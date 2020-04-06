Imax Gold EA

I Max Gold EA – Advanced Two-Layer RSI Strategy for XAUUSD

Version: 1.4
Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)
Instrument: Gold (XAUUSD)

Overview:
I Max Gold EA is a sophisticated, fully automated trading robot designed for gold (XAUUSD) using a two-layer RSI-based strategy. It dynamically adapts to 2- or 3-decimal brokers and features a unique layering system that allows adding additional positions when the market moves against the initial trade, optimizing risk and reward in volatile conditions.

Key Features:

  • Two-Layer RSI Strategy:

    • Trades are triggered by RSI levels with configurable touch and cross levels.

    • First positions are opened only after the RSI has touched the upper/lower threshold, preventing premature entries.

  • Layering / Grid Management:

    • Adds up to 2 additional layers based on adverse P/L of existing positions.

    • Second layer triggers when the first position is down by a configurable USD amount.

    • Third layer triggers similarly, ensuring efficient averaging without overexposure.

  • Profit Target Management:

    • Configurable profit targets in USD per layer.

    • Automatically closes positions when target is achieved, resetting for the next trade cycle.

  • Volume Normalization:

    • Automatically adapts lot sizes to the broker’s minimum, maximum, and step volume constraints.

  • Risk Management:

    • Prevents trading in opposite directions simultaneously.

    • Configurable startup rest period to avoid false signals immediately after EA initialization.

  • Visual Net-Profit Meter:

    • On-chart label displaying real-time net P/L, position count per direction, and account currency.

    • Fully customizable position on chart.

  • Broker-Friendly Design:

    • Works on brokers with 2 or 3 decimal places.

    • Profit-based logic in account currency avoids issues with variable point sizes.

Inputs / Customization:

  • RSI Period, Timeframe, Upper/Lower Levels, and Cross Levels

  • Fixed Lot Size

  • Profit Targets for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd layers

  • Layer Step (adverse P/L required to add a new layer)

  • Startup Rest Time (minutes)

  • Magic Number for multi-EA usage

  • On-chart net-profit meter toggle and corner selection

Advantages:

  • Automated, hands-off trading with built-in risk and profit management.

  • Designed specifically for XAUUSD’s volatility.

  • Layering system maximizes profit potential while managing drawdowns.

  • Works seamlessly on all MT5-compatible brokers, regardless of decimal formatting.

Recommended Settings:

  • Symbol: XAUUSD

  • Timeframe: M5 (default), configurable

  • Lot Size: Adjust based on account size

  • Profit Targets: Adjustable per account risk tolerance

  • Layer Step: Based on preferred risk per trade

Conclusion:
I Max Gold EA is an intelligent and versatile expert advisor for gold trading. By combining RSI-based timing, multi-layered position management, and real-time profit monitoring, it allows traders to capture trends efficiently while minimizing exposure to market fluctuations.

Perfect for:

  • Traders seeking automated gold trading

  • Users who want risk-controlled, layered entries

  • Both conservative and aggressive trading styles


おすすめのプロダクト
Tree Of Life MT5
Oeyvind Borgsoe
エキスパート
Tree Of Life EA is a fully automated trading robot that executes trades using a sophisticated blend of indicators and internal algorithms. It is developed through years of testing and live trading, and recognises market patterns and trends in a highly accurate manner. The  live trading accounts  confirm this. The main indicators Tree Of Life uses are the Moving Average and Stochastic. Together with the internal calculations, our combinations have proven to be a solid foundation for a robust stra
Hunter US30
Frederick Mensah
エキスパート
Hunter  US30  Expert Advisor is created to trade US30 (Dow Jones). The intelligence behind it uses current information to determine it trading direction. If you want to trade low risk for passive income,  US30 Hunter is your best Advisor. Hunter US30 is a for Swing Trading, however, scalpers can trade in its direction when a trade is running. Works best on the Daily time frame This Expect Advisor is a low risk strategy. No Martingale , No Grid, or any other lethal strategy. We believe in consis
ArbitrageATR Recovery MT5
KO PARTNERS LTD
5 (1)
エキスパート
PLEASE NOTE : This expert advisor is designed exclusively for trade recovery and should not be used as a standard automated trading system. IMPORTANT : This EA represents one of the most comprehensive and robust recovery solutions currently available to the public. It is an essential tool for any trader seeking added protection during adverse market conditions. Safeguard your account and trade with confidence, knowing that this recovery system is engineered to help stabilize and preserve your e
Intersection EA
Kalinka Capital OU
エキスパート
Intersection EA is a fully automated software (trading robot), executing trading orders on the currency market in accordance with the algorithm and unique trading settings for each currency pair. Intersection EA is perfectly suitable for beginner traders as well as for professionals who got solid experience in trading on financial markets. Traders and programmers of Kalinka Capital OU company, worked hard developing the Intersection EA forex robot, starting from the year 2011. Initially, this s
BTC Scalper AI EA MT5
Ankitbhai Radadiya
エキスパート
BTC Scalper AI EA MT5   is a next-generation scalping robot developed by a highly experienced team in trading and coding. It is designed for scalping on one of the most popular crypto pair   BTCUSD . Unlock the power of automated trading with this advanced   BTC Scalper EA specifically designed for the   BTCUSD   pair. Whether you're trading on the 1-minute or 4-hour chart, this bot adapts to any timeframe, making it a versatile tool for traders of all styles. This strategy has undergone extensi
Msx AI Scalper Pro
Som Prakash Gehlot
エキスパート
MSX AI Scalper Pro Smart • Adaptive • Autonomous Trading Engine Overview MSX AI Scalper Pro is an advanced automated trading system built for BTCUSD on M5 timeframe . Unlike many robots that depend on strict time filters, news blocks or manual control, this system is designed to trade continuously 24/7 , adapting to market volatility in real time — without external filters or manual babysitting. Working Principle (Short Theory) The EA combines: Smoothed HMA trend direction – to detect cle
Eclpsa Gold 30m
Burak Enes Aydin
エキスパート
This expert advisor (EA) is designed to operate on the XAUUSD pair with a 30-minute timeframe , utilizing a combination of technical indicators to identify potential trading opportunities. The algorithm is optimized for precision and efficiency, leveraging indicators such as moving averages, RSI, MACD, and support/resistance levels to execute trades based on predefined market conditions. Key Features: Indicator-Based Strategy: Utilizes multiple technical indicators for trade execution. Risk Mana
Ma Cross T
Husain Raja P
エキスパート
Ma Cross T – Automated Trend-Following Trading Robot Ma Cross T is a fully automated trend-following trading robot developed for MetaTrader 5, designed to identify and trade market trends using a Moving Average crossover strategy. The robot continuously analyzes price data and automatically opens BUY or SELL positions when a confirmed crossover occurs between a fast and a slow moving average. This approach helps capture sustained market momentum while avoiding emotional or manual trading error
Arbitrage Triangle Pro
Kuldeep Krishnat Konde
エキスパート
BLACK FRIDAY OFFER! Hello Traders!!  Unlock Risk-Free Profits with Triangular Arbitrage! The forex market is full of hidden opportunities — and most traders never see them. But you’re not “most traders.” Our Triangular Arbitrage Bot finds and executes price discrepancies across three currency pairs in milliseconds… No emotions No hesitation Just pure efficiency Ready to trade smarter, not harder? Keep these pairs in market watch while backtesting as it is multi pair EA -  E
Quantturbo
Alejandro Nava
エキスパート
Using the basic principles that allow scientists to report a tsunami a few minutes before it happens (tested during a period of almost 10 years), we have designed an algorithm able to perceive its wave length, amplitude, height, rate, period and acceleration.   This allows our Expert Advisor (EA) to make transactions or to send automatic signals for up to 5 currency pairs (EUR/USD, USD/CHF, AUD/USD, USD/CAD, USD/MXN). In other words, our algorithm identifies the main trend through the result o
Momentum Trend Gold Metals plus
Retail Trading Realities LTD
エキスパート
RTR モメンタム トレンド ゴールド メタル プラス エディション MT5 のエキスパート アドバイザー。 クイックオンラインマニュアル 完全な PDF マニュアルおよび最適化ガイド (11.3MB) ファイルを設定する ライブシグナル RTR Momentum Trend Expert Advisor は、 マルチタイムフレーム、マルチアセット、トレンドフォローの完全に自動化された系統的な取引システムです。仮想通貨、FX、商品、指数、株式など、多くの資産クラスにわたって素晴らしいバックテスト結果が得られています。 MQL5.com マーケットプレイスでは珍しい 1:25 未満の低レバレッジを使用する、本当に素晴らしいシステムです。 この Gold Metals + エディションは、 次のティッカー用に最適化されています。 XAUUSD、XAUEUR、GLD (ETF)、 また、程度は低いものの、以下に関する優れたバックテストもあります。 XPDUSD（パラジウム）、XAUJPY、 XAUT（クリプトゴールド） すべての設定、すべてのシンボルをテストしたわけではないので、適切な設定
Binary Hedger FV vmt5
Ayman Magdy
エキスパート
Binary Hedger mt5 version Expert Description: Finally, the "Binary Hedger FV" Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, which was released three months after the MetaTrader 4 version, can be found at the following link. https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/103793?source=Site +Profile+Seller I won't go into great detail about the Expert Advisor because I have explained everything in the MetaTrader 4 version. However, I have added some enhancements and improvements in the MetaTrader 5 version, which I
AIP Investor
Vu Thi Thu
エキスパート
Strategy: The strategy will follow the high Timeframe trend and find spikes in the smaller Timeframe. Stoploss and Takeprofit orders from 1-3 days. Maximum 3 Orders, the strategy uses a combination of EMA, Stochatic, Volatility, and Strength indicators Real Signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2244878 Symbol:  The best Symbol (BTCUSD and Crypto) Volume: suggestion 0.05lot/1000$, dropdown about 30% Stoploss: Fixed or according to Signal Takeprofit:  Fixed or according to signal Auto Trailin
MR Gold Trader
Mujeeb J
エキスパート
MR-GOLD TRADER はバックテスト中に 1503%の利益 を達成し、 XAUUSD（ゴールド） を H4時間枠 で取引するための非常に収益性の高いエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）です。初期残高 10,000ドル からスタートし、 2019年4月8日 から 2024年10月25日 までのテスト期間に 150,305.26ドル の純利益を生み出しました。 このEAは初心者と経験豊富なトレーダーの両方に適しており、収益性、リスク管理、および信頼性のバランスのとれた組み合わせを提供します。 主な特徴： 対象通貨ペア : XAUUSD（ゴールド） 時間枠 : H4（4時間足） 初期入金 : 10,000ドル レバレッジ : 1:100 モデリング : ティックごと テスト期間 : 2019年4月8日から2024年10月25日まで 取引戦略 : テクニカル指標、価格アクション、トレンドフォロー技術の組み合わせ。EAはゴールドのボラティリティを活用し、タイムリーな市場参入と退出で利益を狙います。 結果 履歴の品質: 98% バー: 8558 ティック: 188407056 シンボル:
Scalper Master AI
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
エキスパート
Scalper Master AI USDJPY向け高精度スキャルピングエンジン | H1 Scalper Master AIは、USDJPYペア向けに設計された最先端のAI駆動型スキャルピングシステムで、高頻度取引（HFT）における最先端の技術を活用しています。このエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）は、最先端の人工知能（AI）と独自のスキャルピング手法を融合し、動きの速い市場において比類のない精度とパフォーマンスを実現します。 一貫性と高い確率でのエントリーを求めるトレーダーのために構築されたScalper Master AIは、低レイテンシーの執行と動的なリスク管理に最適化されており、自己勘定取引会社の厳格な基準に準拠しています。 システム概要 Scalper Master AIは、独自のAIフレームワークである高度なQuantum Scalping Matrixを搭載しており、リアルタイムの市場データを処理してUSDJPYのマイクロチャンスを特定します。このシステムは、高度な機械学習を用いて流動性の変化、ボラティリティの急上昇、価格変動の異常に適応し、ボラティリティの高い外
Crosscut
Chimdike Obinna Nkwo
エキスパート
<------- CrossCut --------> 毎日の利益の未来へ踏み出そう — EURUSD取引のための究極のエキスパートアドバイザーです。 この完全自動化ツールは、ある程度のカスタマイズが可能で、市場状況に正確に対応できます。 毎朝目覚めるたびに、あなたの資金が着実に増えていくのを実感してください。 最高の収益体験を提供するために開発されたEAです。 スクリーンショットに表示された入力設定を必ず使用してください… 私には効果があります。他のブローカーでも問題なく動作します。 推奨最低残高：100ドル 推奨時間足：15分 推奨通貨ペア：EURUSD リスクは2％で十分。気づかないほどです。 -----------------------------------------------------------------
Mystery
Rohit Katyal
エキスパート
⸻ Mystery – The Intelligent Trading Robot Mystery is an advanced, fully-automated trading robot designed to deliver consistent performance across dynamic market conditions. Built for precision and reliability, Mystery analyzes market trends, momentum, and volatility using cutting-edge algorithms to identify high-probability trading opportunities. Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced trader, Mystery simplifies your trading experience by automating complex strategies with intelligen
Money Magnet
Farhad Kia
エキスパート
is a fully automatic Forex trading Expert Advisor. The robot can run on any instrument, but the results are better with EURUSD on the H1 timeframe.  If you are a long-term investor looking at yearly profits with high Sharpe-ratio then Money magnet is a good option. Please check the comment part to share your settings with others and enjoy the latest optimal settings uploaded by other users.  Expert Advisor Advantages High Sharpe-ratio The EA does not use such systems as martingale, hedging,  gr
Universal Auto Dynamic Engine
Norapan Tonphim
エキスパート
GAPHUNTERVIP — The Institutional Edge EA Exploit the system. Don't play by its rules. Tagline  A professional-grade AI agent designed to exploit market inefficiencies like Stop Hunts & FVGs with institutional-level risk management and exceptionally low drawdown. Stop Trading Like Retail. Start Thinking Like a Hacker. Are you tired of your stop loss being hunted, only for price to reverse moments later? This isn’t a coincidence. It’s the market’s built-in mechanism to engineer liquidi
TradeSentinel XAU
Utkarsh Katiyar
エキスパート
===========>    “Strike Gold with Smart Reversal Logic + Adaptive Profit Recovery”   < ===========   TradeSentinel XAU is a gold-focused Expert Advisor built for traders who want consistent results in the high-volatility XAUUSD market. At its core, the system targets market reversal zones with precision — aiming for quick, clean profits using a fixed take-profit strategy. But the true strength of TradeSentinel XAU lies in its adaptive recovery mechanism : When the market moves against a position
ICT NY KillZone EA
Zhen Hao Wu
エキスパート
ICT Strategy Expert: FVG + OB Dual Confirmation EA Minimum deposit requirement: 3000 USD Description: Struggling to find high-probability ICT trading opportunities? This EA is your ultimate solution! It automates the complex Inner Circle Trader (ICT) core logic, precisely capturing potential market turning points through a strict dual filter of Fair Value Gaps (FVG) and Order Blocks (OB) . Say goodbye to manual chart watching and let a powerful strategy work for you 24/7. Core Strategy and Adva
Wave Master
Sivakumar Paul Suyambu
5 (1)
エキスパート
Wave Master MT5 EA — Multi-Strategy Gold/BTC/Forex Scalper MT5 Expert Advisor for Gold (XAUUSD), BTCUSD, US30/NAS100 & major FX pairs. 10 wave-based strategies + M1 scalping engine, strict risk control, no grid/martingale. Wave Master EA - User Manual & Set Files   Live Signals & Other Products What is Wave Master? Wave Master is a multi-asset, multi-strategy MT5 EA designed to capture impulsive and corrective waves across Gold, Bitcoin, Indices, and Forex . Choose from 10 built-in wave st
Pamm gold vn
Truong Vu Van
エキスパート
Waka EA - Smart Grid Trading System This EA opens buy/sell orders based on Moving Average trends, candlestick patterns, and pivot points analysis. When market moves against positions, EA intelligently manages multiple orders using dynamic lot sizing and smart close algorithms until achieving positive profit, then closes all orders to start a new cycle. Key Features: Adaptive grid trading with dynamic spacing Smart order management with chain magic numbers Trailing stop and partial profit taking
GoldStar MT5
Marek Kvarda
エキスパート
GoldStar EA is a fully automated trading program (Expert Advisor) designed exclusively for trading gold (XAU/USD). It analyzes multiple timeframes to detect high-probability trading opportunities and integrates advanced trade management tools — all while remaining easy to set up and operate . Key Advantages of GoldStar EA Advanced algorithm scanning multiple timeframes for optimal entry signals. Built-in money management and capital protection to minimize risk. Stable and consistent results ba
Ultra Power Gold
Sivakumar Paul Suyambu
エキスパート
Ultra Power Gold (MT5 EA) — AMA-Powered Gold Scalper for XAUUSD MT5 Expert Advisor built exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD). Adaptive Moving Average (AMA) entries + ATR-adaptive SL/TP, session filter, break-even & trailing. No grid. No martingale. Live Signal Ultra Power Gold - Guide & Set Files What is Ultra Power Gold? Ultra Power Gold is a focused MT5 EA for XAUUSD that hunts strong trends with multi-check AMA momentum and protects capital with auto-sizing, fixed RR, ATR-based SL/TP, break-eve
EXPERTteam
Netanel Kahan Abuluf
エキスパート
Expert XAU is an advanced, precision-focused trading robot designed exclusively for XAUUSD on the 1h  timeframe . This EA uses a proprietary logic to identify high-quality buy opportunities, execute trades with calculated precision, and manage risk dynamically — all while keeping strategy details private to protect its competitive edge. Key Features: – 100% automated – High probability long entries – Built-in risk management – Plug & play: attach to 1h chart and go - in 6.5months will do 11
Gold Super Trends AutoTrader Robot
Hesham Ahmed Kamal Barakat
5 (5)
エキスパート
60% Discount General description; This EA is made to be used in the Gold market. It's made for trading Gold in mind. This Trading Robot is based on more than 14 years of winning patterns and will open trades by the minute, 24 hours a day. It will handle everything, from opening positions, closing them, managing risk. Features; - Timeframe-Less Expert Advisor that works by the second and recalculate everything with whichever situation that might exist. - Dynamic market watcher that adjust itse
LazyBoy Scrapper Scalper EA
Hesham Ahmed Kamal Barakat
5 (2)
エキスパート
60% Discount From the makers of the Successful               Gold Super Trends AutoTrader Robot             - Comes this unique opportunity at a low price The Idea You think the days of scrapper scalping ended?! Think again. This Expert Advisor which is made for Gold trading is perfected to scrape ever tick by the second, timeframe independently. Comes along with account management and 6 safety settings for the most satisfied to the most greedy of us to choose from. Not based on indicators wh
Boom and Crash Low DD Robot
Harsh Tiwari
エキスパート
A synthetic trading robot is a cutting-edge software program designed to execute trades automatically in the financial markets. Using sophisticated algorithms and artificial intelligence, this robot can analyze market trends, identify profitable trading opportunities, and place trades with precision and speed.  Unlike human traders, synthetic trading robots are not influenced by emotions or biases, allowing them to make smarter and more objective trading decisions. These robots can trade acros
GBot 8G 4G OG
James Rogers
5 (1)
エキスパート
GBot is an Expert Advisor (EA) that uses sophisticated algorithms to trade on trends or reverse trends in the forex market. With four different algorithms to choose from, traders have the flexibility to customize the strategy to their specific needs and preferences. One of the standout features of GBot is its ability to work with multiple trading pairs, making it a versatile tool for traders looking to diversify their portfolio. While the bot is particularly effective with the XAU/USD pair, it c
このプロダクトを購入した人は以下も購入しています
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (379)
エキスパート
トレーダーの皆さん、こんにちは！私は Quantum Queen です。Quantumエコシステム全体の至宝であり、MQL5史上最高評価とベストセラーを誇るエキスパートアドバイザーです。20ヶ月以上のライブトレード実績により、XAUUSDの揺るぎない女王としての地位を確立しました。 私の専門は？ゴールドです。 私の使命は？一貫性があり、正確で、インテリジェントな取引結果を繰り返し提供することです。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 割引 価格。10 点購入ごとに50ドルずつ値上がりします。最終価格1999ドル ライブシグナル：   こちらをクリック Quantum Queen mql5 パブリックチャンネル:   こちらをクリック ***Quantum Queen MT5 を購入すると、Quantum StarMan を無料で入手できます!*** 詳細について
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.67 (39)
エキスパート
AOT MT5 - 次世代AI多通貨システム Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account]  |  [Satellite Signal]  | AOT Official Channel   重要!購入後、インストールマニュアルとセットアップ手順を受け取るために私にプライベートメッセージを送信してください: リソース 説明 AOTの取引頻度について ボットが毎日取引しない理由 AOTボットの設定方法 ステップバイステップのインストールガイド Set files AOT MT5は、 AIセンチメント分析 と 適応最適化アルゴリズム を搭載した高度なExpert Advisorです。何年もの改良を経て開発されたこの完全自動化システムは、リスク管理を使用して単一のAUDCAD M15チャートから16通貨ペアを取引します。 AI駆動技術 静的インジケーターを使用する従来のEAとは異なり、AOTはClaude API統合を通じてリアルタイムAIセンチメントフィルタリングを採用しています。この次世代アプローチは多次元市場パターンを分析し、優れた
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (22)
エキスパート
実際の取引口座でのライブシグナル:  デフォルトの MT4 (7 か月以上のライブ取引):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (5 か月以上のライブ取引):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 MQL5のForex EAトレーディングチャンネル： 私のMQL5チャンネルに参加して、最新ニュースを入手してください。 MQL5 の 14,000 人を超えるメンバーの私のコミュニティ 。 10 個中 3 個のみが 399 ドルで残っています! その後、価格は 499 ドルに引き上げられます。 EA は、購入したすべての顧客の権利を保証するために、数量限定で販売されます。 AI Gold Sniper は、多層アルゴリズム フレームワークに基づいて設計された最新の GPT-4o モデル (OpenAI の GPT-4o) を XAU/USD 取引に適用し、非構造化データ処理とクロス マーケット分析を統合して、取引の決定を最適化します。 AI Gold Snip
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
エキスパート
ライブシグナルが10%増加するごとに、Zenoxの独占権を維持し、戦略を保護するために価格が引き上げられます。最終価格は2,999ドルとなります。 ライブシグナル IC Markets口座、証明としてライブパフォーマンスをあなた自身の目でお確かめください！ ユーザーマニュアルをダウンロード（英語） Zenoxは、トレンドを追跡し、16通貨ペアにリスクを分散する最先端のAIマルチペアスイングトレードロボットです。長年の開発努力により、強力な取引アルゴリズムが実現しました。 2000年から今日までの高品質なデータセットを使用しました。AIは最新の機械学習技術を用いてサーバー上でトレーニングされ、その後強化学習が行われました。このプロセスには数週間かかりましたが、結果は非常に印象的です。トレーニング期間は2000年から2020年までです。2020年から今日までのデータはOut Of Sampleです。複数年にわたるOut Of Sampleでこのレベルのパフォーマンスを達成できたことは異例です。これは、AIレイヤーが新しい市場状況に問題なく適応できることを証明しており、これは重要です。多
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (17)
エキスパート
XAUUSD のハイブリッドトレーディング戦略 – ニュースセンチメントと注文板の不均衡の組み合わせ この戦略は、あまり使われていないが非常に効果的な2つのトレーディング手法を組み合わせ、 XAUUSD（金） の 30分足チャート 専用に開発されたハイブリッドシステムです。 従来のエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）が事前定義されたインジケーターや基本的なチャートパターンに依存するのに対し、本システムはリアルタイムデータとコンテキストベースの分析を統合したインテリジェントなマーケットアクセスモデルに基づいています。 経済ニュースのリアルタイム・センチメント分析 （GPT-5 搭載） ティックデータを用いた注文板（DOM）の不均衡のシミュレーション この2つのコンポーネントの組み合わせにより、ファンダメンタルおよびミクロ構造の市場データの両方を取り入れ、正確なエントリーとイグジットのための堅固な基盤が構築されます。 購入後すぐにご連絡ください。セットファイルとマニュアルをお渡しいたします。 検証済みシグナル（ECN口座）— NTRon 2000 安定版 [機能と推奨事項] 取引対象 :
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (87)
エキスパート
Quantum King EA — あらゆるトレーダーのために洗練されたインテリジェントパワー IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 発売記念特別価格 ライブ信号:       ここをクリック MT4バージョン：   こちらをクリック クォンタムキングチャンネル:       ここをクリック ***Quantum King MT5 を購入すると、Quantum StarMan を無料で入手できます!*** 詳細についてはプライベートでお問い合わせください! 正確さと規律をもって取引を管理します。 Quantum King EA は、 構造化グリッドの強さと適応型マーチンゲールのインテリジェンスを 1 つのシームレスなシステムに統合します。M5 の AUDCAD 用に設計されており、安定した制御された成長を望む初心者とプロの両方のために構築されています。
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (11)
エキスパート
実際の取引口座でのライブシグナル:  デフォルト設定:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 MQL5 の Forex EA 取引チャンネル:  私のMQL5チャンネルに参加して、最新ニュースを入手してください。 MQL5には14,000人以上の会員がいる私のコミュニティ 。 10個中3個のみ、399ドルで販売中！ その後、価格は499ドルに値上げされます。 EAはご購入いただいたすべてのお客様の権利を守るため、数量限定での販売となります。 AI Gold Trading は、高度な GPT-4o モデルを活用して、XAU/USD 市場で洗練されたトレンド追従戦略を実行します。このシステムは、マルチタイムフレーム収束分析を採用し、ノイズ低減のためのウェーブレット変換と分数積分技術を組み合わせて、真のトレンド持続性を識別します。当社独自のアルゴリズムは、モメンタム クラスタリング分析とレジームスイッチング検出を統合し、市場のボラティリティ状態への動的な適応を可能にします。EA は、ベイズ確率モデルを使用して、利回り曲線のダイナミクス、実質
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
5 (6)
エキスパート
重要なお知らせ： 完全な透明性を確保するため、このEAにリンクされた実際の投資家口座へのアクセスを提供しており、操作なしでそのパフォーマンスをリアルタイムで監視できます。 わずか5日間で初期資本全体が完全に引き出され、それ以来、EAは元の残高に一切触れることなく、利益資金のみで取引を行っています。 現在の価格$199は限定的なローンチオファーであり、10コピー販売後または次回のアップデートリリース時に値上げされます。 今すぐコピーを入手することで、将来の値上げに関係なく、この割引価格での生涯アクセスが保証されます。 Contact :    t.me/ Novagoldx     or   t.me/NOVA_GOLDX ライブシグナル： LIVE SIGNAL:   BITCOIN LIVE SIGNAL:   XAUUSD    NOVA GOLD X 1H  Broker: Exness Server: Exness-MT5Real34 Account Number: 253171379 Investor Password:  111@Meta   NOVA GOLD X
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
エキスパート
シンボル XAUUSD（ゴールド/米ドル） タイムフレーム（期間） H1-M15（任意） シングルポジショントレード対応 はい 最低入金額 500 USD （または他通貨の同等額） すべてのブローカーに対応 はい（2桁または3桁の価格表示、任意の通貨、シンボル名、GMT時間に対応） 事前設定なしで稼働可能 はい 機械学習に興味がある方は、こちらのチャンネルを購読してください: 購読する！ Mad Turtle プロジェクトの主な特徴: 本物の機械学習 このエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）は、GPTサイトや類似サービスに接続しません。 モデルはMT5に組み込まれたONNXライブラリを使用して展開されます。初回の起動時に、偽造不可能なシステムメッセージが表示されます。 CLICK 参照: ONNX（Open Neural Network Exchange）。 資金の安全性 プリロールオーバーやマイクロスキャルピング、統計的サンプルの少ない狭いレンジでの取引を使用しません。 グリッドやマーチンゲールなどの危険な戦略を使用しません。 また、長期間稼働し、1日で利益や資金をすべて失う
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.84 (83)
エキスパート
Aura Ultimate — ニューラル ネットワーク トレーディングの頂点、そして経済的自由への道。 Aura Ultimateは、Auraファミリーの新たな進化形であり、最先端のAIアーキテクチャ、市場適応型インテリジェンス、そしてリスク管理された精度を融合させた製品です。Aura Black EditionとAura Neuronの実績あるDNAを基盤に、さらに進化を遂げ、それぞれの強みを統合したマルチ戦略エコシステムへと融合させ、全く新しい予測ロジックレイヤーを導入しています。 非常に重要ですので、エキスパートをご購入後、プライベートメッセージをお送りください。必要な推奨事項をすべて記載した手順書をお送りします。 Next 15 copies available for 1000 $, next price $1250 Aura Ultimate アドバイザーを購入すると、 2 つの取引口座番号にリンクされた Vortex、Oracle、または Aura Bitcoin Hash アドバイザーの無料ライセンスを受け取ることができます。 プライベートメッセージで条件を尋ねて
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
エキスパート
ご紹介     Quantum Empire EA は 、有名な GBPUSD ペアの取引方法を変革する画期的な MQL5 エキスパート アドバイザーです。 13年以上の取引経験を持つ経験豊富なトレーダーのチームによって開発されました。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EAを購入すると、Quantum StarMan が無料で手に入る可能性があります！*** 詳細についてはプライベートでお問い合わせください 検証済み信号:   こちらをクリック MT4バージョン：   ここをクリック 量子EAチャネル:       ここをクリック 10 回購入するごとに価格が 50 ドル上がります。最終価格 1999 ドル 量子皇帝EA       EAは、1つの取引を5つの小さな取引に継続的に分割する独自の戦略を採用しています
ABS GoldGrid
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
5 (14)
エキスパート
特 別価格  $109  (通常価格: $365) 。 セットアップと使用ガイド :  ABS Channel 。 リアルタイム監視:   ABS Signal 。  ライブシグナルのセットアップファイル 基本セットアップファイル ABS EAとは? ABS EAは、H1時間足の XAUUSD(ゴールド) 専用に開発されたプロフェッショナルな取引ロボットです。 マーチンゲールシステム に基づいており、 組み込みのリスク管理機能 により. 初心者から経験豊富なトレーダー向けに設計されたABS EAは、セットアップが簡単で、完全自動化されており、さまざまな取引スタイルに合わせてカスタマイズ可能です。 主な機能 ユーザー定義の安全設定を備えたマーチンゲール戦略 柔軟なロット管理:固定ロットまたは自動ロット 選択した閾値で取引を一時停止する最大ドローダウン制限 簡単なセットアップ:チャートに添付し、設定を構成して取引 技術仕様 シンボル: XAUUSD 時間足: H1 最低入金額: $300 推奨入金額: $1,000 口座タイプ: ECN / Raw Spread レバレッジ:
X Fusion AI
Chen Jia Qi
5 (7)
エキスパート
X Fusion AI — ニューラル適応型ハイブリッド取引システム 期間限定割引。残り7件（全20件）— まもなく完売。 現在の特別価格は149ドルで、まもなく999ドルに戻ります。 動作デモ 実運用パフォーマンス ご購入後、推奨パラメータ、使用方法、注意事項、運用のコツなどの情報を受け取るために、必ず私たちにプライベートメッセージをお送りください。 ご支援いただき、誠にありがとうございます。 1. 概要 X Fusion AI は、従来の取引ロジックとニューラル風の適応メカニズムを組み合わせた自動売買システムです。 本システムは価格を予測することを目的とせず、市場環境の変化を分析し、それに応じて内部ロジックを調整します。 主な特徴は以下の通りです： 多様な市場環境への適応 市場条件の変化に対する安定した動作 ドローダウン管理の強化 ノイズや低品質シグナルのフィルタリング 本システムは、市場の流れを評価し、構造変化に応じて反応することに重点を置いています。 2. 実績参照（MQL5 内部シグナル） 以下の MQL5 シグナルで運用状況を確認できます： メインシグナル： https:
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.6 (20)
エキスパート
長期的な成長。一貫性。回復力。 Pivot Killer EA は短期間で利益を得るためのシステムではありません。これは、 長期的かつ持続的に口座を成長させるために設計されたプロフェッショナル仕様の取引アルゴリズム です。 XAUUSD（ゴールド） 専用に開発された Pivot Killer は、長年の研究・テスト・開発の集大成です。その哲学はシンプルです。 「一貫性は運を凌駕する」 。このシステムは、市場サイクル、ボラティリティの変化、流動性の異なる環境でストレステストを受けており、短期的な結果を狙うのではなく、長期的に生き残ることを目的として設計されています。 長く生き残るための戦略。  グリッドなし。マーチンゲールなし。ナンピンなし。 100K Live account signal Small Live account signal 市場は進化し、ボラティリティは変化し、トレンドは常に移り変わります。Pivot Killer EA は、 本当の成長は投機ではなく生存から生まれる ことを理解しているトレーダーのために作られました。 停滞期があるのは正常であり、予想されることです
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
エキスパート
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.58 (26)
エキスパート
新たな前進 | AI 駆動の精密さが市場ロジックと融合 Argos Rage は、新しいレベルの自動売買を実現します。 DeepSeek AI システム を搭載し、リアルタイムで市場の動きを分析します。 Argos Fury の強みを引き継ぎつつ、この EA は異なる戦略ルートを採用しています：より高い柔軟性、幅広い市場解釈、そして強力な市場参加です。 Live Signal タイムフレーム: M30 レバレッジ:  最小 1:20 最低入金額:  $100 通貨ペア:  XAUUSD, EURUSD 対応ブローカー:  全て Argos Rageをご購入いただくと、 Argos Fury を無料でお受け取りいただけます。 ご購入後に私までご連絡ください。 Argos Rage は市場構造、リズム、圧力を評価し、確率が一致したときのみ取引を行います。 これにより、Argos Fury よりも多くの機会を得ながら、不確実な相場でも賢明な保護を維持します。 Argos Fury が明確な反転構造に焦点を当てるのに対し、 Argos Rage は取引範囲を広げます。 より多くのセッ
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (3)
エキスパート
Cryon X-9000 — 量子分析コアを搭載した自律型トレーディングシステム リアルシグナル：  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 現在、多くのトレーダーが セント口座 や 極めて小額の資金 でEAを運用し、見た目だけの成績を作り出しています。これは裏を返せば、彼らが 自分のシステムを本当に信頼していない ということを示しています。 一方、このシグナルは 20,000ドルのリアル口座 で運用されています。 これは 実際の資金コミットメント を示し、セント口座でよく見られる 人工的な成績膨張 や リスク歪み のない、 透明性の高いパフォーマンス を提供します。 Cryon X-9000 は、極めて高い精度・安定性・一貫性を備えた次世代の自律型トレーディングアーキテクチャです。多層式の量子インスパイア分析コアを基盤に構築され、リアルタイムで市場構造を再構築し、冷徹な数学的ロジックに基づいて最適なエントリーポイントを導き出します。 本システムの中心には Cryon Core Engine があり、高度なパターン分析、ボラティリティ行動モデル
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
エキスパート
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (9)
エキスパート
概要 Golden Hen EA は、 XAUUSD（ゴールド） 専用に設計されたエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）です。異なる市場状況と時間枠（M5、M30、H2、H4、H6、H12）によってトリガーされる8つの独立した取引戦略を組み合わせて動作します。 このEAは、エントリーとフィルターを自動的に管理するように設計されています。EAの核となるロジックは、特定のシグナルの識別に焦点を当てています。Golden Hen EA は、 グリッド、マーチンゲール、またはナンピン手法を使用しません 。 EAによって開かれるすべての取引は、事前に定義された ストップロス（Stop Loss） と テイクプロフィット（Take Profit） を使用します。 ライブシグナル   |   アナウンスチャンネル  | セットファイルのダウンロード 8つの戦略の概要 EAは、複数の時間枠にわたってXAUUSDチャートを同時に分析します。 戦略 1 (M30):   この戦略は、定義された弱気パターンの後に続く潜在的な強気反転シグナルを識別するために、最近のバーの特定のシーケンスを分析します。 戦略 2
Gold vs Bitcoin Arbitrage
Anton Zverev
4 (3)
エキスパート
世界初のゴールドとビットコイン間の公開裁定アルゴリズム！ 毎日セール開催中！ ライブシグナル -   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2348132 EA: 時間の経過とともに推奨されるブローカー：   IC Markets 取引ペア:   XAUUSD、BTCUSD 添付ファイルのシンボル:   XAUUSD H1 取引した通貨ペアが 「Market Watch」 ウィンドウに追加されていることを必ず確認してください。 口座タイプ: ECN/ロースプレッド プレフィックス設定: ブローカーがシンボルプレフィックス付きの通貨ペアを持っている場合、例えば - XAUUSD   _i 次に設定にプレフィックスを入力します：   「   _   i」 金 vs ビットコイン裁定取引: これは、これらの資産間の価格差を利用する戦略ですが、通常は直接取引されるペアではなく、競合する「安全資産」として機能します。トレーダーは、市場の不確実性やトレンド反転の時期に、金がビットコインに対して割安になる（またはその逆）のを狙い、より安価な資産を購入し、より高値で売却
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (88)
エキスパート
プロップしっかり準備完了!   (   SETFILEをダウンロード ) WARNING : 現在の価格で残りわずかです！ 最終価格: 990ドル EA を 1 つ無料で入手 (2 取引アカウント用) -> 購入後に連絡してください Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal ゴールドリーパーへようこそ！ 非常に成功した Goldtrade Pro を基にして構築されたこの EA は、複数の時間枠で同時に実行できるように設計されており、取引頻度を非常に保守的なものから非常に不安定なものまで設定するオプションがあります。 EA は複数の確認アルゴリズムを使用して最適なエントリー価格を見つけ、内部で複数の戦略を実行して取引のリスクを分散します。 すべての取引にはストップロスとテイクプロフィットがありますが、リスクを最小限に抑え、各取引の可能性を最大化するために、トレーリングストップロスとトレーリングテイプロフィットも使用します。 このシステムは、重要なサポートとレ
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
エキスパート
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% オフ 24時間限定セールです。セールは11月29日に終了します。 この商品のセールは今回のみです。 Synaバージョン4のご紹介 - 世界初のエージェント型AI取引エコシステム Synaバージョン4をご紹介できることを嬉しく思います。 外国為替取引業界初の真のマルチEAエージェント調整システム です。この画期的なイノベーションにより、複数のエキスパートアドバイザーが、異なるMT5ターミナルとブローカー口座間で統一されたインテリジェンスネットワークとして動作することが可能になります - これは今まで小売外国為替取引に存在しなかった機能です。 SynaはAiQ、Mean Machine GPT、または複数のSyna自身とシームレスに連携し、EAが集合的知性を共有し、お互いの取引から学習し、ポートフォリオ全体で戦略を調整する協力的なエコシステムを作成します 。 バージョン3+のOpenAI、Anthropic、Gemini、X.ai（Grok）、Mistral、DeepSeek、Perplexity、およびOpenRouterの広範なモデルエコシス
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
エキスパート
PROP FIRM READY!  発売プロモーション: 現在の価格で入手できるコピーの数は極めて限られています! 最終価格: 990ドル 349ドルから：EAを1つ無料でお選びください！（最大2つの取引口座番号） 究極のコンボディール   ->   こちらをクリック 公開グループに参加する: ここをクリック   LIVE RESULTS 独立レビュー 「ORBマスター」へようこそ ： オープニングレンジブレイクアウトで優位に立つ ORB マスター EA は、現代のトレーダー向けに設計された、洗練された高性能のエキスパート アドバイザーであり、オープニング レンジ ブレイクアウト (ORB) 戦略の威力を発揮します。 ORB は、市場の勢いを早期に捉える能力により人気が急上昇しており、この EA はその実証済みのアプローチに対する私の個人的な見解を表しています。 ORBマスターがどのように成果を出すか ： ORBマスターは、米国と欧州の株式市場が開くとすぐに行動を開始し、SP500、US30（ダウジョーンズ）、NASDAQ、DAXの4つの主要指数の重要な開始範囲をターゲット
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
エキスパート
Aura Black Edition は、GOLD のみを取引するように設計された完全自動化 EA です。エキスパートは、2011 年から 2020 年の期間に XAUUSD で安定した結果を示しました。危険な資金管理方法は使用されていません。マーチンゲール、グリッド、スキャルプも使用されていません。あらゆるブローカーの条件に適しています。多層パーセプトロンでトレーニングされた EA ニューラル ネットワーク (MLP) は、フィードフォワード人工ニューラル ネットワーク (ANN) のクラスです。MLP という用語は、曖昧に使用され、フィードフォワード ANN に緩く使用される場合もあれば、複数のパーセプトロン層 (しきい値アクティベーション付き) で構成されるネットワークを厳密に指す場合もあります。多層パーセプトロンは、特に単一の隠し層がある場合、口語的に「バニラ」ニューラル ネットワークと呼ばれることがあります。MLP は、入力層、隠し層、出力層の少なくとも 3 つのノード層で構成されます。入力ノードを除き、各ノードは非線形アクティベーション関数を使用するニューロンです。MLP
Remstone
Remstone
5 (8)
エキスパート
Remstoneは、ありきたりなエキスパートアドバイザーではありません。 長年の研究と資産管理の成果を融合させたものです。 Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwin VHR   RemstoneX The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 2018年以来 、私の前職であるArmonia Capitalは、FCA規制下の資産運用会社であるDarwinexにシグナルARFを提供し、75万ドルを調達しました。1人のアドバイザーで4つの資産クラスをマスターしましょう！ 約束も、曲線フィッティングも、幻想もなし。ただ、豊富なライブ体験だけ。 Remstone の力を活用して成功しているトレーダーの成長コミュニティに参加しましょう。 Remstoneは、市場トレンドを活用するために設計された完全自動取引ソリューションです。高度なアルゴリズムを基盤とし、信頼性と成果を求めるトレーダーのために設計されています。 実証された精度でトレーディングの優位性を高めまし
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
3.75 (51)
エキスパート
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (28)
エキスパート
重要 ： このパッケージは、現在の価格で、非常に限られた数のみ販売されます。    価格はすぐに1499ドルになるだろう    100 以上の戦略が含まれており 、今後もさらに追加される予定です。 ボーナス : 999 ドル以上の価格の場合 --> 私の他の EA を  5 つ無料で選択できます! すべてのセットファイル 完全なセットアップと最適化ガイド ビデオガイド ライブシグナル レビュー（第三者） 究極のブレイクアウトシステムへようこそ！ 8 年をかけて丹念に開発された、洗練された独自のエキスパート アドバイザー (EA) である Ultimate Breakout System をご紹介します。 このシステムは、高く評価されているGold Reaper EAを含む、MQL5市場で最高のパフォーマンスを誇るいくつかのEAの基盤となっています。 7か月以上にわたって1位を維持したこのほか、Goldtrade Pro、Goldbot One、Indicement、Daytrade Proもランクインしました。 Ultimate Breakout System は単なる EA
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (8)
エキスパート
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — 25年以上の経験を持つ作者による、マーチンゲールやグリッドなしで任意の資産を取引するためのプロフェッショナルな取引アドバイザー。 トップアドバイザーのほとんどは上昇する金で動作します。テストでは見事に見えます...金が上昇している間は。ですが、トレンドが尽きたらどうなるでしょうか？誰があなたのデポジットを保護しますか？HTTP EAは永遠の上昇を信じていません — 変化する市場に適応し、投資ポートフォリオを広く分散し、デポジットを保護するために設計されています。それは、上昇、下落、横ばいのどのモードでも同様に成功する規律あるアルゴリズムです。プロのように取引します。HTTP EAは、リスクと時間の精密管理システムです。歴史上の美しいチャートでアドバイザーを選ばないでください。動作原理で選んでください。 資産 任意、購入後各々に専用の .set ファイル 時間足 M5-H4（アドバイザー設定で指定） 原則 動的価格不足ゾーンとの作業 デポジット $100 から。レバレッジ 1:25+ ブローカー 任意、ECN/Raw 低スプレッド
Golden Mirage mt5
Michela Russo
4.71 (28)
エキスパート
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.2 (40)
エキスパート
AxonShift — 適応型実行ロジックを備えたアルゴリズム取引システム AxonShiftは、XAUUSD（ゴールド）のH1時間足での取引に特化して設計・最適化された自律型アルゴリズム取引システムです。本システムは、短期的な市場の動きと中期的なトレンドのインパルスを組み合わせた市場構造の理解に基づく、モジュール式のロジックアーキテクチャを採用しています。市場ノイズに過剰に反応することなく、定義された条件に基づく管理された取引サイクルを重視しています。 すべての取引は、内部フィルター、価格水準、ボラティリティの文脈に基づいたシナリオロジックによって開始されます。マーチンゲール、グリッド、ポジションのスケーリングといった手法は使用せず、市場の変動に対して明確かつ予測可能な動作を実現しています。 各取引には固定のストップロス（SL）およびテイクプロフィット（TP）レベルが設定されており、一貫性のあるリスク管理アプローチを確保しています。市場実行方式に対応したECN/STPブローカーでの運用に適しており、明確に定義された資本モデルでの展開が可能です。外部インジケーターやランダム要素に依存す
作者のその他のプロダクト
Gold Blaster Smart Scalper EA
Himanshu Mukeshbhai Bhatt
エキスパート
Blaster Gold EA is a hybrid gold robot combining RSI-based precision entries with a smart scalper for extra profit. It opens controlled main trades with fixed DCA layers, auto-profit closing, gap protection and optional news filter. Ultra-safe with preset risk modes and strict 1-main + 1-scalper trade control. Designed for stable XAUUSD automation with strong recovery and consistent profit flow. How it work, RSI Two-Layer EA   is a refined, high-precision automated trading system built for tra
フィルタ:
レビューなし
レビューに返信