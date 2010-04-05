AuricSkeeterOpenSource

AuricSkeeter [OPEN-SOURCE] - Professional Breakout EA

Fully automated Expert Advisor that identifies and trades breakout opportunities using custom indicator. No external indicators required - everything is built-in for maximum performance and reliability.

KEY FEATURES

  • Smart Breakout Detection - Automatically identifies significant highs and lows, placing pending orders at optimal levels
  • Built-in News Filter - Protects your trades during high-impact economic events using the MQL5 Economic Calendar
  • Advanced Risk Management - BreakEven, Trailing Stop
  • Fully Customizable - Adjust all parameters to match your trading style and risk tolerance
  • Set & Forget - Once configured, runs completely hands-free 24/5

PROTECTION FEATURES

  • Automatic spread filter prevents trading in unfavorable conditions
  • News filter pauses trading before/after major announcements
  • BreakEven locks in profits automatically

RECOMMENDATIONS

  • Pairs: XAUUSD (Gold)
  • Timeframes: M30
  • Minimum Deposit: $100 (recommended $200+)
  • Leverage: 1:100 or higher

/!\ Contact me after the purchase to receive the program’s source code.

Prodotti consigliati
US500 Pulse
Md Abdul Manann
Experts
Your Automated Edge for Consistent Trading Success Tired of emotional trading decisions and inconsistent results? Master the US500 (US S&P 500 Index) with a professional-grade trading robot built for the discipline and consistency required for long-term market success. Get started for just $34/month. License: 20 Devices & Unlimited Accounts.  US500 Pulse is not just another EA. It's a comprehensive, trend-following trading system designed to navigate the fast-paced US500 market with a primary
EA Loc Trade
Francisco Alexandre Da Cruz Junior
Experts
EA developed to operate at specific price locations on the chart, in relation to a TimeFrame higher than the current one. After defining the direction of positions through locations, the EA seeks to identify candlestick patterns as a trigger to open a position. The parameters being: StartHour=00; //Start hour(operations) StartMinute=00; //Start minute(Operations); FinalHour=17; //End Hour(Operations) FinalMinute=00; //End Minutes(Operations) CloseHour=18; //Position Closing Hour (open operations
Cls PRO
Marco Aurelio Santos Costa
Experts
With CLS you WILL NOT LOSE, as long as you have a professional capital management. It is impossible to make a loss with CLS, why?  It works by buying and selling two positively correlated currency pairs. This means that when PAR 1 goes up PAR 2 also goes up, however, there is something that happens in the market that is the distortion of the price ratio. That is, when the PAR 1 rises and PAR 2 falls, that's when we enter, buying Par 2 and selling Par 1.  This seems simple but it is not, you
GoldTrend ExpertAI
Napat Petchsrikul
Experts
Welcome to GoldTrend ExpertAI, your go-to solution for successful trading in the XAUUSD pair (GOLD) using cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence techniques coupled with a myriad of indicators including ADX, Moving Averages, and Price Action detection. Developed by a seasoned team with over a decade of trading experience, GoldTrend ExpertAI boasts a unique strategy tailored to optimize risk management, ensuring every position is safeguarded with Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) mechanisms, while
Gold Heaven
Hiroaki Mitsuta
Experts
*self-introduction Hey guy's, myname is Hiroaki Mitstuda. I'm one hundred milione trader. and finace wizard class engineer. I was also interviewed as an investor. https://youtu.be/5Tx9bZrdQtA?si=_JOLnWeBVaDQpTzN Advisor's advantages: Expert Advisor trades during testing fully correspond to the trades in real trading, which is very important.  Does not use parasitic strategies.  Suitable for   PROP FIRMS   ( Works automatically with just one button switch).  Suitable for both beginners and prof
Golden Lucks
Godbless C Nygu
Experts
The GOLDEN LUCKS is a cutting-edge Expert Advisor that pushes the boundaries of modern trading by integrating advanced artificial intelligence with the latest trading technologies. Built on the state-of-the-art GPT-4o platform, it leverages the unparalleled power of neural networks to adapt dynamically to ever-changing market conditions. What sets this EA apart is its use of advanced discrete Fourier visualization within the ATFNet framework. This innovative feature equalizes the frequency spec
AuricSkeeter
Ioannidis Alexandre Anatolevitch
Experts
AuricSkeeter - Professional Breakout EA Fully automated Expert Advisor that identifies and trades breakout opportunities using custom indicator. No external indicators required - everything is built-in for maximum performance and reliability. KEY FEATURES Smart Breakout Detection - Automatically identifies significant highs and lows, placing pending orders at optimal levels Built-in News Filter - Protects your trades during high-impact economic events using the MQL5 Economic Calendar Advanced Ri
The Tree
Mr Navee Koonlert
Experts
This is EA optimizer for EURUSD Currency at M30 timeframe. The EA use Simple MA & Paraboric SAR for find Spot to open order. and usd ichimoku kinko hyo & Momentum For Confirm the trend of Price. This EA don't use  martingale method. Recommendations:  Currency pair: EURUSD Timeframe: M30 Minimum deposit : $100 Account type: Any Use low spread forex brokers Input Setting: every 500 USD use 0.2 Lot
Forex Mentors Bot5
Andriy Sydoruk
Experts
Ksm: Smart Solution for Automated Forex Trading Ksm is a tool designed for automating Forex trading, using modern methods of time-series data analysis to work with multiple currency pairs across different timeframes. Key Features and Benefits Multi-currency support : Ksm enables trading across multiple currency pairs, helping traders adapt their strategies to various market conditions. New currency pairs can be easily added. Time-series data analysis : Utilizing advanced algorithms, Ksm analyzes
Robo Forex Aura BTC EA
Tiago Junior Moreira Ramos
Experts
BTC AURA – Robot Intelligente MT5 BTC AURA è un sistema di trading avanzato sviluppato per automatizzare le operazioni su BTCUSD , utilizzando una strategia di Martingale Inverso con regolazioni intelligenti. Il robot sfrutta le rotture e le inversioni del mercato, gestendo in modo strategico ingressi e dimensione dei lotti, con filtri orari, controllo per giorno della settimana e un pannello visivo. Con esso puoi partecipare automaticamente alla volatilità del Bitcoin, senza intervento manuale,
PeakFlow
Andre Cavalcante Tavares
Experts
EA PeakFlow AI Pro is an advanced Expert Advisor designed to maximize your profits based on the powerful High Low indicator. Developed with Artificial Intelligence algorithms and highly optimized parameters, this EA offers a precise and efficient approach to automated trading in the financial market. Key Features High Low Strategy: Leverage critical market levels for optimized entry and exit points. Dynamic Trailing Stop Loss: Protects profits while minimizing risks in real-time. Artificial In
Msx AI Scalper Pro
Som Prakash Gehlot
Experts
MSX AI Scalper Pro Smart • Adaptive • Autonomous Trading Engine Overview MSX AI Scalper Pro is an advanced automated trading system built for BTCUSD on M5 timeframe . Unlike many robots that depend on strict time filters, news blocks or manual control, this system is designed to trade continuously 24/7 , adapting to market volatility in real time — without external filters or manual babysitting. Working Principle (Short Theory) The EA combines: Smoothed HMA trend direction – to detect cle
Nexus Trading Pro IA
Ronaldo Castor Da Silva
Experts
NEXUS TRADING PRO IA - Sistema Profissional de Trading com IA Versão 4.71 | Compatível com TODOS os Ativos e Corretoras MT5 O QUE VOCÊ ESTÁ COMPRANDO Este NÃO é só um robô. É um sistema completo 3 em 1: 1. ROBÔ INTELIGENTE → Negocie automaticamente com IA 2. PAINEL OPERACIONAL → 26 botões para manual de negociação profissional 3. PAINEL DE INFORMAÇÕES → Monitoramento em tempo real de mais de 25 métricas RESULTADO: Você pode operar 100% automatizado, 100% manual OU combinando os do
BD Bands Precision
Danton Dos Santos Sardinha Junior
Experts
BD Bands Precision – La tua guida definitiva per il trading automatico sull’oro! Sblocca il vero potenziale delle tue operazioni con BD Bands Precision . Questo Expert Advisor è progettato esclusivamente per la piattaforma MetaTrader 5 , basato sulle Bande di Bollinger e sul Canale di Donchian , per fornire segnali precisi e affidabili. L’EA utilizza una strategia combinata: Bande di Bollinger per identificare condizioni di ipercomprato/ipervenduto Canale di Donchian per confermare la tendenza A
Arvi Pullback And Pin Bar
Arvind Verma
Experts
Asia Trading Titans  Asia Trading Titans bundles two independent execution engines into one MT5 Expert Advisor: an adaptive trend-pullback engine and a controlled reversal engine . Each engine runs and sizes trades independently (separate execution IDs, position controls and money-management) so you can use either engine alone or both together without cross-interference. Live signal & set files Live Signals:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2331149?source=Site+Signals+My Set files / custom tuni
FundPass Pro
Faith Wairimu Kariuki
5 (1)
Experts
Expert Advisor con valutazione 5 stelle — FundPass Pro Presentazione di FundPass Pro: il sistema di trading AI definitivo per tutti i tipi di conto e le sfide delle prop firm ️ Importante : Per funzionare con tutti i tipi di conto (inclusi conti personali e conti di valutazione delle prop firm), è essenziale attivare l'opzione "Modalità Prop Firm" nelle impostazioni utente. Se questa opzione non è attivata, si rischia di violare le regole imposte dalle società di trading finanziato. Panor
Ksm mt5
Andriy Sydoruk
5 (1)
Experts
Ksm: Smart Solution for Automated Forex Trading Ksm is a tool designed for automating Forex trading, using modern methods of time-series data analysis to work with multiple currency pairs across different timeframes. Key Features and Benefits Multi-currency support : Ksm enables trading across multiple currency pairs, helping traders adapt their strategies to various market conditions. New currency pairs can be easily added. Time-series data analysis : Utilizing advanced algorithms, Ksm analyze
Bollinger Bands Scalper WIN
Lucas Silva Costa
Experts
Este robô de trading automático foi desenvolvido com base no indicador técnico Bandas de Bollinger , uma ferramenta amplamente utilizada para medir a volatilidade do mercado e identificar possíveis zonas de reversão de preço. A estratégia consiste em monitorar o comportamento do preço em relação às bandas superior e inferior. Quando o preço atinge a banda inferior, o robô interpreta como uma possível região de sobrevenda e pode abrir uma operação de compra , buscando a reversão em direção à méd
Violet Panther Scalper MT5
Renato Takahashi
Experts
Violet Panther Scalper MT5 is specially designed to work as scalper and a trend trade system. Panther strategy is based on two moving average crosses and candlestick reader relative to theses averages. A trade in filter based on ATR values can be configured to make EA works only on true trends. So, if trigger condition is true, Panther strat to trade on each new condition achieved. An aditional trend filter can be configured based on TRIX indicator , making possible to confirm such trend behavio
Golden Osiris EA
Luis Corso
Experts
What is Golden Osiris EA? Golden Osiris EA is a high-performance Expert Advisor (trading robot) specifically designed for trading XAUUSD (gold) on MetaTrader 5. It combines a powerful algorithmic structure with adaptive logic to fully capitalize on market movements in the current trading environment. Developed using the latest algorithmic updates, this EA analyzes key level breakouts, price action, and signals from technical indicators specially tuned for the gold market. Key Features:
Cordoba mt5
Mikhail Mitin
Experts
Main: Not martingale, not a grid; Working on all symbols; Use on EURUSD; Use on M5. Signals: There is a good rational algorithm. Work of two indicators: Ichimoku and Alligator  (you can set a separate Timeframe for each indicator) Stop Loss/Take Profit: There is a good money management system (there are several type for trailing stop loss); There is virtual levels of Stop Loss / Take Profit; There is smart lot (percent by risk) or fix lot Important: EA can work on closed candles, and on curr
Gold Crazy EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
HFT SP500 Master
EDUARDO RODRIGUES NASCIMENTO
Experts
Explore unique opportunities with precision in decisive moments of the financial market. You will be able to execute trades using a strategy that major banks and brokers utilize through high-frequency trading robots. Breaking News has been validated for years—its strategy was initially crafted manually and then carefully automated to ensure it performs exactly as needed to achieve high performance. When I was creating this strategy, I recorded over 40 screen videos to ensure everything was wor
The Infinity EA MT5
Abhimanyu Hans
3.8 (60)
Experts
Tecnologia basata sull'intelligenza artificiale con ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA è un Expert Advisor di trading avanzato progettato per GBPUSD, XAUUSD e AUDCAD. Si concentra su sicurezza, rendimenti costanti e redditività infinita. A differenza di molti altri EA, che si basano su strategie ad alto rischio come martingala o trading a griglia. Infinity EA impiega una strategia di scalping disciplinata e redditizia basata su reti neurali integrate su apprendimento automatico, tecnologia basata su int
FiboEvo Forex
Dion Lima Dasilva
Experts
FiboEvo FX: Hybrid Fibo & Adaptive Grid Strategy USE ON HEDGE ACCOUNTS ONLY Short Description "Graybox" Expert Advisor specialized in Forex . It combines technical Fibonacci entries, Flow Filters (VWAP/ADX), and an ATR Adaptive Grid system for position recovery. Overview FiboEvo FX was designed for dynamic Forex market conditions. It trades breakouts and Fibonacci retracements in favor of the trend. Its key differentiator is the Auto-Adaptive (ATR) system: instead of using fixed distances for th
FREE
Disruptor Gold EA
Hanna Hryshchenko
Experts
That day changed everything. It started like any other — a latte, a European café, the scent of fresh pastries. Then I saw him: elegant, in a hurry, stepping into a sleek car. As he moved, something fell — a flash drive. It wasn’t ordinary. Heavy. Engraved: “R.D.” The car vanished. I picked it up, pressed a doorbell at the building he’d exited. Silence. I slipped it into my bag, sensing this was only the beginning. Hours later, at the airport, I remembered. On the plane, I opened it. One folder
TS Trade
Carlos Reis Dos Santos
Experts
DESCRIÇÃO O TS Trade é um robô desenvolvido por profissionais com longa experiência no Mercado Financeiro. É baseado em algoritmos de negociação avançados. Tem como principal característica uma gestão de risco rigorosa. É perfeito para quem busca uma ferramenta eficaz para automatizar suas negociações. Instale o Robô e deixe que ele faça todo o trabalho por você. MÉTODO O TS Trade utiliza um algoritmo o qual possibilita identificar uma tendência do mercado a partir da movimentação de duas média
Tesla Robo Inteligente
Lucas Marcelo Ribeiro
Experts
O Robô Tesla nasceu da união entre tecnologia, disciplina e visão de futuro. Ele não é apenas um software, mas sim um parceiro estratégico para quem busca se aproximar do universo dos investimentos de forma inovadora, inteligente e alinhada às transformações do mercado financeiro global. Vivemos em uma era marcada pela velocidade da informação e pela evolução constante da tecnologia. Processos que antes demandavam horas de estudo, cálculos complexos e execução manual, hoje podem ser otimizados c
GBot 8G 4G OG
James Rogers
5 (1)
Experts
GBot is an Expert Advisor (EA) that uses sophisticated algorithms to trade on trends or reverse trends in the forex market. With four different algorithms to choose from, traders have the flexibility to customize the strategy to their specific needs and preferences. One of the standout features of GBot is its ability to work with multiple trading pairs, making it a versatile tool for traders looking to diversify their portfolio. While the bot is particularly effective with the XAU/USD pair, it c
Harmonizer EA MT5
Amir Hossein Moharreri
4.5 (10)
Experts
Questo EA è uno strumento di trading a griglia potente che utilizza un algoritmo sofisticato per calcolare le posizioni di ingresso per ogni singolo trade. Non è adattato eccessivamente ai dati storici, ma utilizza invece la volatilità di mercato per ottimizzarsi. Sfruttando la volatilità di mercato, l'algoritmo è in grado di adattarsi rapidamente ed efficientemente ai cambiamenti del mercato. Ciò significa che è in grado di cogliere le opportunità presenti sul mercato, riducendo al contempo il
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (380)
Experts
Ciao, trader! Sono   Quantum Queen   , il fiore all'occhiello dell'intero ecosistema Quantum e l'Expert Advisor più quotata e venduta nella storia di MQL5. Con una comprovata esperienza di oltre 20 mesi di trading live, mi sono guadagnata il posto di Regina indiscussa di XAUUSD. La mia specialità? L'ORO. La mia missione? Fornire risultati di trading coerenti, precisi e intelligenti, ancora e ancora. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manua
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.63 (19)
Experts
Ogni volta che il segnale live aumenta del 10%, il prezzo verrà aumentato per mantenere l'esclusività di Zenox e proteggere la strategia. Il prezzo finale sarà di $ 2.999. Segnale Live Conto IC Markets, guarda tu stesso le performance live come prova! Scarica il manuale utente (inglese) Zenox è un robot di swing trading multi-coppia basato su intelligenza artificiale all'avanguardia che segue le tendenze e diversifica il rischio su sedici coppie di valute. Anni di sviluppo dedicato hanno portat
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
Experts
Simbolo XAUUSD (Oro / Dollaro USA) Periodo (intervallo di tempo) H1-M15 (qualsiasi) Supporto per operazioni singole SÌ Deposito minimo 500 USD (o equivalente in un’altra valuta) Compatibile con tutti i broker SÌ (supporta quotazioni a 2 o 3 cifre, qualsiasi valuta del conto, simbolo o fuso orario GMT) Funziona senza configurazione SÌ Se sei interessato al machine learning, iscriviti al canale: Iscriviti! Caratteristiche principali del progetto Mad Turtle: Vero apprendimento automatico Questo E
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% DI SCONTO Solo per 24 ore. L'offerta termina il 29 novembre. Questa sarà l'unica promozione per questo prodotto. Presentazione di Syna Versione 3+ - Il Rivoluzionario Sistema di Trading IA a Doppia Funzione Sono entusiasta di presentare Syna Versione 3+, un salto rivoluzionario nella tecnologia di trading alimentata da IA. Questa versione presenta un accesso API diretto senza precedenti ai principali fornitori di IA, tra cui OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral,
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Remstone
Remstone
5 (8)
Experts
Remstone non è il classico Expert Advisor.   Combina anni di ricerca e gestione patrimoniale. Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwin VHR The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 Dal 2018   , la mia ultima società, Armonia Capital, ha fornito il segnale ARF a Darwinex, un gestore patrimoniale regolamentato dalla FCA, raccogliendo 750.000 dollari. Padroneggia 4 classi di attività con un unico consulente! Nessuna promessa, nessun adattamento, nessuna illusione. Ma
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (29)
Experts
IMPORTANTE   : Questo pacchetto sarà venduto al prezzo corrente solo per un numero molto limitato di copie.    Il prezzo salirà a 1499$ molto velocemente    +100 strategie incluse   e altre in arrivo! BONUS   : A partire da un prezzo di 999$ --> scegli   gratuitamente 5    dei miei altri EA!  TUTTI I FILE IMPOSTATI GUIDA COMPLETA ALLA CONFIGURAZIONE E ALL'OTTIMIZZAZIONE GUIDA VIDEO SEGNALI LIVE RECENSIONE (terza parte) Benvenuti al SISTEMA DEFINITIVO DI BREAKOUT! Sono lieto di presentare l'Ul
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
Experts
Aura Black Edition è un EA completamente automatizzato progettato per negoziare solo ORO. L'esperto ha mostrato risultati stabili su XAUUSD nel periodo 2011-2020. Non sono stati utilizzati metodi pericolosi di gestione del denaro, nessuna martingala, nessuna griglia o scalping. Adatto a qualsiasi condizione di brokeraggio. EA addestrato con un perceptron multistrato La rete neurale (MLP) è una classe di rete neurale artificiale (ANN) feedforward. Il termine MLP è usato in modo ambiguo, a volte l
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.79 (39)
Experts
Barone quantico EA C'è un motivo per cui il petrolio è chiamato oro nero: ora, con Quantum Baron EA, puoi attingervi con una precisione e una sicurezza senza pari. Progettato per dominare il mondo ad alto numero di ottani di XTIUSD (petrolio greggio) sul grafico M30, Quantum Baron è la tua arma definitiva per salire di livello e fare trading con precisione d'élite. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions.
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
2.44 (27)
Experts
Aria Connector EA – V4 (Macchina di Apprendimento + Modello di Apprendimento XGBoost +112 IA a Pagamento e Gratuite + Sistema di Votazione + Prompt Esterni ed Editabili) Mentre la maggior parte degli EA sul mercato afferma di utilizzare "IA" o "reti neurali" ma in realtà esegue solo script di base, Aria Connector EA V4 ridefinisce cosa significa il trading veramente alimentato dall'IA. Questa non è teoria, non è esagerazione di marketing, è una connessione diretta e verificabile tra la tua pia
Stock Indexes EA MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.79 (19)
Experts
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.2 (91)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.54 (136)
Experts
The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
AiQ
William Brandon Autry
4.86 (36)
Experts
AIQ Versione 5.0 - Intelligenza Autonoma Attraverso Architettura Istituzionale L'evoluzione dall'automazione basata su regole all'intelligenza autonoma genuina rappresenta la progressione naturale del trading algoritmico. Ciò che i desk quantitativi istituzionali hanno iniziato a esplorare oltre un decennio fa è maturato in implementazione pratica. AIQ Versione 5.0 incarna questa maturazione: analisi AI multi-modello sofisticata, architettura di validazione indipendente e sistemi di apprendimen
Bonnitta EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
3.3 (20)
Experts
Bonnitta EA si basa sulla strategia Pending Position (PPS) e su un algoritmo di trading segreto molto avanzato. La strategia di Bonnitta EA è una combinazione di un indicatore personalizzato segreto, linee di tendenza, livelli di supporto e resistenza (Price Action) e il più importante algoritmo di trading segreto sopra menzionato. NON ACQUISTARE UN EA SENZA NESSUN TEST CON SOLDI VERI DI PIÙ DI 3 MESI, MI CI SONO VOLTE PIÙ DI 100 SETTIMANE (PIÙ DI 2 ANNI) PER TESTARE BONNITTA EA CON SOLDI VERI
Mean Machine
William Brandon Autry
4.92 (39)
Experts
Mean Machine GPT Versione 11.0 - Italiano Mean Machine GPT Versione 11.0 - Dove l'Intelligenza Istituzionale Incontra il Trading Specializzato Da quando abbiamo aperto la strada alla genuina integrazione dell'IA nel trading algoritmico, abbiamo affinato questo approccio attraverso molteplici cicli di mercato, regimi economici ed evoluzioni tecnologiche. Ciò che è iniziato come la nostra convinzione che l'apprendimento automatico adattivo rappresenti la progressione naturale del trading quantita
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Experts
EA has a live track record with 4.5 years of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make p
Nexus EA Forex MT5
Enrique Enguix
4.43 (21)
Experts
NEXUS – griglia quantitativa adattiva che evolve con il mercato NEXUS è un sistema 100% automatico che costruisce combinazioni di regole in tempo reale, le valida out-of-sample e opera solo quando rileva un vantaggio statistico in un contesto di mercato valido. Specifiche rapide Tipo di sistema: griglia adattiva con validazione OOS (out-of-sample) e filtri di contesto (news, volatilità, sessione/giorno e aree di valore di volume opzionali). Strumenti: principali e cross Forex (EURUSD, GBPUSD, US
Avalut Gold X1
Danijel Plesa
Experts
Avalut X1 - Advanced Gold Expert Advisor (MT5) Trading di precisione per XAUUSD Live Signal Avalut X1 è un Expert Advisor professionale per il trading automatico su XAUUSD (Oro) in MetaTrader 5. Il sistema combina quattro strategie complementari in un unico EA per affrontare diversi regimi di mercato. È autonomo per MT5 e non richiede DLL esterne o installer di terze parti. Caratteristiche principali Quattro strategie in un unico EA: strategie coordinate e complementari per fasi di trend, ran
EA Gold Harvester
Guo Cheng Liu
Experts
Core Concept Bollinger Grid Pro is a fully automated EA that combines Bollinger Band trend detection with an intelligent grid trading system . It automatically builds buy grids during ranging markets and intelligently takes profit during breakouts—capturing consistent profits from price volatility. The system operates 100% automatically with no manual intervention required, allowing your account to grow steadily under any market condition.  Strategy Logic Bollinger Band Trend Recognition The E
Silicon Ex mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
Experts
" Silicon Ex ": Your Reliable Assistant in the World of Forex Silicon Ex is a modern trading bot, specially created for traders in the Forex market. This innovative tool serves as a reliable partner for those who strive for efficient and automated trading. Key Features of "Silicon Ex": Reliability and Stability: Created using advanced technologies that ensure stable and reliable operation in the market. Intelligent Risk Management: Built-in money management system (Money Management) allows you
OrionXAU
Pierre Paul Amoussou
5 (1)
Experts
OrionXAU è un sistema di trading algoritmico progettato per operare sui mercati XAUUSD (Oro) e US100 / Nasdaq . Integra due approcci strategici (Scalping e Swing Trading) all’interno di un quadro disciplinato di gestione del rischio orientato alla stabilità a lungo termine. Mercati principali supportati • XAUUSD (Oro) • US100 / Nasdaq Architettura a doppia strategia 1. Scalping • Operazioni intraday • Breve esposizione al mercato • Ottimizzato per movimenti direzionali ridotti • Gestione del ri
Pips Maven
Andriy Sydoruk
5 (1)
Experts
Discover Pips Maven: Your Premier Trend Analysis Bot for Currency Trading In the dynamic realm of currency trading, the right tools can make all the difference. Introducing Pips Maven , an avant-garde trend analysis bot meticulously designed for traders who seek to master the intricate dance of the forex market. Harnessing sophisticated algorithms rooted in geometric virtual patterns, Pips Maven serves as a comprehensive solution, empowering you to refine your trading strategies effortlessly. Wh
Jackal
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
Experts
Jackal Expert Advisor – Strategia di trading Operativo in live da 4 mesi Dopo l'acquisto, tutti i prodotti rimarranno gratuiti per sempre.  Scarica file di configurazione Oro M1 | Conto ECN: Compatibile con qualsiasi broker Il Jackal EA si basa su una strategia di breakout multilivello e intelligente che combina una gestione avanzata del rischio e del profitto per adattarsi alla dinamica del mercato. 1. Strategia della trappola di breakout Una volta confermate le condizioni di mercato, l’EA
NorthEastWay MT5
PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
4.5 (8)
Experts
NorthEastWay MT5 è un sistema di trading completamente automatizzato di tipo "pullback", particolarmente efficace per il trading di coppie di valute "pullback" popolari: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD. Il sistema utilizza i principali schemi del mercato Forex: il ritorno del prezzo dopo un movimento improvviso in una qualsiasi direzione. Timeframe: M15 Coppie principali: AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD Coppie aggiuntive: EURUSD, USDCAD, GBPUSD, EURCAD, EURGBP, GBPCAD Dopo aver acquistato l'EA, assicurati di invi
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
Experts
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Scipio Bot Gold mt5
Stefano Frisetti
Experts
Attenzione alle TRUFFE! SCIPIO GOLD BOT e' distribuito solo su MQL5.com Questo non e' un BOT commerciale, ma e' professionale, la distribuzione e' limitata a 100 copie in tutto ed inoltre il costo puo' aumentare senza avviso. Le Differenze che rendono SCIPIO EA unico sono: + nessuna impostazione variabile o che il TRADER deve inserire + apre 1 solo trade alla volta + usa sempre STOP LOSS vicini e fissi  + adatta SL e TP alla volatilita' della giornata + SCIPIO EA e' veramente un EA che fa trad
Crude Oil Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.75 (12)
Experts
The Best Oil Trading Robot in the World. Crude Oil Robot is the undisputed, top-tier trading robot designed for the XTIUSD or any crude instrument offered by your broker. This is not a generic algorithm, but it's a highly specialized system built exclusively for the crude oil market, utilizing unique technologies not available in any other trading bot. Crude Oil Robot is equipped with exclusive features tailored specifically for the OIL market , such as: Volatility Anomaly Filter, Geopolitical
MasterEA trustfultrading
Tobias Christian Witzigmann
5 (1)
Experts
Hi, I'm an algo trader from Germany and I'm offering my own EA here, which I use daily for my trading and which I've been continuously developing for several years. It is important to understand that this EA is a very complex tool that can be used to trade different strategies. Different entry and exit signals can be combined with different filters. There is also an extensive stop loss and take profit management system. I use the Master EA daily for my own trading. I test and develop new strat
Altri dall’autore
AuricSkeeter
Ioannidis Alexandre Anatolevitch
Experts
AuricSkeeter - Professional Breakout EA Fully automated Expert Advisor that identifies and trades breakout opportunities using custom indicator. No external indicators required - everything is built-in for maximum performance and reliability. KEY FEATURES Smart Breakout Detection - Automatically identifies significant highs and lows, placing pending orders at optimal levels Built-in News Filter - Protects your trades during high-impact economic events using the MQL5 Economic Calendar Advanced Ri
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione