King Venom

Introducing King Venom – The Ultimate Trading Bot for BTCUSD, XAUUSD, and More!

Step into the world of precision trading with King Venom, the state-of-the-art automated trading bot designed to dominate the markets. Whether you’re targeting the high volatility of BTCUSD, the timeless strength of XAUUSD, or other major currency pairs, King Venom executes trades with unmatched accuracy and speed.

Why Traders Choose King Venom:

Perfect Timing: Optimized algorithms ensure entries and exits are precise, maximizing profit potential.

Multi-Market Mastery: Trades BTCUSD, XAUUSD, and a wide range of other forex and crypto pairs.

Smart Risk Management: Built-in risk control safeguards your capital while capturing high-probability opportunities.

Fully Automated: Set it and forget it – King Venom trades 24/7, seizing opportunities even while you sleep.

User-Friendly: Designed for both beginners and experienced traders; no complicated setups required.

Önerilen ürünler
Fire Venom
Natoya N Barnes
Uzman Danışmanlar
Fire Venom – The Ultimate Spike-Catching Weapon for Boom & Crash Traders   Fire Venom is a next-generation automated trading system engineered specifically for the Deriv Boom & Crash Indices, where precision, speed, and timing determine profit. This expert advisor is built to detect the exact micro-conditions that form before a spike, entering the market with split-second accuracy—no hesitation, no missed opportunities. Whether you trade a small account or a funded account, Fire Venom is opt
Quantum Gold Breakout
Anthony Dewayne Wasome
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA Title: QUANTUM GOLD BREAKOUT Short Description: The Next Generation of Gold Trading. A Quantum-Leap in Breakout Strategy for Exness, ECN, and Prop Firms MT5 Ready with default inputs. Full Description: Step into the future of automated trading with QUANTUM GOLD BREAKOUT, a revolutionary Expert Advisor engineered for unparalleled precision and adaptability in the Gold (XAUUSD) market. The name "Quantum" isn't just a label—it represents the core philosophy of this EA. It operates with a level o
Templerfx Nightmare
Shamary A Guy
Uzman Danışmanlar
Templerfx Nightmare is an EA that uses artificial intelligence technology to analyze data of many indicators. EA will have the best option to enter orders. The biggest difference of Templerfx Nightmare  is that the EA can control the Risk:Reward ratio much better than other EAs.That is possible because of a set of indicators to control entry points and manage open orders.  This EA is specifically designed to maximize trading opportunities on (Rise 300 Index ) pair on the M15 timeframe on a spec
BOS Recovey Zone EA
Mohamad Saad Samsudin
Uzman Danışmanlar
The   BOS Recovery Zone EA   is a sophisticated automated trading system that combines Break of Structure (BOS) strategy with robust dual-mode recovery management. Designed for serious traders who demand reliability and advanced risk management, this EA offers unparalleled flexibility with both Netting and Hedging modes to adapt to any broker environment.
FREE
Sniper Scalper Venom
Natoya N Barnes
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introducing Sniper Scalper Venom: The Ultimate Trading Powerhouse Unlock unprecedented trading opportunities with Sniper Scalper Venom, the pioneering addition to the Venom Family of Expert Advisors. This revolutionary trading bot is specifically designed to dominate the markets, bringing you: Unparalleled Performance : Expertly trade FX and SFX pairs, with a special focus on Weltrade Broker Synthetic Indices. Masterful Gold Trading : Achieve exceptional results on Gold (XAUUSD) with Sniper Sca
Golden Pickaxe MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
3.56 (9)
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA has high-performance live track records of different set files: XAU Risky Vol XAU Balanced Vol XAU Balanced MT4 version can be found here Golden Pickaxe is a mean-reversion grid trading system that uses machine learning technology to place high-profit potential trades on the Gold market. It uses real market inefficiencies to its advantage to have an edge over the market. The EA has 5 predefined set files, which are essentially 5 different trading systems on gold . You may choose the defaul
Exclusive Maximus MT5
Natalyia Nikitina
Uzman Danışmanlar
Exclusive Maximus MT5 — Automated Trading System Exclusive Maximus MT5 is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, based on market analysis algorithms and risk management principles. The EA operates in a fully automated mode and requires minimal trader intervention. IMPORTANT: All examples, screenshots, and tests are provided for demonstration purposes only. If a particular currency pair shows good results with one broker, this does not mean it will perform the same with others. Each broker has its o
Neuro Start
Dmytryi Voitukhov
4.75 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
UPD:   https://t.me/mql5_neuroExt   актуальная версия и обсуждение. - for the successful created training bases I will provide an advisor for temporary use free of charge. - training bases will be laid out as training progresses. - training requires approximately 20 epochs. It is possible to use one of two strategies - either trading in 2 directions, or - using SL. When using SL, the trading results will be identical to the learning outcomes. Since during training, only 1 order is used at a ti
FREE
Exclusive Imperium MT5
Natalyia Nikitina
Uzman Danışmanlar
Exclusive Imperium MT5 — Automated Trading System Exclusive Imperium MT5 is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, based on market analysis algorithms and risk management principles. The EA operates in a fully automated mode and requires minimal trader intervention. IMPORTANT: All examples, screenshots, and tests are provided for demonstration purposes only. If a particular currency pair shows good results with one broker, this does not mean it will perform the same with others. Each broker has its
Ksm mt5
Andriy Sydoruk
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Ksm: Smart Solution for Automated Forex Trading Ksm is a tool designed for automating Forex trading, using modern methods of time-series data analysis to work with multiple currency pairs across different timeframes. Key Features and Benefits Multi-currency support : Ksm enables trading across multiple currency pairs, helping traders adapt their strategies to various market conditions. New currency pairs can be easily added. Time-series data analysis : Utilizing advanced algorithms, Ksm analyze
Exclusive Prime MT5
Natalyia Nikitina
Uzman Danışmanlar
Exclusive Prime MT5 — MetaTrader 5 için Profesyonel Uzman Danışman Exclusive Prime MT5 , otomasyonu, istikrarı ve sıkı risk kontrolünü önemseyen yatırımcılar için tasarlanmış yeni nesil bir Uzman Danışmandır. Algoritma, akıllı piyasa analizi ile sermaye yönetim sistemini birleştirerek işlemlerin hassas bir şekilde gerçekleştirilmesini ve farklı piyasa koşullarına uyum sağlamasını garanti eder. ÖNEMLİ: Tüm örnekler, ekran görüntüleri ve testler yalnızca gösterim amaçlıdır. Belirli bir döviz çifti
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.76 (123)
Uzman Danışmanlar
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Currency Curator Ex
Oleksii Ferbei
Uzman Danışmanlar
Currency Curator: A Modern Multi-Currency Forex Trading Bot Introduction Currency Curator   is an innovative multi-currency trading bot specifically designed to automate and enhance your Forex trading experience. By leveraging cutting-edge algorithms, this expert advisor performs in-depth analysis of market conditions and executes trades with high efficiency. Its primary goal is to equip users with reliable tools for successful trading while minimizing risks and optimizing time management. Flexi
Magma Venom
Natoya N Barnes
Uzman Danışmanlar
MAGMA VENOM EA – The Ultimate Precision Trading Weapon Unleash Market-Melting Accuracy on XAUUSD, EURUSD & All Major Pairs Magma Venom is not just another trading bot — it’s a next-generation price-action engine, forged from a hybrid algorithm that reacts to the market like living lava. Built for traders who demand power, consistency, and real trading precision, Magma Venom combines institutional smart-money concepts with volatility intelligence to strike only when the market is vulnerable.
Rex MT5
Abdelrhman Abdelmoneim Abdelrhman Eissa
Uzman Danışmanlar
User Policy For REX MT5 EA Rental Plans --- 1. REX MT5 Description: REX MT5: Advanced Algorithmic Trading Solution for XAUUSD Where Technical Precision Meets Effective Risk Management · REX MT5 is a professionally designed Expert Advisor for automated trading on the XAUUSD (Gold) pair. It employs a multi-layer confirmation system to identify high-probability trading opportunities, with a core philosophy focused on capital preservation and sustainable growth. Trading Strategy and Mechanism:
Investopedia FIVE
Joseph Anthony Aya-ay Yutig
Uzman Danışmanlar
