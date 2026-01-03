Divergence Pro Oscillator PRT

Divergence Pro Oscillator PRT is not repaint professional multi-oscillator divergence indicator designed for manual trading and Expert Advisor integration.

The indicator detects Classic and Hidden Divergences using 19 built-in oscillators, supports confirmed non-repainting pivot logic, optional zero-line crossing signals, and advanced signal confirmation filtering.

It is designed for traders who prefer structure, confirmation, and controlled risk, not repainting tricks.

 Key Features

  • 19 oscillators in one indicator
  • Classic & Hidden Divergence detection
  • Multiple pivot sources (ZigZag / Fractals / Confirmed Pivot-N)
  • Optional dual-oscillator confirmation
  • Zero-line / baseline cross signals
  • Non-repainting modes available
  • Built-in SL/TP projection (visual)
  • Optimized for fast timeframes
  • Tooltip-based signal inspection
  • Suitable for manual trading and EAs

 Supported Oscillators (19)

  1. MACD
  2. RSI
  3. CCI
  4. Stochastic
  5. Momentum
  6. Bulls Power
  7. Bears Power
  8. Awesome Oscillator
  9. Accelerator Oscillator
  10. ADX
  11. Force Index
  12. Money Flow Index (MFI)
  13. OsMA
  14. Williams %R
  15. Chaikin Oscillator
  16. Ultimate Oscillator
  17. DeMarker
  18. Stochastic RSI
  19. TRIX

Each oscillator can be used as:

  • Main divergence source
  • Zero-cross signal source
  • Confirmation oscillator

 Divergence Types

  • Classic Divergence
    • Trend reversal logic
  • Hidden Divergence
    • Trend continuation logic
  • Combined mode
    • Both classic and hidden simultaneously

 Pivot / Extremum Detection

You can choose how price extrema are detected:

  • ZigZag
    • Early signals
    • May repaint
  • Fractals (Bill Williams)
    • Fully confirmed
    • Non-repainting
  • Pivot-N (Left/Right confirmation)
    • Fully confirmed
    • Adjustable sensitivity
    • Non-repainting

This allows the indicator to be used both aggressively and conservatively.

 Signal Confirmation Logic

Optional dual-oscillator confirmation:

  • Two additional oscillators must confirm the signal
  • Helps filter weak or false divergences
  • Especially useful on lower timeframes

 Zero-Line / Baseline Cross Signals

Optional baseline crossing arrows:

  • Based on the selected main oscillator
  • Zero / 50 / 100 / 0.5 level automatically adjusted per oscillator
  • Can be used standalone or together with divergence logic

 Visual SL / TP Projection (Optional)

The indicator can draw:

  • Suggested Stop Loss
  • Suggested Take Profit

These levels are visual only, intended for:

  • Trade planning
  • Risk-reward estimation
  • Manual execution support

 Performance & Optimization

  • Incremental calculation
  • Tail-only recalculation for small timeframes
  • Automatic or manual optimization depth
  • Designed for M1–H1 intensive use

 Alerts & Tooltips

  • Popup alerts
  • Sound alerts
  • Optional early alerts (ZigZag mode)
  • Interactive tooltip arrows with:
    • Oscillator values
    • Confirmation values
    • Signal type
    • Time & price

 Recommended Usage

  • Forex (major & minor pairs)
  • Indices & CFDs (broker-dependent)
  • Best performance on M15–H1
  • Works on lower TFs with confirmation filters enabled

 Notes & Disclaimer

  • ZigZag mode may repaint (by design)
  • Fractals and Pivot-N modes do not repaint
  • Indicator does not open trades
  • Trading involves risk — test before live usage

