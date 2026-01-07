Trading Lab Trade Panel

TradingLab Trade Panel - Professional All-in-One Trading Interface


Overview

The TradingLab Trade Panel is a comprehensive trading overlay that replaces multiple manual operations with a single, intuitive interface. Designed for discretionary and systematic traders alike, it combines visual order placement, automated risk management, advanced position controls, and flexible trailing strategies—all within a sleek, TradingView-inspired dark theme.

Key Features

Visual Order Placement

  • Drag-and-drop Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit lines directly on your chart
  • Real-time lot size recalculation as you adjust price levels
  • Auto-detects order type (Market, Buy/Sell Stop, Buy/Sell Limit)
  • See exact dollar risk and reward before executing

Automated Risk Management

  • One-click risk percentage selection (0.5%, 1%, 2%)
  • Adjustable slider from 0.1% to 10% risk per trade
  • Automatic lot sizing based on account equity and stop loss distance
  • Reward:Risk ratio locking maintains discipline when adjusting stops
  • Spread monitoring with visual alerts when conditions deteriorate

Advanced Position Management

  • Partial close options: 25%, 50%, or 75% position reduction
  • One-click break-even to lock in protected profits
  • Reverse positions instantly with adjusted parameters
  • Basket trading: close all winners or all losers in one click
  • Filter controls to manage specific positions by magic number

Trailing Stop Strategies

  • Simple trailing by fixed pip distance
  • Candle High/Low trailing to recent swing points

Professional Dashboard Interface

  • 5 integrated tabs: Trade, Positions, Exposure, Options, Info
  • Collapsible Market Watch with 30-symbol overview and position indicators
  • Real-time account information and exposure breakdown
  • Hotkey support for lightning-fast operations (B=Buy, S=Sell, C=Close All)
  • Position persistence across sessions

Benefits

  • Save Time: Execute trades, manage positions, and adjust risk from one panel
  • Reduce Errors: Automated calculations eliminate manual math mistakes
  • Stay Disciplined: RR Lock and break-even features protect your account
  • Trade Smarter: Visual interface helps you see risk before you trade
  • Adapt to Markets: Choose the trailing strategy that fits current conditions

Ideal For

  • Day traders who need fast order execution
  • Swing traders managing multiple positions
  • Algorithmic traders wanting visual controls
  • Any trader wanting professional-grade risk management

Requirements

  • MetaTrader 5
  • Live or demo account with any MT5 broker
  • No external dependencies or paid libraries
