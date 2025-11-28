Signal Alert BBMA Oma Ally Technical Analyzer

📌 EA SIGNAL BBMA OA Technical Analyzer

EA SIGNAL BBMA OA Technical Analyzer is a professional Expert Advisor based on the BBMA Oma Ally methodology, designed to automatically detect Momentum (CSM) and Reentry setups.
This EA helps traders follow BBMA setups without constantly watching the chart — as all signals are sent directly to Telegram in a clean and organized format.

⭐ Main Features

🔥 1. Automatic Momentum Detection (CSM)
The EA identifies candles breaking out of the Bollinger Bands as a Momentum signal.

Example Telegram Momentum Signal:

Name      : Signal_BBMA_OA
Symbol    : XAUUSDm
Signal    : CSM BUY  || Time Frame: PERIOD_H1
Time      : 2025.11.28 01:00:00


🔁 2. Automatic Reentry Detection
After a Momentum signal occurs, the EA monitors the retracement back to MA5/10 to detect Reentry Buy/Sell setups.

Example Telegram Reentry Signal:

Name      : Signal_BBMA_OA
Symbol    : XAUUSDm
Setup     : Reentry BUY  || Time Frame: PERIOD_H1
Time      : 2025.11.28 01:00:00


🕒 3. Customizable Signal & Setup Timeframes
Traders can freely adjust the Momentum timeframe, Reentry timeframe, and other signal filters based on their preferred trading style.

