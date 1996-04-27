SmartLevel Panel
- Yardımcı programlar
- Hoai Phuong Tran
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
MQL5 SmartLevel Panel with Auto-Update Level Lines
Description
This SmartLevel Panel is a powerful and intuitive trading tool for MetaTrader 5, designed to help traders place orders with precision and efficiency. The panel features intelligent Level Lines that automatically update with price movements and are automatically removed if not confirmed within 1 minutes, preventing forgotten pending orders.
Key Features
Smart Level Line Management
- Auto-Update Functionality: The BuyLevelLine and SellLevelLine automatically adjust to follow the market's bid/ask price in real-time.
- Automatic Order Type Detection: Intelligently identifies and displays the order type (BUY LIMIT, BUY STOP, SELL LIMIT, SELL STOP, or MARKET) based on the line's position relative to the current price.
- Integrated Information Labels: Displays full order information (type and price) directly on the chart next to the level line.
Automatic Expiry System
- 2-Minute Time-Out: Level lines are automatically cleared if the user does not press the confirmation button within 1 minutes of activation.
- Safety Feature: Eliminates the risk of accidentally leaving outdated order lines on the chart.
Comprehensive Order Management
- Close by Type: Dedicated buttons to close all Buy positions, Sell positions, or Pending orders individually.
- Close by Profit/Loss: Strategic buttons to close all profitable trades or all losing trades, facilitating effective risk and money management.
- Close All: One-click solution to close all open positions and pending orders for the symbol.
Flexible Customization
- Adjust Lot Size, Stop Loss (in points), and Take Profit (in points) directly from the panel's input fields.
- Multi-Symbol Support: Trade the current chart symbol or a different symbol specified in the input parameters.
How to Use
- Activate Mode: Click the BUY or SELL button to activate the order placement mode and create a level line.
- Adjust Price: Drag the Level Line to your desired entry price. The line and its label will update automatically as the market moves.
- Confirm Order: Click the "Confirm Order" button within 1 minutes to place the order with the specified Lot, Stop Loss, and Take Profit values.
- Manage Trades: Use the various Close buttons to manage your open and pending orders efficiently.
Input Parameters
- Lot size: Default volume for new orders.
- Stop Loss: Default Stop Loss value in points.
- Take Profit: Default Take Profit value in points.
- Symbol Name: Leave empty for the current chart symbol or specify another symbol.
Technical Specifications
- Platform: MetaTrader 5
- Language: MQL5
- Timeframe: All timeframes
- Symbols: All symbols (configurable)
Advantages
- Intuitive and user-friendly visual interface.
- Automates manual tasks for faster and more accurate order placement.
- Built-in risk management tools.
- Saves significant time and reduces human error.
Note
- Always test thoroughly in a demo environment before using real funds.
- Adjust the input parameters (especially Stop Loss and Take Profit) to fit your personal trading strategy.
- The panel is designed to automatically clean up unconfirmed level lines after 2 minutes.
Tags: Trading Panel, Auto Trading, SmartLevel Panel, Order Management, Risk Management, Money Management, Stop Loss, Take Profit, MQL5, MetaTrader 5
Ideal for traders seeking to optimize their order entry workflow and enhance their risk management process.
video tutorial: https://youtu.be/t4rG_HoPf08