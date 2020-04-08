Symbol Positions Panel MT4

Positions Profit Monitor MT4 — Multi‑Symbol Open Positions & SL Dashboard


The Positions Profit Monitor is an advanced, lightweight indicator for MT4 that displays real‑time profit/loss, position counts and SL counters for all open positions across selected instruments, directly on any chart. It reads positions from the entire MT4 account (not only the attached chart), works identically on live and demo accounts and is compatible with all MT4 brokers, including hedging and netting accounts.[1][2]


Operation and configuration


- Parses symbols from `SymbolsList` (default: XAUUSD, DE40, US30, USTEC, BTCUSD) and commissions from `CommissionsList`, handling up to 50 instruments with arbitrary names and broker suffixes.[3]

- Calculates profit/loss including swap and commission (profit + swap − commission) and prints a compact row per symbol: symbol name, net P/L (green for profit, red for loss), position count (e.g. blue) and SL count (e.g. red).[1]

- All visual parameters are configurable: corner, X/Y offsets for symbol/value/count/SL, font size and font name, plus individual colors for symbol, profit, loss, count and SL.[4]


Toggle button and persistence


- Built‑in on/off button in the chart corner (`IndicatorToggle`) lets you enable or hide the entire dashboard without affecting trades.[5]

- The button saves its position (ButtonX, ButtonY) and state (enabled/disabled) to small INI files, so layout and last state are restored across chart reloads and MT4 restarts.[6]

- When the indicator is disabled via the button, all generated labels are auto‑cleared to avoid graphic clutter, while the button itself remains available.[5]


Real‑time monitoring


- Logic is executed on every market tick for the account, so profit, counts and SL statistics are updated in real time as prices move or orders change.[7]

- Internal arrays are capped (e.g. `MAX_SYMBOLS_ON_CHART` and `MAX_SYMBOLS`) to keep CPU and memory usage low even on accounts with many symbols.[2]


Perfect EA integration


- Designed as a perfect companion for EA One Click B MT4, One Click B2 MT4 and One Click B3 MT4 by using the same symbol list and per‑symbol commission values as in their panels.[2]

- While those EAs manage automatic TP/SL/trailing and one‑click closing, the Positions Profit Monitor provides an immediate overview of net profit and SL coverage per instrument, making it ideal for multi‑asset, portfolio‑style risk monitoring.[8]


Language – selects the interface language used by the indicator for labels and messages.

EnableIndicator – enables or disables the position profit display functionality.

ButtonX – sets the horizontal (X) position of the toggle button from the right edge.

ButtonY – sets the vertical (Y) position of the toggle button from the top edge.

ColorOn – sets the background color of the toggle button when indicator is enabled (ON).

ColorOff – sets the background color of the toggle button when the indicator is disabled

(OFF).

corner – selects which chart corner (0–3) is used as the anchor point for profit labels.

symbol_x_offset – horizontal (X) offset for symbol names from the selected corner.

value_x_offset – horizontal (X) offset for profit values from the selected corner.

y_offset – base vertical (Y) offset for the first profit label from the selected corner.

font_size – font size used for all profit display labels.

font_name – font family used for all profit display labels.

symbol_color – text color used for symbol names in the profit display.

profit_color – text color used for positive profit values.

loss_color – text color used for negative profit values.

show_position_count – enables or disables display of position counts per symbol.

count_x_offset – horizontal (X) offset for position count labels from the selected corner.

count_color – text color used for position count labels.

SymbolsList – comma-separated list of symbols to monitor for profit display.

CommissionsList – comma-separated commission values per lot matching SymbolsList

order.

show_sl_count – enables or disables display of Stop Loss position counts per symbol.

sl_x_offset – horizontal (X) offset for SL count labels from the selected corner.

sl_color – text color used for Stop Loss count labels.





作者のその他のプロダクト
Asia Session Levels MT4
Mariusz Franciszek Szczepanczyk
インディケータ
B_Asr MT4 — Asian Session Range (7 Lines, Day-Limited Version) Asian Session Range indicator for MT4 that draws 7 price levels (High, Low, Mid + 4 expansions) for a configurable session time window across multiple days. It works on any symbol and timeframe and supports both live session drawing and completed session levels. Designed for price action traders who use the Asian range for London and New York breakouts, range trading and support/resistance mapping.[1][2] Key features:   1. Precisi
Pips Label Last Trade MT4
Mariusz Franciszek Szczepanczyk
インディケータ
B_Pipsy MT4 — Last Position Pips Label Compact on‑chart indicator for MT4 that shows the current floating result of the last opened position on the symbol, in whole pips, with automatic green/red coloring for profit or loss. Works on any symbol and timeframe and is fully configurable in terms of font, color and screen position.[1][2] Key features:   1. Detects the most recently opened market position (BUY or SELL) on the current symbol and ignores all others.   2. Calculates real‑time floatin
SL TP Toggle Button MT4
Mariusz Franciszek Szczepanczyk
インディケータ
B SL_TS_TP MT4 — SL Toggle for EA One Click B,B2,B3 MT4 MAIN PURPOSE: Toggle button to ENABLE/DISABLE EA One Click B MT4, One Click B2 MT4 and One Click B3 MT4 – blocks automatic SL/TP opening with one click. Industrial‑grade SL button indicator for MT4 build 5430+ with hardcore protection system: auto‑repairs corrupted files, validates positions, cleans old objects, full state synchronization across all charts. KEY FEATURES:   1 . EA One Click B,B2,B3 MT4 control – Green = EA active (SL/TP ON
Symbol Positions Panel
Mariusz Franciszek Szczepanczyk
インディケータ
Positions Profit Monitor Indicator (MT5) The Positions Profit Monitor is a lightweight indicator that displays real-time profit/loss, position counts and SL counters for all open positions on selected instruments. It works on any chart and always shows positions from the entire MT5 account, regardless of the current symbol or timeframe. The tool uses only a timer and text labels, so it does not burden the platform (minimal CPU/RAM usage), and works identically on live and demo accounts with al
Asia Session Levels
Mariusz Franciszek Szczepanczyk
インディケータ
B_Asr MT5 — Asian Session Range (7 Lines, Day-Limited Version) Asian Session Range indicator that draws 7 price levels (High/Low/Mid + 4 expansion levels) for a configurable time window, over 1–2 recent days. It is designed for traders who use the Asian range as a reference for London/NY breakouts, range trading and intraday support/resistance. Main features Configurable session time in HH:MM format (default 00:00–10:00), works with any broker server time. Two modes: live session (High/Mid/L
Pips Label Last Trade
Mariusz Franciszek Szczepanczyk
インディケータ
B_Pipsy MT5 — Real-Time Last Position Pips Display Ultra-lightweight indicator that shows the current profit/loss in pips for your most recent open position on the current symbol. Updates on every tick and provides an instant view of how many pips your latest trade is currently gaining or losing. ​ Main features Real-time pips display for the latest open position on the chart symbol (BUY or SELL detected automatically). ​Optional spread inclusion for more precise calculations (IncludeSpread p
SL TP Toggle Button
Mariusz Franciszek Szczepanczyk
インディケータ
SL TP Toggle Button for MT5 Utility indicator that provides an on-chart button to enable or disable SL/TP logic in compatible Expert Advisors. The button stores its state and position across charts and sessions using INI files and global variables, ensuring consistent behavior after restarts and on multiple charts. Main purpose On-chart toggle button to enable or disable SL/TP management in EAs such as One Click B MT5, One Click B2 MT5 and One Click B3 MT5 (or any EA that reads the same stat
