Imax Gold EA

I Max Gold EA – Advanced Two-Layer RSI Strategy for XAUUSD

Version: 1.4
Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)
Instrument: Gold (XAUUSD)

Overview:
I Max Gold EA is a sophisticated, fully automated trading robot designed for gold (XAUUSD) using a two-layer RSI-based strategy. It dynamically adapts to 2- or 3-decimal brokers and features a unique layering system that allows adding additional positions when the market moves against the initial trade, optimizing risk and reward in volatile conditions.

Key Features:

  • Two-Layer RSI Strategy:

    • Trades are triggered by RSI levels with configurable touch and cross levels.

    • First positions are opened only after the RSI has touched the upper/lower threshold, preventing premature entries.

  • Layering / Grid Management:

    • Adds up to 2 additional layers based on adverse P/L of existing positions.

    • Second layer triggers when the first position is down by a configurable USD amount.

    • Third layer triggers similarly, ensuring efficient averaging without overexposure.

  • Profit Target Management:

    • Configurable profit targets in USD per layer.

    • Automatically closes positions when target is achieved, resetting for the next trade cycle.

  • Volume Normalization:

    • Automatically adapts lot sizes to the broker’s minimum, maximum, and step volume constraints.

  • Risk Management:

    • Prevents trading in opposite directions simultaneously.

    • Configurable startup rest period to avoid false signals immediately after EA initialization.

  • Visual Net-Profit Meter:

    • On-chart label displaying real-time net P/L, position count per direction, and account currency.

    • Fully customizable position on chart.

  • Broker-Friendly Design:

    • Works on brokers with 2 or 3 decimal places.

    • Profit-based logic in account currency avoids issues with variable point sizes.

Inputs / Customization:

  • RSI Period, Timeframe, Upper/Lower Levels, and Cross Levels

  • Fixed Lot Size

  • Profit Targets for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd layers

  • Layer Step (adverse P/L required to add a new layer)

  • Startup Rest Time (minutes)

  • Magic Number for multi-EA usage

  • On-chart net-profit meter toggle and corner selection

Advantages:

  • Automated, hands-off trading with built-in risk and profit management.

  • Designed specifically for XAUUSD’s volatility.

  • Layering system maximizes profit potential while managing drawdowns.

  • Works seamlessly on all MT5-compatible brokers, regardless of decimal formatting.

Recommended Settings:

  • Symbol: XAUUSD

  • Timeframe: M5 (default), configurable

  • Lot Size: Adjust based on account size

  • Profit Targets: Adjustable per account risk tolerance

  • Layer Step: Based on preferred risk per trade

Conclusion:
I Max Gold EA is an intelligent and versatile expert advisor for gold trading. By combining RSI-based timing, multi-layered position management, and real-time profit monitoring, it allows traders to capture trends efficiently while minimizing exposure to market fluctuations.

Perfect for:

  • Traders seeking automated gold trading

  • Users who want risk-controlled, layered entries

  • Both conservative and aggressive trading styles


Produtos recomendados
Tree Of Life MT5
Oeyvind Borgsoe
Experts
Tree Of Life EA is a fully automated trading robot that executes trades using a sophisticated blend of indicators and internal algorithms. It is developed through years of testing and live trading, and recognises market patterns and trends in a highly accurate manner. The  live trading accounts  confirm this. The main indicators Tree Of Life uses are the Moving Average and Stochastic. Together with the internal calculations, our combinations have proven to be a solid foundation for a robust stra
Hunter US30
Frederick Mensah
Experts
Hunter  US30  Expert Advisor is created to trade US30 (Dow Jones). The intelligence behind it uses current information to determine it trading direction. If you want to trade low risk for passive income,  US30 Hunter is your best Advisor. Hunter US30 is a for Swing Trading, however, scalpers can trade in its direction when a trade is running. Works best on the Daily time frame This Expect Advisor is a low risk strategy. No Martingale , No Grid, or any other lethal strategy. We believe in consis
ArbitrageATR Recovery MT5
KO PARTNERS LTD
5 (1)
Experts
PLEASE NOTE : This expert advisor is designed exclusively for trade recovery and should not be used as a standard automated trading system. IMPORTANT : This EA represents one of the most comprehensive and robust recovery solutions currently available to the public. It is an essential tool for any trader seeking added protection during adverse market conditions. Safeguard your account and trade with confidence, knowing that this recovery system is engineered to help stabilize and preserve your e
Intersection EA
Kalinka Capital OU
Experts
Intersection EA is a fully automated software (trading robot), executing trading orders on the currency market in accordance with the algorithm and unique trading settings for each currency pair. Intersection EA is perfectly suitable for beginner traders as well as for professionals who got solid experience in trading on financial markets. Traders and programmers of Kalinka Capital OU company, worked hard developing the Intersection EA forex robot, starting from the year 2011. Initially, this s
BTC Scalper AI EA MT5
Ankitbhai Radadiya
Experts
BTC Scalper AI EA MT5   is a next-generation scalping robot developed by a highly experienced team in trading and coding. It is designed for scalping on one of the most popular crypto pair   BTCUSD . Unlock the power of automated trading with this advanced   BTC Scalper EA specifically designed for the   BTCUSD   pair. Whether you're trading on the 1-minute or 4-hour chart, this bot adapts to any timeframe, making it a versatile tool for traders of all styles. This strategy has undergone extensi
Msx AI Scalper Pro
Som Prakash Gehlot
Experts
MSX AI Scalper Pro Smart • Adaptive • Autonomous Trading Engine Overview MSX AI Scalper Pro is an advanced automated trading system built for BTCUSD on M5 timeframe . Unlike many robots that depend on strict time filters, news blocks or manual control, this system is designed to trade continuously 24/7 , adapting to market volatility in real time — without external filters or manual babysitting. Working Principle (Short Theory) The EA combines: Smoothed HMA trend direction – to detect cle
Eclpsa Gold 30m
Burak Enes Aydin
Experts
This expert advisor (EA) is designed to operate on the XAUUSD pair with a 30-minute timeframe , utilizing a combination of technical indicators to identify potential trading opportunities. The algorithm is optimized for precision and efficiency, leveraging indicators such as moving averages, RSI, MACD, and support/resistance levels to execute trades based on predefined market conditions. Key Features: Indicator-Based Strategy: Utilizes multiple technical indicators for trade execution. Risk Mana
Ma Cross T
Husain Raja P
Experts
Ma Cross T – Automated Trend-Following Trading Robot Ma Cross T is a fully automated trend-following trading robot developed for MetaTrader 5, designed to identify and trade market trends using a Moving Average crossover strategy. The robot continuously analyzes price data and automatically opens BUY or SELL positions when a confirmed crossover occurs between a fast and a slow moving average. This approach helps capture sustained market momentum while avoiding emotional or manual trading error
Arbitrage Triangle Pro
Kuldeep Krishnat Konde
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY OFFER! Hello Traders!!  Unlock Risk-Free Profits with Triangular Arbitrage! The forex market is full of hidden opportunities — and most traders never see them. But you’re not “most traders.” Our Triangular Arbitrage Bot finds and executes price discrepancies across three currency pairs in milliseconds… No emotions No hesitation Just pure efficiency Ready to trade smarter, not harder? Keep these pairs in market watch while backtesting as it is multi pair EA -  E
Quantturbo
Alejandro Nava
Experts
Using the basic principles that allow scientists to report a tsunami a few minutes before it happens (tested during a period of almost 10 years), we have designed an algorithm able to perceive its wave length, amplitude, height, rate, period and acceleration.   This allows our Expert Advisor (EA) to make transactions or to send automatic signals for up to 5 currency pairs (EUR/USD, USD/CHF, AUD/USD, USD/CAD, USD/MXN). In other words, our algorithm identifies the main trend through the result o
Momentum Trend Gold Metals plus
Retail Trading Realities LTD
Experts
RTR Momentum Trend Gold Metals mais edição Expert Advisor para MT5. Manual on-line rápido Manual completo em PDF e guia de otimização (11,3 MB) Definir arquivos Sinal ao vivo RTR Momentum Trend Expert Advisor   é um sistema de negociação sistemático, multi-time frame, multi-ativos, que segue tendências, totalmente automatizado. Possui resultados de backtest fantásticos em muitas classes de ativos, incluindo criptografia, câmbio, commodities, índices e ações. Um sistema verdadeiramente incrível q
Binary Hedger FV vmt5
Ayman Magdy
Experts
Binary Hedger mt5 version Expert Description: Finally, the "Binary Hedger FV" Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, which was released three months after the MetaTrader 4 version, can be found at the following link. https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/103793?source=Site +Profile+Seller I won't go into great detail about the Expert Advisor because I have explained everything in the MetaTrader 4 version. However, I have added some enhancements and improvements in the MetaTrader 5 version, which I
AIP Investor
Vu Thi Thu
Experts
Strategy: The strategy will follow the high Timeframe trend and find spikes in the smaller Timeframe. Stoploss and Takeprofit orders from 1-3 days. Maximum 3 Orders, the strategy uses a combination of EMA, Stochatic, Volatility, and Strength indicators Real Signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2244878 Symbol:  The best Symbol (BTCUSD and Crypto) Volume: suggestion 0.05lot/1000$, dropdown about 30% Stoploss: Fixed or according to Signal Takeprofit:  Fixed or according to signal Auto Trailin
MR Gold Trader
Mujeeb J
Experts
MR-GOLD TRADER alcançou um impressionante lucro de 1503% em comparação ao depósito inicial durante o backtest, tornando-se um Consultor Especializado (EA) altamente lucrativo para negociar XAUUSD (Ouro) no período H4 . Começando com um saldo inicial de 10.000 dólares , o EA gerou um lucro líquido de 150.305,26 dólares durante o período de teste de 8 de abril de 2019 a 25 de outubro de 2024 . Este EA é projetado para traders iniciantes e experientes, oferecendo um equilíbrio entre rentabilidade,
Scalper Master AI
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Experts
Scalper Master AI Mecanismo de Scalping de Precisão para USDJPY | H1 O Scalper Master AI é um sistema de scalping de ponta, orientado por IA, projetado para o par USDJPY, utilizando as técnicas mais avançadas em negociação de alta frequência. Este Expert Advisor (EA) combina inteligência artificial de ponta com metodologias proprietárias de scalping para oferecer precisão e desempenho incomparáveis ​​em mercados em rápida evolução. Desenvolvido para traders que buscam entradas consistentes e
Crosscut
Chimdike Obinna Nkwo
Experts
<------- CrossCut --------> Dê um passo rumo ao futuro dos lucros diários, com seu Assessor Especialista definitivo para operar EURUSD. Esta ferramenta totalmente automatizada oferece uma leve personalização, permitindo que você se adapte com precisão às condições do mercado. Veja seu dinheiro crescer suavemente, dia após dia. Um EA desenvolvido para proporcionar a melhor experiência em geração de renda. Certifique-se de usar as configurações mostradas na captura de tela... Funciona comigo. Tam
Mystery
Rohit Katyal
Experts
⸻ Mystery – The Intelligent Trading Robot Mystery is an advanced, fully-automated trading robot designed to deliver consistent performance across dynamic market conditions. Built for precision and reliability, Mystery analyzes market trends, momentum, and volatility using cutting-edge algorithms to identify high-probability trading opportunities. Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced trader, Mystery simplifies your trading experience by automating complex strategies with intelligen
Money Magnet
Farhad Kia
Experts
is a fully automatic Forex trading Expert Advisor. The robot can run on any instrument, but the results are better with EURUSD on the H1 timeframe.  If you are a long-term investor looking at yearly profits with high Sharpe-ratio then Money magnet is a good option. Please check the comment part to share your settings with others and enjoy the latest optimal settings uploaded by other users.  Expert Advisor Advantages High Sharpe-ratio The EA does not use such systems as martingale, hedging,  gr
Universal Auto Dynamic Engine
Norapan Tonphim
Experts
GAPHUNTERVIP — The Institutional Edge EA Exploit the system. Don't play by its rules. Tagline  A professional-grade AI agent designed to exploit market inefficiencies like Stop Hunts & FVGs with institutional-level risk management and exceptionally low drawdown. Stop Trading Like Retail. Start Thinking Like a Hacker. Are you tired of your stop loss being hunted, only for price to reverse moments later? This isn’t a coincidence. It’s the market’s built-in mechanism to engineer liquidi
TradeSentinel XAU
Utkarsh Katiyar
Experts
===========>    “Strike Gold with Smart Reversal Logic + Adaptive Profit Recovery”   < ===========   TradeSentinel XAU is a gold-focused Expert Advisor built for traders who want consistent results in the high-volatility XAUUSD market. At its core, the system targets market reversal zones with precision — aiming for quick, clean profits using a fixed take-profit strategy. But the true strength of TradeSentinel XAU lies in its adaptive recovery mechanism : When the market moves against a position
ICT NY KillZone EA
Zhen Hao Wu
Experts
ICT Strategy Expert: FVG + OB Dual Confirmation EA Minimum deposit requirement: 3000 USD Description: Struggling to find high-probability ICT trading opportunities? This EA is your ultimate solution! It automates the complex Inner Circle Trader (ICT) core logic, precisely capturing potential market turning points through a strict dual filter of Fair Value Gaps (FVG) and Order Blocks (OB) . Say goodbye to manual chart watching and let a powerful strategy work for you 24/7. Core Strategy and Adva
Wave Master
Sivakumar Paul Suyambu
Experts
Wave Master MT5 EA — Multi-Strategy Gold/BTC/Forex Scalper MT5 Expert Advisor for Gold (XAUUSD), BTCUSD, US30/NAS100 & major FX pairs. 10 wave-based strategies + M1 scalping engine, strict risk control, no grid/martingale. Wave Master EA - User Manual & Set Files   Live Signals & Other Products What is Wave Master? Wave Master is a multi-asset, multi-strategy MT5 EA designed to capture impulsive and corrective waves across Gold, Bitcoin, Indices, and Forex . Choose from 10 built-in wave st
Pamm gold vn
Truong Vu Van
Experts
Waka EA - Smart Grid Trading System This EA opens buy/sell orders based on Moving Average trends, candlestick patterns, and pivot points analysis. When market moves against positions, EA intelligently manages multiple orders using dynamic lot sizing and smart close algorithms until achieving positive profit, then closes all orders to start a new cycle. Key Features: Adaptive grid trading with dynamic spacing Smart order management with chain magic numbers Trailing stop and partial profit taking
GoldStar MT5
Marek Kvarda
Experts
GoldStar EA is a fully automated trading program (Expert Advisor) designed exclusively for trading gold (XAU/USD). It analyzes multiple timeframes to detect high-probability trading opportunities and integrates advanced trade management tools — all while remaining easy to set up and operate . Key Advantages of GoldStar EA Advanced algorithm scanning multiple timeframes for optimal entry signals. Built-in money management and capital protection to minimize risk. Stable and consistent results ba
Ultra Power Gold
Sivakumar Paul Suyambu
Experts
Ultra Power Gold (MT5 EA) — AMA-Powered Gold Scalper for XAUUSD MT5 Expert Advisor built exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD). Adaptive Moving Average (AMA) entries + ATR-adaptive SL/TP, session filter, break-even & trailing. No grid. No martingale. Live Signal Ultra Power Gold - Guide & Set Files What is Ultra Power Gold? Ultra Power Gold is a focused MT5 EA for XAUUSD that hunts strong trends with multi-check AMA momentum and protects capital with auto-sizing, fixed RR, ATR-based SL/TP, break-eve
EXPERTteam
Netanel Kahan Abuluf
Experts
Expert XAU is an advanced, precision-focused trading robot designed exclusively for XAUUSD on the 1h  timeframe . This EA uses a proprietary logic to identify high-quality buy opportunities, execute trades with calculated precision, and manage risk dynamically — all while keeping strategy details private to protect its competitive edge. Key Features: – 100% automated – High probability long entries – Built-in risk management – Plug & play: attach to 1h chart and go - in 6.5months will do 11
Gold Super Trends AutoTrader Robot
Hesham Ahmed Kamal Barakat
5 (5)
Experts
60% Discount General description; This EA is made to be used in the Gold market. It's made for trading Gold in mind. This Trading Robot is based on more than 14 years of winning patterns and will open trades by the minute, 24 hours a day. It will handle everything, from opening positions, closing them, managing risk. Features; - Timeframe-Less Expert Advisor that works by the second and recalculate everything with whichever situation that might exist. - Dynamic market watcher that adjust itse
LazyBoy Scrapper Scalper EA
Hesham Ahmed Kamal Barakat
5 (2)
Experts
60% Discount From the makers of the Successful               Gold Super Trends AutoTrader Robot             - Comes this unique opportunity at a low price The Idea You think the days of scrapper scalping ended?! Think again. This Expert Advisor which is made for Gold trading is perfected to scrape ever tick by the second, timeframe independently. Comes along with account management and 6 safety settings for the most satisfied to the most greedy of us to choose from. Not based on indicators wh
Boom and Crash Low DD Robot
Harsh Tiwari
Experts
A synthetic trading robot is a cutting-edge software program designed to execute trades automatically in the financial markets. Using sophisticated algorithms and artificial intelligence, this robot can analyze market trends, identify profitable trading opportunities, and place trades with precision and speed.  Unlike human traders, synthetic trading robots are not influenced by emotions or biases, allowing them to make smarter and more objective trading decisions. These robots can trade acros
GBot 8G 4G OG
James Rogers
5 (1)
Experts
GBot is an Expert Advisor (EA) that uses sophisticated algorithms to trade on trends or reverse trends in the forex market. With four different algorithms to choose from, traders have the flexibility to customize the strategy to their specific needs and preferences. One of the standout features of GBot is its ability to work with multiple trading pairs, making it a versatile tool for traders looking to diversify their portfolio. While the bot is particularly effective with the XAU/USD pair, it c
Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (379)
Experts
Olá, traders! Sou   a Quantum Queen   , a joia da coroa de todo o ecossistema Quantum e a Expert Advisor mais bem avaliada e mais vendida da história do MQL5. Com um histórico comprovado de mais de 20 meses de negociação real, conquistei meu lugar como a indiscutível Rainha do XAUUSD. Minha especialidade? OURO. Minha missão? Entregar resultados de negociação consistentes, precisos e inteligentes — sempre. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.66 (38)
Experts
AOT MT5 - Sistema Multi-Moeda de IA de Nova Geração Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account] |  [Satellite Signal]  |  AOT Official Channel   IMPORTANTE! Após a compra, envie-me uma mensagem privada para receber o manual de instalação e instruções de configuração: Recurso Descrição Compreensão da Frequência de Negociação do AOT Por que o bot não negocia todos os dias Como Configurar o Bot AOT Guia de instalação passo a passo Set files AOT MT5 é um Expert Advisor avançado alimentado por
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (20)
Experts
SINAL AO VIVO COM CONTA DE NEGOCIAÇÃO REAL: MT4 padrão (Mais de 7 meses de negociação real): https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (Mais de 5 meses de negociação real): https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 Canal de Forex EA Trading no MQL5: Junte-se ao meu canal MQL5 para receber as últimas notícias. A minha comunidade com mais de 14.000 membros no MQL5 . APENAS 3 CÓPIAS DE 10 RESTANTES POR 399 dólares! Depois disso, o preço subirá para 499 dólares. O EA será vendido em
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
Experts
Cada vez que o sinal ao vivo aumentar em 10%, o preço será aumentado para manter a exclusividade da Zenox e proteger a estratégia. O preço final será de US$ 2.999. Sinal ao vivo Conta IC Markets, veja o desempenho ao vivo como prova! Baixar manual do usuário (inglês) O Zenox é um robô de swing trading multipar com IA de última geração que acompanha tendências e diversifica o risco em dezesseis pares de moedas. Anos de desenvolvimento dedicado resultaram em um algoritmo de negociação poderoso.
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (16)
Experts
Estrategia de Trading Híbrida para XAUUSD – Combinación de Sentimiento de Noticias y Desequilibrio del Libro de Órdenes Esta estrategia combina dos enfoques de trading raramente utilizados pero altamente efectivos en un sistema híbrido desarrollado exclusivamente para operar XAUUSD (Oro) en el gráfico de 30 minutos . Mientras que los Asesores Expertos convencionales suelen depender de indicadores predefinidos o patrones gráficos básicos, este sistema se basa en un modelo inteligente de acceso al
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (87)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Poder Inteligente, Refinado para Cada Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Preço especial de lançamento Sinal ao vivo:       CLIQUE AQUI Versão MT4:   CLIQUE AQUI Canal Quantum King:       Clique aqui ***Compre o Quantum King MT5 e você poderá ganhar o Quantum StarMan de graça!*** Peça mais detalhes em particular! Controle   suas negociações com precisão e disciplina. O Q
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (10)
Experts
SINAL AO VIVO COM CONTA DE NEGOCIAÇÃO REAL: Configuração Padrão: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 Canal de Negociação Forex EA em MQL5:  Junte-se ao meu canal MQL5 para receber as últimas notícias.  A minha comunidade com mais de 14.000 membros no MQL5 . APENAS 3 CÓPIAS DE 10 RESTANTES POR $399! Depois disso, O preço será aumentado para $499. O EA será vendido em quantidades limitadas para garantir os direitos de todos os clientes que o adquiriram. O AI Gold Trading utiliza o modelo
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
5 (6)
Experts
Nota importante: Para garantir total transparência, estou fornecendo acesso à conta de investidor real vinculada a este EA, permitindo que você monitore seu desempenho ao vivo sem manipulação. Em apenas 5 dias, todo o capital inicial foi totalmente retirado, e desde então, o EA tem negociado exclusivamente com fundos de lucro, sem qualquer exposição ao saldo original. O preço atual de $199 é uma oferta de lançamento limitada, e será aumentado após a venda de 10 cópias ou quando a próxima atuali
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
Experts
Símbolo XAUUSD (Ouro/Dólar) Período (timeframe) H1-M15 (qualquer) Suporte para operação única SIM Depósito mínimo 500 USD (ou equivalente em outra moeda) Compatível com qualquer corretora SIM (suporta cotações de 2 ou 3 dígitos, qualquer moeda da conta, nome de símbolo e GMT) Funciona sem configuração prévia SIM Se você se interessa por aprendizado de máquina, inscreva-se no canal: Inscrever-se! Principais Características do Projeto Mad Turtle: Aprendizado de Máquina Real Este Expert Advisor
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
Experts
Apresentando       Quantum Emperor EA   , o consultor especialista inovador em MQL5 que está transformando a maneira como você negocia o prestigiado par GBPUSD! Desenvolvido por uma equipe de traders experientes com experiência comercial de mais de 13 anos. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Compre Quantum Emperor EA e você poderá obter  Quantum StarMan   de graça!*** Peça mais detalhes em particular
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.84 (83)
Experts
Aura Ultimate — O ápice da negociação de redes neurais e o caminho para a liberdade financeira. Aura Ultimate é o próximo passo evolutivo na família Aura — uma síntese de arquitetura de IA de ponta, inteligência adaptável ao mercado e precisão controlada por risco. Construído com base no DNA comprovado da Aura Black Edition e da Aura Neuron, ele vai além, unindo seus pontos fortes em um ecossistema multiestratégia unificado, ao mesmo tempo em que introduz uma camada completamente nova de lógic
ABS GoldGrid
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
5 (14)
Experts
P reço especial de  $109  (preço regular: $365) . Guia de configuração e uso :  ABS Channel . Monitoramento em tempo real:   ABS Signal .  Arquivo de configuração do sinal ao vivo Arquivo de configuração básica O que é ABS EA? ABS EA é um robô de negociação profissional desenvolvido especificamente para XAUUSD (Ouro) no período gráfico H1. É baseado em um sistema Martingale com controles de risco integrados . Projetado para traders iniciantes e experientes, o ABS EA é fácil de configurar,
X Fusion AI
Chen Jia Qi
5 (5)
Experts
X Fusion AI — Sistema de Negociação Híbrido com Adaptação Neural Desconto por tempo limitado. Restam apenas 7 de 20 — quase esgotado. O preço promocional atual é de 149 USD e em breve voltará para 999 USD. Demonstração de funcionamento Desempenho em conta real Após a compra, não se esqueça de nos enviar uma mensagem privada para receber os parâmetros recomendados, instruções, precauções, dicas de uso e outras informações. Muito obrigado pelo seu apoio. 1. Visão Geral X Fusion AI é um sistema a
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.6 (20)
Experts
Crescimento a Longo Prazo. Consistência. Resiliência. Pivot Killer EA não é um sistema de lucros rápidos — é um algoritmo de negociação profissional projetado para fazer sua conta crescer de forma sustentável a longo prazo . Desenvolvido exclusivamente para XAUUSD (OURO) , o Pivot Killer é o resultado de anos de pesquisa, testes e desenvolvimento disciplinado. Ele incorpora uma filosofia simples: a consistência vence a sorte . Este sistema foi testado sob diferentes ciclos de mercado, mudanças d
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (1)
Experts
Cryon X-9000 — Sistema de Trading Autônomo com Núcleo Analítico Quântico SINAL REAL:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 Hoje em dia, muitos traders manipulam resultados executando seus Expert Advisors em contas cent ou com saldos muito baixos , o que na prática demonstra que não confiam nos próprios sistemas . Este sinal, porém, opera em uma conta real de 20.000 USD . Isso representa um compromisso real de capital e oferece um desempenho transparente , sem amplificações artificiais nem di
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.58 (26)
Experts
Um novo passo em frente | Precisão impulsionada por IA encontra a lógica do mercado Com o Argos Rage , é introduzido um novo nível de automação de trading – impulsionado por um sistema DeepSeek AI integrado que analisa o comportamento do mercado em tempo real. Embora se baseie nos pontos fortes do Argos Fury, este EA segue um caminho estratégico diferente: mais flexibilidade, interpretação mais ampla e maior envolvimento com o mercado. Live Signal Timeframe: M30 Alavancagem:  mín. 1:20 Depós
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Gold vs Bitcoin Arbitrage
Anton Zverev
5 (1)
Experts
O primeiro algoritmo público de arbitragem do mundo entre ouro e Bitcoin! Ofertas disponíveis todos os dias! Sinal ao vivo -   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2348132 EA: Corretoras recomendadas ao longo do tempo:   IC Markets Pares negociados:   XAUUSD, BTCUSD Símbolo para anexo:   XAUUSD H1 Certifique-se de que   os pares de moedas negociados foram adicionados   à janela   de Observação de Mercado   ! Tipo de conta: ECN/Spread Bruto Configurações de prefixo: Se a sua corretora tiver um par d
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% DE DESCONTO Apenas por 24 horas. A promoção termina em 29 de novembro. Esta será a única promoção para este produto. Apresentando Syna Versão 4 - O Primeiro Ecossistema de Trading Agêntico com IA do Mundo Tenho o prazer de apresentar Syna Versão 4, o primeiro sistema verdadeiro de coordenação multi-EA agêntico da indústria de trading forex . Esta inovação revolucionária permite que múltiplos Assessores Especialistas operem como uma rede de inteligência unificada em diferent
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (88)
Experts
PROP FIRM PRONTO!   (   baixar SETFILE   ) WARNING : Restam apenas algumas cópias pelo preço atual! Preço final: 990$ Ganhe 1 EA gratuitamente (para 2 contas comerciais) -> entre em contato comigo após a compra Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Bem-vindo ao Ceifador de Ouro! Baseado no muito bem-sucedido Goldtrade Pro, este EA foi projetado para funcionar em vários períodos de tempo ao mesmo tempo e tem a opção de definir a frequência de negoci
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  PROMOÇÃO DE LANÇAMENTO: NÚMERO MUITO LIMITADO DE CÓPIAS DISPONÍVEIS PELO PREÇO ATUAL! Preço final: 990$ A partir de US$ 349: Escolha 1 EA grátis! (para no máximo 2 números de contas de negociação) Oferta Combo Definitiva     ->     clique aqui JUNTE-SE AO GRUPO PÚBLICO:   Clique aqui   LIVE RESULTS REVISÃO INDEPENDENTE Bem-vindo ao "The ORB Master"   :   Sua Vantagem em Aberturas de Range Breakouts Libere o poder da estratégia Opening Range Breakout (ORB) com o ORB Master
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
Experts
Aura Black Edition é um EA totalmente automatizado projetado para negociar apenas OURO. O especialista mostrou resultados estáveis ​​no XAUUSD no período de 2011-2020. Nenhum método perigoso de gerenciamento de dinheiro usado, sem martingale, sem grade ou scalp. Adequado para quaisquer condições de corretor. EA treinado com um perceptron multicamadas A Rede Neural (MLP) é uma classe de rede neural artificial (ANN) de feedforward. O termo MLP é usado de forma ambígua, às vezes vagamente para qual
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (7)
Experts
Visão Geral Golden Hen EA é um Expert Advisor projetado especificamente para XAUUSD . Ele opera combinando oito estratégias de negociação independentes, cada uma acionada por diferentes condições de mercado e prazos (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12). O EA foi projetado para gerenciar suas entradas e filtros automaticamente. A lógica central do EA foca na identificação de sinais específicos. O Golden Hen EA não usa técnicas de grid, martingale ou preço médio . Todas as negociações abertas pelo EA usam
Remstone
Remstone
5 (8)
Experts
A Remstone não é um Expert Advisor comum.   Ela combina anos de pesquisa e gestão de ativos. Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwinex The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 Desde 2018   , minha última empresa, a Armonia Capital, forneceu o sinal ARF para a Darwinex, uma gestora de ativos regulamentada pela FCA, levantando 750 mil. Domine 4 classes de ativos com um único consultor! Sem promessas, sem ajustes de curvas, sem ilusões. Mas com uma vasta experiência
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (8)
Experts
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — um consultor de trading profissional para negociar qualquer ativo sem martingale ou grades do autor com mais de 25 anos de experiência. A maioria dos consultores top trabalha com ouro em alta. Eles parecem brilhantes nos testes... enquanto o ouro sobe. Mas o que acontece quando a tendência se esgota? Quem protegerá seu depósito? HTTP EA não acredita em crescimento eterno — ele se adapta ao mercado em mudança e foi projetado para diversificar amplamente sua carteira d
Golden Mirage mt5
Michela Russo
4.71 (28)
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (103)
Experts
Olá a todos, deixem-me apresentar: Eu sou   Quantum StarMan,   o eletrizante e mais novo membro da família   Quantum EAs   . Sou um EA multimoedas totalmente automatizado com capacidade para lidar com até 5 pares dinâmicos:   AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD e USDCAD   . Com a máxima precisão e responsabilidade inabalável, levarei seu jogo de negociação para o próximo nível. A questão é: não confio em estratégias de Martingale. Em vez disso, utilizo um sofisticado sistema de grade projetado para
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
3.75 (51)
Experts
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.2 (40)
Experts
AxonShift — Sistema Algorítmico com Lógica de Execução Adaptativa AxonShift é um algoritmo de negociação autônomo projetado e otimizado exclusivamente para operar o par XAUUSD no período gráfico H1. Sua arquitetura é baseada em uma estrutura modular que interpreta o comportamento do mercado por meio da combinação de dinâmicas de curto prazo com impulsos de tendência intermediária. O sistema evita exposição excessiva a ruídos do mercado e não utiliza abordagens de alta frequência, concentrando-se
Mais do autor
Gold Blaster Smart Scalper EA
Himanshu Mukeshbhai Bhatt
Experts
Blaster Gold EA is a hybrid gold robot combining RSI-based precision entries with a smart scalper for extra profit. It opens controlled main trades with fixed DCA layers, auto-profit closing, gap protection and optional news filter. Ultra-safe with preset risk modes and strict 1-main + 1-scalper trade control. Designed for stable XAUUSD automation with strong recovery and consistent profit flow. How it work, RSI Two-Layer EA   is a refined, high-precision automated trading system built for tra
Filtro:
Sem comentários
Responder ao comentário