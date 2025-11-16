Multi Symbol Scanner

Multi-Symbol Trend Scanner - Professional Market Analysis Tool

Overview

The Multi-Symbol Trend Scanner is a sophisticated trading dashboard that provides real-time market analysis across multiple financial instruments simultaneously. Designed for both novice and professional traders, this powerful indicator displays crucial market data in an intuitive, table-aligned format that's easy to interpret at a glance.

Key Features

🎯 Multi-Instrument Monitoring

Track up to 28 different symbols simultaneously (easily customizable)

Pre-configured with major Forex pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD) and commodities (XAUUSD, BTCUSD)

Support for any trading instrument available on your platform

📊 Comprehensive Trend Analysis

Uptrend Percentage : Clear visual representation of bullish momentum strength

Downtrend Percentage : Immediate identification of bearish pressure

Color-coded signals (Green for uptrend dominance, Red for downtrend control)

Real-time percentage calculations for precise trend assessment

⚡ Advanced Volatility Metrics

Proprietary data value calculations for market volatility

Customizable analysis periods for different trading styles

Precision formatting to 5 decimal places for accurate readings

🎨 Professional Dashboard Design

Clean, table-aligned display with perfect column formatting

Customizable colors, fonts, and positioning

Built-in background panel with border customization

Monospaced font support for consistent alignment across all symbols

⏰ Flexible Timeframe Support

Works on all timeframes from M1 to Monthly

Set once for all instruments or use current chart timeframe

Real-time updates every second for the most current market data

Benefits for Traders

Time Efficiency

Monitor dozens of instruments without switching charts

Instant overview of market conditions across your entire watchlist

Eliminate the need for multiple chart windows

Enhanced Decision Making

Quick identification of strongest trending instruments

Clear visual signals for immediate trade opportunities

Comprehensive market context for better entry/exit timing

Customization & Flexibility

Adjustable analysis parameters to match your trading strategy

Fully customizable visual appearance to suit your preferences

Easy symbol list modification without editing code

User-Friendly Interface

Intuitive color coding (Green = Bullish, Red = Bearish)

Professional layout with clear column headers

No complex interpretation required - signals are immediately understandable

Technical Specifications

Input Parameters

Analysis Period 1 (14): Primary analysis period for volatility calculations

Analysis Period 2 (20): Secondary period for trend assessment

Chart Period : Timeframe for all calculations (uses current chart by default)

Instruments List : Comma-separated symbols to monitor

Visual Customization: Colors, fonts, positioning, and sizing options

Compatibility

MetaTrader 4 Platform

All instrument types (Forex, Stocks, Commodities, Crypto)

All timeframes (M1 to MN1)

No additional dependencies required

Who Is This For?

Day Traders

Quick scanning for intraday opportunities

Multiple timeframe analysis in one window

Swing Traders

Monitoring broader market trends

Identifying strength/weakness rotations

Portfolio Managers

Overseeing multiple positions simultaneously

Risk assessment across correlated instruments

Market Analysts

Technical analysis across currency strengths

Inter-market relationship monitoring

Setup & Usage

Simply attach the indicator to any chart, customize your symbol list and preferred settings, and the dashboard will automatically populate with real-time data. The indicator requires no maintenance and updates continuously during market hours.