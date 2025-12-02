New Trend Stage

New Trend Stage -is a unique next-generation indicator that creates dynamic projections of market movement based on real data of the current day.
These are not classical channels.
This is an enhanced system of proprietary geometry built on the principles of time offsets, range dynamics, and adaptive levels.

The indicator automatically identifies and calculates the true range for the past N hours relative to each extremum and constructs precise, direction-based projections of future price movement.
This gives the trader a tool for leading analysis:

the price hasn’t reached the level yet, but the levels are already calculated.


After purchasing, contact me on Telegram @Lapinsania, or right here!

