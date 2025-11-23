HassilAI eurusd

HASSILA.AI – Quantum HFT EURUSD (Professional Edition)

The next generation of algorithmic trading for MetaTrader 5.

HASSILA.AI is an intelligent High-Frequency Trading system built exclusively for EURUSD (M1) and fully optimized to pass all MetaTrader Market validation checks. It blends quantum-inspired analysis, adaptive AI, and multi-strategy decision engines to deliver fast, consistent, and highly stable trading performance.

🚀 Main Features

Multi-Strategy AI : combines Trend, Mean-Reversion, and Breakout engines, automatically choosing the most effective one for current market conditions.

Quantum Engine : evaluates micro-market states and generates dynamic long/short bias for higher accuracy.

Adaptive Real HFT : executes multiple intelligent trades per day without overexposure.

Dynamic Risk Engine : automatic lot sizing based on ATR volatility, controlled recovery mode, and anti-drawdown protection.

Market-Friendly Architecture:

✔ No volume-related errors

✔ No “not enough money” issues

✔ No forbidden SL/TP modifications in tester mode

✔ 100% pure MQL5

🛡 Protection Layers

Advanced drawdown control

Loss-streak filter

SafeMode compatible with Market validation

Configurable trading sessions

Hourly and daily trade limits

📈 Optimized For

EURUSD

M1 timeframe

ECN/RAW and Standard accounts

⭐ Perfect For Traders Who Want

Controlled high-frequency trading

Low exposure

Fast entries and exits

A stable, professional robot ready for commercial use

HASSILA.AI does not use martingale, aggressive grid, or hidden risk techniques.

It is built to trade safely, systematically, and consistently.