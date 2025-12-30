TrendBoard ALMA

🧾 TrendBoard ALMA — Instantly See Multi-Timeframe Trends at a Glance

TrendBoard ALMA is a powerful yet lightweight trend visualization panel that displays the trend status of multiple currency pairs across multiple timeframes—designed for maximum clarity, control, and decision-making efficiency.

🌟 Features

  • ALMA-Based Trend Detection Built on the Arnaud Legoux Moving Average (ALMA), this tool delivers smooth and responsive trend signals while minimizing market noise.

  • 5-Stage Trend Visualization Beyond just up, down, and range, TrendBoard highlights trend reversals and transitions. With intuitive icons and blinking indicators, you can instantly spot when the market shifts.

  • Multi-Timeframe × Multi-Symbol Grid Freely combine any symbols and timeframes to suit your strategy. Example: EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD × M5, M15, H1, H4, D1

  • One-Click Chart Launch + Auto Indicator Setup Click any cell to instantly open a new chart for that symbol and timeframe. Up to three preconfigured indicators are automatically applied—so you’re ready to analyze in seconds.

  • Lightweight & Silent by Design Minimal drawing, zero unnecessary alerts or logs. Just “see, click, and act”—no distractions, no clutter.

🎯 Perfect For Traders Who:

  • Want to monitor multi-symbol, multi-timeframe trends at a glance

  • Need to catch trend reversals and transitions as they happen

  • Prefer launching charts directly from a visual panel

  • Appreciate the smooth responsiveness of ALMA-based trend detection

  • Want their favorite indicators auto-loaded on new charts for faster analysis

  • Use it alongside TrendScanner ALMA or TrendCompass ALMA for a complete visual + alert-based trend workflow

🔗 Works Great with: TrendCompass ALMA

🆓 Free to use until January 31, 2026


Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.66 (56)
Göstergeler
Bu indikatörü satın alırsanız, Profesyonel Trade Manager’ımı  + EA ÜCRETSİZ olarak alacaksınız. Öncelikle, bu Ticaret Sistemi'nin Non-Repainting, Non-Redrawing ve Non-Lagging Göstergesi olduğunu vurgulamak önemlidir, bu da hem manuel hem de robot ticareti için ideal hale getirir. Online kurs, kılavuz ve ön ayarları indir. "Smart Trend Trading System MT5", yeni ve deneyimli tüccarlar için özelleştirilmiş kapsamlı bir ticaret çözümüdür. 10'dan fazla premium göstergeyi birleştiriyor ve 7'den fazla
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Power Candles – Tüm Piyasalar İçin Güce Dayalı Giriş Sinyalleri Power Candles , Stein Investments’ın kanıtlanmış güç analizini doğrudan fiyat grafiğinize taşır. Sadece fiyata tepki vermek yerine, her mum gerçek piyasa gücüne göre renklendirilir. Bu sayede momentum birikimleri, güç hızlanmaları ve net trend geçişleri anında görülebilir. Tüm Piyasalar İçin Tek Mantık Power Candles tüm işlem sembollerinde otomatik olarak çalışır. Gösterge, mevcut sembolün Forex mi yoksa Forex dışı bir piyasa mı old
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.96 (76)
Göstergeler
Bu göstergeyi satın alan herkese aşağıdaki ekstra içerikler ücretsiz olarak sunulmaktadır: Her işlemi otomatik olarak yöneten, Stop Loss ve Take Profit seviyelerini ayarlayan ve işlemleri strateji kurallarına göre kapatan özel yardımcı araç: "Bomber Utility" Göstergenin farklı varlıklar üzerinde kullanılmasına yönelik ayar dosyaları (set dosyaları) Bomber Utility için 3 farklı modda kullanım sunan ayar dosyaları: "Minimum Risk", "Dengeli Risk" ve "Bekle-Gör Stratejisi" Bu ticaret stratejisini hı
Game Changer Indicator mt5
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (6)
Göstergeler
Game Changer, metatrader'ınızı güçlü bir trend analiz aracına dönüştürmek için herhangi bir finansal enstrümanda kullanılmak üzere tasarlanmış devrim niteliğinde bir trend göstergesidir. Gösterge, yeniden çizim yapmaz ve gecikmez. Herhangi bir zaman diliminde çalışır ve trend tanımlamasına yardımcı olur, olası geri dönüşleri işaret eder, takip eden bir durdurma mekanizması görevi görür ve anında piyasa tepkileri için gerçek zamanlı uyarılar sağlar. İster deneyimli, ister profesyonel, ister avant
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (28)
Göstergeler
FX Power: Daha Akıllı Ticaret Kararları için Para Birimlerinin Gücünü Analiz Edin Genel Bakış FX Power , her piyasa koşulunda başlıca para birimlerinin ve altının gerçek gücünü anlamak için vazgeçilmez bir araçtır. Güçlü para birimlerini alıp zayıf olanları satarak, FX Power ticaret kararlarınızı basitleştirir ve yüksek olasılıklı fırsatları ortaya çıkarır. İster trendlere sadık kalın ister Delta'nın aşırı değerlerini kullanarak tersine dönüşleri öngörün, bu araç ticaret tarzınıza mükemmel bir
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.29 (7)
Göstergeler
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro - MetaTrader 5'te Altın (XAU/USD) Ticaret Sistemi Ciddi yatırımcı için: Altın ticaretine, birden fazla piyasa analiz faktörünü birleştiren, yapılandırılmış, veriye dayalı bir metodoloji ile yaklaşın. Bu araç, Altın ticaret analizinizi desteklemek için üretilmiştir. Sınırlı Fiyat Fırsatı Bu, fiyat artmadan Gold Sniper Scalper Pro'ya sahip olma şansıdır.  Ürün fiyatı, sonraki her 10 satın alma işleminden sonra $50 artacaktır. Son Fiyat: $498 Analitik Avantajınızı Tanımlaya
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.91 (32)
Göstergeler
*** Entry In The Zone ve SMC Multi Timeframe, Smart Money Concepts (SMC) çerçevesine dayalı olarak geliştirilmiş gerçek zamanlı bir piyasa analiz aracıdır. Entry In The Zone ve SMC Multi Timeframe, yatırımcıların piyasa yapısını daha sistematik ve net bir şekilde analiz etmelerine yardımcı olmak, işlem verimliliğini artırmak ve stratejiniz için uzun vadeli sürdürülebilirlik yaratmak amacıyla geliştirilmiştir. Bu araç, Smart Money Concepts (SMC) çerçevesine dayanmaktadır. Birden fazla zaman dilim
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.31 (26)
Göstergeler
Öncelikle belirtmek gerekir ki bu Ticaret Göstergesi Yeniden Çizim Yapmaz, Gecikmez ve Gecikme Göstermez, bu da hem manuel hem de robot ticareti için ideal hale getirir. Kullanıcı kılavuzu: ayarlar, girişler ve strateji. Atom Analisti, Piyasada Daha İyi Bir Avantaj Bulmak İçin Fiyatın Gücünü ve Momentumunu Kullanan PA Fiyat Hareketi Göstergesidir. Gürültüleri ve Yanlış Sinyalleri Kaldırmaya ve Ticaret Potansiyelini Artırmaya Yardımcı Olan Gelişmiş Filtrelerle Donatılmıştır. Birden fazla katmanl
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.84 (99)
Göstergeler
Trend Göstergesi, Trend Alım Satım ve Filtreleme için Çığır Açan Benzersiz Çözüm, Tüm Önemli Trend Özellikleriyle Tek Bir Araç İçinde Yerleştirildi! Forex, emtialar, kripto para birimleri, endeksler ve hisse senetleri gibi tüm sembollerde/araçlarda kullanılabilen %100 yeniden boyamayan çoklu zaman çerçevesi ve Çoklu para birimi göstergesidir. Trend Screener, grafikte noktalarla ok trend sinyalleri sağlayan etkili bir trend trend göstergesidir. Trend analizörü göstergesinde bulunan özellikler: 1.
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (20)
Göstergeler
SuperTrend   ,   RSI   ve   Stochastic'in   gücünü tek bir kapsamlı göstergede birleştirerek işlem potansiyelinizi en üst düzeye çıkaran nihai işlem aracı olan   Quantum TrendPulse'u   tanıtıyoruz. Hassasiyet ve verimlilik arayan yatırımcılar için tasarlanan bu gösterge, piyasa trendlerini, momentum değişimlerini ve en uygun giriş ve çıkış noktalarını güvenle belirlemenize yardımcı olur. Temel Özellikler: SuperTrend Entegrasyonu:   Güncel piyasa trendlerini kolayca takip edin ve karlılık dalgası
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
Göstergeler
LAUNCH PROMO Azimuth Pro price is initially set at 299 $ for the first 100 buyers. Final price will be 499 $ . THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN RETAIL AND INSTITUTIONAL ENTRIES ISN'T THE INDICATOR — IT'S THE LOCATION. Most traders enter at arbitrary price levels, chasing momentum or reacting to lagging signals. Institutions wait for price to reach structured levels where supply and demand actually shift. Azimuth Pro maps these levels automatically: swing-anchored VWAP, multi-timeframe structure lines,
Smart Stop Indicator MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Smart Stop Indicator – Stop-loss düzeylerini doğrudan grafikte akıllı ve hassas şekilde belirleyin Genel Bakış Smart Stop Indicator, stop-loss seviyesini tahmin ederek veya sezgilere güvenerek değil, net ve sistematik bir şekilde belirlemek isteyen traderlar için özel olarak geliştirilmiştir. Bu araç, klasik price-action mantığını (yükselen tepeler, düşen dipler) modern breakout algılama ile birleştirerek bir sonraki mantıklı stop seviyesini belirler. Trendlerde, yatay piyasalarda veya hızlı k
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
Göstergeler
Öncelikle, bu Ticaret Aracının Non-Repainting, Non-Redrawing ve Non-Lagging Gösterge olduğunu vurgulamakta fayda var, bu da onu profesyonel ticaret için ideal hale getiriyor. Çevrimiçi kurs, kullanıcı kılavuzu ve demo. Akıllı Fiyat Hareketi Kavramları Göstergesi, hem yeni hem de deneyimli tüccarlar için çok güçlü bir araçtır. İleri ticaret fikirlerini, Inner Circle Trader Analizi ve Smart Money Concepts Ticaret Stratejileri gibi 20'den fazla kullanışlı göstergeyi bir araya getirerek bir araya
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (13)
Göstergeler
Trend Ai göstergesi, trend tanımlamasını işlem yapılabilir giriş noktaları ve geri dönüş uyarılarıyla birleştirerek bir yatırımcının piyasa analizini geliştirecek harika bir araçtır. Bu gösterge, kullanıcıların forex piyasasının karmaşıklıklarında güvenle ve hassasiyetle yol almalarını sağlar. Birincil sinyallerin ötesinde, Trend Ai göstergesi geri çekilmeler veya düzeltmeler sırasında ortaya çıkan ikincil giriş noktalarını belirleyerek, yatırımcıların belirlenen trend içindeki fiyat düzeltmele
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (24)
Göstergeler
Ne kadar harika geriye dönük testler, canlı hesap performans kanıtları ve her yerde fantastik istatistikler sunan bir alım satım göstergesi aldınız, ancak onu kullandıktan sonra hesabınızı **patlatmakla mı sonuçlandınız?** Bir sinyale tek başına güvenmemelisiniz, öncelikle neden ortaya çıktığını bilmeniz gerekir ve RelicusRoad Pro bunu en iyi şekilde yapar! Kullanım Kılavuzu + Stratejiler + Eğitim Videoları + VIP Erişimli Özel Grup + Mobil Sürüm Mevcut Piyasaya Bakmanın Yeni Bir Yolu RelicusR
IX Power MT5
Daniel Stein
4.92 (12)
Göstergeler
IX Power: Endeksler, Emtialar, Kripto Paralar ve Forex Piyasaları için İçgörüler Genel Bakış IX Power , endeksler, emtialar, kripto paralar ve forex sembollerinin gücünü analiz etmek için tasarlanmış çok yönlü bir araçtır. FX Power , tüm kullanılabilir döviz çiftlerinin verilerini kullanarak döviz çiftleri için maksimum doğruluk sağlarken, IX Power yalnızca temel sembolün piyasa verilerine odaklanır. Bu, IX Power 'ı forex dışındaki piyasalar için ideal ve daha basit forex analizleri için güven
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.81 (21)
Göstergeler
Size mükemmel bir teknik gösterge olan Grabber’ı tanıtıyorum. Bu araç, kullanıma hazır bir “her şey dahil” işlem stratejisi olarak çalışır. Tek bir yazılım kodu içinde güçlü piyasa teknik analiz araçları, işlem sinyalleri (oklar), uyarı işlevleri ve push bildirimleri entegre edilmiştir. Bu göstergeyi satın alan herkes aşağıdaki hediyeleri ücretsiz olarak alır: Açık emirleri otomatik yönetmek için Grabber Yardımcı Aracı Kurulum, yapılandırma ve nasıl işlem yapılacağını adım adım anlatan video kıl
FX Levels MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (12)
Göstergeler
FX Levels: Tüm Piyasalar İçin Son Derece Hassas Destek ve Direnç Hızlı Bakış Döviz kurları, endeksler, hisseler veya emtialar gibi herhangi bir piyasada güvenilir destek ve direnç seviyeleri belirlemek mi istiyorsunuz? FX Levels geleneksel “Lighthouse” yöntemini ileri düzey bir dinamik yaklaşımla birleştirerek neredeyse evrensel bir doğruluk sağlar. Gerçek broker deneyimimize ve otomatik günlük güncellemeler ile gerçek zamanlı güncellemelerin birleşimine dayalı olarak, FX Levels size dönüş nok
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Göstergeler
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix
Devie Arevalo Montemayor
5 (1)
Göstergeler
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix: Institutional-Grade Market State Extraction Engineered for traders who require a data-driven view of market behaviour beyond surface-level indicators. The Synaptix Quant (SQ) Dominance Matrix is not a conventional currency strength display. Behind its intentionally streamlined interface runs a sophisticated analytical architecture designed to quantify market conditions with precision. Every output is generated through layered signal processing built to identify d
M1 Scalper Pro MT5
Elif Kaya
5 (9)
Göstergeler
- Real price is 80$ - 45% Discount (It is 45$ now) Contact me for extra bonus   indicator, instruction or any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint - Related product: Gann Gold EA - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Advantages of  M1 Scalper Pro  Profitability: M1 Scalper Pro is highly profitable with a strict exit strategy. Frequent Opportunities: M1 Scalper Pro  takes advantage of numerous smal
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
Göstergeler
Berma Bantları (BB'ler) göstergesi, piyasa trendlerini belirlemeyi ve bunlardan yararlanmayı amaçlayan yatırımcılar için değerli bir araçtır. Fiyat ile BB'ler arasındaki ilişkiyi analiz ederek, yatırımcılar bir piyasanın trend veya aralıklı fazda olup olmadığını ayırt edebilir. Daha fazla bilgi edinmek için [ Berma Home Blog ] adresini ziyaret edin. Berma Bantları üç belirgin çizgiden oluşur: Üst Berma Bandı, Orta Berma Bandı ve Alt Berma Bandı. Bu çizgiler fiyatın etrafına çizilir ve genel tren
Gold Entry Sniper
Tahir Mehmood
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Gold Entry Sniper – Altın Scalping & Swing Trading için Profesyonel Çoklu Zaman Çerçeveli ATR Paneli Gold Entry Sniper , XAUUSD ve diğer enstrümanlar için doğru al/sat sinyalleri veren, ATR Trailing Stop mantığı ve çoklu zaman çerçevesi analizi ile geliştirilmiş gelişmiş bir MetaTrader 5 göstergesidir. Temel Özellikler ve Avantajlar Çoklu Zaman Çerçevesi Analizi – M1, M5, M15 trendlerini tek panelde gösterir. ATR Tabanlı Trailing Stop – Volatiliteye göre dinamik olarak ayarlanır. Profesyonel Gra
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.79 (24)
Göstergeler
FX Volume: Bir Broker’ın Perspektifinden Gerçek Piyasa Duyarlılığını Deneyimleyin Kısa Özet Trading yaklaşımınızı bir adım öteye taşımak ister misiniz? FX Volume , perakende traderlar ile brokerların nasıl konumlandığını gerçek zamanlı olarak sunar—COT gibi gecikmeli raporlardan çok daha önce. İster istikrarlı kazançları hedefliyor olun, ister piyasada daha güçlü bir avantaj arayın, FX Volume önemli dengesizlikleri belirlemenize, kırılmaları (breakout) doğrulamanıza ve risk yönetiminizi iyileş
Support and Resistance Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.82 (22)
Göstergeler
Support And Resistance Screener, MetaTrader için tek bir gösterge içinde birden fazla araç sağlayan tek bir Düzey göstergesindedir. Kullanılabilir araçlar şunlardır: 1. Piyasa Yapısı Eleme Aracı. 2. Geri Çekilme Bölgesi Boğa. 3. Geri Çekilme Bölgesi Ayı. 4. Günlük Pivot Noktaları 5. haftalık Pivot Noktaları 6. aylık Pivot Puanları 7. Harmonik Modele ve hacme dayalı Güçlü Destek ve Direnç. 8. Banka Seviyesi Bölgeleri. SINIRLI SÜRELİ TEKLİF : YG Destek ve Direnç Göstergesi sadece 50 $ ve ömür boyu
Meravith AUTO
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Meravith Auto, Meravith ticaret sisteminin otomatik bir versiyonudur. Gösterge, rengini değiştiren bir trend çizgisinden oluşur. Yükseliş trendindeyken yeşil, düşüş trendindeyken kırmızıdır. Bu, trendin destek çizgisidir. Boğa hacminin ayı hacmine eşit olduğu bir likidite çizgisi. Üçlü boğa sapma çizgisi. Üçlü ayı sapma çizgisi. Yüksek hacmi gösteren mor ve mavi noktalar. Mor nokta, ortalama hacmin iki sapma üstünde hacmi gösterirken, mavi nokta iki sapmayı gösterir. Nasıl kullanılır? Trend çizg
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.74 (19)
Göstergeler
TPSproTrend PRO, piyasanın yön değiştirdiği anı belirler ve hareketin başlangıcında bir giriş noktası oluşturur. Piyasaya, fiyat hareketi henüz yeni başladığı anda girersiniz, hareket gerçekleştikten sonra değil.   Gösterge       Sinyalleri yeniden çizmez ve giriş noktalarını, Zarar Durdurma ve Kar Al seviyelerini otomatik olarak göstererek alım satımı net, görsel ve yapılandırılmış hale getirir. RUSÇA TALİMATLAR   -   MT4 SÜRÜMÜ Başlıca avantajlar Yeniden çizim yapılmadan sinyaller.   Tüm sinya
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (7)
Göstergeler
The Trend Forecaster indicator utilizes a unique proprietary algorithm to determine entry points for a breakout trading strategy. The indicator identifies price clusters, analyzes price movement near levels, and provides a signal when the price breaks through a level. The Trend Forecaster indicator is suitable for all financial assets, including currencies (Forex), metals, stocks, indices, and cryptocurrencies. You can also adjust the indicator to work on any time frames, although it is recommen
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.74 (53)
Göstergeler
Tanıtım       Kuantum Trend Keskin Nişancı Göstergesi   , trend tersine dönmeleri belirleme ve ticaret yapma şeklinizi değiştiren çığır açan MQL5 Göstergesi! 13 yılı aşkın ticaret tecrübesine sahip deneyimli tüccarlardan oluşan bir ekip tarafından geliştirilmiştir.       Kuantum Trend Keskin Nişancı Göstergesi       trend dönüşlerini son derece yüksek doğrulukla belirlemenin yenilikçi yolu ile ticaret yolculuğunuzu yeni zirvelere taşımak için tasarlanmıştır. ***Kuantum Trend Keskin Nişancı Göst
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
Göstergeler
Herhangi bir Acemi veya Uzman Tüccar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu gösterge benzersiz, yüksek kaliteli ve uygun fiyatlı bir ticaret aracıdır çünkü bir dizi tescilli özelliği ve yeni bir formülü bir araya getirdik. Bu güncelleme ile çift zaman dilimi dilimlerini gösterebileceksiniz. Yalnızca daha yüksek bir TF gösteremeyeceksiniz, aynı zamanda TF grafiğini ve ARTIK daha yüksek TF'yi de gösterebileceksiniz: YUVARLAK BÖLGELERİ GÖSTERMEK. Tüm Arz Talebi tüccarları buna bayılacak. :) Önemli Bilgiler Açıkland
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Seconds Chart Generator FullVer
Kazutaka Okuno
Yardımcı programlar
By default, MetaTrader 5 only supports timeframes of one minute or higher. Ultra-short-term charts such as 1-second or 5-second timeframes are not available in the standard platform. Seconds Chart Generator is a utility EA designed to generate seconds-based charts in real time using tick data, allowing traders to observe ultra-short-term price movements with precision. Simply attach it to any standard chart, and it will automatically create a custom symbol representing the seconds-based chart. Y
TrendCompass ALMA
Kazutaka Okuno
Göstergeler
TrendCompass ALMA — MT5 Market Description (English) TrendCompass ALMA is a high‑precision trend indicator that combines the smoothness of ALMA, the volatility insight of Bollinger Bands, and the dynamic range of ATR channels. It instantly reveals trend direction and strength through a clean, 5‑level color system. 5‑color slope visualization Ultra‑smooth ALMA core with reduced noise BB compression/expansion detection ATR dynamic bands for true market range Presets for scalping, intraday, and sw
FREE
Seconds Chart Generator SimpleVer
Kazutaka Okuno
Yardımcı programlar
MT5 natively supports only minute‑based and higher timeframes, and does not provide ultra‑short‑term charts such as 1‑second or 5‑second intervals. The tool “Seconds Chart Generator SimpleVer” generates real‑time seconds‑based charts from tick data, allowing traders to observe ultra‑short‑term price movements with precision. Simply attach it to any standard chart to begin using it. The generated seconds charts are automatically created as custom symbols, enabling you to open them as independent
FREE
MultiTF Candle Delta Monitor
Kazutaka Okuno
Göstergeler
MultiTF Candle Delta Monitor — Multi-Timeframe Difference Panel (Visualizing candle changes as numeric values) Overview: Monitor candle differences across multiple timeframes in a compact numeric panel. Each row represents a timeframe, and each cell shows the recent close-to-close difference (pips/ticks). Blue = upward, Red = downward, Gray = no change. Since it uses label rendering only, it is lightweight and does not interfere with the chart. Key Features: - Multi-timeframe support (M1, M5,
FREE
Multi Trendline Channel With Regression Bands
Kazutaka Okuno
5 (1)
Göstergeler
**“Multi Trendline Channel With Regression Bands” – Linear Regression Channel + Standard Deviation Band Indicator (MT5)**   This indicator automatically plots multi‑period linear regression channels together with standard deviation bands, giving traders instant clarity on trend direction, price dispersion, and key support/resistance zones.   By turning complex analysis into simple, intuitive visuals, it provides discretionary traders with a clear market context at a glance.   ### Key Features
FREE
FutureSight CCI Simple ver
Kazutaka Okuno
Göstergeler
## FutureSight CCI — See Beyond, Trade Ahead ### What It Is FutureSight CCI is a next‑gen oscillator that upgrades the classic CCI.   It combines trend detection, cross signals, Bollinger Bands, alerts, and logs into one powerful tool.   Paired with the **second‑chart generator**, it gives you total control of the ultra‑short‑term market.   Perfect for scalping and binary options where speed and precision matter most.   --- ### Highlights - **Extended CCI**: Three custom lines for deep
FREE
TrendScanner ALMA
Kazutaka Okuno
Göstergeler
TrendScanner ALMA — A Lightweight Trend Watcher That Works Silently TrendScanner ALMA quietly monitors the trend status of your selected symbols and timeframes, scanning at regular intervals to detect subtle shifts and notify you—without cluttering your chart. Features ALMA-Based Trend Detection Built on the Arnaud Legoux Moving Average (ALMA), this scanner delivers smooth, responsive trend signals while filtering out market noise. Silent Monitoring of Trend Changes Detects not only uptren
FREE
FutureSight CCI
Kazutaka Okuno
Göstergeler
## FutureSight CCI — See Beyond the Trend ### Indicator Overview **FutureSight CCI** is a next-generation oscillator that takes the traditional CCI to the next level.   It combines everything traders need into one powerful tool: trend detection, cross signals, Bollinger Bands, alerts, and CSV logging. When paired with the **Seconds-Bar Chart Generator**, you gain full control over ultra-short-term price action.   For scalping and binary options, the **speed and precision of “reading the f
