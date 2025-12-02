Imax Gold EA
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Himanshu Mukeshbhai Bhatt
- Sürüm: 2.3
- Güncellendi: 2 Aralık 2025
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
I Max Gold EA – Advanced Two-Layer RSI Strategy for XAUUSD
Version: 1.4
Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)
Instrument: Gold (XAUUSD)
Overview:
I Max Gold EA is a sophisticated, fully automated trading robot designed for gold (XAUUSD) using a two-layer RSI-based strategy. It dynamically adapts to 2- or 3-decimal brokers and features a unique layering system that allows adding additional positions when the market moves against the initial trade, optimizing risk and reward in volatile conditions.
Key Features:
-
Two-Layer RSI Strategy:
-
Trades are triggered by RSI levels with configurable touch and cross levels.
-
First positions are opened only after the RSI has touched the upper/lower threshold, preventing premature entries.
-
-
Layering / Grid Management:
-
Adds up to 2 additional layers based on adverse P/L of existing positions.
-
Second layer triggers when the first position is down by a configurable USD amount.
-
Third layer triggers similarly, ensuring efficient averaging without overexposure.
-
-
Profit Target Management:
-
Configurable profit targets in USD per layer.
-
Automatically closes positions when target is achieved, resetting for the next trade cycle.
-
-
Volume Normalization:
-
Automatically adapts lot sizes to the broker’s minimum, maximum, and step volume constraints.
-
-
Risk Management:
-
Prevents trading in opposite directions simultaneously.
-
Configurable startup rest period to avoid false signals immediately after EA initialization.
-
-
Visual Net-Profit Meter:
-
On-chart label displaying real-time net P/L, position count per direction, and account currency.
-
Fully customizable position on chart.
-
-
Broker-Friendly Design:
-
Works on brokers with 2 or 3 decimal places.
-
Profit-based logic in account currency avoids issues with variable point sizes.
-
Inputs / Customization:
-
RSI Period, Timeframe, Upper/Lower Levels, and Cross Levels
-
Fixed Lot Size
-
Profit Targets for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd layers
-
Layer Step (adverse P/L required to add a new layer)
-
Startup Rest Time (minutes)
-
Magic Number for multi-EA usage
-
On-chart net-profit meter toggle and corner selection
Advantages:
-
Automated, hands-off trading with built-in risk and profit management.
-
Designed specifically for XAUUSD’s volatility.
-
Layering system maximizes profit potential while managing drawdowns.
-
Works seamlessly on all MT5-compatible brokers, regardless of decimal formatting.
Recommended Settings:
-
Symbol: XAUUSD
-
Timeframe: M5 (default), configurable
-
Lot Size: Adjust based on account size
-
Profit Targets: Adjustable per account risk tolerance
-
Layer Step: Based on preferred risk per trade
Conclusion:
I Max Gold EA is an intelligent and versatile expert advisor for gold trading. By combining RSI-based timing, multi-layered position management, and real-time profit monitoring, it allows traders to capture trends efficiently while minimizing exposure to market fluctuations.
Perfect for:
-
Traders seeking automated gold trading
-
Users who want risk-controlled, layered entries
-
Both conservative and aggressive trading styles