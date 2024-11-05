Breakeven Line V2

Breakeven Line v2 Indicator is a MetaTrader indicator that calculates breakeven level based on all open positions and displays it on your chart as a horizontal line. Additionally, it will calculate the total number trades, the total number of lots, and the distance to the breakeven line in points and profit/loss. The indicator is available for MetaTrader 5.

Why use Breakeven Line Indicator?

When you have multiple trades opened on a single symbol, it can be difficult to tell where your average entry price is and hence where your breakeven point lies. There are many reasons why you might end up with many positions on the same trading instruments: martingale, grid strategies, scaled entries, and so on. Even though we don't recommend any of such trading techniques, it is still a situation many traders often find themselves in. This is where the Breakeven Line Indicator comes handy.

This indicator will calculate the average price of all your positions, it will determine what your net position is, it will calculate how many points the price has to move to reach the breakeven for all your trades, and it will display all this information directly in the main chart window.


