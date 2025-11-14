Fixed Moving Average

Display any moving average in its original timeframe, regardless of the chart’s timeframe.

What does it do?

This indicator allows you to view a moving average from any timeframe (M5, H1, H4, D1, etc.) directly on your current chart, preserving its original values from the timeframe you selected.

Practical example:

You are trading on the M5 timeframe.

You activate the H1 MA with this indicator.

You see exactly the same line you would see if you switched to H1.

Without changing the timeframe

Characteristics

Any timeframe - M1, M5, M15, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN1

All MA types - SMA, EMA, SMMA, LWMA

Optimized - Fast calculation without delays

Simple setup - just choose the period and temporality

Clear visualization - Customize line color and thickness



Who is it for?

Traders who use multiple timeframes

Those who need references from higher timeframes

Traders who follow specific moving averages

Instant installation. No complications. It works on Synthetic Indices, Forex, Cryptocurrencies, and Indices.

