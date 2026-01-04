Trading Panel GoldBurstPad Pro MT5
- Yardımcı programlar
- Michael Pieter George Daada
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 10
GoldBurst Pro MT5 Entry Panel
GoldBurst Pro is a professional manual trade panel (Expert Advisor) for MetaTrader 5, designed for traders who demand speed, control, and clean execution.
This is NOT an auto-profit robot. It is a precision execution tool that helps you execute your trading plan faster and more consistently directly from the chart.
Prepare your Lot size, SL/TP (points), and layer count in advance—then execute instantly with one click when your setup is ready.
Ideal for scalping, intraday trading, fast markets, and disciplined manual traders who want to avoid repetitive order windows.
Key Features
1) One-Click Execution
Instant BUY / SELL based on preset Lot, SL, TP, and Layers.
2) Multi-Entry Layering (Batch Orders)
Send multiple market orders in one click (scaling-in / layering).
3) Pending Orders Made Easy
Quick price fields: Up Price & Low Price
Supported:
Buy Limit / Sell Limit
Buy Stop / Sell Stop
Smart validation: pending buttons activate only when broker stop/freeze rules are satisfied.
4) Fast Close Controls
Close All
Close Buy
Close Sell
Optional safety filter: close only positions opened by this EA (Magic Number).
5) Auto SL/TP Attachment
Automatically attach SL/TP to eligible positions opened by this panel.
6) Trailing Stop Management (NEW)
On/Off trailing control directly from the panel.
Adjustable:
Start (pt) – profit distance from entry before trailing starts
Distance (pt) – SL distance from current price
Step (pt) – minimal SL movement (anti-noise)
Supports Break-Even logic (Distance = 0).
7) Status Box (Live Monitoring)
Open positions count (Buy / Sell)
Pending orders count
Floating P/L
Closed P/L (Today)
Account Balance / Equity / Free Margin (compact view)
8) True Hide / Show
Fully hide the panel and keep only a compact toggle button on the chart.
9) Persistent Settings
Automatically saves last-used settings per chart & symbol:
Lot, SL/TP, layers
Pending prices
Trailing parameters
Panel visibility
How to Use (Quick Start)
Attach the EA to any MT5 chart and enable Algo Trading.
Set Lot / SL (pt) / TP (pt) / Layer Count.
Use BUY or SELL for instant market execution.
For pending orders:
Fill Up Price or Low Price (or use MKT quick fill),
Click the desired pending order type.
Manage trades using Close Buy / Close Sell / Close All.
Use RESET (Defaults) to restore default settings instantly.
Inputs (Main)
Trade / Safety
InpMagic – Magic number for this panel
CloseOnlyThisEA – close only trades opened by this EA
Deviation – slippage/deviation in points
MaxAsyncOrders – max batch orders per click
InpDebug – enable debug logs
Defaults
DefaultLot
DefaultSL (pt)
DefaultTP (pt)
DefaultCnt (layers)
Trailing Stop
Start (pt)
Distance (pt)
Step (pt)
UI / Layout
Font size, panel width, position, spacing, refresh behavior
Compatibility
Platform: MetaTrader 5
Account Type: Netting & Hedging
Symbols: Any broker-supported instrument
(Forex, Metals, Indices, Crypto, etc.)
Disclaimer
This EA is a manual trade execution panel, not an automatic trading strategy and not a profit guarantee.
Trading involves risk. Always test on a demo account and apply proper risk management.
Added advanced Trailing Stop management:
ON/OFF toggle from panel
Start / Distance / Step parameters
Break-Even support (Distance = 0)
Improved trailing logic stability and broker stop/freeze protection.
Enhanced UI layout:
Two-column Settings + Trailing section
Clearer labels and spacing
Improved state persistence:
Trailing settings now saved per chart & symbol
Minor UI refinements and internal optimizations.