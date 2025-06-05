QuantBot Order Block MT5 EA

The QuantBot MT5 EA is a tailored Expert Advisor developed by combining a price action and the Smart Money Order Block approach. It is enhanced with conventional RSI and Bollinger Bands technical indicators to deliver more precise trading signals.

QuantBot is an Expert Advisor that does not utilize a grid or martingale strategy, and does not confine itself to any particular trading asset or timeframe; it excels by executing one precise position at a time. Trades are finalized once the target profit is reached or a predetermined loss is sustained. Furthermore, trades can be managed using trailing stops at a specified level of the breakeven point.

The backtest results based on 100% real ticks demonstrate a relatively high win rate, a high profits-to-losses ratio, small control drawdown, and short holding time.

The built-in "SMART" money management feature offers the following capabilities:

  • Ability to trade only during specific hours of the day
  • The "Smart LOTS" feature allows users to set a maximum lot size, which the system then adjusts to comply with the maximum margin of the account. For example, a trader might pre-set 0.01-lot on a $100 account, ensuring that a reasonable stop-loss on EURUSD, trades are capped at 0.01 lot. Conversely, a high-risk trader could set a 10-lot on a $10000 account, prompting the expert advisor (EA) to readjust the lot size (for instance, to 1 lot) to match the breakeven margin established by the designated stop-loss of the trading asset; as the account balance increases, the lot size will ultimately (1.5, 1.8 ...) be restricted to the pre-set limit of 10, as shown in the AMAZON example
  • Alternatively, traders have the option to risk a certain percentage of their account balance when opening trades through the EA, like here
  • The capability to set Take Profit, Stop Loss, and Trailing parameters according to points or as a multiple of the Average True Range
  • Limit the price spread to a specific range

The default settings are optimized to the ThinkMarkets-Live EURUSD M5.

By utilizing appropriate trading asset settings (for instance, EURUSD), this Expert Advisor offers a minimal risk-to-reward ratio of even a $100 micro-account, with a leverage trading of 1:30.

If you have any issues or suggestions, please feel free to message me directly, and I will respond appropriately.

To stay updated on QuantBot development and share your thoughts and experiences, please join the group chat at: https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/011ca93be8d7db01

Every success in trading!


NOTE:

By purchasing, downloading, or using this EA, you acknowledge and agree that you are solely responsible for your own trading decisions and outcomes. The developer or seller of this EA is not responsible for any losses, damages, or negative financial consequences resulting from its use.


İncelemeye yanıt