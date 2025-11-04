SmartWave

 A decision-support indicator for MetaTrader 5 that visualizes market structure using two complementary elements: adaptive Support/Resistance zones and a best-fit Trend Channel computed by regression. Zones scale with volatility (ATR and smoothed ATR) and update only after a pivot is validated, which helps filter noise. The channel shows prevailing slope and parallel boundaries based on average deviation; optional dotted alternatives provide additional confluence. The tool works on any symbol and timeframe. It does not place trades and does not include performance promises. Use it to frame pullbacks, retests and breakouts around zone edges and channel limits, then apply your own method (time filters, momentum, etc.). Inputs let you tune sensitivity, pivot depth and channel horizon to fit scalping, intraday or swing styles. Screenshots demonstrate confirmed breakouts near zones and channels across multiple timeframes.
Overview
  
  •    Adaptive Support/Resistance zones.
  •    Breakouts confirmed by validated pivots.
  •    Best-fit regression channel; optional dotted alternatives.
 How It Works
  
  •    Volatility: ATR + long ATR stabilize zone width and reversal thresholds.
  •    Pivots: swings require minimum distance and bar count.
  •    Zones: extend/roll as price breaks or re-enters the range.
  •    Channels: evaluates multiple regression windows and selects the lowest average error against highs/lows.
What You See
  
  •    Resistance arrows (red) and Support arrows (blue).
  •    Thick arrows for confirmed breakouts on the pivot bar.
  •    Gold channel (solid) = best fit; blue (dotted) = optional alternatives.
 Inputs (main)
  
  •    Sensitivity: InpSize1–InpSize4 .
  •    Range: InpPeriod , InpLookBack .
  •    Pivots: InpDepth , InpZZSize .
  •    Channels: InpTLPeriod1 , InpTLPeriod2 , InpTLSpan , ShowBestTLOnly , InpMaxAltTL .
Usage
  
  •    Intraday: frame pullbacks and retests with the gold channel and zone edges.
  •    Breakouts: focus on confirmed arrows near zone boundaries.
  •    Risk: size and stops relative to ATR and channel limits.
Recommended Settings
  
  •    Scalping (M1–M15): lower InpSize1/2 , InpDepth 3–5 , TLPeriod1 ~ 20–40 , TLPeriod2 ~ 80–120 , small TLSpan .
  •    Intraday (M30–H1): defaults, InpDepth 4–6 , TLPeriod1 ~ 40–60 , TLPeriod2 ~ 120–180 .
  •    Swing (H4–D1): higher InpSize1/2 , InpDepth 6–8 , TLPeriod1 ~ 60–100 , TLPeriod2 ~ 180–240 .
Behavior
  
  •    Zones are dynamic and update with structure.
  •    Confirmed breakout arrows do not move once printed.
  •    Channels refresh with new bars; historical placement reflects best fit at draw time.
  
  •    Chart with zones and gold channel.
  •    Confirmed breakout near a zone edge.
  •    Dotted alternatives enabled (confluence example).
  •    M15 / H1 / H4 views; English labels; no money images or external links on-chart.
Compatibility & Compliance
  
  - MetaTrader 5; all symbols/timeframes.
  - Analysis tool; does not open trades.
  - Calm tone, no superlatives or profit promises; support via MQL5 comments/chats only.
Altri dall’autore
ClearTrend Dashboard
Firas Al-qasimi
5 (1)
Indicatori
ClearTrend Dashboard Indicator V2.0 — Multi-Timeframe Trend Scanner ClearTrend Dashboard Indicator V2.0 is an indicator for MetaTrader 5 that displays market trends across multiple timeframes in a single dashboard. It combines exponential moving average and relative strength index analysis to provide a clear and rapid overview of market conditions. if you do not understand how to use technical support via product feedback or the MQL5 messaging system. Key Features  Multi-timeframe analysis: M1,
ZOnepross
Firas Al-qasimi
Indicatori
ZonesPro – Advanced Supply  Demand / Support  Resistance Indicator for MT5 ZonesPro is a smart and powerful indicator designed to automatically detect supply and demand zones (also interpreted as support and resistance) directly on your MT5 chart. It uses Fractals to identify key market turning points and filters out weak or broken zones to keep your chart clean and focused on only the strongest levels.
Kiobi
Firas Al-qasimi
Indicatori
KIOBI VISION KIOBI VISION is a multi-factor analysis indicator designed for professional traders who want a clear and structured view of the market across multiple time frames. Objective The indicator offers a unique summary table that combines several technical tools (RSI, MACD, Stochastics, Vortex, Momentum, PSAR, DMI, MFI, Fisher, and general trend) to provide reliable and quick-to-interpret buy and sell signals. Key Features Multi-timeframe analysis (M1 → MN): a consolidated view of the
Nvp oscillateur
Firas Al-qasimi
Indicatori
NVP Oscillateur is a professional trading indicator designed to help traders identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market with high precision. Using optimized calculation algorithms, it provides a clear and easy-to-read oscillator that highlights potential market turning points.  Key Features: Fast detection of possible reversal zones. Effective in both trending and ranging markets. Clean and user-friendly visual display. Works on all instruments: Forex, indices, stocks, cryptocurr
SmartTrendATR
Firas Al-qasimi
Indicatori
SmartTrend ATR – Professional Trend Indicator  Overview ,don't forget to adjust the settings (inpShowLabels, true) SmartTrend ATR is an advanced trading indicator based on the SuperTrend algorithm combined with the ATR (Average True Range). It is designed to detect trend reversals and continuations with high accuracy, providing clear BUY/SELL signals suitable for scalping, day trading, swing trading, and long-term strategies.  if you don't understand how to use Technical Support via product fee
Trend Signals TP SL UAlgo
Firas Al-qasimi
Indicatori
Trend Signals TP SL UAlgo This professional trading indicator combines two T3 moving averages with automated take profit and stop loss calculations to provide accurate trend signals and comprehensive risk management on MetaTrader 5. Main Algorithm The indicator uses two independently configurable T3 (Triple Exponential Moving Average) calculations with customizable periods and hot values. The T3 algorithm offers superior smoothing compared to traditional moving averages while maintaining res
Fast signals
Firas Al-qasimi
Indicatori
Fast Signals  Summary Fast Signals is a dual Tillson T3 trend-and-signal indicator that paints a clear T3 ribbon on the main chart and plots buy/sell arrows on validated crossovers. It also provides optional risk overlays: entry, stop-loss, and three take-profit levels, so you can visualize trade plans directly on the chart.  if you do not understand how to use technical support via product feedback or the MQL5 messaging system. How it works Two T3 lines are calculated: a fast T3 and a slow T3.
Algo octa
Firas Al-qasimi
Indicatori
Algo Octa - Indicateur d'Analyse Technique Avancé Indicateur professionnel combinant ZigZag, SAR parabolique, canaux de tendance et niveaux de Fibonacci pour une analyse technique complète.  if you don't understand how to use Technical Support via product feedback or MQL5 messaging system.  Fonctionnalités Principales Analyse Multi-Composants  ZigZag coloré avec détection automatique des extremums  Intégration du SAR parabolique pour la confirmation de tendance  Création automatique de canau
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione