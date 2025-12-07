Trend Following EA Simple
- Experts
- Van Quang Nguyen
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Overview
Trending Following EA Simple is a robust, trend-following Expert Advisor designed to capture major market movements with a straightforward yet highly effective logic. By focusing on high-probability setups within sustained trends, it eliminates complexity and aims for consistent performance. The EA is optimized for popular, volatile instruments and works seamlessly on the H2 timeframe, making it a reliable tool for both new and experienced traders.
Core Trading Logic
-
Identifies the dominant market trend using a clear Moving Average (MA) filter on the H2 chart. The trend direction is defined by the price position relative to a key MA, ensuring trades align with the overarching market momentum.
-
Employs simplified entry conditions: Triggers trades only when the MA confirms the primary trend direction AND the RSI indicator signals a favorable entry point. This powerful combination seeks entries in oversold zones during a confirmed MA uptrend and overbought zones during a confirmed MA downtrend.
-
Features an integrated Trailing Stop Loss mechanism to lock in profits and protect capital as the trade moves favorably.
Optimized Instruments & Timeframe
-
Primary Symbols: XAUUSD (Gold), BTCUSD (Bitcoin), EURUSD.
-
Recommended Timeframe: H2 (2-Hour) – ideal for balancing signal quality and trade duration.
Configuration & Risk Management
-
Default Preset Settings: Fully optimized for peak performance—including MA period, RSI settings, and trailing stop parameters—ready to use immediately upon installation.
-
Automatic Position Sizing: Calculates lots based on a low-risk model of 0.01 lot per $100 equity.
Example: A $200 account would auto-suggest a 0.02 lot position.
Fully adjustable to match your personal risk tolerance.
-
Minimum Recommended Capital: Start with as little as $100.
Key Advantages
✅ Clear, MA-based trend filter provides an objective and reliable trend definition.
✅ RSI-filtered entries enhance timing by leveraging overbought/oversold conditions within the established trend.
✅ High performance on trending pairs like Gold and Bitcoin.
✅ Trailing Stop Loss secures profits and maximizes trend potential.
✅ Smart, risk-adjusted position sizing protects your account.
✅ Plug-and-play with optimized default settings.
✅ Simple by name, effective by design—perfect for traders who value clarity and rule-based logic.
Important Notes
-
Performs best in markets with clear, sustained trends. The MA trend filter combined with RSI helps avoid counter-trend entries.
-
Recommended to run on a VPS for uninterrupted operation.
-
Always conduct backtesting and forward testing in a demo environment before live deployment.