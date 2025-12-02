Imax Gold EA

I Max Gold EA – Advanced Two-Layer RSI Strategy for XAUUSD

Version: 1.4

Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

Instrument: Gold (XAUUSD)

Overview:

I Max Gold EA is a sophisticated, fully automated trading robot designed for gold (XAUUSD) using a two-layer RSI-based strategy. It dynamically adapts to 2- or 3-decimal brokers and features a unique layering system that allows adding additional positions when the market moves against the initial trade, optimizing risk and reward in volatile conditions.

Key Features:

Two-Layer RSI Strategy: Trades are triggered by RSI levels with configurable touch and cross levels. First positions are opened only after the RSI has touched the upper/lower threshold, preventing premature entries.

Layering / Grid Management: Adds up to 2 additional layers based on adverse P/L of existing positions. Second layer triggers when the first position is down by a configurable USD amount. Third layer triggers similarly, ensuring efficient averaging without overexposure.

Profit Target Management: Configurable profit targets in USD per layer. Automatically closes positions when target is achieved, resetting for the next trade cycle.

Volume Normalization: Automatically adapts lot sizes to the broker’s minimum, maximum, and step volume constraints.

Risk Management: Prevents trading in opposite directions simultaneously. Configurable startup rest period to avoid false signals immediately after EA initialization.

Visual Net-Profit Meter: On-chart label displaying real-time net P/L, position count per direction, and account currency. Fully customizable position on chart.

Broker-Friendly Design: Works on brokers with 2 or 3 decimal places. Profit-based logic in account currency avoids issues with variable point sizes.



Inputs / Customization:

RSI Period, Timeframe, Upper/Lower Levels, and Cross Levels

Fixed Lot Size

Profit Targets for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd layers

Layer Step (adverse P/L required to add a new layer)

Startup Rest Time (minutes)

Magic Number for multi-EA usage

On-chart net-profit meter toggle and corner selection

Advantages:

Automated, hands-off trading with built-in risk and profit management.

Designed specifically for XAUUSD’s volatility.

Layering system maximizes profit potential while managing drawdowns.

Works seamlessly on all MT5-compatible brokers, regardless of decimal formatting.

Recommended Settings:

Symbol: XAUUSD

Timeframe: M5 (default), configurable

Lot Size: Adjust based on account size

Profit Targets: Adjustable per account risk tolerance

Layer Step: Based on preferred risk per trade

Conclusion:

I Max Gold EA is an intelligent and versatile expert advisor for gold trading. By combining RSI-based timing, multi-layered position management, and real-time profit monitoring, it allows traders to capture trends efficiently while minimizing exposure to market fluctuations.

Perfect for: