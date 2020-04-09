Trading Panel GoldBurstPad Pro MT5

GoldBurst Pro MT5 Entry Panel


GoldBurst Pro is a professional manual trade panel (Expert Advisor) for MetaTrader 5, designed for traders who demand speed, control, and clean execution.

This is NOT an auto-profit robot. It is a precision execution tool that helps you execute your trading plan faster and more consistently directly from the chart.


Prepare your Lot size, SL/TP (points), and layer count in advance—then execute instantly with one click when your setup is ready.

Ideal for scalping, intraday trading, fast markets, and disciplined manual traders who want to avoid repetitive order windows.

Key Features

1) One-Click Execution

Instant BUY / SELL based on preset Lot, SL, TP, and Layers.

2) Multi-Entry Layering (Batch Orders)

Send multiple market orders in one click (scaling-in / layering).

3) Pending Orders Made Easy

Quick price fields: Up Price & Low Price

Supported:

Buy Limit / Sell Limit

Buy Stop / Sell Stop

Smart validation: pending buttons activate only when broker stop/freeze rules are satisfied.

4) Fast Close Controls

Close All

Close Buy

Close Sell

Optional safety filter: close only positions opened by this EA (Magic Number).

5) Auto SL/TP Attachment

Automatically attach SL/TP to eligible positions opened by this panel.

6) Trailing Stop Management (NEW)

On/Off trailing control directly from the panel.


Adjustable:

Start (pt) – profit distance from entry before trailing starts

Distance (pt) – SL distance from current price

Step (pt) – minimal SL movement (anti-noise)

Supports Break-Even logic (Distance = 0).

7) Status Box (Live Monitoring)

Open positions count (Buy / Sell)

Pending orders count

Floating P/L

Closed P/L (Today)

Account Balance / Equity / Free Margin (compact view)

8) True Hide / Show

Fully hide the panel and keep only a compact toggle button on the chart.

9) Persistent Settings

Automatically saves last-used settings per chart & symbol:

Lot, SL/TP, layers

Pending prices

Trailing parameters

Panel visibility

How to Use (Quick Start)

Attach the EA to any MT5 chart and enable Algo Trading.

Set Lot / SL (pt) / TP (pt) / Layer Count.

Use BUY or SELL for instant market execution.

For pending orders:

Fill Up Price or Low Price (or use MKT quick fill),

Click the desired pending order type.

Manage trades using Close Buy / Close Sell / Close All.

Use RESET (Defaults) to restore default settings instantly.

Inputs (Main)

Trade / Safety

InpMagic – Magic number for this panel

CloseOnlyThisEA – close only trades opened by this EA

Deviation – slippage/deviation in points

MaxAsyncOrders – max batch orders per click

InpDebug – enable debug logs

Defaults

DefaultLot

DefaultSL (pt)

DefaultTP (pt)

DefaultCnt (layers)

Trailing Stop

Start (pt)

Distance (pt)

Step (pt)

UI / Layout

Font size, panel width, position, spacing, refresh behavior

Compatibility

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Account Type: Netting & Hedging

Symbols: Any broker-supported instrument

(Forex, Metals, Indices, Crypto, etc.)


Disclaimer

This EA is a manual trade execution panel, not an automatic trading strategy and not a profit guarantee.

Trading involves risk. Always test on a demo account and apply proper risk management.

Added advanced Trailing Stop management:

ON/OFF toggle from panel

Start / Distance / Step parameters

Break-Even support (Distance = 0)

Improved trailing logic stability and broker stop/freeze protection.

Enhanced UI layout:

Two-column Settings + Trailing section

Clearer labels and spacing

Improved state persistence:

Trailing settings now saved per chart & symbol

Minor UI refinements and internal optimizations.


