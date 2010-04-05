AuricSkeeterOpenSource

AuricSkeeter [OPEN-SOURCE] - Professional Breakout EA

Fully automated Expert Advisor that identifies and trades breakout opportunities using custom indicator. No external indicators required - everything is built-in for maximum performance and reliability.

KEY FEATURES

  • Smart Breakout Detection - Automatically identifies significant highs and lows, placing pending orders at optimal levels
  • Built-in News Filter - Protects your trades during high-impact economic events using the MQL5 Economic Calendar
  • Advanced Risk Management - BreakEven, Trailing Stop
  • Fully Customizable - Adjust all parameters to match your trading style and risk tolerance
  • Set & Forget - Once configured, runs completely hands-free 24/5

PROTECTION FEATURES

  • Automatic spread filter prevents trading in unfavorable conditions
  • News filter pauses trading before/after major announcements
  • BreakEven locks in profits automatically

RECOMMENDATIONS

  • Pairs: XAUUSD (Gold)
  • Timeframes: M30
  • Minimum Deposit: $100 (recommended $200+)
  • Leverage: 1:100 or higher

/!\ Contact me after the purchase to receive the program’s source code.

Avalut Gold X1
Danijel Plesa
Uzman Danışmanlar
Avalut X1 - Advanced Gold Expert Advisor (MT5) XAUUSD için hassas işlem Live Signal Avalut X1, MetaTrader 5 üzerinde XAUUSD (Altın) için otomatik alım satım yapan profesyonel bir Uzman Danışmandır. Sistem, tek bir EA içinde dört tamamlayıcı stratejiyi birleştirerek farklı piyasa rejimlerini yönetir. MT5 için bağımsızdır; harici DLL veya üçüncü taraf kurulum gerektirmez. Öne çıkan özellikler Tek EA’de dört strateji: trend, yatay ve oynaklık evrelerini kapsayan, birbirini tamamlayan stratejile
EA Gold Harvester
Guo Cheng Liu
Uzman Danışmanlar
Core Concept Bollinger Grid Pro is a fully automated EA that combines Bollinger Band trend detection with an intelligent grid trading system . It automatically builds buy grids during ranging markets and intelligently takes profit during breakouts—capturing consistent profits from price volatility. The system operates 100% automatically with no manual intervention required, allowing your account to grow steadily under any market condition.  Strategy Logic Bollinger Band Trend Recognition The E
Silicon Ex mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
Uzman Danışmanlar
" Silicon Ex ": Your Reliable Assistant in the World of Forex Silicon Ex is a modern trading bot, specially created for traders in the Forex market. This innovative tool serves as a reliable partner for those who strive for efficient and automated trading. Key Features of "Silicon Ex": Reliability and Stability: Created using advanced technologies that ensure stable and reliable operation in the market. Intelligent Risk Management: Built-in money management system (Money Management) allows you
OrionXAU
Pierre Paul Amoussou
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
OrionXAU, XAUUSD (Altın) ve US100 / Nasdaq piyasalarında işlem yapmak üzere geliştirilmiş algoritmik bir ticaret robotudur. Scalping ve Swing Trading yaklaşımlarını birleştirir ve disiplinli risk yönetimi yapısıyla uzun vadeli istikrar hedefler. Desteklenen Ana Piyasalar • XAUUSD (Altın) • US100 / Nasdaq Çift Strateji Yapısı 1. Scalping • Gün içi işlemler • Kısa pozisyon süresi • Küçük fiyat hareketlerinden faydalanma • Sıkı risk kontrolü 2. Swing Trading • Trend hareketlerini yakalama • Daha a
Pips Maven
Andriy Sydoruk
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Discover Pips Maven: Your Premier Trend Analysis Bot for Currency Trading In the dynamic realm of currency trading, the right tools can make all the difference. Introducing Pips Maven , an avant-garde trend analysis bot meticulously designed for traders who seek to master the intricate dance of the forex market. Harnessing sophisticated algorithms rooted in geometric virtual patterns, Pips Maven serves as a comprehensive solution, empowering you to refine your trading strategies effortlessly. Wh
Jackal
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
Uzman Danışmanlar
Jackal Expert Advisor – İşlem Stratejisi 4 aydır canlı işlem yapıyor Satın aldıktan sonra tüm ürünler süresiz ücretsiz kalacaktır. Ayar dosyasını indir Altın 1dk | ECN Hesap: Tüm brokerlarla uyumlu Jackal EA, piyasa dinamiklerine uyum sağlamak için gelişmiş risk ve kar yönetimini birleştiren çok katmanlı ve akıllı bir kırılma stratejisine dayanır. 1. Kırılma Tuzak Stratejisi Piyasa koşulları doğrulandıktan sonra, EA zıt yönlerde iki eş zamanlı bekleyen emir koyar: Buy Stop mevcut fiyatın üz
NorthEastWay MT5
PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
4.5 (8)
Uzman Danışmanlar
NorthEastWay MT5, tamamen otomatik bir "pullback" ticaret sistemidir ve özellikle AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD gibi popüler "pullback" döviz çiftlerinde ticaret yapmak için etkilidir. Sistem, Forex piyasasının temel modellerini kullanır: herhangi bir yönde ani bir hareketten sonra fiyatın geri dönmesi. Zaman Çerçevesi: M15 Temel Döviz Çiftleri: AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD Ek Döviz Çiftleri: EURUSD, USDCAD, GBPUSD, EURCAD, EURGBP, GBPCAD EA'yı satın aldıktan sonra lütfen bana özel mesaj gönderin. Sizi özel
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Scipio Bot Gold mt5
Stefano Frisetti
Uzman Danışmanlar
Beware of SCAMS! SCIPIO GOLD BOT is distributed only on MQL5.com This is not a commercial BOT, but it is professional, distribution is limited to 100 copies in total and the price may increase without notice. The differences that make SCIPIO EA unique are: + no variable settings or settings that the TRADER has to enter + opens only 1 trade at a time + always use close and fixed STOP LOSS + adapt SL and TP to the volatility of the day + SCIPIO EA is truly an EA that trades automatically without
Crude Oil Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.75 (12)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Best Oil Trading Robot in the World. Crude Oil Robot is the undisputed, top-tier trading robot designed for the XTIUSD or any crude instrument offered by your broker. This is not a generic algorithm, but it's a highly specialized system built exclusively for the crude oil market, utilizing unique technologies not available in any other trading bot. Crude Oil Robot is equipped with exclusive features tailored specifically for the OIL market , such as: Volatility Anomaly Filter, Geopolitical
MasterEA trustfultrading
Tobias Christian Witzigmann
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Hi, I'm an algo trader from Germany and I'm offering my own EA here, which I use daily for my trading and which I've been continuously developing for several years. It is important to understand that this EA is a very complex tool that can be used to trade different strategies. Different entry and exit signals can be combined with different filters. There is also an extensive stop loss and take profit management system. I use the Master EA daily for my own trading. I test and develop new strat
