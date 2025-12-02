These are not classical channels.

This is an enhanced system of proprietary geometry built on the principles of time offsets, range dynamics, and adaptive levels.





The indicator automatically identifies and calculates the true range for the past N hours relative to each extremum and constructs precise, direction-based projections of future price movement.

This gives the trader a tool for leading analysis:





the price hasn’t reached the level yet, but the levels are already calculated.









---





If you'd like, I can also create a more marketing-optimized version or prepare a full product description with features, parameters, screenshots text, and usage examples.

After purchasing, contact me on Telegram @Lapinsania, or right here!

New Trend Stage -is a unique next-generation indicator that creates dynamic projections of market movement based on real data of the current day.