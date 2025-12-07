Trend Following EA Simple

Overview

Trending Following EA Simple is a robust, trend-following Expert Advisor designed to capture major market movements with a straightforward yet highly effective logic. By focusing on high-probability setups within sustained trends, it eliminates complexity and aims for consistent performance. The EA is optimized for popular, volatile instruments and works seamlessly on the H2 timeframe, making it a reliable tool for both new and experienced traders.

Core Trading Logic

Identifies the dominant market trend using a clear Moving Average (MA) filter on the H2 chart. The trend direction is defined by the price position relative to a key MA, ensuring trades align with the overarching market momentum.

Employs simplified entry conditions : Triggers trades only when the MA confirms the primary trend direction AND the RSI indicator signals a favorable entry point. This powerful combination seeks entries in oversold zones during a confirmed MA uptrend and overbought zones during a confirmed MA downtrend .

Features an integrated Trailing Stop Loss mechanism to lock in profits and protect capital as the trade moves favorably.

Optimized Instruments & Timeframe

Primary Symbols : XAUUSD (Gold), BTCUSD (Bitcoin), EURUSD.

Recommended Timeframe: H2 (2-Hour) – ideal for balancing signal quality and trade duration.

Configuration & Risk Management

Default Preset Settings : Fully optimized for peak performance—including MA period, RSI settings, and trailing stop parameters—ready to use immediately upon installation.

Automatic Position Sizing : Calculates lots based on a low-risk model of 0.01 lot per $100 equity .

Example: A $200 account would auto-suggest a 0.02 lot position.

Fully adjustable to match your personal risk tolerance.

Minimum Recommended Capital: Start with as little as $100.

Key Advantages

✅ Clear, MA-based trend filter provides an objective and reliable trend definition.

✅ RSI-filtered entries enhance timing by leveraging overbought/oversold conditions within the established trend.

✅ High performance on trending pairs like Gold and Bitcoin.

✅ Trailing Stop Loss secures profits and maximizes trend potential.

✅ Smart, risk-adjusted position sizing protects your account.

✅ Plug-and-play with optimized default settings.

✅ Simple by name, effective by design—perfect for traders who value clarity and rule-based logic.

Important Notes