ReflectionAngle90
- Göstergeler
- Moaz Qasem
- Sürüm: 1.1
- Güncellendi: 4 Kasım 2025
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
The Reflection Angle indicator is a high-precision professional tool that delivers over 90% accuracy across all timeframes. It’s designed to detect price reversals and pinpoint ideal entry points with exceptional reliability.
💠 Key Features:
-
Works flawlessly on all timeframes with no signal delays.
-
Performs best during high-liquidity sessions such as London and New York.
-
Ideal for news events and volatile market conditions.
-
Proven signal accuracy exceeding 90% in real trading tests.
💹 Recommended Pairs & Instruments:
-
XAUUSD (Gold)
-
US30 (Dow Jones Index)
-
OIL (Crude Oil)
-
Fast-moving currency pairs
⚡ Smart Reflection – Ultimate Precision – Impressive Results
The Reflection Angle indicator is your ultimate choice for accurate and confident trading decisions during key market movements.