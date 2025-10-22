Smart Click EA Pro
- Experts
- Surapong Aiempongpaitoon
- Version: 2.0
- Activations: 5
🧠 Smart Click EA V2.0 — Manual Trading Assistant with BreakEven & Dynamic Trailing Stop
Developer: Kuma_KC
Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4)
🚀 Overview
Smart Click EA V2.0 is a lightweight yet powerful manual trading assistant designed for traders who want precision, speed, and control.
It’s not an automated strategy — instead, it provides an intuitive click-based trading panel that helps you open, manage, and protect your trades efficiently.
With just one click, you can open BUY/SELL orders, adjust lot sizes, and let the EA automatically handle BreakEven and Trailing Stop management in real time.
🌟 Key Features
🖱️ Smart Click Panel
-
One-click BUY / SELL trading directly from your chart.
-
Real-time display of Bid / Ask prices with color-coded buttons.
-
Adjustable lot size input box with “+” and “–” buttons for instant changes.
-
CLOSE ALL button to exit all active positions on the current symbol instantly.
⚙️ BreakEven Logic
-
Automatically moves your Stop Loss to entry price + locked profit once your trade reaches a defined profit level.
-
Protects your position from turning profitable trades into losses.
-
Includes visual confirmation and sound alert when activated.
📈 Dynamic Trailing Stop
-
Fully customizable trailing system that starts when your trade reaches the specified profit threshold.
-
Moves Stop Loss progressively in steps, following the market direction while maintaining distance defined by TrailingStop and TrailingStep.
-
Works independently for BUY and SELL orders.
🔒 Risk Control & Management
-
Built-in maximum order limit to prevent over-trading.
-
Adjustable StopLoss, TakeProfit, Slippage, and Magic Number.
-
Lot size memory — automatically remembers your last trading volume even after restart.
🎧 Sound & Notification Feedback
-
Distinct sound alerts for order open, BreakEven activation, trailing movement, and order close — giving you full situational awareness while trading.
🧩 Technical Specifications
-
Platform: MetaTrader 4
-
Trading Mode: Manual (Click-based execution)
-
Auto Management: BreakEven & Dynamic Trailing Stop
-
Timeframe Independence: Works on any timeframe
-
Symbol Compatibility: Any instrument (Forex, Gold, Indices, etc.)
-
User Interface: On-chart control buttons (BUY, SELL, Lot adjustment, Close All)
✅ Advantages
-
Fast and intuitive manual trade execution.
-
Helps protect profits automatically without constant monitoring.
-
Ideal for scalpers, intraday traders, and semi-manual strategy users.
-
Clean, non-intrusive interface with responsive buttons.
-
Safe and simple — no complicated setup required.
💬 Notes
This EA is a manual trade assistant, not a fully automated strategy.
Its purpose is to enhance your trading efficiency and reduce management errors through automatic BreakEven and Trailing Stop control.