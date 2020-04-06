Smart Click EA Pro

🧠 Smart Click EA V2.0 — Manual Trading Assistant with BreakEven & Dynamic Trailing Stop

Developer: Kuma_KC
Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4)

🚀 Overview

Smart Click EA V2.0 is a lightweight yet powerful manual trading assistant designed for traders who want precision, speed, and control.
It’s not an automated strategy — instead, it provides an intuitive click-based trading panel that helps you open, manage, and protect your trades efficiently.

With just one click, you can open BUY/SELL orders, adjust lot sizes, and let the EA automatically handle BreakEven and Trailing Stop management in real time.

🌟 Key Features

🖱️ Smart Click Panel

  • One-click BUY / SELL trading directly from your chart.

  • Real-time display of Bid / Ask prices with color-coded buttons.

  • Adjustable lot size input box with “+” and “–” buttons for instant changes.

  • CLOSE ALL button to exit all active positions on the current symbol instantly.

⚙️ BreakEven Logic

  • Automatically moves your Stop Loss to entry price + locked profit once your trade reaches a defined profit level.

  • Protects your position from turning profitable trades into losses.

  • Includes visual confirmation and sound alert when activated.

📈 Dynamic Trailing Stop

  • Fully customizable trailing system that starts when your trade reaches the specified profit threshold.

  • Moves Stop Loss progressively in steps, following the market direction while maintaining distance defined by TrailingStop and TrailingStep.

  • Works independently for BUY and SELL orders.

🔒 Risk Control & Management

  • Built-in maximum order limit to prevent over-trading.

  • Adjustable StopLoss, TakeProfit, Slippage, and Magic Number.

  • Lot size memory — automatically remembers your last trading volume even after restart.

🎧 Sound & Notification Feedback

  • Distinct sound alerts for order open, BreakEven activation, trailing movement, and order close — giving you full situational awareness while trading.

🧩 Technical Specifications

  • Platform: MetaTrader 4

  • Trading Mode: Manual (Click-based execution)

  • Auto Management: BreakEven & Dynamic Trailing Stop

  • Timeframe Independence: Works on any timeframe

  • Symbol Compatibility: Any instrument (Forex, Gold, Indices, etc.)

  • User Interface: On-chart control buttons (BUY, SELL, Lot adjustment, Close All)

✅ Advantages

  • Fast and intuitive manual trade execution.

  • Helps protect profits automatically without constant monitoring.

  • Ideal for scalpers, intraday traders, and semi-manual strategy users.

  • Clean, non-intrusive interface with responsive buttons.

  • Safe and simple — no complicated setup required.

💬 Notes

This EA is a manual trade assistant, not a fully automated strategy.
Its purpose is to enhance your trading efficiency and reduce management errors through automatic BreakEven and Trailing Stop control.


