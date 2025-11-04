ReflectionAngle90

The Reflection Angle indicator is a high-precision professional tool that delivers over 90% accuracy across all timeframes. It’s designed to detect price reversals and pinpoint ideal entry points with exceptional reliability.

💠 Key Features:

  • Works flawlessly on all timeframes with no signal delays.

  • Performs best during high-liquidity sessions such as London and New York.

  • Ideal for news events and volatile market conditions.

  • Proven signal accuracy exceeding 90% in real trading tests.

💹 Recommended Pairs & Instruments:

  • XAUUSD (Gold)

  • US30 (Dow Jones Index)

  • OIL (Crude Oil)

  • Fast-moving currency pairs

Smart Reflection – Ultimate Precision – Impressive Results
The Reflection Angle indicator is your ultimate choice for accurate and confident trading decisions during key market movements.


