Timer Pro

Timer PRO

Candle timer with real-time gain/loss display.

FUNCTIONS:
- Exact countdown to candle close
- Floating profit/loss display updated every second
- Green for gains, red for losses
- Automatic sum of all positions for the symbol
- Works on all timeframes (M1 to MN)
- Customizable position and colors

IDEAL FOR:
- Scalping and day trading
- Trading with precise timing
- Visual position management
- Instant profit and loss monitoring

INSTALLATION:
Download → Drag to the chart → Done

Compatible with forex, indices, metals, cryptocurrencies, and stocks on MetaTrader 5.
Plus de l'auteur
Timer F
Juan Pablo Sanchez Correa
Indicateurs
Timer Countdown timer for candle close. FUNCTIONS: - Exact countdown to candle close - It works on all timeframes (M1 to MN) - 2 display formats - Customizable font color and size - Adjustable position on the chart - Real-time update every second IDEAL FOR: - Scalping and day trading - Trading with precise timing - Practice time management in operations - All traders who need timing control Do you want more? Upgrade to Timer PRO and get: - Real-time Profit/Loss display - Green
FREE
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis