Smart Click EA Pro

🧠 Smart Click EA V2.0 — Manual Trading Assistant with BreakEven & Dynamic Trailing Stop

Developer: Kuma_KC

Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4)

🚀 Overview

Smart Click EA V2.0 is a lightweight yet powerful manual trading assistant designed for traders who want precision, speed, and control.

It’s not an automated strategy — instead, it provides an intuitive click-based trading panel that helps you open, manage, and protect your trades efficiently.

With just one click, you can open BUY/SELL orders, adjust lot sizes, and let the EA automatically handle BreakEven and Trailing Stop management in real time.

🌟 Key Features

🖱️ Smart Click Panel

One-click BUY / SELL trading directly from your chart.

Real-time display of Bid / Ask prices with color-coded buttons.

Adjustable lot size input box with “+” and “–” buttons for instant changes.

CLOSE ALL button to exit all active positions on the current symbol instantly.

⚙️ BreakEven Logic

Automatically moves your Stop Loss to entry price + locked profit once your trade reaches a defined profit level.

Protects your position from turning profitable trades into losses.

Includes visual confirmation and sound alert when activated.

📈 Dynamic Trailing Stop

Fully customizable trailing system that starts when your trade reaches the specified profit threshold.

Moves Stop Loss progressively in steps, following the market direction while maintaining distance defined by TrailingStop and TrailingStep .

Works independently for BUY and SELL orders.

🔒 Risk Control & Management

Built-in maximum order limit to prevent over-trading.

Adjustable StopLoss , TakeProfit , Slippage , and Magic Number .

Lot size memory — automatically remembers your last trading volume even after restart.

🎧 Sound & Notification Feedback

Distinct sound alerts for order open, BreakEven activation, trailing movement, and order close — giving you full situational awareness while trading.

🧩 Technical Specifications

Platform: MetaTrader 4

Trading Mode: Manual (Click-based execution)

Auto Management: BreakEven & Dynamic Trailing Stop

Timeframe Independence: Works on any timeframe

Symbol Compatibility: Any instrument (Forex, Gold, Indices, etc.)

User Interface: On-chart control buttons (BUY, SELL, Lot adjustment, Close All)

✅ Advantages

Fast and intuitive manual trade execution.

Helps protect profits automatically without constant monitoring.

Ideal for scalpers, intraday traders , and semi-manual strategy users .

Clean, non-intrusive interface with responsive buttons.

Safe and simple — no complicated setup required.

💬 Notes

This EA is a manual trade assistant, not a fully automated strategy.

Its purpose is to enhance your trading efficiency and reduce management errors through automatic BreakEven and Trailing Stop control.