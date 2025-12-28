DYJ Dynamic StopLimit Engine

DYJ Dynamic Stop-Limit Engine is an intelligent entry execution engine designed for automated trading systems. By dynamically combining Stop and Limit mechanisms, it strictly constrains execution prices only after a valid price trigger has been confirmed. The engine focuses on addressing common issues in high-volatility markets, such as slippage, abnormal spread expansion, and uncontrolled executions, ensuring that every trade is executed within an acceptable price range—or deliberately skipped when conditions are not met.

Unlike traditional market orders or fixed Stop-Limit orders, the Dynamic Stop-Limit Engine continuously evaluates real-time market conditions during order placement. It dynamically adjusts the trigger and limit structure based on the instrument’s minimum price increment, contract constraints, and current spread conditions. This approach preserves execution discipline while significantly improving execution quality and overall system stability.

The engine is well suited for Expert Advisors (EAs), algorithmic trading, and structured trading strategies, particularly breakout and confirmation-based entry logic, as well as capital management systems that are highly sensitive to execution quality. Rather than pursuing higher fill rates, its design philosophy emphasizes strict control of entry costs, providing a reliable execution foundation for long-term, sustainable automated trading.

The yellow dashed line on the chart represents the execution trigger price, typically corresponding to a local high or low. It is used to confirm the validity of a price breakout and serves as a reference point for execution logic, rather than the actual order placement price.

The cyan dashed line on the chart represents the actual execution price, which also functions as the pullback confirmation price. This level is usually where the pending order is ultimately placed, allowing the system to enter the market at a more controlled price after confirmation, thereby reducing slippage and unnecessary price chasing.

Input

[Language]

  • InpDebugLanguage = DEBUG_LANG_ENGLISH —— Debug and log output language setting

[Dynamic Stop-Limit Order Configuration]

  • MaxOrders = 5 —— Maximum number of orders, limits the total active dynamic stop-limit orders
  • OrderExpirationHours = 24 —— Order expiration time (hours); unfilled orders will be automatically canceled
  • MagicNumber = 7102023 —— Magic number used to identify and manage orders generated by this strategy

[Buy Dynamic Stop-Limit Order]

  • Buy_ExecutionDistance = 2.0 —— Buy execution distance (price value), limits the worst acceptable entry price
  • Buy_Volume = 0.01 —— Trading volume for buy orders
  • Buy_SL_Distance = 6.0 —— Stop loss distance for buy orders (price value), used to control maximum risk
  • Buy_TP_Distance = 6.0 —— Take profit distance for buy orders (price value), defines target profit range

[Sell Dynamic Stop-Limit Order]

  • EnableSellDynamic = true —— Enable dynamic stop-limit logic for sell orders
  • Sell_TriggerDistance = 3.0 —— Sell trigger distance (price value), used to confirm downward breakout
  • Sell_ExecutionDistance = 2.0 —— Sell execution distance (price value), limits the worst acceptable entry price
  • Sell_Volume = 0.01 —— Trading volume for sell orders
  • Sell_SL_Distance = 6.0 —— Stop loss distance for sell orders (price value), used to control maximum risk
  • Sell_TP_Distance = 6.0 —— Take profit distance for sell orders (price value), defines target profit range

[Control Panel Settings]

  • PanelWidth = 280 —— Control panel width
  • PanelHeight = 380 —— Control panel height
  • InpIsDisplayLinePrice = false —— Display price labels on the chart
  • InpOffsetForCurrentPriceLable = 112 —— Offset distance for current price label
  • PanelBackgroundColor = clrDarkSlateGray —— Panel background color
  • PanelBorderColor = clrGoldenrod —— Panel border color
  • PanelTitleColor = clrWhite —— Panel title text color
  • PanelTextColor = clrWhite —— Panel content text color
Önerilen ürünler
Bukele UP
Jhon Michael Antony Florez Roa
Uzman Danışmanlar
---> Schedule of the broker that I use for Back Testing <---- Broker schedule used in Back Testing: UTC/GTM +2 hours. --->   Minimum capital for its correct operation  <---- 1000 USD ----> Strategy <---- It is a range strategy, in which if it breaks the maximum a purchase is made or if it breaks the minimum a sale is made. This range is created every day and open trades and orders are closed before the market closes. The Buy has the Stop Loss at the bottom of the range and the Sell has the
Trump Up
Jhon Michael Antony Florez Roa
Uzman Danışmanlar
----> Schedule of the broker that I use for Back Testing <---- Broker schedule used in Back Testing: UTC/GTM +2 hours. ---> Minimum capital for its correct operation <---- 1000 USD ----> Strategy <---- This has two strategies in one Expert Advisor: 1) Trend Scalpin in US-30 and 2) Grid in EURGBP 1) Trend Scalpin in US-30: First analyze the general trend in H1 by crossing Emas and Parabolic Sar, then analyze a Pull Back in M5 with the help of the RSI. This is done on a defined sche
Zelenskyy Up
Jhon Michael Antony Florez Roa
Uzman Danışmanlar
----> Schedule of the broker that I use for Back Testing <---- Broker schedule used in Back Testing: UTC/GTM +2 hours. ---> Minimum capital for its correct operation <---- 1000 USD ----> Strategy <---- This expert advisor is a Bot that analyzes, through EMA, AMA and ADX in longer periods of time, whether the market is in a range or not. After detecting the range, he enters smaller time frames looking for small pull backs with the RSI to carry out operations. If the operation goes again
Vision AGI
Franck Martin
4.78 (9)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Vision AGI is the result of over a year of development to create this expert. Equipped with an advanced algorithm and a combination of personalized indicators, this new version is even more powerful, making it one of the most complete robots of its generation. With its intelligent real-time technology and trading strategy inspired by the best traders, it offers reliable long-term trading and knows how to adapt to the situations it encounters over time. *** Compatible with Prop Firm ***   (see b
ZhuQue S3
Jing Bo Wu
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
This EA combines market structure analysis with Fibonacci retracement zones to identify high-probability entry points during trending markets. It intelligently maps swing highs/lows and evaluates the strength of a trend before placing entries at optimal retracement levels, typically 38.2%, 50%, and 61.8%. By trading in the direction of the main trend , this strategy offers a balance between precision and risk management. The EA also includes smart risk allocation logic, adjusting lot sizes depe
Neuro Trader EA
Roman Lomaev
Uzman Danışmanlar
Neuro Trader EA is an expert advisor developed using artificial intelligence, designed for analysis and automated trading in financial markets. The advisor focuses on utilizing a neural network, allowing for more flexible and precise responses to market changes. The algorithm analyzes market behavior using weight coefficients and dynamically adapts to changing conditions, making it particularly effective for short-term trading. Features of the Advisor: Neural Network for Decision-Making: The adv
Cryptex Scalper
Wilna Barnard
Uzman Danışmanlar
Limited-Time Promotion – Price Increases on 1 January Take advantage of this special offer before the price returns to $199 .  5 Days left before the Price reverts back ... Cryptex Scalper — Cryptocurrency Breakout Expert Advisor (M5) Overview Cryptex Scalper is a breakout Expert Advisor developed specifically for trading cryptocurrencies such as BTCUSD, ETHUSD, and LTCUSD. It is based on a proven breakout framework but adapted for the unique behavior of crypto markets: wider spreads, 24/7 trad
QuantBot Order Block MT5 EA
Too Chee Ng
Uzman Danışmanlar
The QuantBot MT5 EA is a tailored Expert Advisor developed by combining a price action and the Smart Money Order Block approach. It is enhanced with conventional RSI and Bollinger Bands technical indicators to deliver more precise trading signals. QuantBot is an Expert Advisor that does not utilize a grid or martingale strategy, and does not confine itself to any particular trading asset or timeframe; it excels by executing one precise position at a time. Trades are finalized once the target pro
LL High Frequency HFT EA
Leopoldo Licari
4 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
LL High Frequency HFT EA is a High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor that uses a very fast and high-performance proprietary execution code capable of executing high-frequency and low-latency opening tasks. It also integrates within its code an instant closing system for all orders , unlike systems that close orders in a loop, losing precious milliseconds that are essential in HFT systems.  Please read the guide carefully before you start using EA, so you can know all the features and my suggesti
Secret Impulse
Eugen Funk
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA (Uzman Danışman), piyasa New York seansı sırasında hareket etmeye başladığında (daha yüksek hacim) bir pozisyon açar. Bu şekilde, momentum hacim tarafından korunur ve yüksek bir olasılıkla hızlı bir şekilde Kar Al (Take Profit) seviyesine ulaşabiliriz. Sinyal  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764450 New York Seansı Sırasında Momentum Bazlı Giriş EA, düşük zaman dilimlerinde FVG'ler (Fair Value Gap) aracılığıyla gizli bir impuls tespit eder. Eğer impuls, New York seansı öncesinde veya sıras
LL Pursuit EA MT5
Leopoldo Licari
Uzman Danışmanlar
UPDATE v1.0 IS OUT - PLEASE READ ALL THE DESCRIPTION BEFORE USE IT LL Pursuit EA is an advanced and smart multi-currency trading system , based on the combined and weighted use of different decision factors. The algorithm uses real-time data from 14 currency exchanges , the most liquid and weighted on the market, combined with the calculation of various indicators , including moving averages, accumulation and distribution volumes, currency strength and trend continuity, to automatically take op
Miranda Ice EA Mt5
Taha Saber Ashour Kamel
Uzman Danışmanlar