Investopedia FIVE EA bu ​​makaleye dayanmaktadır: https://www.investopedia.com/articles/forex/08/beş-dakika-momo.asp TİCARET KOŞULLARI - Negatif bölgede olmak için X dönemi EMA ve MACD'nin altında döviz çifti ticareti arayın. - Fiyatın X dönemi EMA'sının üzerine çıkmasını bekleyin, ardından MACD'nin negatiften pozitife geçiş sürecinde olduğundan veya beş çubuk içinde pozitif bölgeye geçtiğinden emin olun. - 20 dönemlik EMA'nın 10 pip üzerinde uzun gidin. - Girişteki pozisyonun X'ini artı r
Exclusive black Pro Max MT5
Natalyia Nikitina
Uzman Danışmanlar
Exclusive Black Pro Max MT5 — Automated Trading System Exclusive Black Pro Max MT5 is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, based on market analysis algorithms and risk management principles. The EA operates in a fully automated mode and requires minimal trader intervention. IMPORTANT: All examples, screenshots, and tests are provided for demonstration purposes only. If a particular currency pair shows good results with one broker, this does not mean it will perform the same with others. Each brok
Golden Venom
Natoya N Barnes
Uzman Danışmanlar
GOLDEN VENOM SMC EA Elite Institutional Trading Logic — Fully Automated & Validation-Safe Unlock institutional-grade trading with the Golden Venom  SMC EA, a precision-engineered automated system built to dominate XAUUSD and perform powerfully across all forex pairs. Designed using pure price action and Smart Money Concepts (SMC), this bot eliminates lagging indicators and trades using the same logic used by professional proprietary desks. Whether you're an experienced trader or a beginner
Crush
Yvan Musatov
Uzman Danışmanlar
Scalping (scalping, pipsing) is a trading approach based on technical analysis and involves opening and closing a large number of transactions in short periods of time: transactions are kept open from a few milliseconds to several minutes. In other words, the purpose of Forex scalping is not to hold a position for hours, days or weeks, but to make a profit in minutes or even seconds, just a few points per trade. In practice, it is difficult to achieve pure scalping within a minute, since, as a
Scalping AI Pro MT5
Fatih Selim Demir
Uzman Danışmanlar
IMPORTANT! After The Purchase Please Send Me a Private Message to Receive the Installation manual and the setup instructions. Discounted price .   The price will increase by $30 with every 5 purchases. Final price $991 Live Signal: CLICK HERE ***Buy Scalping AI Pro MT5 and you could get Scalping AI MT5 for free !*** Ask in private for more details! A robot built over many years, assisted by artificial intelligence. The robot use a very mild/safe hedging strategy. Hello MQL5 community, I am ex
BlackHole Breakout EA
Manh Toan Do
3 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
BlackHole Breakout EA: Unleash Precision Trading with Breakout Mastery Discover the Power of Intelligent Breakouts The BlackHole Breakout EA is a cutting-edge Expert Advisor designed for MetaTrader 5, empowering traders to capitalize on market momentum with pinpoint accuracy. Built by Ngoa Long Tien Sinh (@blackholequantumpro on Telegram), this EA detects high-potential breakout (upward) and breakdown (downward) patterns, transforming volatility into profitable opportunities. Whether you're a
FREE
PZ Goldfinch Scalper EA MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.29 (48)
Uzman Danışmanlar
This is the latest iteration of my famous scalper, Goldfinch EA, published for the first time almost a decade ago. It scalps the market on sudden volatility expansions that take place in short periods of time: it assumes and tries to capitalize of inertia in price movement after a sudden price acceleration. This new version has been simplified to allow the trader use the optimization feature of the tester easily to find the best trading parameters. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troublesh
FREE
FiboPlusWaveRunner MT5
Sergey Malysh
Uzman Danışmanlar
Expert. Automatic and manual trading. Ready-made trading system based on Elliott waves and Fibonacci retracement levels . It is simple and affordable. Display of the marking of Elliott waves (main or alternative option) on the chart. Construction of horizontal levels, support and resistance lines, a channel. Superposition of Fibonacci levels on waves 1, 3, 5, A Alert system (on-screen, E-Mail, Push notifications).    visual panel for opening orders in manual trading. visual panel for setting up
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
Uzman Danışmanlar
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUD
GoldCraft EA
Nguyen Ngoc Phuoc
Uzman Danışmanlar
**GoldCraft EA - Advanced Gold Trading Robot** Unlock the power of automated trading with GoldCraft EA, a premium Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the MetaTrader 5 platform. This sophisticated bot combines technical analysis with robust risk management to maximize profitability while minimizing exposure. **Key Features:** - **Trend-Following Strategy**: Utilizes Moving Averages (MA34 and MA89) on H4 and M15 timeframes, paired with RSI indicators, to identify h
Max Hercules
Aaron Pattni
4.29 (7)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Get it FREE while you can! Will be increased to $100 very shortly after a few downloads!! Join my Discord and Telegram Channel - Max's Strategy For any assistance and help please send me a message here.    https://t.me/Maxs_Strategy https://discord.gg/yysxRUJT&nbsp ; The Max Hercules Strategy is a part of a cross asset market making strategy (Max Cronus) built by myself over years of analysis and strategy building. It takes multiple theories and calculations to trade the market in order to cov
FREE
Max Poseidon
Aaron Pattni
3.33 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Get it FREE while you can! Will be increased to $200 very shortly after a few downloads!! Join my Discord and Telegram Channel - Max's Strategy For any assistance and help please send me a message here.    https://t.me/Maxs_Strategy https://discord.gg/yysxRUJT&nbsp ; GBPUSD and EURUSD Set files can be found in the comments! (please message me if you need help with them) TimeFrames are harcoded, therefore any chart and time will work the same. The Max Poseidon Strategy is a part of a cross ass
FREE
Fractal Trend Master
Marcus Vinicius
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Fractal Trend Master is one of the most powerful and sophisticated Expert Advisors on the market, designed to protect traders' capital while maximizing profit opportunities. Based on Bill Williams' renowned methodology, this EA uses three essential technical analysis tools: the Alligator indicator , fractals , and the Gator Oscillator , creating a robust and precise framework for identifying and following market trends. This EA was designed with a focus on advanced risk management and capita
Choppa bot
Tyler Wayne Henry
Uzman Danışmanlar
This code snippet is a comprehensive Expert Advisor (EA) developed for the MetaTrader platform, utilizing or MQL5 programming languages. The EA, named "CHOPPA BOT," is designed to automate trading strategies based on a combination of technical indicators, including the Relative Strength Index (RSI), Parabolic SAR, Exponential Moving Averages (EMA), Simple Moving Average (SMA), and the Average Directional Movement Index (ADX). Here's an overview of its functionality: Initialization and Setup : Up
HMA Scalper Pro EA
Vladimir Shumikhin
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
HMA Scalper Pro EA   , en çok talep gören finansal enstrümanlarda (EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD, USD/CAD gibi popüler döviz çiftleri, XAU/USD altın işlemleri, Brent ve WTI petrol işlemleri ile BTC, ETH, LTC vb. kripto paralar) aktif işlem yapmaya yönelik çok fonksiyonlu bir trading robotudur. Bu robotun algoritmasının temelinde, klasik Moving Average’lara kıyasla daha net sinyaller sağlayan modernize edilmiş bir Hull Moving Average (HMA) versiyonu yer alır. Uzman Danışman, kısa vadeli fiya
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (357)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Merhaba yatırımcılar! Ben   Quantum Queen   , tüm Quantum ekosisteminin gözbebeği ve MQL5 tarihindeki en yüksek puanlı, en çok satan Uzman Danışmanım. 20 ayı aşkın canlı işlem deneyimim sayesinde, tartışmasız XAUUSD Kraliçesi olarak yerimi kazandım. Uzmanlık alanım mı? ALTIN. Misyonum? Tutarlı, kesin ve akıllı işlem sonuçları sunmak — hem de defalarca. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. İndirimli   fiyat
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.91 (47)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
5 (14)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AOT MT5 - Yeni Nesil Yapay Zeka Çoklu Para Birimi Sistemi Canlı Sinyal: [Ana Hesap] | [İkincil Hesap] | AOT Resmi Kanal | Sonraki Fiyat: $299 ÖNEMLİ! Satın aldıktan sonra kurulum kılavuzunu ve kurulum talimatlarını almak için bana özel mesaj gönderin. AOT MT5, yapay zeka duygu analizi ve Uyarlanabilir Optimizasyon algoritmaları ile çalışan gelişmiş bir Expert Advisor'dır. Yıllarca süren geliştirme çalışmasıyla oluşturulan bu tamamen otomatik sistem, risk yönetimi kullanarak tek bir AUDCAD M15 gr
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.63 (70)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Sembol XAUUSD (Altın / ABD Doları) Zaman Aralığı H1-M15 (isteğe bağlı) Tek işlem desteği EVET Minimum Mevduat 500 USD (veya başka bir para biriminde eşdeğeri) Tüm brokerlarla uyumlu EVET (2 veya 3 basamaklı fiyatlandırma, tüm hesap para birimleri, semboller ve GMT zaman dilimi desteklenir) Önceden ayar yapmadan çalışır EVET Makine öğrenimine ilgi duyuyorsanız, kanala abone olun: Abone Ol! Mad Turtle Projesinin Ana Özellikleri: Gerçek Makine Öğrenimi Bu Expert Advisor (EA), herhangi bir GPT si
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.89 (65)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aura Ultimate — Sinir Ağları ticaretinin zirvesi ve finansal özgürlüğe giden yol. Aura Ultimate, Aura ailesinin bir sonraki evrimsel adımıdır: en son teknoloji yapay zeka mimarisi, pazara uyarlanabilir zeka ve risk kontrollü hassasiyetin bir sentezidir. Aura Black Edition ve Aura Neuron'un kanıtlanmış DNA'sı üzerine inşa edilen bu teknoloji, daha da ileri giderek, bu iki platformun güçlü yönlerini tek bir birleşik çok stratejili ekosistemde birleştirir ve yepyeni bir öngörücü mantık katmanı su
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
5 (12)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Canlı sinyal her %10 arttığında, Zenox'un özel kalması ve stratejinin korunması için fiyat artırılacaktır. Nihai fiyat 2.999 ABD doları olacaktır. Canlı Sinyal IC Markets Hesabı, kanıt olarak canlı performansı kendiniz görün! Kullanıcı kılavuzunu indirin (İngilizce) Zenox, trendleri takip eden ve on altı döviz çifti arasında riski dağıtan son teknoloji ürünü bir yapay zeka çoklu parite salınım alım satım robotudur. Yıllar süren özverili geliştirme çalışmaları, güçlü bir alım satım algoritmasıyl
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (70)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Quantum King EA — Her Yatırımcı İçin Geliştirilmiş Akıllı Güç IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Özel Lansman Fiyatı Canlı Sinyal:       BURAYA TIKLAYIN Quantum King kanalı:       Buraya tıklayın ***Quantum King MT5 satın alın ve Quantum StarMan'i ücretsiz edinin!*** Daha fazla bilgi için özelden sorun! İşlemlerinizi hassasiyet ve disiplinle yönetin. Quantum King EA,   yapılandırılmış bir şebeken
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.76 (17)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Yeni bir ileri adım | Yapay zekâ destekli hassasiyet, piyasa mantığıyla buluşuyor Argos Rage ile yeni bir otomatik alım-satım seviyesi sunuluyor – piyasadaki davranışları gerçek zamanlı analiz eden entegre DeepSeek AI sistemi tarafından desteklenir. Argos Fury’nin güçlü yönleri üzerine kurulsa da, bu EA farklı bir stratejik yol izler: daha fazla esneklik, daha geniş yorumlama ve daha güçlü piyasa katılımı. Live Signal Zaman Dilimi: M30 Kaldıraç:  min. 1:20 Minimum Yatırım:  $100 Semboller: 
Prop Firm Gold EA
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.27 (15)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ÖNEMLİ BİLGİ! Bu EA, aşırı optimize edilmiş veya eğriye oturtulmuş mükemmel bir geri test yapmak için oluşturulmamıştır ve riskli martingale veya grid stratejileri kullanmaz. Asıl amaç gerçek zamanlı kârlılıktır.    Bu EA'da kullanılan stratejiler, doğrulanmış sinyallerimde canlı olarak işlem yaptığım ve 13 ayı aşkın kârlılık geçmişine sahip, kanıtlanmış Altın stratejilerimin bir karışımıdır ve bunların tümü herhangi bir martingale veya grid sistemi olmadan elde edilmiştir. Bu, piyasada bulun
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
5 (5)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Uzun Vadeli Büyüme. Tutarlılık. Dayanıklılık. Pivot Killer EA , hızlı kazançlar elde etmek için tasarlanmış bir sistem değildir — bu, hesabınızı uzun vadede sürdürülebilir bir şekilde büyütmek için oluşturulmuş profesyonel bir ticaret algoritmasıdır . Yalnızca XAUUSD (ALTIN) için geliştirilmiş olan Pivot Killer, yıllar süren araştırma, test ve disiplinli geliştirme çalışmalarının bir sonucudur. Basit bir felsefeye sahiptir: tutarlılık şansı yener . Bu sistem, farklı piyasa döngülerinde, volatili
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
GERÇEK İŞLEM HESABIYLA CANLI SİNYAL:  Varsayılan Ayar:  https://www.mql5.com/tr/signals/2344271 Forex EA İşlem Kanalı MQL5:  Benden en son haberleri almak için MQL5 kanalıma katılın.  MQL5'te 14.000'den fazla üyeden oluşan topluluğum . 10 ADETTEN SADECE 3 ADET KALDI, FİYATI 399 DOLAR! Bundan sonra fiyat 499 dolara yükseltilecek. EA, satın alan tüm müşterilerin haklarını güvence altına almak için sınırlı sayıda satılacak. AI Gold Trading, XAU/USD piyasalarında karmaşık trend takip stratejileri
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (13)
Uzman Danışmanlar
GERÇEK İŞLEM HESABIYLA CANLI SİNYAL:  Varsayılan MT4 (7 aydan fazla canlı işlem):  https://www.mql5.com/tr/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (5 aydan fazla canlı işlem):  https://www.mql5.com/tr/sinyaller/2340132 MQL5'te Forex EA Ticaret Kanalı:  Benden en son haberleri almak için MQL5 kanalıma katılın.  MQL5'te 14.000'den fazla üyeye sahip topluluğum . 10 ADETTEN SADECE 3 ADET KALDI 399$! Bundan sonra fiyat 499$'a yükseltilecek. EA, satın alan tüm müşterilerin haklarını güvence altına almak iç
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.86 (21)
Uzman Danışmanlar
PROP FIRM READY!  LANSMAN PROMOSYONU: MEVCUT FİYATTAN ÇOK SINIRLI SAYIDA KOPYA MEVCUTTUR! Son fiyat: 990$ 349$'dan başlayan fiyatlarla: 1 EA'yı ücretsiz seçin! (en fazla 2 ticari hesap numarası için) En İyi Kombo Fırsatı     ->     buraya tıklayın KAMU GRUBUNA KATILIN:   Buraya tıklayın   LIVE RESULTS BAĞIMSIZ İNCELEME "ORB Master"a Hoş Geldiniz   :   Açılış Aralığı Çıkışlarında Avantajınız Açılış Aralığı Kopuş (ORB) stratejisinin gücünü, modern yatırımcılar için tasarlanmış, gelişmiş ve yü
Weltrix
Guilherme Jose Mattes
5 (7)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introducing Weltrix – The Ultimate Gold Trading Solution (XAUUSD) PRICE $449 –Last 2 copies avaiable - Final price-> $1999 USD IMPORTANT: USE THE EA ONLY WITH THIS SET FILE:  DOWNLOAD  (UPDATE V1.4 - 23.11.2025)  Seven Strategies. One Powerful EA. High Trading Activity. Live Signal  USER GUIDE What you will NOT find in this EA: Long-term floating trades Grid system Martingale Overfitted strategies Manipulated backtests By combining seven independent, battle-tested strategies, Weltrix delivers
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (27)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ÖNEMLİ   : Bu paket yalnızca çok sınırlı sayıda kopya için geçerli fiyattan satılacaktır.    Fiyat çok hızlı bir şekilde 1499$'a çıkacak    +100 Strateji dahil   ve daha fazlası geliyor! BONUS   : 999$ ve üzeri fiyata -->   diğer 5    EA'mı ücretsiz seçin!  TÜM AYAR DOSYALARI TAM KURULUM VE OPTİMİZASYON KILAVUZU VİDEO REHBERİ CANLI SİNYALLER İNCELEME (3. taraf) ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM'e hoş geldiniz! Sekiz yıl boyunca titizlikle geliştirilen, gelişmiş ve tescilli bir Uzman Danışman (EA) olan
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.81 (122)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : İmkansız diye bir şey yoktur, önemli olan onu nasıl başaracağınızı bulmaktır! En iyi MQL5 satıcılarından birinin en son şaheseri   olan Quantum Bitcoin EA   ile   Bitcoin   ticaretinin geleceğine adım atın. Performans, kesinlik ve istikrar talep eden yatırımcılar için tasarlanan Quantum Bitcoin, kripto para biriminin değişken dünyasında mümkün olanı yeniden tanımlıyor. ÖNEMLİ!   Satın alma işleminden sonra lütfen kurulum kılavuzunu ve kurulum talimatlarını almak için ba
Zenith FX EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.25 (12)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Zenith FX – Gelişmiş Mekanik Yapay Zekâ Sistemi Genel Bakış Zenith FX , XAUUSD (Altın) ve USDJPY (Dolar/Japon Yeni) işlemlerinde kurumsal düzeyde hassasiyet sağlamak için tasarlanmış yeni nesil bir algoritmik ticaret mimarisidir. Axon Shift ve Vector Prime ile tanıtılan analitik yapıya dayanarak, sistem gerçek zamanlı volatiliteye, likidite değişimlerine ve metaller ile ana para birimleri arasındaki çapraz varlık korelasyonlarına uyum sağlayabilen güçlendirilmiş bir nöral çerçeveye sahiptir. Ta
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (488)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Tanıtımı       Quantum Emperor EA   , prestijli GBPUSD çiftinde işlem yapma şeklinizi değiştiren çığır açan MQL5 uzman danışmanı! 13 yılı aşkın ticaret tecrübesine sahip deneyimli yatırımcılardan oluşan bir ekip tarafından geliştirilmiştir. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA satın alın ve  Quantum StarMan  edinin!*** Daha fazla ayrıntı için özelden sorun Doğrulanmış Sinyal:   Buraya
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.45 (86)
Uzman Danışmanlar
PROP FİRMASI HAZIR!   (   SETFILE'ı indirin   ) WARNING: Mevcut fiyata yalnızca birkaç kopya kaldı! Son fiyat: 990$ 1 EA'yı ücretsiz alın (2 ticari hesap için) -> satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Altın Reaper'a hoş geldiniz! Çok başarılı Goldtrade Pro'yu temel alan bu EA, aynı anda birden fazla zaman diliminde çalışacak şekilde tasarlanmıştır ve ticaret sıklığını çok muhafazakardan aşırı değişkene k
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.78 (36)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Kuantum Baron EA Petrolün kara altın olarak adlandırılmasının bir nedeni var ve artık Quantum Baron EA ile ona eşsiz bir hassasiyet ve güvenle erişebilirsiniz. M30 grafiğinde XTIUSD'nin (Ham Petrol) yüksek oktanlı dünyasına hakim olmak için tasarlanan Quantum Baron, seviye atlamanız ve seçkin bir hassasiyetle işlem yapmanız için en önemli silahınızdır. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. İndirimli    
GVolt
DRT Circle
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
GVolt — Hassas Altın Izgara Motoru (Martingale Olmayan) GVolt, oldukça değişken XAUUSD piyasasında istikrar, hassasiyet ve akıllı emir yönetimi arayan yatırımcılar için tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir Altın Ticaret Uzman Danışmanıdır. Martingale olmayan bir grid mimarisi üzerine kurulu olan GVolt, volatiliteye kontrollü ve yapılandırılmış bir yaklaşım sunarken, sık işlem aktivitesi ve bağımsız strateji yürütmeyi de sürdürür. Bu EA, tek bir amaçla oluşturulmuştur: Altının volatilitesini, piyasa hareket
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.68 (37)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AxonShift — Uyarlanabilir Uygulama Mantığına Sahip Algoritmik Ticaret Sistemi AxonShift, XAUUSD (altın) üzerinde H1 zaman diliminde çalışmak üzere özel olarak tasarlanmış ve optimize edilmiş otonom bir algoritmik ticaret sistemidir. Yapısı, kısa vadeli piyasa dinamikleri ile orta vadeli yapısal hareketleri birleştiren modüler bir mimariye dayanır. Sistem, piyasa gürültüsüne aşırı tepki vermekten kaçınır ve yüksek frekanslı stratejiler kullanmaz; bunun yerine, önceden tanımlanmış yapısal koşullar
Market Anomalies EA
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ÖNEMLİ BİLGİ! Bu EA, aşırı optimize edilmiş veya eğriye uydurulmuş mükemmel bir geri test yapmak için oluşturulmamıştır ve riskli martingale veya grid stratejileri kullanmaz. Asıl amaç gerçek zamanlı kârlılıktır.    Bu EA'da kullanılan stratejiler, doğrulanmış sinyallerimde canlı olarak işlem yaptığım, 13 ayı aşkın kârlılık geçmişine sahip, kanıtlanmış USDJPY stratejilerimin bir karışımıdır ve bunların tümü herhangi bir martingale veya grid sistemi olmadan elde edilmiştir. Bu, piyasada bulunm
VolumeHedger
Huseyin Furkan Ozturk
4.95 (37)
Uzman Danışmanlar
VolumeHedger EA [ Live Signals ]   ,  [ My Channel ]   ,  [ Set Files ]   ,   [ Blog ] Önerilen hesaplar: Yüksek kaldıraçlı Standart, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO etc.) Bu EA’nın geliştiricisi, diğer robotlarının kalitesiyle kendi profesyonelliğini kanıtlamıştır. Volume Hedger EA ile  Custom Indicator ile giriş statejisi belirleme özelliği sayesinde daha fazla EA satın almana ihtiyacın kalmayacak! Bu EA, yüksek volatiliteye sahip piyasalarda Martingale stratejisi ile hedging ve akıllı risk y
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.57 (28)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Burning Grid EA MT5 – Multi-Pair Grid Power with Adaptive Risk Trade up to 35 forex pairs simultaneously with intelligent strategy selection, flexible risk profiles, and dynamic drawdown control. Manual: https://magma-software.solutions/burning-grid/bgmanual-en.html Latest Setfiles : https://magma-software.solutions/burning-grid/bgmanual-en.html#14 Community : https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0151274c579fdb01 Video Posts:   https://www.youtube.com/@MagmaSoftwareSolutions My Expert Advisors: ht
Aura Neuron MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.81 (54)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aura Neuron, Aura serisi ticaret sistemlerini sürdüren özgün bir Uzman Danışmandır. Gelişmiş Sinir Ağları ve son teknoloji klasik ticaret stratejilerinden yararlanarak Aura Neuron, mükemmel potansiyel performansa sahip yenilikçi bir yaklaşım sunar. Tamamen otomatik olan bu Uzman Danışman, XAUUSD (ALTIN) gibi döviz çiftlerinde işlem yapmak üzere tasarlanmıştır. 1999'dan 2023'e kadar bu çiftlerde tutarlı bir istikrar göstermiştir. Sistem, martingale, grid veya scalping gibi tehlikeli para yönetimi
Remstone
Remstone
