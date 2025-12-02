Imax Gold EA

I Max Gold EA – Advanced Two-Layer RSI Strategy for XAUUSD

Version: 1.4
Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)
Instrument: Gold (XAUUSD)

Overview:
I Max Gold EA is a sophisticated, fully automated trading robot designed for gold (XAUUSD) using a two-layer RSI-based strategy. It dynamically adapts to 2- or 3-decimal brokers and features a unique layering system that allows adding additional positions when the market moves against the initial trade, optimizing risk and reward in volatile conditions.

Key Features:

  • Two-Layer RSI Strategy:

    • Trades are triggered by RSI levels with configurable touch and cross levels.

    • First positions are opened only after the RSI has touched the upper/lower threshold, preventing premature entries.

  • Layering / Grid Management:

    • Adds up to 2 additional layers based on adverse P/L of existing positions.

    • Second layer triggers when the first position is down by a configurable USD amount.

    • Third layer triggers similarly, ensuring efficient averaging without overexposure.

  • Profit Target Management:

    • Configurable profit targets in USD per layer.

    • Automatically closes positions when target is achieved, resetting for the next trade cycle.

  • Volume Normalization:

    • Automatically adapts lot sizes to the broker’s minimum, maximum, and step volume constraints.

  • Risk Management:

    • Prevents trading in opposite directions simultaneously.

    • Configurable startup rest period to avoid false signals immediately after EA initialization.

  • Visual Net-Profit Meter:

    • On-chart label displaying real-time net P/L, position count per direction, and account currency.

    • Fully customizable position on chart.

  • Broker-Friendly Design:

    • Works on brokers with 2 or 3 decimal places.

    • Profit-based logic in account currency avoids issues with variable point sizes.

Inputs / Customization:

  • RSI Period, Timeframe, Upper/Lower Levels, and Cross Levels

  • Fixed Lot Size

  • Profit Targets for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd layers

  • Layer Step (adverse P/L required to add a new layer)

  • Startup Rest Time (minutes)

  • Magic Number for multi-EA usage

  • On-chart net-profit meter toggle and corner selection

Advantages:

  • Automated, hands-off trading with built-in risk and profit management.

  • Designed specifically for XAUUSD’s volatility.

  • Layering system maximizes profit potential while managing drawdowns.

  • Works seamlessly on all MT5-compatible brokers, regardless of decimal formatting.

Recommended Settings:

  • Symbol: XAUUSD

  • Timeframe: M5 (default), configurable

  • Lot Size: Adjust based on account size

  • Profit Targets: Adjustable per account risk tolerance

  • Layer Step: Based on preferred risk per trade

Conclusion:
I Max Gold EA is an intelligent and versatile expert advisor for gold trading. By combining RSI-based timing, multi-layered position management, and real-time profit monitoring, it allows traders to capture trends efficiently while minimizing exposure to market fluctuations.

Perfect for:

  • Traders seeking automated gold trading

  • Users who want risk-controlled, layered entries

  • Both conservative and aggressive trading styles