Miranada ICe Ea for mt5 is strong multi strategy trading bot it has many super options on parameters that will help you for perfect trades hitting targets and low drawdown control also it has symbol loop to help you open one chart and make that on and choose racon strategy but make number of trades on and make it as you like  3 and make your lot size and run ea also if you want any symbol you can apply on chart but if you like to trade many pairs same time as I did in screenshot open one chart a
Multi Light MT5
Volodymyr Zubov
Uzman Danışmanlar
The multi-currency EA provides the ability to manage trading on 30 symbols from a single interface in MetaTrader 5. It is based on a comprehensive approach to market analysis. Forex pairs and metals such as XAUUSD and XAGUSD are supported. Automatic processing of symbol names is possible for users. The EA is equipped with a self-learning mechanism that dynamically adjusts the entry threshold depending on changes in market conditions and transaction statistics. Options allow you to choose betwee
Kc
Andre Fonseca Loureiro
Uzman Danışmanlar
This EA combines signals from Keltner's channels and other indicators, executes buy and sell against the trend of the selected time frame, great assertiveness with selection of specific parameters for each asset. Ideally, you should test the parameters in the backtest to validate the strategy. Enjoy the best that technology has to offer you. If you are interested in my individual presets please contact us here in the chat or send an email, vendas.mercadocapital@gmail.com.
Candle Bot
Steve Zoeger
Uzman Danışmanlar
Welcome to the MT 5 Candle Bot Simply set the Indicator Filter as you want and the Robot does the Job for you. This Robot works on all frames time frames  and all pairs, the bot places entry positions. Features: - Magic Number - Spread Filter - Take Profit - Stop Loss - Bar Shift - Exit at opposite Signal - Filter (adjustable) - Trailing (adjustable) - Martingale (adjustable) and many  more. Please feel free to download it and trade 24/7. If you need help setting it up please feel free to contac
Pepito
Arismario Verissimo Neves
Uzman Danışmanlar
Robô Pepito. Pepito é um robô para day trade em mini índice Bovespa. Desenvolvido com uma estratégia que funciona exclusivamente com o ativo WIN, melhorando assim a sua performance e visando mais Ganhos e menos Perdas. - Negociação no ativo Mini Índice (WIN) na BM&F BOVESPA; - Operações 100% day trade; - O robô vai configurado para realizar apenas uma operação ao dia, mas isso pode ser alterado nos "Parâmetros de entrada". ATENÇÃO: Tipo de conta: [x] Netting, [ ] Hedge. Ativar o horário de fun
EA Arbitrage Mixed MT5
Ruslan Pishun
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The EA uses 4 strategies, each strategy uses joint work on several currencies at the same time. The   EA  uses 4 stages of control and order tracking for a step-by-step profit capture. Trading is carried out in a pair for several currencies at the same time, trading is also carried out in a group of several strategies, for example: the advisor opens orders simultaneously for two or more pairs and closes upon reaching a certain profit in% of the current or user balance. The EA does not use Marti
First Block
Everton Fernando Da Silva Messias
Yardımcı programlar
First Order Block of the Day Göstergesi - Değer Alanları Tanımlama Açıklama First Order Block of the Day   (Günün İlk Emir Bloğu) göstergesi, emir blokları ve piyasa profili analizi kavramına dayalı işlem yapan traderlar için temel bir araçtır. Bu gösterge, her günün ilk işlem saati içinde oluşan ilk emir bloğunu otomatik olarak tanımlar; bu alan stratejik karar alma için son derece önemlidir. Ana Özellikler Otomatik Tanımlama : 1sa mumuna dayalı olarak günün ilk emir bloğunun dikdörtgenini oto
Breakout Scalper EA
Parthasarathi C
Uzman Danışmanlar
Features of this EA This is fully Automated Trading Robot / Expert Advisor for MT5. It wont deploy any grid, martingale, averaging or any other risky things. It integrates multiple trend trading strategies, allowing it to quickly adapt to volatile price trends.   This EA can place Order at your own  Magic Number . Suitable for both beginners and experienced traders. Please give me yours valuable comments.
Nova BBX Trader
Anita Monus
Uzman Danışmanlar
Nova BBX Trader is a balanced automation of the Bulls and Bears Power indicators — blending the push and pull of market forces into a single, disciplined system. Where the Bulls show buying strength and the Bears reveal selling pressure, Nova BBX Trader unites them to filter out indecision and highlight only the moments when one side truly dominates. This isn’t about reacting to every flicker of movement. Nova BBX Trader waits until the battle between buyers and sellers is clear, then trades wit
EurUsd London Breakout Pro
Morgana Brol Mendonca
Uzman Danışmanlar
EURUSD London Breakout Pro Gelişmiş yapay zeka araçlarının desteğiyle geliştirilen EURUSD London Breakout Pro, hız ve stabilite için optimize edilmiş temiz ve verimli bir kod sunar. Bu Uzman Danışman, kurumsal düzeyde bir risk yönetimi çerçevesi uygular ve martingale, grid averaging veya kontrolsüz hedging gibi yüksek riskli stratejilerden kaçınır. Hassasiyet ve güvenlik talep eden traderlar için tasarlanan sistem, kanıtlanmış bir Londra seansı breakout konseptini güçlü giriş filtreleriyle birl
FREE
Sinaleiro Trader
Renato Takahashi
Uzman Danışmanlar
O Sinaleiro Trader é o robô de daytrade que usa multiníveis de acordo com a abertura do dia. Assim, a cada rompimento dos níveis, o robô emite ordens de compra ou venda, de acordo com a tendência. Os stops podem ser fixos ou dinâmicos de acordo com os níveis. É possível configurar a distância do sinaleiro, bem como horários de trades e dias da semana. Alterar o parâmetro BR1 para BR.
Bitcoin Timer MA
Luis Ruben Rivera Galvez
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bana bir mesaj gönderin, böylece size setfile'ı gönderebilirim Bunu bir VPS'de üç ay boyunca bir demo hesabında test etmenizi öneririm (Bu robot için bir VPS önermemi istiyorsanız, bana doğrudan bir mesaj gönderebilirsiniz) böylece ihtiyaçlarınıza göre ayarlayabilirsiniz. Bu robotun bir araç olduğunu, yıllarca test edilmiş kanıtlanmış bir strateji olmadığını unutmayın. Bunun için size Gold Trend Swing'i öneririm Bu robot, yalnızca kullanıcı tarafından belirlenen belirli bir zamanda açılış işl
RSIScalperPro
PATRICK WENNING
Göstergeler
Introducing RSIScalperPro - the revolutionary RSI-based indicator for Metatrader 5, specifically designed for scalping in the one-minute chart. With RSIScalperPro, you'll have a powerful toolkit for precise entry and exit signals to take your trading to the next level. RSIScalperPro utilizes two different RSI indicators that provide clear signals for overbought and oversold areas. You can customize the time periods and limit values of the two RSIs according to your preferences to achieve the be
Volume Flow Binance
Thalles Nascimento De Carvalho
Yardımcı programlar
Volume Flow Binance! Tercih ettiğiniz kripto paranın times and trades verilerine, işlem hacmi akışı ve fiyat hareketi analiziyle birlikte erişmeyi hayal ettiniz mi? Hatta aracınız işlem geçmişine tam erişim sağlamıyorsa bile? Volume Flow Binance ile bu artık bir gerçek! Bu MQL5 betiği, gerçek zamanlı piyasa dinamiklerini ayrıntılı bir şekilde incelemek isteyen kripto para trader’ları için tasarlandı. Ana Özellikler: Betik menüsünde mevcut olan herhangi bir kripto paranın times and
FREE
Quant PRO
Piotr Stepien
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Quant PRO  is a professional automatic trading system designed and optimized for the MT5 platform and multi currency pair. Uses genetic optimizations and all its settings are adjusted on an ongoing basis to this it does not require optimization, During its operation all parameters are adjusted to current trends and market volatility. EA automatically selects the currency pairs it works on, You only need to run them on AUDCAD symbol and you don't have to adjust anything. Tested in sample and in o
Stock Trader Pro MT5
Ivan Pochta
5 (12)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Stock Trader Pro is an automated trading advisor developed for the US stock market. Based on an author‑developed trading strategy and the observation that the stock market, as a spot market, tends to grow over time, the system is configured to open only long positions. It attempts to identify market dips by trading in waves and monitors several timeframes to help pinpoint optimal entry points during temporary price declines. Stock Trader Pro Live signal (Admiral Markets, Risk x2) :  https://www.
Zen MT5
Elena Kusheva
Uzman Danışmanlar
I slippage=0; - allowed slippage, 0 - not used   S cmt=""; - comment on orders   I Magic=20200131; - magic, the order ID of the EA   S WorkTime="00:00-24:00"; - the format is HH: MM-HH:MM, all day 0-24 or 00: 00-24:00   D fix_lot=0.01; / / fix lot - working lot   Order_tp D=100.0; //TP. I recommend – 10.0-take profit in points as for 4 characters! the EA automatically detects 5-character instruments and will increase the value 10 times automatically.   D order_sl=0.0; / / SL-stop loss in points
Callidus Simple
Mate Patrik Toth
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
I am Callidus Simple. I am Your Specialized Gold Trading Framework. Hello, Trader. I am a specialized, powerful version of the Callidus trading framework, engineered and optimized for one purpose: to master the unique and volatile personality of the Gold market (XAUUSD). I am not a crippled demo. I am a fully-featured Expert Advisor, containing the same sophisticated,   dual-engine adaptive core   as my Ultimate sibling. The only difference? My focus is singular—on Gold—and my decisions are bas
FREE
Martin Automated Trading RSI Simple
Zhu Chen Liu
Uzman Danışmanlar
MDL5 Martin Automated Trading EA 1. Overall Introduction The program running name is Martin Trading Configuration - RSI , which is currently the complete version. There is also a RSI minimalist version with the same logic: Martin Trading Configuration - RSI - Lite   The main logic is to automatically monitor RSI indicators. When the configuration threshold is reached, it will automatically trigger order opening, replenishment, stop profit, and stop loss operations. I have found that the market
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (380)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Merhaba yatırımcılar! Ben   Quantum Queen   , tüm Quantum ekosisteminin gözbebeği ve MQL5 tarihindeki en yüksek puanlı, en çok satan Uzman Danışmanım. 20 ayı aşkın canlı işlem deneyimim sayesinde, tartışmasız XAUUSD Kraliçesi olarak yerimi kazandım. Uzmanlık alanım mı? ALTIN. Misyonum? Tutarlı, kesin ve akıllı işlem sonuçları sunmak — hem de defalarca. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. İndirimli   fiyat
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (23)
Uzman Danışmanlar
GERÇEK İŞLEM HESABIYLA CANLI SİNYAL:  Varsayılan MT4 (7 aydan fazla canlı işlem):  https://www.mql5.com/tr/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (5 aydan fazla canlı işlem):  https://www.mql5.com/tr/sinyaller/2340132 MQL5'te Forex EA Ticaret Kanalı:  Benden en son haberleri almak için MQL5 kanalıma katılın.  MQL5'te 14.000'den fazla üyeye sahip topluluğum . 10 ADETTEN SADECE 3 ADET KALDI 399$! Bundan sonra fiyat 499$'a yükseltilecek. EA, satın alan tüm müşterilerin haklarını güvence altına almak iç
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.68 (40)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AOT MT5 - Yeni Nesil Yapay Zeka Çoklu Para Birimi Sistemi Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account] |  [Satellite Signal]  |  AOT Official Channel   ÖNEMLİ! Satın aldıktan sonra, kurulum kılavuzunu ve kurulum talimatlarını almak için bana özel mesaj gönderin: Kaynak Açıklama AOT'nin Ticaret Sıklığını Anlama Bot neden her gün işlem yapmıyor AOT Bot'u Nasıl Kuracaksınız Adım adım kurulum kılavuzu Set files AOT MT5, Yapay Zeka duygu analizi ve Uyarlanabilir Optimizasyon algoritmaları ile ç
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.63 (19)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Canlı sinyal her %10 arttığında, Zenox'un özel kalması ve stratejinin korunması için fiyat artırılacaktır. Nihai fiyat 2.999 ABD doları olacaktır. Canlı Sinyal IC Markets Hesabı, kanıt olarak canlı performansı kendiniz görün! Kullanıcı kılavuzunu indirin (İngilizce) Zenox, trendleri takip eden ve on altı döviz çifti arasında riski dağıtan son teknoloji ürünü bir yapay zeka çoklu parite salınım alım satım robotudur. Yıllar süren özverili geliştirme çalışmaları, güçlü bir alım satım algoritmasıyl
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (17)
Uzman Danışmanlar
XAUUSD için Hibrit Ticaret Stratejisi – Haber Duyarlılığı & Emir Defteri Dengesizliği Kombinasyonu Bu strateji, nadiren kullanılan ancak son derece etkili iki ticaret yaklaşımını birleştirerek yalnızca XAUUSD (altın) için 30 dakikalık grafik te kullanılmak üzere geliştirilmiş hibrit bir sistem sunar. Geleneksel uzman danışmanlar genellikle sabit tanımlı göstergelere veya basit teknik yapılara dayanırken, bu sistem güncel verileri ve bağlama dayalı analizleri karar verme sürecine entegre eden akı
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (89)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Quantum King EA — Her Yatırımcı İçin Geliştirilmiş Akıllı Güç IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Özel Lansman Fiyatı Canlı Sinyal:       BURAYA TIKLAYIN MT4 versiyonu :   TIKLAYIN Quantum King kanalı:       Buraya tıklayın ***Quantum King MT5 satın alın ve Quantum StarMan'i ücretsiz edinin!*** Daha fazla bilgi için özelden sorun! İşlemlerinizi hassasiyet ve disiplinle yönetin. Quantum King EA,
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
5 (6)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Önemli Not: Tam şeffaflığı sağlamak için, bu EA'ya bağlı gerçek yatırımcı hesabına erişim sağlıyorum, bu sayede performansını hiçbir manipülasyon olmadan canlı olarak izleyebilirsiniz. Sadece 5 gün içinde tüm başlangıç sermayesi tamamen çekildi ve o zamandan beri EA, orijinal bakiyeye hiçbir maruz kalma olmadan yalnızca kâr fonlarıyla işlem yapmaktadır. Mevcut $199 fiyatı sınırlı bir başlatma teklifidir ve 10 kopya satıldıktan sonra veya bir sonraki güncelleme yayınlandığında artırılacaktır. Şi
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (11)
Uzman Danışmanlar
GERÇEK İŞLEM HESABIYLA CANLI SİNYAL:  Varsayılan Ayar:  https://www.mql5.com/tr/signals/2344271 Forex EA İşlem Kanalı MQL5:  Benden en son haberleri almak için MQL5 kanalıma katılın.  MQL5'te 14.000'den fazla üyeden oluşan topluluğum . 10 ADETTEN SADECE 3 ADET KALDI, FİYATI 399 DOLAR! Bundan sonra fiyat 499 dolara yükseltilecek. EA, satın alan tüm müşterilerin haklarını güvence altına almak için sınırlı sayıda satılacak. AI Gold Trading, XAU/USD piyasalarında karmaşık trend takip stratejileri
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Sembol XAUUSD (Altın / ABD Doları) Zaman Aralığı H1-M15 (isteğe bağlı) Tek işlem desteği EVET Minimum Mevduat 500 USD (veya başka bir para biriminde eşdeğeri) Tüm brokerlarla uyumlu EVET (2 veya 3 basamaklı fiyatlandırma, tüm hesap para birimleri, semboller ve GMT zaman dilimi desteklenir) Önceden ayar yapmadan çalışır EVET Makine öğrenimine ilgi duyuyorsanız, kanala abone olun: Abone Ol! Mad Turtle Projesinin Ana Özellikleri: Gerçek Makine Öğrenimi Bu Expert Advisor (EA), herhangi bir GPT si
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.85 (84)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aura Ultimate — Sinir Ağları ticaretinin zirvesi ve finansal özgürlüğe giden yol. Aura Ultimate, Aura ailesinin bir sonraki evrimsel adımıdır: en son teknoloji yapay zeka mimarisi, pazara uyarlanabilir zeka ve risk kontrollü hassasiyetin bir sentezidir. Aura Black Edition ve Aura Neuron'un kanıtlanmış DNA'sı üzerine inşa edilen bu teknoloji, daha da ileri giderek, bu iki platformun güçlü yönlerini tek bir birleşik çok stratejili ekosistemde birleştirir ve yepyeni bir öngörücü mantık katmanı su
X Fusion AI
Chen Jia Qi
5 (11)
Uzman Danışmanlar
X Fusion AI — Neural-Adaptive Hybrid Trading System Limited-time discount. Only 7 left out of 20 — almost sold out. Current promotional price is $149, and it will soon return to $999. Running demonstration Live Performance After purchasing, please remember to send us a private message to receive the recommended parameters, instructions, precautions, and usage tips . Thank you very much for your support. 1. Overview X Fusion AI is an automated trading system that combines classic, proven tradin
ABS GoldGrid
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.3 (20)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Ö zel fiyat  $109  (normal fiyat: $365) . Kurulum ve Kullanım Kılavuzu :  ABS Channel . Gerçek Zamanlı İzleme:   ABS Signal .  Canlı sinyalden kurulum dosyası Temel kurulum dosyası ABS EA nedir? ABS EA, özellikle H1 zaman diliminde XAUUSD (Altın) için geliştirilmiş profesyonel bir ticaret robotudur. Dahili risk kontrolleri ile Martingale sistemi . Hem yeni hem de deneyimli yatırımcılar için tasarlanan ABS EA, kurulumu kolay, tamamen otomatiktir ve farklı ticaret stillerine uyacak şekilde
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Tanıtımı       Quantum Emperor EA   , prestijli GBPUSD çiftinde işlem yapma şeklinizi değiştiren çığır açan MQL5 uzman danışmanı! 13 yılı aşkın ticaret tecrübesine sahip deneyimli yatırımcılardan oluşan bir ekip tarafından geliştirilmiştir. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA satın alın ve  Quantum StarMan  edinin!*** Daha fazla ayrıntı için özelden sorun Doğrulanmış Sinyal:   Buraya
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.6 (20)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Uzun Vadeli Büyüme. Tutarlılık. Dayanıklılık. Pivot Killer EA , hızlı kazançlar elde etmek için tasarlanmış bir sistem değildir — bu, hesabınızı uzun vadede sürdürülebilir bir şekilde büyütmek için oluşturulmuş profesyonel bir ticaret algoritmasıdır . Yalnızca XAUUSD (ALTIN) için geliştirilmiş olan Pivot Killer, yıllar süren araştırma, test ve disiplinli geliştirme çalışmalarının bir sonucudur. Basit bir felsefeye sahiptir: tutarlılık şansı yener . Bu sistem, farklı piyasa döngülerinde, volatili
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (5)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Cryon X-9000 — Kuantum Analiz Çekirdeğine Sahip Otonom Alım-Satım Sistemi GERÇEK SİNYAL:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 Günümüzde birçok trader, sonuçları manipüle etmek için Expert Advisor’larını cent hesaplarda veya çok küçük bakiyelerde çalıştırıyor. Bu durum aslında kendi sistemlerine güvenmediklerini gösteriyor. Bu sinyal ise 20.000 USD gerçek bir canlı hesapta çalışmaktadır. Bu, gerçek bir sermaye taahhüdünü temsil eder ve cent hesaplarda sıkça görülen yapay performans şişirmele
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Uzman Danışmanlar
BLACK FRIDAY - %20 INDIRIM Sadece 24 saat geçerlidir. Kampanya 29 Kasım'da sona erer. Bu ürün için yapilacak tek indirim kampanyasi budur. Syna Sürüm 4'ün Tanıtımı - Dünyanın İlk Ajansal AI Ticaret Ekosistemi Forex ticaret endüstrisinin ilk gerçek çoklu EA ajan koordinasyon sistemi olan Syna Sürüm 4'ü tanıtmaktan büyük mutluluk duyuyorum. Bu çığır açan yenilik, birden fazla Expert Advisor'ın farklı MT5 terminalleri ve broker hesaplarında birleşik bir istihbarat ağı olarak çalışmasını sağlar -
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (8)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Genel Bakış Golden Hen EA , özellikle XAUUSD için tasarlanmış bir Uzman Danışmandır (Expert Advisor). Farklı piyasa koşulları ve zaman dilimleri (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12) tarafından tetiklenen sekiz bağımsız işlem stratejisini birleştirerek çalışır. EA, girişlerini ve filtrelerini otomatik olarak yönetecek şekilde tasarlanmıştır. EA'nın temel mantığı, belirli sinyalleri tanımlamaya odaklanır. Golden Hen EA grid, martingale veya ortalama (averaging) tekniklerini kullanmaz . EA tarafından açılan
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
Uzman Danışmanlar
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Gold vs Bitcoin Arbitrage
Anton Zverev
3.5 (6)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Altın ve Bitcoin arasında halka açık ilk arbitraj algoritması! Kampanyalar her gün açık! Canlı Sinyal -   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2348132 EA: Zaman içinde önerilen aracı kurumlar şunlardır:   IC Markets İşlem gören pariteler:   XAUUSD, BTCUSD Bağlantı sembolü:   XAUUSD H1 İşlem gören döviz çiftlerinin   Piyasa İzleme   penceresine eklendiğinden emin olun! Hesap Türü: ECN/Ham Spread Önek Ayarları: Eğer aracı kurumunuzun sembol ön ekiyle başlayan bir döviz çifti varsa, örneğin - XAUUSD  
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.42 (26)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Yeni bir ileri adım | Yapay zekâ destekli hassasiyet, piyasa mantığıyla buluşuyor Argos Rage ile yeni bir otomatik alım-satım seviyesi sunuluyor – piyasadaki davranışları gerçek zamanlı analiz eden entegre DeepSeek AI sistemi tarafından desteklenir. Argos Fury’nin güçlü yönleri üzerine kurulsa da, bu EA farklı bir stratejik yol izler: daha fazla esneklik, daha geniş yorumlama ve daha güçlü piyasa katılımı. Live Signal Zaman Dilimi: M30 Kaldıraç:  min. 1:20 Minimum Yatırım:  $100 Semboller: 
Ultimate Pulse
Clifton Creath
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
live signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347626?source=Site +Signals+My Public Channel https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/ultimatepulse Ultimate Pulse ***Launch price ends January 6th**** Overview Ultimate Pulse is an Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from natural market movement. It takes profit on each position individually or in grids depending on conditions. Simple, methodical, effective. Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute timeframe. How It Works The EA identifies the c
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (88)
Uzman Danışmanlar
PROP FİRMASI HAZIR!   (   SETFILE'ı indirin   ) WARNING: Mevcut fiyata yalnızca birkaç kopya kaldı! Son fiyat: 990$ 1 EA'yı ücretsiz alın (2 ticari hesap için) -> satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Altın Reaper'a hoş geldiniz! Çok başarılı Goldtrade Pro'yu temel alan bu EA, aynı anda birden fazla zaman diliminde çalışacak şekilde tasarlanmıştır ve ticaret sıklığını çok muhafazakardan aşırı değişkene k
Remstone
Remstone
5 (8)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Remstone, sıradan bir Uzman Danışman değildir.   Yılların araştırma ve varlık yönetimi deneyimini bir araya getirir. Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwin VHR The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 2018'den bu yana   , son şirketim Armonia Capital, FCA tarafından düzenlenen bir varlık yöneticisi olan Darwinex'e sinyal ARF'si sağladı ve 750 bin dolar topladı. Tek bir danışmanla 4 varlık sınıfında uzmanlaşın! Hiçbir vaat, hiçbir eğri uydurma, hiçbir yanılsama y
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.64 (11)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Autorithm AI Teknik Açıklama AUTORITHM, MetaTrader 5 için tasarlanmış, kapsamlı piyasa analizi amacıyla 10 özel yapay zeka katmanı uygulayan gelişmiş bir yapay zeka destekli alım‐satım sistemidir. Expert Advisor, piyasa verilerini işlemek, alım‐satım fırsatlarını belirlemek ve akıllı risk yönetim protokolleriyle işlemleri yürütmek için uyum içinde çalışan sofistike yapay zeka algoritmalarını kullanır. [guide line]     Temel Özellikler Sistem, piyasa koşullarını analiz etmek ve işlemleri yürütme
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (29)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ÖNEMLİ   : Bu paket yalnızca çok sınırlı sayıda kopya için geçerli fiyattan satılacaktır.    Fiyat çok hızlı bir şekilde 1499$'a çıkacak    +100 Strateji dahil   ve daha fazlası geliyor! BONUS   : 999$ ve üzeri fiyata -->   diğer 5    EA'mı ücretsiz seçin!  TÜM AYAR DOSYALARI TAM KURULUM VE OPTİMİZASYON KILAVUZU VİDEO REHBERİ CANLI SİNYALLER İNCELEME (3. taraf) ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM'e hoş geldiniz! Sekiz yıl boyunca titizlikle geliştirilen, gelişmiş ve tescilli bir Uzman Danışman (EA) olan
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Uzman Danışmanlar
PROP FIRM READY!  LANSMAN PROMOSYONU: MEVCUT FİYATTAN ÇOK SINIRLI SAYIDA KOPYA MEVCUTTUR! Son fiyat: 990$ 349$'dan başlayan fiyatlarla: 1 EA'yı ücretsiz seçin! (en fazla 2 ticari hesap numarası için) En İyi Kombo Fırsatı     ->     buraya tıklayın KAMU GRUBUNA KATILIN:   Buraya tıklayın   LIVE RESULTS BAĞIMSIZ İNCELEME "ORB Master"a Hoş Geldiniz   :   Açılış Aralığı Çıkışlarında Avantajınız Açılış Aralığı Kopuş (ORB) stratejisinin gücünü, modern yatırımcılar için tasarlanmış, gelişmiş ve yü
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (103)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Herkese merhaba, kendimi tanıtayım: Ben   Quantum EAs   ailesinin heyecan verici, en yeni üyesi   Quantum StarMan'im   . 5 dinamik pariteye kadar işlem yapma kapasitesine sahip, tamamen otomatik, çoklu para birimi destekli bir EA'yım:   AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD ve USDCAD   . En üst düzey hassasiyet ve sarsılmaz sorumlulukla, işlem oyununuzu bir üst seviyeye taşıyacağım. İşte can alıcı nokta: Martingale stratejilerine güvenmiyorum. Bunun yerine, en yüksek performans için tasarlanmış geliş
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
3.75 (51)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
Golden Mirage mt5
Michela Russo
4.69 (29)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
DYJ ScalpingBurg EA
Daying Cao
Uzman Danışmanlar
DYJ ScalpingBurg EA tamamen otomatik bir Uzman Tavsiyeti. Burg algoritmi filtrü giriş için kullanılır. Tavsiye bir hedging ve ECN hesap tipine ihtiyacı var. The order loss is bailed out by the game and becomes a profit.  Eğer emir yöntemi yanlış olursa. Oyun stratejisini her zaman kapatabilirsiniz. General Recommendations ECN hesaplarını tavsiye et, xauusd 8 ile 11 arasında yayılır, EURUSD 1 yayılır. En az depozit 200 dolar. Lütfen xauusd ve EURUSD ayarlar dosyasını ürün yorum alanında indirin
DYJ Trend analyst MT5
Daying Cao
Göstergeler
Dynamic Market Insights for Smart Trading Our goal is to provide seamless, high-quality services that empower market participants, traders, and analysts with real-time market insights and key indicators for informed decision-making. Advanced & User-Friendly Trend Analysis This is a cutting-edge, highly robust, and easy-to-use dynamic trend analysis indicator. The  DYJ Market Watch Indicator  evaluates market bullish and bearish strength using two distinct methods—each designed to measure differe
QuickClose
Daying Cao
Yardımcı programlar
QuickClose: Instant Order Management Made Simple QuickClose   allows you to instantly close all orders with a single click. It operates at high speed, giving you the flexibility to close orders for a specific symbol or all symbols at once. This makes trade management significantly faster and more efficient. This   Expert Advisor can swiftly close all buy and sell orders either for a selected symbol or across all trades. The   SymbolButton is specifically designed for order closure, featuring bo
SoarSignal
Daying Cao
Göstergeler
Professional traders know that a reversal in market price is the best entry points to trade. The trend changes K line state changes the most obvious. The SoarSignal is good to identify these changes, because we have incorporated the KDJ indicators. It is the closest to the K line state of the indicators. The two lines of KDJ Winner move within a range of 0 and 100. Values above 80 are considered to be in overbought territory and indicate that a reversal in price is possible. Values below 20 are
StrongCurrency
Daying Cao
5 (1)
Göstergeler
This StrongCurrency is a complete trading system based on a variety of technical indicators, moving averages and pivots. Each of those elements can be assessed in defined rules and coefficients (depending on the indicator) providing limitless optimization scenarios for the StrongCurrency. In order to work the StrongCurrency creates a trend strength and entry point signal list display by evaluating these data, that takes data from all symbols. It extrapolates all the information in order to get t
PowerSignal
Daying Cao
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Bu PowerSignal, teknik göstergelerin ATR'sine dayanan eksiksiz bir ticaret sistemidir. Bu göstergeler, her bir GÜÇTREND'in mevcut durumunu, analiz edilen her zaman diliminde ve döviz çiftinde kaydeder. PowerSignal, bu verileri değerlendirerek bir trend gücü ve giriş noktası sinyal listesi görüntüsü oluşturur. Herhangi bir çiftte tam bir çakışma varsa, bu durumu belirten bir uyarı açılır. Liste verileri Symbol, M5-MN1, BuyPercent, SellPercent, LastEntry'yi içerir. LastEntry, giriş noktalarını (d
DYJ TwoMACrossAlarm
Daying Cao
Göstergeler
This indicator shows the crossing between two moving averages, a slower and faster moving average. Signal show alert pop-up, when MA1 crosses above the MA2. Signal show alert pop-up, when MA1 crosses below the MA2. Inputs Value Fast MA Setup Period = 5 - period of Faster Moving Average (value 5). Mode = SMA - type of Moving Average (SMA, EMA, SMMA, LWMA). Price = Close - type of price (Close, Open, Low, High, Median, Typical, Weighted). Slow MA Setup Period = 10 - period of Slower MA (value 10)
DYJ TwoMATrendFollowing
Daying Cao
Uzman Danışmanlar
This EA is based on the classical trend-following system of opening the positions. The EA is based on DYJ TwoMACrossAlarm and ATR and CCI indicator. It uses two moving averages. The EA uses dynamic allocation MA period. The MA1 and MA2 period is the Fibonacci sequence, such as 5.8 or 13.21 or 21.34 or...; EA Entry Rules: Go long when fast MA1 crosses above the slow MA2 and CCI crosses above the zero line; Go short when fast MA1 crosses below the slow MA2 and CCI crosses below the zero line; the
DYJ NewsForexFactory
Daying Cao
Yardımcı programlar
DYJ Haber Dışı Aktarım Fabrikası, takvim işlemleri araçları ve makroekonomik olaylar için temel pazar analizi göstergesidir Burada dünyanın en büyük ekonomisinin finansal haberlerini ve göstergelerini bulabilirsiniz: ABD ve Avrupa Birliği'nden Avustralya ve Japonya'ya kadar halka açık kaynaklardan gerçek zamanlı olarak 800'den fazla makroekonomik gösterge ve olay toplamak Her işaretçinin geçmişi, geçerli ve tahmini değerleri ve önemli özellikleri vardır Buna ek olarak, bu hizmet büyük miktarda
DYJ ThreeMACrossAlarm
Daying Cao
Göstergeler
This indicator shows the crossing between three moving averages (slower, middle and faster ones). When fast MA crosses up middle MA and middle MA crosses up slow MA, the bullish alert is issued. When fast MA crosses down middle MA and middle MA crosses down slow MA, the bearish alert is issued. Signals to close buy positions are generated if fast MA crosses middle MA downwards, signals to close sell positions are generated if fast MA crosses middle MA upwards. Inputs Fast MA Setup MAPeriod1 = 5
DYJ ThreeMACross
Daying Cao
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Expert Advisor is based on three Moving Average indicators. ThreeMACross is based on the following idea: crossing of three Moving Average lines (Fast, Middle and slow ones) is used as a signal for opening and closing a position together. Go Long when Fast MA (MA1) crosses above Middle MA (MA2), and Middle MA (MA2) crosses above Slow MA (MA3). Go Short when Fast MA (MA1) crosses below Middle MA (MA2), and Middle MA (MA2) crosses below Slow MA (MA3). Signals to close buy positions are generate
DYJ RiseTrading
Daying Cao
Uzman Danışmanlar
The RiseTrading is a unique High quality and easy to use and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and PowerSignal and MACD and Stochastic indicators. The main advantages of the trend trading strategy used by the Expert Advisor are opening positions only in the direction of a trend, ability for the long-term retention of profitable positions allowing users to achieve good combinations of profit/loss distributions. That can work on a real account at
DYJ StochController
Daying Cao
Göstergeler
DYJ hisse senedi denetleyicisi tam bir para birimi sistemidir M1 ile MN arasındaki her para birimi çiftinin rastgele değerlerini gösterir Bir döngü için Stoch değeri aşırı satış bölgelerine ve aşırı satış bölgelerine ulaştığında renk ipuçlar Bu bilgiye dayanarak doğru ticareti yapabilirsiniz Lütfen DYJ envanter denetleyicisi adında bir envanter göstergesi şablonu oluşturun ve böcekleri kaydedin Satın almak veya satın almak için fareyi tıklattığınızda, karşıl30 INPUT InpPairs                   
DYJ SoarTrading
Daying Cao
Uzman Danışmanlar
The DYJ SoarTrading is based on SoarSignal indicator. It can be used for any currency pair and timeframe. Signals to buy are generated when SoarSignal has crossed oversold downwards, reached oversold and then crossed back up through oversold. Signals to sell are generated when SoarSignal has crossed overbought upwards, reached overbought, and then crossed back down through overbought. Close a trade when SoarSignal reaches the opposite side ( overbought for long order, oversold for short order).
DYJ WilliamsPercentRange SignalSource
Daying Cao
Göstergeler
The  DYJ WPR - SignalSource is based on  WPR  indicator. It can be used for any currency pair and timeframe. The  WPR  recommends  Indicator values ranging between 80 and 100% indicate that the market is oversold. Indicator values ranging between 0 and 20% indicate that the market is overbought. The entry signal of this indicator is a turning point in the trend. The indicator uses analog trading technology, Provide you with indicators to evaluate the overall profit of the opening signal and clo
DYJ Sharp
Daying Cao
Göstergeler
DYJ Sharp advanced algorithm that detects new trends and current trend continuations for use as an entry and exit strategy. The strategy display the SHARP trend demarcation area. This SHARP area has high HighLine and low LowLine. Falling of high below HighLine of SHARP and then falling of close below LowLine of SHARP can be interpreted as a signal to sell. Rising of close above HighLine of SHARP and then rising of low above LowLine of SHARP can be interpreted as a signal to buy. The signal for e
DYJ TrendWave
Daying Cao
Göstergeler
DYJ TRENDWAVE features an advanced algorithm that detects new trends and current trend continuations for use as an entry strategy. DYJ TRENDWAVE's volatility is based on the power of buyers and sellers, it grabs total body size of candles and identifies the battle between buyers and sellers as a percentage of the total volume, like Sellers: (-)100% and Buyers: (+)100%. This information can be used for any entry and exit strategy. For bullish/Long Pin bar it is below the price line, for bearish/S
DYJ TrendWave EA
Daying Cao
Uzman Danışmanlar
DYJTRENDWAVE features an advanced algorithm that detects new trends and current trend continuations for use as an entry strategy. DYJTRENDWAVE's volatility is based on the power of buyers and sellers, it grabs total body size of candles and identifies the battle between buyers and sellers as a percentage of the total volume, like Sellers: (-)100% and Buyers: (+)100%. This information can be used for any entry and exit strategy. For bullish/Long Pin bar it is below the price line, for bearish/Sho
DYJ Scalping EA
Daying Cao
Uzman Danışmanlar
DYJ Scalping tamamen otomatik bir Uzman Advisor. Stochastic indikator filtrü giriş için kullanılır. Tavsiye bir hedging ve ECN hesap tipine ihtiyacı var. Emir kaybı oyun tarafından kaçırıldı ve bir zarar oluyor. Eğer emir yöntemi yanlış olursa. You can disable the game strategy at any time. General Recommendations ECN hesaplarını tavsiye et, xauusd 8 ile 11 arasında yayılır, EURUSD 1 yayılır. En az depozit 200 dolar. Please download the xauusd and EURUSD settings file in the product comments ar
DYJ T3ModeMA
Daying Cao
2 (1)
Göstergeler
DYJ T3ModeMA, T-3 algoritmasına dayalıdır T3 algoritması, Amerikan dergisinde" Daha iyi Mobil Ortalama" yayınlanan bir makaledir T3, eğilim izleme sisteminin gecikmelerini azaltarak fiyat sırasını düzgünleştirir İşaretçinin sütun çizgisinin boyutu giriş sinyalini belirler; sütun çizgisinin boyutu sıfıra yaklaştığında eğilimin köşe noktası İşaretçi analog ticaret teknolojisini kullanıyor Açık ve kapalı sinyalleri değerlendirmek için Ne tür bir değerlendirme modeli kullandığınızı biliyorsunuz En b
DYJ Long term Strategy EA
Daying Cao
Uzman Danışmanlar
DYJ Uzun zamanlı Strateji EA uzun zamanlı bir ticaret sistemidir. Mumlardaki en düşük fiyatı uzun bir trende ararak başlarız ve kısa bir trende en yüksek fiyatı ararak başlarız. En uzun zamandır pozisyonu tutacağız ve maksimum fiyatı alacağız. Emir yanlış yönde olduğunda, strateji kaybı kazara dönüştürebilir. EA yalnızca tek bir para birimi üzerinde grafiğin herhangi bir döngüsünü çalıştırır Signal URL INPUT InpMagicNumber = 8257 InpIsDisplayInterface = true InpEAComment = LTS InpRStrategyTime
DYJ Bands EA MT4
Daying Cao
Uzman Danışmanlar
The DYJBands opens and closes positions using Bollinger Bands signals: It performs trades after a price rebound from the borderlines of the indicator. It has the option to close positions by an opposite signal, by take profit and stop loss, move a trade to breakeven upon reaching the central Bollinger band or after a certain price movement. By default, the EA is configured for trading the GBPUSD currency pair on the H1 timeframe. Also, settings for the EURUSD, USDJPY, USDCAD and XAUUSD currency
DYJ MacdSto EA MT4
Daying Cao
Uzman Danışmanlar
The DYJ MacdSto is a unique High quality and easy to use and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and MACD and Stochastic and RSI and ADX indicators. The main advantages of the trend trading strategy used by the Expert Advisor are opening positions only in the direction of a trend, ability for the long-term retention of profitable positions allowing users to achieve good combinations of profit/loss distributions. DYJ MacdSto EA uses MACD and Stoch
DYJ StrongCurrency EA MT4
Daying Cao
Uzman Danışmanlar
This StrongCurrency is a complete trading system based on a variety of technical indicators, moving averages and pivots. Each of those elements can be assessed in defined rules and coefficients (depending on the indicator) providing limitless optimization scenarios for the StrongCurrency. In order to work the StrongCurrency creates a trend strength and entry point signal list display by evaluating these data, that takes data from all symbols. It extrapolates all the information in order to get t
DYJ TrendPending EA
Daying Cao
Uzman Danışmanlar
The DYJ TrendPending EA tracks the new change of price of the currency pair and opens trades in case of a price low and high from the main movement in the direction of the trend. So EA uses the least risky grid and Add lots. And can attach a positive and reverse pending order. The PositivePending orders can reduce the number of grids and Add lots,  while ReversePending orders reduce the loss of orders . For more convenient search, the working timeframe has been added to inputs (Work timeframe).
DYJ ArtOfForexsWar
Daying Cao
Uzman Danışmanlar
This is a multi-currency and multi-strategy EA. This EA is to create one or more polling trading strategies in a transaction. In the polling mode, the strategies filter a trend-free range market environment and trades are placed in the opposite direction at the edges of the range. With an additional main trend filter in the trend-following mode, the DYJ's ArtOfForexWar can also trade pull-backs during trends in the trend of loss. The winning rate is more than 95% within three orders or three cl
DYJ ArtOfMakingMoney
Daying Cao
Uzman Danışmanlar
DYJ ArtOfMakingMoney attempts to gauge bullish and bearish forces in the market by using two separate measures, one for each type of directional pressure. The  EA's BearsIndex  attempts to measure the market's appetite for lower prices The EA's BullsIndex attempts to measure the market's appetite for higher prices Features Monitors all pairs at the same time. The EA monitors the top 35 pairs by default, but you can select less pairs if you wish. It is a multi-currency EA that can be run from a s
DYJ Trend Analyst
Daying Cao
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Amacımız erişilebilir ve kaliteli hizmet sunmak, piyasa katılımcılarına, tüccarlara ve analistlere bilgili, zamanında alım satım kararları için çok ihtiyaç duyulan araçlarla olanak sağlamaktır. En optimize edilmiş, son derece sağlam ve kullanımı kolay DYJ Trend analist göstergesi. DYJ Trend analisti, her bir yönlü basınç için bir tane olmak üzere iki ayrı ölçü kullanarak piyasadaki yükseliş ve düşüş kuvvetlerini ölçmeye çalışır. Göstergenin BearsIndex'i, piyasanın daha düşük fiyatlara yöneli
DYJ Trend Analyser EA
Daying Cao
Uzman Danışmanlar
The DYJ Trend Analyser EA is based on  DYJ Trend Analyst  indicator. The most optimized, highly robust and easy to use DYJ Trend Analyser EA. DYJ Trend Analyser EA attempts to gauge bullish and bearish forces in the market by using two separate measures, one for each type of directional pressure. The  EA's BearsIndex  attempts to measure the market's appetite for lower prices. The EA's BullsIndex attempts to measure the market's appetite for higher prices. Pivot Point Extra Indicator for DYJ Tre
DYJ Market Challenges
Daying Cao
Uzman Danışmanlar
This is an expert adviser that is intended to trade where sudden sharp movements occur on charts.  This EA is the trend breakout trading. However it makes only one trade per bar. Low risk EA with no too many positions, and there are predefined TP, SL and TS for each position. Features Monitors all pairs at the same time. The EA monitors the top 15 pairs by default, but you can select less pairs if you wish. It is a multi-currency EA that can be run from a single chart (M5 to D1,recommended timef
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt