dragging

Ensure you are clicking directly on the line/label and that chart objects are allowed.