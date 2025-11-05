TrendForce

The Trend Force indicator is a professional analytical tool designed to accurately measure the strength of the overall market trend. It works on all currency pairs and timeframes, and is especially effective in highlighting strong and stable trends that traders can confidently act upon.

Trend Force utilizes an advanced algorithm to gauge market momentum, clearly indicating the strength of bullish or bearish trends. This makes it easy to make informed trading decisions, either by relying on it independently or combining it with your technical analysis or other indicators for enhanced signal accuracy.

With its clear signals and user-friendly interface, the indicator is ideal for traders who prefer to trade with strong trends and avoid sideways markets, providing more precise and effective entry and exit opportunities.