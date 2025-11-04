BreakingConfirmedLevel4

Indicator Name: BreakingConfirmedLevel

Type: Professional indicator for detecting confirmed breakouts of strong price levels

Description:

The BreakingConfirmedLevel indicator is an advanced tool designed to detect confirmed breakouts of strong price levels in the market. It relies on precise price action analysis and multi-layer confirmation logic before generating any signal. This ensures highly accurate entry points after a real breakout, minimizing false signals and increasing consistency in trading results.

The indicator works efficiently on all timeframes, from M1 to daily charts, and performs best on fast-moving pairs with clear directional trends.

Features:

Accurately detects and confirms breakouts of major price levels.

Provides powerful and reliable signals only after true breakout confirmation.

Compatible with all timeframes and most trading instruments.

Ideal for trend-following strategies and breakout-based trading systems.

Can be combined with additional confirmation tools such as moving averages or volume indicators.

Recommendation:

For optimal performance, it is recommended to use the indicator on fast pairs with strong directional movement, such as XAUUSD or pairs involving JPY or USD, while avoiding low-volatility periods or high-impact news releases.