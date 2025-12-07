Trend Following EA Simple

Overview
Trending Following EA Simple is a robust, trend-following Expert Advisor designed to capture major market movements with a straightforward yet highly effective logic. By focusing on high-probability setups within sustained trends, it eliminates complexity and aims for consistent performance. The EA is optimized for popular, volatile instruments and works seamlessly on the H2 timeframe, making it a reliable tool for both new and experienced traders.

Core Trading Logic

  • Identifies the dominant market trend using a clear Moving Average (MA) filter on the H2 chart. The trend direction is defined by the price position relative to a key MA, ensuring trades align with the overarching market momentum.

  • Employs simplified entry conditions: Triggers trades only when the MA confirms the primary trend direction AND the RSI indicator signals a favorable entry point. This powerful combination seeks entries in oversold zones during a confirmed MA uptrend and overbought zones during a confirmed MA downtrend.

  • Features an integrated Trailing Stop Loss mechanism to lock in profits and protect capital as the trade moves favorably.

Optimized Instruments & Timeframe

  • Primary Symbols: XAUUSD (Gold), BTCUSD (Bitcoin), EURUSD.

  • Recommended Timeframe: H2 (2-Hour) – ideal for balancing signal quality and trade duration.

Configuration & Risk Management

  • Default Preset Settings: Fully optimized for peak performance—including MA period, RSI settings, and trailing stop parameters—ready to use immediately upon installation.

  • Automatic Position Sizing: Calculates lots based on a low-risk model of 0.01 lot per $100 equity.
    Example: A $200 account would auto-suggest a 0.02 lot position.
    Fully adjustable to match your personal risk tolerance.

  • Minimum Recommended Capital: Start with as little as $100.

Key Advantages
 Clear, MA-based trend filter provides an objective and reliable trend definition.
 RSI-filtered entries enhance timing by leveraging overbought/oversold conditions within the established trend.
✅ High performance on trending pairs like Gold and Bitcoin.
 Trailing Stop Loss secures profits and maximizes trend potential.
✅ Smart, risk-adjusted position sizing protects your account.
✅ Plug-and-play with optimized default settings.
 Simple by name, effective by design—perfect for traders who value clarity and rule-based logic.

Important Notes

  • Performs best in markets with clear, sustained trends. The MA trend filter combined with RSI helps avoid counter-trend entries.

  • Recommended to run on a VPS for uninterrupted operation.

  • Always conduct backtesting and forward testing in a demo environment before live deployment.


Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Expert Dollar Cost Averaging Strategy Version 3
Van Quang Nguyen
Uzman Danışmanlar
This EA allows for customizable input configurations: 1. The number of DCA times 2. The volume for the first entry 3. The number of pips for DCA 4. The money-based stop loss limit 5. The equity drawdown-based stop loss limit 6. The percentage of price retracement compared to the first entry position to close all orders. The trading strategy is as follows: if the order list is empty, both buy and sell orders will be entered simultaneously with a TP position equal to the DCA pip range. When one of
Gold buy only Strategy EA
Van Quang Nguyen
Uzman Danışmanlar
GOLD TRADING EA - OPTIMIZED SOLUTION FOR XAU/USD BUY STRATEGIES Usage Conditions: Feature Details Exclusive to XAU/USD Operates   only with Gold/USD , leveraging gold's unique volatility patterns. Unidirectional Buy Strategy Enters   BUY orders exclusively   when technical criteria converge, ensuring trend-aligned execution. Peak Performance in Uptrends Maximizes profitability during   strong bullish gold markets . KEY ADVANTAGES Benefit Description Simple & User-Friendly Minimal setup.
Gold Sniper Scalping Grid EA
Van Quang Nguyen
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold Sniper Grid EA: Precision Risk-Adjusted Scalping for XAU/USD Revolutionize gold trading with this algorithmic expert advisor that merges   sniper entry precision ,   adaptive grid execution , and   dynamic capital protection . Engineered for explosive growth with mathematical risk control – profitable from   $10 capital   and FTMO-ready. Smart Configuration Parameters Parameter Description Example/Impact Recommended magicNumber Unique trade identifier 777000   (avoids conflict) Custom initV
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt