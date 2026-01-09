Pan Bands of Asymmetric Volatility for MT5

This indicator PanBands.ex5 is the MQL5 version of the original MQL4 indicator PanBands.ex4 for Pan Bands of Volatility.



The logic of calculation and function of these two versions are the same.

Here still we provide a brief description as follows:



Description

Move beyond conventional indicators. The Pan Bands of Asymmetric Volatility suite is not merely another technical tool—it is a trading application built upon a peer-reviewed, academically published financial research model [Heping Pan, (2012), "Yin-yang volatility in scale space of price-time: a core structure of financial market risk", China Finance Review International, Vol. 2 Iss: 4 pp. 377 – 405]. This foundation sets it apart, translating rigorous quantitative finance theory into practical market utility.

Traditional volatility measures, like Bollinger Bands®, are limited by their reliance on symmetric standard deviation. They fail to capture the fundamental asymmetry between upward and downward price movements, generate false signals at reversals, and exhibit inherent lag.

Our published research directly addresses these flaws by introducing a formalized Asymmetric Volatility (Yin-Yang Volatility) model. This indicator suite is the practical implementation of that model, offering traders a significant edge through a more accurate, responsive, and nuanced view of market dynamics.

Academic Rigor, Practical Execution

This package delivers the core indicator derived from the published methodology: PanBands.ex4: The primary implementation, plotting dynamic upper and lower asymmetric volatility bands alongside a moving average, and also the central midline, providing a clear equilibrium reference within the volatility framework. In addition, it also translates theory into actionable risk management, generating dedicated stop-loss levels derived directly from the asymmetric band structure.

Advanced, Research-Backed Market Regime Switching Signals:

Leveraging the Pan Bands output, the PanBandsRegime.ex4 indicator （which is available separately） applies a logical layer to generate essential market regime switching signals. It algorithmically identifies:

The initiation and maturation of trending regimes.

Early-stage deterioration and potential reversal points.

This provides a systematic, research-validated framework for contextualizing price action—a critical component for robust manual trading or automated strategy development.

Key Advantages of Pan Bands Indicators:

Academically Validated: Based on a formal, peer-reviewed volatility model, not just heuristic modification.

Asymmetry-Aware: Explicitly models the distinct nature of upward (Yang) and downward (Yin) volatility.

Reduced Noise & Lag: Minimizes false expansions and improves responsiveness at critical market turns.

Structured Toolkit: Progresses from core analysis to precise trade management and regime classification.

For the sophisticated trader seeking tools with substantive intellectual underpinnings, Pan Bands of Asymmetric Volatility represents a unique convergence of academic finance and practical trading technology. Implement a published research model directly on your charts.





