FutureSight CCI Simple ver

## 🚀 FutureSight CCI — See Beyond, Trade Ahead





### What It Is

FutureSight CCI is a next‑gen oscillator that upgrades the classic CCI.

It combines trend detection, cross signals, Bollinger Bands, alerts, and logs into one powerful tool.





Paired with the **second‑chart generator**, it gives you total control of the ultra‑short‑term market.

Perfect for scalping and binary options where speed and precision matter most.





### ✨ Highlights

- **Extended CCI**: Three custom lines for deeper insight

- **Trend Labels**: Real‑time slope display (toggle ON/OFF) ※1

- **Cross Arrows**: Visualize MA2 crossing with MA3/MA5 directly on the chart *Note: Arrows are not direct entry signals, but hints of likely movement direction after the crossover.*

- **Bollinger Bands**: Center, upper, and lower lines included

- **Alerts**: Sound notifications on breakouts ※1

- **CSV Logs**: Save bar‑close data for backtesting or automation ※1

- **ADX/DI Option**: Record trend strength when needed ※1

- **Second‑Chart Generator**: Bonus license key included ※1





### 🎯 Best For

- Traders who want instant trend strength recognition

- Those who prefer visual cross signals

- Anyone needing CSV logs for testing or integration

- Scalpers and binary option traders in ultra‑short timeframes

- **Anyone who wants to capture the next moment before it happens**





※1 Simple version: fixed settings, arrow position only adjustable.

Optimized for range‑bound ultra‑short‑term trading.