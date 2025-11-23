HassilAI eurusd
- Experts
- Benjamin Gabriel Nieves Ortiz
- Version: 4.60
- Activations: 20
HASSILA.AI – Quantum HFT EURUSD (Professional Edition)
The next generation of algorithmic trading for MetaTrader 5.
HASSILA.AI is an intelligent High-Frequency Trading system built exclusively for EURUSD (M1) and fully optimized to pass all MetaTrader Market validation checks. It blends quantum-inspired analysis, adaptive AI, and multi-strategy decision engines to deliver fast, consistent, and highly stable trading performance.
🚀 Main Features
-
Multi-Strategy AI: combines Trend, Mean-Reversion, and Breakout engines, automatically choosing the most effective one for current market conditions.
-
Quantum Engine: evaluates micro-market states and generates dynamic long/short bias for higher accuracy.
-
Adaptive Real HFT: executes multiple intelligent trades per day without overexposure.
-
Dynamic Risk Engine: automatic lot sizing based on ATR volatility, controlled recovery mode, and anti-drawdown protection.
-
Market-Friendly Architecture:
✔ No volume-related errors
✔ No “not enough money” issues
✔ No forbidden SL/TP modifications in tester mode
✔ 100% pure MQL5
🛡 Protection Layers
-
Advanced drawdown control
-
Loss-streak filter
-
SafeMode compatible with Market validation
-
Configurable trading sessions
-
Hourly and daily trade limits
📈 Optimized For
-
EURUSD
-
M1 timeframe
-
ECN/RAW and Standard accounts
⭐ Perfect For Traders Who Want
-
Controlled high-frequency trading
-
Low exposure
-
Fast entries and exits
-
A stable, professional robot ready for commercial use
HASSILA.AI does not use martingale, aggressive grid, or hidden risk techniques.
It is built to trade safely, systematically, and consistently.