5 (7)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Remstone, sıradan bir Uzman Danışman değildir.   Yılların araştırma ve varlık yönetimi deneyimini bir araya getirir. Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwinex BLACK FRIDAY limited-time -25% discount : $1500 The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. Q1 price: $2,500 2018'den bu yana   , son şirketim Armonia Capital, FCA tarafından düzenlenen bir varlık yöneticisi olan Darwinex'e sinyal ARF'si sağladı ve 750 bin dolar topladı. Tek bir danışmanla 4 varlık sınıfında uzmanlaşın! Hiçb
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (6)
Uzman Danışmanlar
XAUUSD için Hibrit Ticaret Stratejisi – Haber Duyarlılığı & Emir Defteri Dengesizliği Kombinasyonu Bu strateji, nadiren kullanılan ancak son derece etkili iki ticaret yaklaşımını birleştirerek yalnızca XAUUSD (altın) için 30 dakikalık grafik te kullanılmak üzere geliştirilmiş hibrit bir sistem sunar. Geleneksel uzman danışmanlar genellikle sabit tanımlı göstergelere veya basit teknik yapılara dayanırken, bu sistem güncel verileri ve bağlama dayalı analizleri karar verme sürecine entegre eden akı
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.89 (102)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Herkese merhaba, kendimi tanıtayım: Ben   Quantum EAs   ailesinin heyecan verici, en yeni üyesi   Quantum StarMan'im   . 5 dinamik pariteye kadar işlem yapma kapasitesine sahip, tamamen otomatik, çoklu para birimi destekli bir EA'yım:   AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD ve USDCAD   . En üst düzey hassasiyet ve sarsılmaz sorumlulukla, işlem oyununuzu bir üst seviyeye taşıyacağım. İşte can alıcı nokta: Martingale stratejilerine güvenmiyorum. Bunun yerine, en yüksek performans için tasarlanmış geliş
ABS GoldGrid
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ABS EA Lansmanını Kutluyoruz: Sonraki 2 kopya için yeni ABS EA (XAUUSD)'yi özel lansman fiyatı olan 109$  (normal fiyat: 365$) ile satın alabilirsiniz. Kurulum ve Kullanım Kılavuzu:   ABS Kanalı . Gerçek Zamanlı İzleme:   ABS Sinyali .  Canlı sinyalden kurulum dosyası Temel kurulum dosyası ABS EA Nedir? ABS EA, XAUUSD (Altın) için H1 zaman diliminde özel olarak geliştirilmiş profesyonel bir ticaret robotudur. Martingale sistemi üzerine kuruludur ve dahili risk kontrolleri ile traderların kâr
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Sniper Scalper Venom
Natoya N Barnes
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introducing Sniper Scalper Venom: The Ultimate Trading Powerhouse Unlock unprecedented trading opportunities with Sniper Scalper Venom, the pioneering addition to the Venom Family of Expert Advisors. This revolutionary trading bot is specifically designed to dominate the markets, bringing you: Unparalleled Performance : Expertly trade FX and SFX pairs, with a special focus on Weltrade Broker Synthetic Indices. Masterful Gold Trading : Achieve exceptional results on Gold (XAUUSD) with Sniper Sca
Fire Venom
Natoya N Barnes
Uzman Danışmanlar
Fire Venom – The Ultimate Spike-Catching Weapon for Boom & Crash Traders   Fire Venom is a next-generation automated trading system engineered specifically for the Deriv Boom & Crash Indices, where precision, speed, and timing determine profit. This expert advisor is built to detect the exact micro-conditions that form before a spike, entering the market with split-second accuracy—no hesitation, no missed opportunities. Whether you trade a small account or a funded account, Fire Venom is opt
Golden Venom
Natoya N Barnes
Uzman Danışmanlar
GOLDEN VENOM SMC EA Elite Institutional Trading Logic — Fully Automated & Validation-Safe Unlock institutional-grade trading with the Golden Venom  SMC EA, a precision-engineered automated system built to dominate XAUUSD and perform powerfully across all forex pairs. Designed using pure price action and Smart Money Concepts (SMC), this bot eliminates lagging indicators and trades using the same logic used by professional proprietary desks. Whether you're an experienced trader or a beginner
Magma Venom
Natoya N Barnes
Uzman Danışmanlar
MAGMA VENOM EA – The Ultimate Precision Trading Weapon Unleash Market-Melting Accuracy on XAUUSD, EURUSD & All Major Pairs Magma Venom is not just another trading bot — it’s a next-generation price-action engine, forged from a hybrid algorithm that reacts to the market like living lava. Built for traders who demand power, consistency, and real trading precision, Magma Venom combines institutional smart-money concepts with volatility intelligence to strike only when the market is vulnerable.
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt