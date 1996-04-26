Divergence Pro Oscillator PRT

Divergence Pro Oscillator PRT is not repaint professional multi-oscillator divergence indicator designed for manual trading and Expert Advisor integration.

The indicator detects Classic and Hidden Divergences using 19 built-in oscillators, supports confirmed non-repainting pivot logic, optional zero-line crossing signals, and advanced signal confirmation filtering.

It is designed for traders who prefer structure, confirmation, and controlled risk, not repainting tricks.

 Key Features

  • 19 oscillators in one indicator
  • Classic & Hidden Divergence detection
  • Multiple pivot sources (ZigZag / Fractals / Confirmed Pivot-N)
  • Optional dual-oscillator confirmation
  • Zero-line / baseline cross signals
  • Non-repainting modes available
  • Built-in SL/TP projection (visual)
  • Optimized for fast timeframes
  • Tooltip-based signal inspection
  • Suitable for manual trading and EAs

 Supported Oscillators (19)

  1. MACD
  2. RSI
  3. CCI
  4. Stochastic
  5. Momentum
  6. Bulls Power
  7. Bears Power
  8. Awesome Oscillator
  9. Accelerator Oscillator
  10. ADX
  11. Force Index
  12. Money Flow Index (MFI)
  13. OsMA
  14. Williams %R
  15. Chaikin Oscillator
  16. Ultimate Oscillator
  17. DeMarker
  18. Stochastic RSI
  19. TRIX

Each oscillator can be used as:

  • Main divergence source
  • Zero-cross signal source
  • Confirmation oscillator

 Divergence Types

  • Classic Divergence
    • Trend reversal logic
  • Hidden Divergence
    • Trend continuation logic
  • Combined mode
    • Both classic and hidden simultaneously

 Pivot / Extremum Detection

You can choose how price extrema are detected:

  • ZigZag
    • Early signals
    • May repaint
  • Fractals (Bill Williams)
    • Fully confirmed
    • Non-repainting
  • Pivot-N (Left/Right confirmation)
    • Fully confirmed
    • Adjustable sensitivity
    • Non-repainting

This allows the indicator to be used both aggressively and conservatively.

 Signal Confirmation Logic

Optional dual-oscillator confirmation:

  • Two additional oscillators must confirm the signal
  • Helps filter weak or false divergences
  • Especially useful on lower timeframes

 Zero-Line / Baseline Cross Signals

Optional baseline crossing arrows:

  • Based on the selected main oscillator
  • Zero / 50 / 100 / 0.5 level automatically adjusted per oscillator
  • Can be used standalone or together with divergence logic

 Visual SL / TP Projection (Optional)

The indicator can draw:

  • Suggested Stop Loss
  • Suggested Take Profit

These levels are visual only, intended for:

  • Trade planning
  • Risk-reward estimation
  • Manual execution support

 Performance & Optimization

  • Incremental calculation
  • Tail-only recalculation for small timeframes
  • Automatic or manual optimization depth
  • Designed for M1–H1 intensive use

 Alerts & Tooltips

  • Popup alerts
  • Sound alerts
  • Optional early alerts (ZigZag mode)
  • Interactive tooltip arrows with:
    • Oscillator values
    • Confirmation values
    • Signal type
    • Time & price

 Recommended Usage

  • Forex (major & minor pairs)
  • Indices & CFDs (broker-dependent)
  • Best performance on M15–H1
  • Works on lower TFs with confirmation filters enabled

 Notes & Disclaimer

  • ZigZag mode may repaint (by design)
  • Fractals and Pivot-N modes do not repaint
  • Indicator does not open trades
  • Trading involves risk — test before live usage

Productos recomendados
Market Structure Zig Zag
Lesedi Oliver Seilane
4.66 (29)
Indicadores
Mercado libre estructura zig zag para ayudar en la acción del precio de comercio de las capturas de pantalla describen cómo utilizar y cómo detectar los patrones de la nueva versión viene con alertas, alerta por correo electrónico y alerta de notificación push se puede utilizar en todos los pares se puede utilizar en todos los plazos puede añadir indicadores de confirmación adicionales el indicador le muestra sus máximos y mínimos más altos así como sus mínimos y máximos más bajos la indicación
FREE
CCI Jurik
Augustine Kamatu
Indicadores
Presentamos CCI Jurik, un indicador dinámico diseñado para elevar su experiencia en el mercado de divisas mediante la integración de medias móviles personalizadas basadas en el Commodity Channel Index (CCI) con el indicador CCI de MetaTrader 4. Las medias móviles Jurik son conocidas por su precisión y fiabilidad en el análisis de los movimientos de precios en el mercado de divisas. Ofrecen a los operadores una representación más suave de la acción del precio, reduciendo el ruido y proporcionan
FREE
MACDivergence MTF
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.29 (7)
Indicadores
Ideas avanzadas del popular indicador MACD: Detecta y muestra divergencias clásicas e inversas (tres métodos de detección de divergencias). Utiliza colores diferentes para resaltar una tendencia alcista y una tendencia bajista. Dos métodos para determinar una tendencia: а) MACD cruza el nivel 0 (señal clásica); б) El MACD cruza su propia media (señal temprana). Este es un indicador multi-marco de tiempo: puede mostrar datos MACD de otros marcos de tiempo. Dos métodos de dibujo: histograma clásic
Channel of Fractals mx
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicadores
Indicador Crypto_Forex "CANAL DE FRACTALES" para MT4. - Este indicador muestra líneas de tendencia locales reales basadas en los máximos y mínimos de los fractales. - Ideal para traders que utilizan análisis gráfico. - Líneas de tendencia locales de resistencia: color rojo. - Líneas de tendencia locales de soporte: color azul. - Tiene pocos parámetros que determinan el número de fractales, el color y el ancho de las líneas de tendencia. - El indicador es excelente para detectar las condiciones
The Revolution Target Achiever
Herry Gani
Asesores Expertos
La Revolución Target Achiever FT - Auto_Setting 1000 Puntos Hola a todos los inversores y comerciantes, Acabamos de actualizar este EA a una nueva versión 3.0, que tiene mucho más beneficios, para los inversores que quieren ejecutar este EA 24 horas utilizando vps puede probar el Auto_Setting para lograr 1000 puntos o 10%, para los comerciantes que tienen su propia configuración y objetivo 1-100% puede utilizar el manual_setting, El REVOLUTION Target Achiever es adecuado para el inversor que qui
Power Price Accion PMLE
Felipe Camargo Zamudio
Asesores Expertos
Este EA opera utilizando el indicador  Heiken Ashi . Mide a la perfección la intensidad de los impulsos, unas de sus principales características aplicar acción del precio , ofrece muchos escenarios de configuración para medir la fuerza de una tendencia y de gestión de posiciones flexibles, entradas precisas para seguir al precio, además de muchas funciones útiles como sesiones de negociación personalizables, funciona para todos los pares, en especial para:  AUDCHF,AUDUSD,CADCHF,EURGBP,GBPAUD,GBP
GeoWprPro
Georgij Komarov
Indicadores
WPR por perfil, o WPR para profesionales Geo_WprPro es uno de los indicadores de perfil de divisas más conocidos. Muestra simultáneamente dos indicadores WPR con diferentes parámetros en forma de matriz en todos los marcos temporales de múltiples pares de divisas que forman el perfil de divisas. Como se desprende de la descripción, " WPR es un indicador líder que a menudo va por delante del gráfico de precios. El oscilador frecuentemente alcanza valores extremos antes de la reversión del precio
LordAutoFibonnaci
Igor Pereira Calil
5 (2)
Indicadores
Lord Auto Fibonnaci es un indicador gratuito para Meta Trader, con el fin de mostrar el gráfico más famoso en el mercado financiero conocido como "Fibonnaci". ¡Como podemos ver en las imágenes de abajo, la tabla de fibonnaci analizará automáticamente el gráfico para usted, con factores de tendencia a través del porcentaje, uso casi infalible, siempre se puede trabajar cuando el porcentaje es bajo o alto, iniciar las compras y ventas a tiempo, ideal para analizar las entradas! En las imágenes
FREE
M1Arrows MT4 Indicator
Marcos Camargo
3.5 (2)
Indicadores
M1Arrows es un indicador de flechas de tendencia MT4 * Smart Scalper Setup (M1) :: Señal 5 Principal 20 + Señal 20 Principal 80 + Fibonacci ZigArcs 20 (Captura de pantalla1) Añadir el indicador con la primera configuración, luego agréguelo de nuevo al mismo gráfico con otras configuraciones. Puedes añadir tantos como quieras, pero 2 M1Arrows en un solo gráfico es suficiente. Nunca abra ordenes contra la tendencia lenta No abra más de 3 órdenes por tendencia lenta. Funcionará mejor en los merc
FREE
Pct Multi Probability Indicator
Fabio Albano
Indicadores
La nueva actualización convierte a este indicador en una completa herramienta de estudio, análisis y explotación de patrones probabilísticos. Incluye: Monitor porcentual multiactivo en gráfico. Martingalas configurables. Veintiún patrones preconfigurados , incluyendo patrones Mhi y C3. Un editor de patrones avanzado para almacenar hasta 5 patrones personalizados. Modo Backtest para comprobar los resultados con informes de pérdidas. Filtro de tendencias. Filtro de aciertos operativos. Opción de c
Quantum Entry PRO
Aleksandr Makarov
Indicadores
¡¡Oferta especial en honor del Año Nuevo y la Navidad!! https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/bossik2810 Quantum Entry es un potente sistema de trading de acción del precio basado en una de las estrategias más populares y conocidas entre los traders: ¡la estrategia de ruptura! Este indicador produce señales claras de compra y venta basadas en rupturas de zonas clave de soporte y resistencia. A diferencia de los indicadores de ruptura típicos, utiliza cálculos avanzados para confirmar con precisión la r
MACD Divergence MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicadores
KT MACD Divergence muestra las divergencias regulares y ocultas que se forman entre el precio y el oscilador. Si tu estrategia de trading anticipa un cambio de tendencia, puedes incluir la divergencia regular del MACD para detectar posibles puntos de giro. Y si tu estrategia se basa en la continuación de la tendencia, la divergencia oculta del MACD puede ser ideal. Limitaciones de KT MACD Divergence Usar la divergencia del MACD como única señal de entrada puede ser arriesgado. No todas las div
Harmonic Shark
Sergey Deev
Indicadores
El indicador detecta y muestra el patrón armónico Shark (véase la captura de pantalla). El patrón es trazado por los valores extremos del indicador ZigZag (incluido en los recursos, no es necesario instalar). Después de detectar el patrón, el indicador notifica de que por una ventana emergente, una notificación móvil y un correo electrónico. El indicador destaca el proceso de formación del patrón y no sólo el patrón completo. En el primer caso, se muestra en los triángulos de contorno. Una vez c
Pivot Points MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicadores
KT Pivot Points traza automáticamente los niveles de pivote diarios, semanales y mensuales en el gráfico, utilizando cálculos precisos basados en los datos más recientes. Los puntos pivote son un indicador ampliamente utilizado en el análisis técnico, especialmente en el mercado Forex. Características Envía alertas cuando el precio toca un nivel de pivote.  Ofrece personalización completa para cada tipo de nivel de pivote.   Muestra niveles de pivote diarios, semanales y mensuales de manera se
MACD The Factor
Syahirul Nizzam Bin Haron
Indicadores
¡FACTOR MACD! Macd factor es increíble!...dibuja multi líneas de su propio factor de macd(12,26,9) en el gráfico! no en ventanas separadas como normalmente macd (12,26,9) es. ¡No es 12,26 de EMA en ese gráfico ... ahora es realmente diferente! ... Tiene 6 líneas de diferencia + 1 línea de su propia línea de factor .. Usted puede examinar cada una de las líneas se cruzan entre sí en el momento específico y el precio, mientras que al mismo tiempo, la línea principal de macd (12,26,9) se cruzan
Diamond Trend
Segundo Calvo Munoz
Indicadores
Indicador que identifica la tendencia, así como puntos de entrada. Usar para entradas a favor de tendencia. Aunque este indicador es muy preciso identificando entradas, siempre se recomienda usar otro indicador de soporte para confirmar. Recuerda buscar los Activos y Timeframes que mejor se adapten a tu operativa... Válido tanto para Scalping como para entradas de Largo Plazo Por favor, utiliza un Gráfico de Barras para poder visualizar el indicador correctamente Inputs: EMA Value for Long Term
SMC Venom Model BPR
Ivan Butko
Indicadores
El indicador SMC Venom Model BPR es una herramienta profesional para operadores que trabajan con el concepto de Dinero Inteligente (SMC). Identifica automáticamente dos patrones clave en el gráfico de precios: FVG   (Fair Value Gap) es una combinación de tres velas, con un gap entre la primera y la tercera. Forma una zona entre niveles donde no hay soporte de volumen, lo que suele provocar una corrección del precio. BPR   (Balanced Price Range) es una combinación de dos patrones FVG que forman
Volume Spread Pattern Indicator MT4
Young Ho Seo
5 (1)
Indicadores
Introducción Este indicador detecta patrones de dispersión de volumen para oportunidades de compra y venta. Los patrones incluyen patrones de demanda y oferta. Puede utilizar cada patrón para operar. Sin embargo, estos patrones se utilizan mejor para detectar la zona de demanda (=zona de acumulación) y la zona de oferta (=zona de distribución). La pauta de demanda indica, por lo general, una posible oportunidad de compra. El patrón de oferta indica, por lo general, una posible oportunidad de ven
Trend Strength Pro
Andri Maulana
Indicadores
Descubra el poder de Trend Strength Pro Desbloquee un nuevo nivel de claridad en sus operaciones con Trend Strength Pro , la herramienta definitiva para visualizar el impulso del mercado. Deje de adivinar y empiece a ver la verdadera fuerza de una tendencia con un solo vistazo. Nuestro indicador elegante e intuitivo le ayuda a tomar decisiones de trading más inteligentes y seguras. Principales ventajas y características Vea al instante la fuerza de la tendencia : Nuestro histograma codificado po
FREE
Binary Option Signal
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicadores
Indicador de opciones binarias flecha es fácil de usar y no requiere configuración funciona en todos los pares de divisas, criptomonedas comprar señal azul flecha hacia arriba vender señal roja flecha hacia abajo consejos no operan durante las noticias y 15-30 minutos antes de su lanzamiento, ya que el mercado es demasiado volátil y hay mucho ruido vale la pena entrar en los oficios de una o dos velas del período actual (recomendado para 1 vela) marco de tiempo de hasta m 15 recomienda la admini
PZ Mean Reversion MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (4)
Indicadores
Indicador único que implementa un enfoque profesional y cuantitativo para el comercio de reversión a la media. Aprovecha el hecho de que el precio se desvía y vuelve a la media de manera predecible y medible, lo que permite reglas claras de entrada y salida que superan ampliamente las estrategias comerciales no cuantitativas. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Señales comerciales claras Sorprendentemente fácil de operar Colores y tamaños personalizables
Smc Macd
Yutthaphong Hanphayom
Indicadores
SMC MACD – Indicador de Estructura de Mercado y Contexto de Momentum Descripción general SMC MACD es un indicador técnico diseñado para apoyar el análisis de la estructura del mercado utilizando lógica de momentum basada en MACD , alineado con los principios de Smart Money Concept (SMC). El indicador ayuda a los traders a observar cambios estructurales y comportamiento del momentum alrededor de áreas estructurales clave de una manera clara y simplificada. Está construido como una herramienta an
MACD Dashboard Scanner MT4
Samil Bozuyuk
Indicadores
El indicador monitorea la tendencia Dinapoli MACD en múltiples marcos de tiempo para todos los mercados filtrados y muestra los resultados en el Dashboard. Características principales El indicador se puede utilizar para todos los mercados Monitoriza todos los marcos temporales, desde 1 Min hasta Mensual Parámetros UseMarketWatch: Establezca true para copiar todos los símbolos disponibles en market watch MarketWatchCount : Establezca el número de símbolos que desea copiar de la lista de vigila
UPD1 Rsi Dots Dashboard
Vitaliy Kuznetsov
5 (2)
Indicadores
El indicador muestra señales basadas en el oscilador RSI del terminal en el gráfico. Es posible filtrar señales repetidas. En este caso, el oscilador se utiliza para buscar una señal inversa. Se recomienda como punto de entrada en estrategias de swing y trading desde niveles. Está disponible un panel de control multidivisa. Con él, puede cambiar fácilmente entre gráficos. En las discusiones de productos, puede sugerir un algoritmo en el que puede incrustar un panel de control. Parámetros de
FREE
Adjustable Fractal MT4
Dmitry Timin
4.76 (25)
Indicadores
Fractal Ajustable MT4 es una modificación del indicador Fractales de Bill Williams. El fractal consiste en dos conjuntos de flechas - hacia arriba (fractales superiores) y hacia abajo (fractales inferiores). Cada fractal satisface las siguientes condiciones: Fractal superior - máximo (high) de una barra de señal excede o es igual a los máximos de todas las barras del rango a la izquierda y a la derecha; Fractal inferior - el mínimo (bajo) de una barra de señal es menor o igual que los mínimos de
FREE
ZhiBiCCI MT4
Qiuyang Zheng
Indicadores
Los indicadores [ZhiBiCCI] son ​​adecuados para todos los ciclos de uso y también son adecuados para todas las variedades de mercado. [ZhiBiCCI] La línea verde sólida es una reversión de la divergencia alcista. La línea de puntos verde es una divergencia alcista clásica. [ZhiBiCCI] La línea continua hacia el rojo es una divergencia bajista inversa. La línea roja punteada es una divergencia bajista clásica. [ZhiBiCCI] puede configurarse en los parámetros (Alerta, Enviar correo, Enviar notifica
EZ Binary USJP Pair
Tuan Anh Dao
Indicadores
El indicador le permite operar con opciones binarias. El marco de tiempo recomendado es М1 y el tiempo de caducidad es 1,2,3 minutos. El indicador adecuado para el comercio automático y manual. Una posible señal se especifica como una flecha por encima / debajo de una vela. ¡Usted debe esperar hasta que la vela se cierra! Las flechas no se repintan Sesiones de negociación: Sección TOKIO (Half-end) Pares de divisas: USD/JPY Marco temporal de trabajo: M1 Tiempo de expiración: 1,2,3 minutos. El ind
FREE
Cool Monkey
Sze Yu Ma
4 (1)
Asesores Expertos
Cool Monkey es un EA totalmente automático y altamente personalizable basado en Volatilidad, MACD y RSI para seleccionar puntos de entrada óptimos. Utiliza una estructura de rejilla especializada para lograr una alta tasa de ganancias con una seguridad mejorada. Todas las pruebas se realizan con datos de ticks al 99,90%, con spread, retardo de ejecución, comisión y swap simulados. Se requiere experiencia en trading y optimización si desea optimizarlo. Limited time to buy Cool Monkey for USD30 !
Dynamic Scalping Oscillator mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicadores
"Oscilador Dinámico de Scalping": un indicador avanzado y personalizado para Crypto_Forex, ¡una herramienta de trading eficiente para MT4! - Osciladores de nueva generación: vea las imágenes para saber cómo usarlo. - El Oscilador Dinámico de Scalping cuenta con zonas de sobreventa/sobrecompra adaptables. - El Oscilador es una herramienta auxiliar para encontrar puntos de entrada exactos en zonas dinámicas de sobreventa/sobrecompra. - Valores de sobreventa: por debajo de la línea verde; valores
HTF Moving Averages Cross mh
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicadores
Indicador Crypto_Forex "HTF Moving Averages Cross" para MT4. - Mejora tus métodos de trading con el potente indicador HTF Moving Averages Cross para MT4. HTF significa un marco temporal más amplio. - Este indicador es excelente para operadores de tendencia con entradas de acción del precio. - Te permite adjuntar medias móviles rápidas y lentas de un marco temporal más amplio a tu gráfico actual; este es un método profesional. - HTF MAs Cross cuenta con alertas integradas para móviles y PC. - E
Los compradores de este producto también adquieren
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.83 (150)
Indicadores
Gann Made Easy es un sistema de comercio de Forex profesional y fácil de usar que se basa en los mejores principios de comercio utilizando la teoría del Sr. W. D. Gann. El indicador proporciona señales precisas de COMPRA y VENTA, incluidos los niveles de Stop Loss y Take Profit. Puede comerciar incluso sobre la marcha utilizando notificaciones PUSH. POR FAVOR, CONTÁCTEME DESPUÉS DE LA COMPRA PARA OBTENER CONSEJOS DE COMERCIO, BONIFICACIONES Y EL ASISTENTE DE EA "GANN MADE EASY" ¡GRATIS! Probable
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (102)
Indicadores
¡Actualmente 20% OFF ! ¡La mejor solución para cualquier novato o trader experto! Este software funciona con 28 pares de divisas. Se basa en 2 de nuestros principales indicadores (Advanced Currency Strength 28 y Advanced Currency Impulse). Proporciona una gran visión general de todo el mercado de divisas. Muestra los valores de Advanced Currency Strength, la velocidad de movimiento de las divisas y las señales para 28 pares de divisas en todos los (9) marcos temporales. Imagine cómo mejorará
Smc Blast Signal
Mohit Dhariwal
5 (2)
Indicadores
AÑO NUEVO 2026 OFERTA PRECIO A SÓLO 75 DÓLARES POCAS COPIAS ÚNICAMENTE DEL 1 DE ENERO AL 5 DE ENERO A MEDIANOCHE ATRAPE SU COPIA EN ESTA Víspera de Año Nuevo Full Fledged EA también se proporcionará en esta oferta junto con la compra de Indicador. Copias limitadas sólo a este precio y Ea también. Obtenga su copia pronto SMC Blast Señal con FVG, BOS y Breakout tendencia El SMC Blast Signal es un sistema de trading preciso para Meta Trader 4 que utiliza Smart Money Concepts (SMC) , incluyendo Fai
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Indicadores
M1 SNIPER es un sistema de indicadores de trading fácil de usar. Se trata de un indicador de flecha diseñado para el marco temporal M1. Puede utilizarse como sistema independiente para scalping en M1 o como parte de su sistema de trading actual. Aunque este sistema de trading fue diseñado específicamente para operar en M1, también puede utilizarse con otros marcos temporales. Originalmente, diseñé este método para operar con XAUUSD y BTCUSD. Sin embargo, también lo encuentro útil para operar en
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicadores
Un indicador exclusivo que utiliza un algoritmo innovador para determinar con rapidez y precisión la tendencia del mercado. El indicador calcula automáticamente los niveles de apertura, cierre y beneficios, proporcionando estadísticas de negociación detalladas. Con estas características, puede elegir el instrumento de negociación más adecuado para las condiciones actuales del mercado. Además, puede integrar fácilmente sus propios indicadores de flecha en Scalper Inside Pro para evaluar rápidamen
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (657)
Indicadores
ACTUALMENTE 26% DE DESCUENTO ¡La mejor solución para cualquier operador novato o experto! Este indicador es una herramienta única, de alta calidad y asequible porque hemos incorporado una serie de características propias y una nueva fórmula. ¡Con sólo UN gráfico puede leer la Fuerza de la Divisa para 28 pares de Divisas! Imagínese cómo mejorará su operativa porque podrá señalar el punto exacto de activación de una nueva tendencia o de una oportunidad de scalping. Manual del usuario: haga cli
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicadores
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator: la herramienta de trading de Forex de última generación. ACTUALMENTE CON UN 49 % DE DESCUENTO. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator es la evolución de nuestros indicadores populares de larga data, que combina el poder de tres en uno: Indicador avanzado Currency Strength28 (695 reseñas) + Indicador avanzado Currency IMPULSE con ALERT (520 reseñas) + Señales combinadas CS28 (bonificación). Detalles sobre el indicador https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 ¿Qué ofrece el indi
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.95 (76)
Indicadores
Trend Ai indicator es una gran herramienta que mejorará el análisis de mercado de un operador al combinar la identificación de tendencias con puntos de entrada procesables y alertas de reversión. Este indicador permite a los usuarios navegar por las complejidades del mercado forex con confianza y precisión Más allá de las señales primarias, el indicador Trend Ai identifica puntos de entrada secundarios que surgen durante retrocesos o retrocesos, lo que permite a los operadores capitalizar las c
RFI levels PRO
Roman Podpora
Indicadores
Indicador de avance       determina los niveles y zonas de reversión del mercado   , permite esperar a que el precio regrese al nivel y entrar al comienzo de una nueva tendencia, y no a su final. Él demuestra       niveles de reversión       donde el mercado confirma un cambio de dirección y forma más movimiento. El indicador funciona sin necesidad de redibujar, está optimizado para cualquier instrumento y revela su máximo potencial cuando se combina con el       LÍNEAS DE TENDENCIA PRO      
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Indicadores
Este indicador es una super combinación de nuestros 2 productos Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics . ¡Funciona para todos los marcos de tiempo y muestra gráficamente el impulso de fuerza o debilidad para las 8 divisas principales más un Símbolo! Este Indicador está especializado en mostrar la aceleración de la fuerza de la divisa para cualquier símbolo como Oro, Pares Exóticos, Materias Primas, Índices o Futuros. Es el primero de su clase, cualquier símbolo p
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Indicadores
¡Actualmente con 33% de descuento! ¡La mejor solución para cualquier tráder principiante o experto! Este indicador es una herramienta comercial única, de alta calidad y asequible, porque incorpora una serie de características patentadas y una nueva fórmula. Con esta actualización, podrá mostrar zonas de doble marco temporal. No solo podrá mostrar un marco temporal más alto, sino también mostrar ambos, el marco temporal del gráfico MÁS el marco temporal más alto: MOSTRANDO ZONAS ANIDADAS. A todos
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Indicadores
Volatility Trend System - un sistema de comercio que da señales para las entradas. El sistema de volatilidad da señales lineales y puntuales en la dirección de la tendencia, así como señales para salir de ella, sin redibujar ni demoras. El indicador de tendencia monitorea la dirección de la tendencia a mediano plazo, muestra la dirección y su cambio. El indicador de señal se basa en cambios en la volatilidad y muestra entradas en el mercado. El indicador está equipado con varios tipos de alert
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (26)
Indicadores
Introduciendo       Quantum Breakout PRO   , el innovador indicador MQL5 que está transformando la forma en que comercia con Breakout Zones. Desarrollado por un equipo de operadores experimentados con experiencia comercial de más de 13 años,   Quantum Breakout PRO   está diseñado para impulsar su viaje comercial a nuevas alturas con su innovadora y dinámica estrategia de zona de ruptura. El indicador de ruptura cuántica le dará flechas de señal en las zonas de ruptura con 5 zonas objetivo de g
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicadores
LÍNEAS DE TENDENCIA PRO       Ayuda a comprender dónde está realmente cambiando la dirección del mercado. El indicador muestra cambios de tendencia reales y puntos donde los principales actores vuelven a entrar. Verás     Líneas BOS     Cambios de tendencia y niveles clave en marcos temporales más altos, sin configuraciones complejas ni ruido innecesario. Las señales no se repintan y permanecen en el gráfico después del cierre de la barra. Lo que muestra el indicador: Cambios reales   tendencia
Meravith
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
Indicadores
El indicador analiza el volumen desde cada punto y calcula los niveles de agotamiento del mercado para ese volumen. Consiste en tres líneas: Línea de agotamiento del volumen alcista Línea de agotamiento del volumen bajista Línea que indica la tendencia del mercado. Esta línea cambia de color para reflejar si el mercado es bajista o alcista. Puedes analizar el mercado desde cualquier punto de inicio que elijas. Una vez que se alcance una línea de agotamiento de volumen, identifica un nuevo punto
TickUnit Scalper Currency Strength28 PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
3.91 (22)
Indicadores
¡¡ACTUALMENTE 26% DE DESCUENTO !! Este indicador es una super combinación de nuestros dos indicadores principales ( Advanced Currency Strength 28   &  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT ). Muestra los valores de la Fuerza de la Divisa para TICK-UNIDADES y señales de alerta para 28 pares de divisas. Se pueden utilizar 11 Tick-Units diferentes. Son 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 10, 12, 15, 20 y 30 segundos. La barra de Tick-Unit en la sub-ventana se mostrará y se desplazará hacia la izquierda cuando haya
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicadores
¡ACTUALMENTE 20% DE DESCUENTO ! ¡La mejor solución para cualquier operador novato o experto! Este indicador está especializado en mostrar la fuerza de la divisa para cualquier símbolo como Pares Exóticos, Materias Primas, Índices o Futuros. Es el primero de su clase, cualquier símbolo se puede añadir a la 9 ª línea para mostrar la verdadera fuerza de la moneda de Oro, Plata, Petróleo, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. Se trata de una herramienta de trading única, de alta calidad y asequible porqu
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (15)
Indicadores
Day Trader Master es un sistema de comercio completo para comerciantes de día. El sistema consta de dos indicadores. Un indicador es una señal de flecha para comprar y vender. Es el indicador de flecha que obtienes. Le proporcionaré el segundo indicador de forma gratuita. El segundo indicador es un indicador de tendencia especialmente diseñado para usarse junto con estas flechas. INDICADORES ¡NO REPETIR Y NO TARDE! El uso de este sistema es muy sencillo. Solo necesita seguir las señales de flech
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.73 (15)
Indicadores
Quedan 3 copias a $65, el próximo precio es $120 SMC Easy Signal fue construido para eliminar la confusión en torno al concepto de dinero inteligente, convirtiendo los cambios estructurales como BOS (Break of Structure) y CHoCH (Change of Character) en simples señales de compra y venta. Simplifica la operativa en la estructura del mercado identificando automáticamente las rupturas y retrocesos en el momento en que se producen, lo que permite a los operadores centrarse en la ejecución en lugar
PZ Divergence Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
Indicadores
Difícil de encontrar y escasa en frecuencia, las divergencias son uno de los escenarios comerciales más confiables. Este indicador busca y escanea las divergencias regulares y ocultas automáticamente usando su oscilador favorito. [ Guía de instalación | Guía de actualización | Solución de problemas | FAQ | Todos los productos ] Fácil de comerciar Encuentra divergencias regulares y ocultas Admite muchos osciladores bien conocidos Implementa señales comerciales basadas en rupturas Muestra nive
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Indicadores
FX Power: Analiza la Fuerza de las Divisas para Decisiones de Trading Más Inteligentes Descripción General FX Power es tu herramienta esencial para comprender la fuerza real de las principales divisas y el oro en cualquier condición de mercado. Al identificar divisas fuertes para comprar y débiles para vender, FX Power simplifica las decisiones de trading y descubre oportunidades de alta probabilidad. Ya sea que quieras seguir las tendencias o anticipar reversiones utilizando valores extremos
Hidden Cycles
Lev Vladimirovic Marushkin
5 (1)
Indicadores
Rebajas de Navidad - La Única Herramienta 100% Universal Consiga Hidden Cycles por sólo 129 $ (precio normal: 179 $). ¡Deje de operar contra natura! Esta es su oportunidad de asegurarse el único indicador basado en las leyes absolutas que gobiernan el universo entero. La mayoría de las herramientas adivinan - ésta revela la verdad. La oferta termina pronto - Compre otro juguete o compre la verdad. Usted elige... Basado en Leyes Universales - NO en Algoritmos de algún tipo: Deje que el mercado
FX Volume
Daniel Stein
4.62 (37)
Indicadores
FX Volume: Experimente el Verdadero Sentimiento del Mercado desde la Perspectiva de un Bróker Resumen Rápido ¿Desea llevar su estrategia de trading a otro nivel? FX Volume ofrece información en tiempo real sobre cómo los traders minoristas y los brókers están posicionados, mucho antes de que aparezcan informes retrasados como el COT. Ya sea que busque beneficios consistentes o simplemente quiera una ventaja más profunda en los mercados, FX Volume le ayuda a identificar desequilibrios important
Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (489)
Indicadores
ACTUALMENTE 31% DE DESCUENTO Este indicador es una herramienta de transacción única, de alta calidad y asequible porque hemos incorporado una serie de características propias y una fórmula secreta. Con solo un gráfico, da Alertas para los 28 pares de divisas. ¡Imagina cómo mejorarás porque puedes identificar el punto de activación exacto de una nueva tendencia u oportunidad de crecimiento! Basado en nuevos algoritmos subyacentes , hace que sea aún más fácil identificar y confirmar operaciones po
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (29)
Indicadores
El sistema PRO Renko es un sistema de trading de alta precisión especialmente diseñado para operar gráficos RENKO. Se trata de un sistema universal que se puede aplicar a diversos instrumentos de negociación. El sistema neutraliza eficazmente el llamado ruido de mercado, lo que le brinda acceso a señales de reversión precisas. El indicador es muy fácil de usar y solo tiene un parámetro responsable de la generación de señales. Puede adaptar fácilmente la herramienta a cualquier instrumento come
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Indicadores
Currency Strength Wizard es un indicador muy poderoso que le proporciona una solución todo en uno para operar con éxito. El indicador calcula el poder de este o aquel par de divisas utilizando los datos de todas las monedas en múltiples marcos de tiempo. Estos datos se representan en forma de índice de moneda fácil de usar y líneas eléctricas de moneda que puede usar para ver el poder de esta o aquella moneda. Todo lo que necesita es adjuntar el indicador al gráfico que desea operar y el indicad
Market Structure Patterns MT4
Samuel Manoel De Souza
5 (17)
Indicadores
Disponible para   MT4   y   MT5 . Únete al canal Market Structure Patterns para descargar materiales de estudio y/o información adicional. Publicaciones relacionadas: Market Structure Patterns - Introducción Consíguelo ahora con 50 % de descuento | Precio anterior $90 | Oferta válida hasta el 31 de diciembre | Una gran actualización llegará pronto y el precio original será ajustado. Market Structure Patterns   es un indicador basado en   Smart Money Concepts   que muestra   elementos SMC/ICT
Royal Scalping Indicator M4
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
4.17 (6)
Indicadores
Royal Scalping Indicator es un indicador avanzado de adaptación de precios diseñado para generar señales de trading de alta calidad. Incorpora capacidades multi-marco de tiempo y multi-moneda que lo hacen aún más potente para tener configuraciones basadas en diferentes símbolos y marcos de tiempo. Este indicador es perfecto para operaciones scalping, así como para operaciones swing. Royal Scalping no es sólo un indicador, sino una estrategia de trading en sí misma. Características Algoritmo Dete
Band trend indicator
lizhi fu
4 (18)
Indicadores
Un indicador superior e inferior que puede identificar intuitivamente la tendencia de la banda. Es la mejor opción para el trading manual, sin redibujamiento ni deriva. Cómo obtener este indicador gratis: Más información Incremento de precio de $20 cada 3 días, proceso de incremento de precio: 79--> 99--> 119...... Hasta un precio objetivo de $ 1000. Para cualquier novato y amigo de comercio de programación, puede escribir la señal en la EA para jugar libremente. Array 3 y array 4, por ejemplo,
Point Directions
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (1)
Indicadores
Point Directions : un indicador que muestra los niveles de puntos de soporte y resistencia cuando el precio se mueve. Las flechas muestran rebotes de precios en las direcciones indicadas. Las flechas no se vuelven a dibujar, se forman en la vela actual. Funciona en todos los plazos e instrumentos comerciales. Hay varios tipos de alertas. Tiene configuraciones avanzadas para personalizar las señales para cualquier gráfico. Se puede configurar para operar con la tendencia y las correcciones. Para
Otros productos de este autor
TMA Centered Bands Indicator
Irina Cherkashina
5 (1)
Indicadores
The TMA Centered Bands Indicator for MT5 draws bands on the chart and shows the overall price trend. It displays three bands - the lower and upper boundaries of the channel and the median.   The bands are made up of moving averages, and each of them has an MA period. The name TMA comes from triangular moving averages, as the indicator draws triangular bands.   The price will fluctuate between these ranges whenever the trend changes direction, thus creating entry and exit points.   How to trade
FREE
Channel Signals ProfRoboTrading
Irina Cherkashina
5 (3)
Indicadores
The Channel Sgnals ProfRoboTrading Indicator for MT5 is an effective Forex trading tool designed to track market movements.   The MT5 signal point indicator effectively detects trend reversals after they have already occurred. This Indicator   is a fully automated technical tool that includes a number of parameters to track market trends.   It automatically examines the ever-changing price dynamics of the market, compares the information with earlier data and generates a trading signal. Because
FREE
Centered Target EA
Irina Cherkashina
Asesores Expertos
This universal Expert Advisor is equally good for both scalping and conservative multi-currency trading of simultaneous trading of several pairs. This  Expert Advisor  is based on its own Algorithm, which is an incredibly effective tool due to the simultaneous operation of a trading strategy based on our   Centered Bands  Indicator  and our proprietary signal filter system together with the Martingale method, which together work out a very interesting hedging system. Traders are also given the
Elliot Waves Tracker
Irina Cherkashina
Asesores Expertos
This universal expert advisor is based on our own Algorithm, which is based on effective and time-tested Elliot Wave Theory.  This   expert advisor   is ideal for working both on a flat and during sharp or protracted trend movements (thanks to the Martingale method, according to which averaging positions are opened in accordance with the multiplier and distance set in the settings for accepting a new signal). ATTENTION! CAREFULLY STUDY THE OPERATING PRINCIPLE AND AVAILABLE SETTINGS OF THE EXPER
TrendOscilator Indicator and EA
Irina Cherkashina
Indicadores
The TrendOscillator Indicator is an upgraded version of the traditional Stochastic Oscillator.   It comprises two lines: %K and %D.   The %K line represents the current market position.   In contrast, the %D line is a moving average of the %K line used to generate signals and identify potential entry or exit points. The good thing is the indicator works on all timeframes like the traditional Stochastic.   However, to avoid any false signals, applying the indicator on longer timeframes is better
FREE
ChannelSignals Indicator
Irina Cherkashina
Indicadores
Our modernized version of the popular channel TMA_TRUE  indicator for MT4, which provides information on the main points of trend reversal and momentum exhaustion by drawing a channel on the chart, also draws arrows of signals for buy and sell. As a result, traders can identify bullish and bearish price reversal zones and BUY and SELL accordingly. This indicator works well on all instruments and on all Timeframes. This indicator is the basis of our Channel Trigger EA, which you can buy in MQL
FREE
Kalires Channel Indicator
Irina Cherkashina
Indicadores
The Kalires Channel Indicator is a technical indicator used to evaluate trend direction and potential trading opportunities. This is a hybrid indicator that combines Kauffman Adaptive Moving Average (KAMA), linear regression and smoothing. The Kalires Channel Indicator consists of two lines: one central and two outer bands. The central line is a smoothed KAMA modified according to the direction of the trend. The outer bars represent two linear regression lines drawn above and below the center l
FREE
TrendChannelTracker Indicator and EA
Irina Cherkashina
Indicadores
The TrendChannelTracker Indicator is an innovative Forex trading tool. This indicator, which is based on the standard Stochastic Oscillator, provides traders with a unique and simplified method for observing market trends. In contrast to the traditional Stochastic Oscillator, which is shown at the bottom of the chart, the TrendChannelTracker Indicator is built into the price action itself. This removes the need for traders to continually switch their attention between the oscillator and the pri
FREE
Forex Gangster Indicator
Irina Cherkashina
Indicadores
The Forex Gangster Indicator allows you to determine the current trend. If the Forex Gangster Indicator line has moved below the price and turned blue, then you should open deals for an increase. If the Forex Gangster Indicator line has appeared above the price and turned red, then you should open deals for a decrease: The indicator is suitable for any time frames, but it needs to be supplemented with filtering indicators, since by itself it is late and does not have time to give an accurate si
FREE
Bollinger Bands Stop Indicator
Irina Cherkashina
5 (2)
Indicadores
Bollinger Bands Stop Indicator holds significant importance for traders navigating the complex world of financial markets. Its relevance lies in several key aspects. Firstly, it aids in trend identification. By analyzing price movements relative to the Bollinger Bands, traders can discern whether the market is in an uptrend, downtrend, or ranging phase. Secondly, the indicator provides valuable insights into market volatility. Wider bands indicate higher volatility, while narrower bands suggest
FREE
Extreme Spike Indicator PRT
Irina Cherkashina
Indicadores
This is the automatic price spike signal indicator for MT4. Plots advance alerts on potential breakouts/pullbacks. Suits forex, stocks & crypto trading strategies. This is a perfect indicator for reversal traders. A spike often indicates a turn-around moment. The best way to use that gauge is to apply it to your favourite trading system as a filter. 這是 MT4 的自動價格飆升訊號指示器。繪製有關潛在突破/回調的預先警報。適合外匯、股票和加密貨幣交易策略。 對於反轉交易者來說，這是一個完美的指標。尖峰通常表示轉變時刻。使用該指標的最佳方法是將其作為過濾器應用到您最喜歡的交易系統中
RoyalFractals Indicator
Irina Cherkashina
Indicadores
This indicator works by plotting fractals on the chart as arrows that can be used as buy or sell signals. It is a great tool for both new and experienced traders as it provides a clear visual representation of the market and helps traders identify fractals. Although it repaints, it can be used quite effectively in conjunction with other tools to filter trading strategies. We use this indicator in this way in our RoyalFractals II Expert Advisor, which you can purchase on the MQL5 Market: https:
FREE
Royal Fractals Indicator
Irina Cherkashina
Indicadores
This indicator works by plotting fractals on the chart as arrows that can be used as buy or sell signals. It is a great tool for both new and experienced traders as it provides a clear visual representation of the market and helps traders identify fractals. Although it repaints, it can be used quite effectively in conjunction with other tools to filter trading strategies. We use this indicator in this way in our Royal Fractals EA, which you can purchase on the MQL5 Market: https://www.mql5.com
FREE
TMA Centered Asymmetric Bands
Irina Cherkashina
Indicadores
The TMA Centered Bands indicator for MT4 draws bands on the chart and reports the overall price trend, as well as gives arrows signals to buy and sell when the bar closes outside the channel. Unlike many TMAs, our version uses the calculation part of the algorithm without redrawing, and also adds the ability to select a symbol. The bands are made up of moving averages, and each of them has an MA period. The name TMA comes from triangular moving averages, as the indicator draws triangular bands
FREE
Red Dragons Support and Resistance Levels
Irina Cherkashina
Indicadores
The Red Dragons Support and Resistance Levels indicator automatically determines support and resistance levels using the proprietary algorithm based on historical and current data, so the levels are dynamic, which allows you to adjust trading targets based on the current price movement. For this reason, we use this indicator in our advisors, for example, Red Dragons, which you can purchase here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/128713?source=Site +Market+MT4+New+Rating006 The panel also
FREE
BandsFill Indicator and EA
Irina Cherkashina
Indicadores
The BandsFill Indicator is a modified Bollinger Bands with a colored cloud.   It has two adjustable parameters: Period Deviation The cloud is colored as follows: If the price crosses the upper band, the cloud is blue. If the price crosses the lower band, the cloud is pink.   Thanks to this, the BandsFill Indicator provides traders with an easy opportunity to detect various features and patterns in price dynamics that are invisible to the naked eye. Based on this information, traders can predict
FREE
Teamtrader Channel Stop
Irina Cherkashina
Indicadores
The Teamtrader Channel Stop indicator allows you to determine the current trend. If the Teamtrader Channel Stop indicator line has moved below the price and turned blue, then you should open deals for an increase. If the Teamtrader Channel Stop indicator line has appeared above the price and turned red, then you should open deals for a decrease: The indicator is suitable for any time frames, but it needs to be supplemented with filtering indicators, since by itself it is late and does not have
FREE
Moving Averages Divergence 3x3
Irina Cherkashina
Indicadores
Moving Averages Divergence 3x3    Indicator     uses the crossover technique for signaling the market trend and the trade opportunities as well.     It applies 3 formats of the same indicator and allows them to plot the crossover signals which are interpreted as the trade signals along with the direction of the market trend. Moving Averages Divergence 3x3    Indicator   can be applied to trade all kinds of forex currency pairs within the financial markets.  Although, this indicator works well o
FREE
Forex Gangster PRT
Irina Cherkashina
Asesores Expertos
FOREX GANGSTER is a unique Expert Advisor created by a professional prop trader and financial asset manager with many years of experience. This is a solution for those who strive for stable profits without constant control over each transaction or monitoring the work of a trading advisor. Created for optimal conservative trading and investing through exchange instruments with long-term regular profits and minimal risks. The Expert Advisor algorithm is based on a deep understanding of market pat
Wolfe wave finder PRT
Irina Cherkashina
Indicadores
The Wolf Wave Finder Indicator is a popular indicator, that is useful in identifying potential trading opportunities.   The indicator works by recognizing the Wolf Wave pattern, which is a well-known pattern used by professional traders to identify potential areas of support and resistance.   The indicator is easy to use and provides traders with an easy way to identify potential trades.   The Wolf Wave Finder Indicator is a great tool for traders who are looking for a reliable and accurate way
Fibo Parabolic PRT
Irina Cherkashina
Indicadores
This indicator is a fusion of the Parabolic SAR and Fibonacci indicators. Fibo is drawn on the last wave, at the peaks the indicator displays prices for convenience. Parabolic SAR helps to define the market trend and generates trends following trade signals.     On the other hand, Fibonacci plots the price retracement levels so that traders can determine a better and safer place to enter the market. Scalping with Parabolic SAR and Fibonacci Overview. For this strategy, in addition to our indica
Statistic MT4 to Telegram PRT
Irina Cherkashina
Asesores Expertos
This is an easy-to-set-up and easy-to-use Expert Advisor that will help you always have the necessary information about your trading account at hand, sending from MetaTrader 4 to you in Telegram: • Account drawdown • Number of open positions • Volume of open positions • Profit per day, week, month How to get an chat ID: - Chat with BotFather to create Bot and get API Token of Bot. If you had Bot, skip the step. - Chat with bot @userinfobot , then the bot will reply your ID. How to setu
Symbol Manager PRT
Irina Cherkashina
Indicadores
The SYMBOL MANAGER symbol change indicator is an effective tool designed to enhance trading convenience and significantly simplify the trader's experience. This indicator allows users to switch seamlessly between currency pairs and timeframes within a single open window of the trading terminal. Importantly, when switching, the associated template, including indicators and current chart settings, is automatically duplicated, ensuring a consistent trading environment.
Morning Star flat indicator PRT
Irina Cherkashina
Indicadores
El indicador Morning Star PRT utiliza el principio de ruptura matutina. El indicador muestra niveles planos matutinos y posibles objetivos. Se ha añadido un nivel de Fibonacci adicional al indicador, así como alertas sonoras sobre la intersección de ambos niveles objetivo especificados en la configuración y el nivel plano nocturno. El indicador Morning Star PRT crea un canal plano nocturno al final de la noche, así como dos niveles de precio de Fibonacci ascendentes y descendentes. Estos nivel
Supply and Demand zones PRT
Irina Cherkashina
Indicadores
Indicador de zonas de oferta y demanda PRT: es una herramienta personalizada que se utiliza para marcar las zonas de oferta y demanda en el gráfico. El indicador dibuja líneas y rectángulos en el gráfico que resaltan los niveles de resistencia/soporte y las zonas de oferta/demanda. Para mayor comodidad, tanto las líneas como las figuras están pintadas en diferentes colores para que las señales se distingan fácilmente entre sí. El indicador dibuja solo niveles nuevos, es decir, aquellos que aún
Pattern Master PRT
Irina Cherkashina
Indicadores
Este indicador es una herramienta poderosa para los traders que buscan identificar patrones gráficos, y los beneficios de incorporarlo a su estrategia comercial son numerosos. Esta herramienta identifica y señala de manera efectiva tendencias y reversiones potenciales en los mercados financieros, aumentando así la rentabilidad comercial. Gracias a su algoritmo avanzado, el indicador puede analizar con precisión los datos del mercado, brindando a los traders información valiosa que puede ayudarl
Parabolic SAR and Support and Resistance Levels
Irina Cherkashina
Indicadores
El indicador SAR parabólico y los niveles de soporte/resistencia no solo son un indicador de análisis técnico, utilizado en el trading de divisas para identificar posibles reversiones de tendencia y puntos de entrada y salida, sino también una estrategia de trading autónoma lista para usar. El indicador se basa en el indicador PSAR al agregar niveles dinámicos de soporte y resistencia al gráfico, lo que puede ayudar a los operadores a identificar niveles de precios clave en los que el mercado
All Market Channels
Irina Cherkashina
Indicadores
El indicador All Market Channels de ProfRobotrading crea y muestra automáticamente todos los canales de negociación formados en la pantalla. Este indicador es muy conveniente para operar en todas las estrategias de canal existentes y es aplicable a todos los instrumentos y marcos temporales. Mira la captura de pantalla: te dirá más :) Hay más información disponible en nuestro sitio web ProfRoboTrading.
Bollinger Bands Compression Indicator
Irina Cherkashina
Indicadores
Este es un indicador de compresión de bandas de Bollinger. Detecta la compresión de la volatilidad y la liberación del “momentum reprimido”. Se puede utilizar cuando coincide con alguna entrada de trading específica: la volatilidad liberada significa una mayor probabilidad de obtener una ganancia decente. También hay un histograma con bandas de colores que simbolizan debilidad o fortaleza, y un cruce de línea cero. Por lo tanto, este indicador se puede utilizar tanto en conjunción con otros indi
ProfRoboTrading Tracker
Irina Cherkashina
Asesores Expertos
The work of this Expert Advisor is similar to fishing, when you use several fishing rods.   This Expert Advisor works on the channel indicator, the work of which you can see in the screenshots. This indicator is effective on any TM, so it can be used in all types of trading, including scalping for 5 and 15 minutes, intraday or full automatic trading of several instruments simultaneously on D1. This expert advisor is ideal for working both on a flat and during sharp or protracted trend movements
Filtro:
No hay comentarios
Respuesta al comentario