Divergence Pro Oscillator PRT
- インディケータ
- Irina Cherkashina
- バージョン: 1.0
- アクティベーション: 5
Divergence Pro Oscillator PRT is not repaint professional multi-oscillator divergence indicator designed for manual trading and Expert Advisor integration.
The indicator detects Classic and Hidden Divergences using 19 built-in oscillators, supports confirmed non-repainting pivot logic, optional zero-line crossing signals, and advanced signal confirmation filtering.
It is designed for traders who prefer structure, confirmation, and controlled risk, not repainting tricks.
Key Features
- 19 oscillators in one indicator
- Classic & Hidden Divergence detection
- Multiple pivot sources (ZigZag / Fractals / Confirmed Pivot-N)
- Optional dual-oscillator confirmation
- Zero-line / baseline cross signals
- Non-repainting modes available
- Built-in SL/TP projection (visual)
- Optimized for fast timeframes
- Tooltip-based signal inspection
- Suitable for manual trading and EAs
Supported Oscillators (19)
- MACD
- RSI
- CCI
- Stochastic
- Momentum
- Bulls Power
- Bears Power
- Awesome Oscillator
- Accelerator Oscillator
- ADX
- Force Index
- Money Flow Index (MFI)
- OsMA
- Williams %R
- Chaikin Oscillator
- Ultimate Oscillator
- DeMarker
- Stochastic RSI
- TRIX
Each oscillator can be used as:
- Main divergence source
- Zero-cross signal source
- Confirmation oscillator
Divergence Types
- Classic Divergence
- Trend reversal logic
- Hidden Divergence
- Trend continuation logic
- Combined mode
- Both classic and hidden simultaneously
Pivot / Extremum Detection
You can choose how price extrema are detected:
- ZigZag
- Early signals
- May repaint
- Fractals (Bill Williams)
- Fully confirmed
- Non-repainting
- Pivot-N (Left/Right confirmation)
- Fully confirmed
- Adjustable sensitivity
- Non-repainting
This allows the indicator to be used both aggressively and conservatively.
Signal Confirmation Logic
Optional dual-oscillator confirmation:
- Two additional oscillators must confirm the signal
- Helps filter weak or false divergences
- Especially useful on lower timeframes
Zero-Line / Baseline Cross Signals
Optional baseline crossing arrows:
- Based on the selected main oscillator
- Zero / 50 / 100 / 0.5 level automatically adjusted per oscillator
- Can be used standalone or together with divergence logic
Visual SL / TP Projection (Optional)
The indicator can draw:
- Suggested Stop Loss
- Suggested Take Profit
These levels are visual only, intended for:
- Trade planning
- Risk-reward estimation
- Manual execution support
Performance & Optimization
- Incremental calculation
- Tail-only recalculation for small timeframes
- Automatic or manual optimization depth
- Designed for M1–H1 intensive use
Alerts & Tooltips
- Popup alerts
- Sound alerts
- Optional early alerts (ZigZag mode)
- Interactive tooltip arrows with:
- Oscillator values
- Confirmation values
- Signal type
- Time & price
Recommended Usage
- Forex (major & minor pairs)
- Indices & CFDs (broker-dependent)
- Best performance on M15–H1
- Works on lower TFs with confirmation filters enabled
Notes & Disclaimer
- ZigZag mode may repaint (by design)
- Fractals and Pivot-N modes do not repaint
- Indicator does not open trades
- Trading involves risk — test before live usage